MSI and Mercedes-AMG’s New Limited-Edition Laptops are Racing Ahead

By Rob Edwards - News Published: 26 Sep 2025

What do you get when you combine MSI’s innovative PC offering with Mercedes-AMG’s incredible performance and luxury? The answer is productivity and gaming that goes above and beyond anything you’ve encountered before, courtesy of an exceptional range of uber-premium laptops that can handle anything you care to throw at them.

Now, this compelling collaboration is ready to do it yet again with two incredible new laptops that will take your experience to new heights. With that, it’s our pleasure to introduce the Prestige 16 AI+ Mercedes-AMG Motorsport and the Stealth A16 AI+ Mercedes-AMG Motorsport.

These stunning laptops offer the perfect blend of power, performance, and luxurious good looks, and they’re now available to pre-order. From their stunning panels to their formidable processing capabilities, these laptops mean business, provided said business means crushing your to-do list and/or absolute domination in your next gaming session. Let’s take a closer look.

Prestige 16 AI+ Mercedes-AMG Motorsport | Image: MSI

Prestige 16 AI+ Mercedes-AMG Motorsport

A limited-edition masterclass in power, precision, and style, the Prestige 16 AI+ Mercedes-AMG Motorsport is what happens when there’s a refusal to compromise. Unleashing performance that echoes the high-octane racing machines that bear the same silver three-pointed star as its lid, this is a perfectly honed productivity powerhouse that can do it all.

Prestige 16 AI+ Mercedes-AMG Motorsport | Image: MSI

An Immaculate Chassis

Starting with that streamlined exterior, it boasts an exclusive co-branded logo that’s machine-engraved for a head-turning 3D effect and is finished with high-gloss diamond cutting for an impressively polished and reflective look. For an elegant sense of continuity, this branding also extends to the machine’s sleek accessories, including the charger, postcards, mouse, mousepad, and laptop sleeve.

The connection to the motoring world continues elsewhere with, among other details, the use of an engine ignition-style power button, as well as a metallic nameplate with a signature on the bottom of the device. Plus, the laptop’s MSI Centre has been redesigned with a Mercedes-AMG partnership theme.

Prestige 16 AI+ Mercedes-AMG Motorsport | Image: MSI

A Powerful Motor

As with the motoring world, a slick exterior means little if the engine running the machine in question isn’t up to snuff. Fortunately, the Prestige 16 AI+ Mercedes-AMG Motorsport is packing the latest Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 288V, which delivers a potent cocktail of power, agility, and precision.

Whether you’re racing your way through a list of highly taxing tasks or pushing through back-to-back virtual meetings, this computing companion doesn’t need to pause for breath. Maximising both endurance and speed, MSI has harnessed the power of an advanced NPU that delivers 40 TOPS of AI acceleration, ensuring the device is a productivity enabler that delivers the easiest, fastest, smartest, and smoothest experience possible.

This is all enhanced even further by the inclusion of the Copilot+ PC experience and the MSI AI Engine, advanced AI tools that adapt to your needs and effortlessly streamline workflows.

Prestige 16 AI+ Mercedes-AMG Motorsport | Image: MSI

Maximum Visibility and Portability

In addition to its refined exterior and supercharged insides, the Prestige 16 AI+ Mercedes-AMG Motorsport’s vibrant OLED panel delivers a visual feast, consisting of the purest blacks and brightest whites, conjuring extraordinary contrast. Like headlights illuminating the racetrack ahead, the laptop’s 16-inch UHD 4K OLED screen elevates your visibility no matter the task at hand.

Despite these incredible specifications, the laptop weighs in at just 1.5 kg and boasts a 99.9WHr battery that will keep you in the race for up to 25 hours. Plus, it includes a full-speed connection layout with three-sided ports, including USB Type-A, Thunderbolt 4, SD Card Reader, HDMI, and Gigabit Ethernet. Each of these is strategically positioned with performance in mind, completing a picture of elevated productivity and immaculate style.

Stealth A16 AI+ Mercedes-AMG Motorsport | Image: MSI

Stealth A16 AI+ Mercedes-AMG Motorsport

Turning our attention to the more gaming-focused of these devices, we find MSI somewhat unsurprisingly excelling at what it has always done best. A distillation of cutting-edge performance and the spirit of Mercedes-AMG, this limited-edition gaming behemoth will make you an unstoppable force no matter your title of choice.

Stealth A16 AI+ Mercedes-AMG Motorsport | Image: MSI

Looks to Thrill

Once again, the MSI and Mercedes-AMG collaboration has killed it in the styling department. The laptop features the same exclusive co-branded logo as its Prestige counterpart, although here, the effect is more understated due to MSI’s use of a darker finish on the chassis.

Further, the stylish branding and nods to motoring continue across the laptop and its accoutrements, including the logo’s appearance on the accompanying accessories (charger, postcards, mouse, mousepad, USB drive, and pouch), and the power button taking on the form of an engine ignition.

Stealth A16 AI+ Mercedes-AMG Motorsport | Image: MSI

Under the Hood

The impressive gaming performance of the Stealth A16 AI+ Mercedes-AMG Motorsport is driven by Zen 5 processor architecture, XDNA 2 NPU, and RDNA 3.5 GPU architecture for efficient handling of the most taxing tasks.

The inclusion of 50 NPU TOPS means the machine excels at accelerating AI programs, making it ideal for sustained, power-efficient applications. From gaming to creative projects and any other data-intensive applications, this APU can simultaneously enhance performance and reduce power consumption, delivering the efficiency and reliability you need to stay at the top of your game.

As for delivering on the visual splendour of the latest AAA gaming titles, this machine boasts GeForce RTX 50 Series Laptop GPUs, which are equipped with an enormous amount of AI horsepower. This means next-level graphics are a breeze, while the NVIDIA DLSS 4 can generate images at unprecedented speed. Alternatively, if you’re the creative type, you can use it to harness said creativity with NVIDIA Studio.

What’s more, Copilot and the MSI AI Engine further enhance the Stealth A16 AI+ Mercedes-AMG Motorsport’s performance under pressure. Drawing inspiration from AMG’s legendary pursuit of speed and control, these AI tools intuitively adapt to your usage patterns, delivering power where you need it most!

Stealth A16 AI+ Mercedes-AMG Motorsport | Image: MSI

Resolution and Revolutions

Whether your game of choice is the latest high-spec racing sim or you prefer the highly competitive world of online combat, this laptop’s 16:10 OLED 240Hz display with QHD+ resolution ensures flawless visuals every time. As we said of the Prestige, this is what happens when MSI and Mercedes-AMG refuse to compromise.

Finally, no matter where you find yourself, the Stealth A16 AI+ Mercedes-AMG Motorsport’s port offering will mean you can always stay connected. This includes the ultra-versatile USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, an HDMI 2.1, and a USB4 Type-C / DisplayPort / Power Delivery 3.0 (Thunderbolt™ 4 Compatible) port. This final inclusion not only connects gaming mice, docking, and other accessories, but it can also boost your productivity when your gaming session wraps up, whether you need it for heavy image and video processing or any other tasks work sends your way.