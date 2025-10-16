Home/Tech
MSI Prestige 13 AI+ Ukiyo-e Edition | Image: MSI
TECH

MSI’s New Limited-Edition Laptop is an Unmissable Work of Art

Rob Edwards
MSI laptops have long been technological works of art, but the brand’s new partnership with the renowned Japanese firm OKADAYA demonstrates how an artisan’s deft touch can transform the exterior of these cutting-edge devices to reflect the artistry within. 

The Prestige 13 AI+ Ukiyo-e Edition, a release limited to just 2,000 pieces worldwide, combines the latest innovative technology, including AI functionality, with the aesthetic of traditional maki-e lacquerware. With Japan’s centuries-old lacquer and maki-e craftsmanship being used to recreate the splendour of the world-famous Ukiyo-e painting “The Great Wave off Kanagawa” upon each lightweight magnesium-aluminium alloy chassis, these pieces are a celebratory pairing of classic craftsmanship and contemporary technology.

MSI Prestige 13 AI+ Ukiyo-e Edition | Image: MSI
MSI Prestige 13 AI+ Ukiyo-e Edition | Image: MSI

A Beauty and a Beast

Founded in 1946, OKADAYA’s hand-made products are known for their intricate beauty, which draws from 400 years of Yamanaka lacquerware craftsmanship. Previously reserved for fine dining and floral arts, this exquisite discipline has now been harnessed to echo MSI’s pursuit of elegance and innovation by applying it to the Prestige 13 AI+ Ukiyo-e Edition’s exterior. 

Due to the hand-crafted nature of this approach, no two laptops within the collection are quite the same. The process of applying gold lacquer made using gold leaf powder means variations in gloss and texture are inevitable, making each unit of this ultra-light and portable laptop a unique work of art. 

Inside, MSI’s latest masterpiece is every bit as formidable as you might expect. Powered by up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor with the latest Intel Evo Edition certification, it delivers performance, responsiveness, and gorgeous graphics. Plus, the latest NPU accelerates AI programs with more than 40 NPU TOPS to ensure maximum battery efficiency and fast-paced AI workloads. 

Further, the Prestige 13 AI+ Ukiyo-e Edition’s OLED screen delivers a premium viewing experience, thanks to its perfect blacks, pure whites, and rich, accurate colours. The 16:10 aspect ratio also enhances immersion, whether you’re using the laptop as a workspace for your latest creations, crushing your to-do list, or simply enjoying your library of movies, shows, and games. Simultaneously, the extended battery keeps this impressive panel humming for up to 24 hours. 

MSI Prestige 13 AI+ Ukiyo-e Edition | Image: MSI
MSI Prestige 13 AI+ Ukiyo-e Edition | Image: MSI

A Customised Collection

In addition to the elegant beauty of the laptop’s exterior and the technical wizardry within, the collaboration includes the perfect finishing touch: a premium set of custom-designed accessories, each of which showcases the timeless elegance of Ukiyo-e. These include a personal ID badge, a sleek sleeve bag, and a mouse and mouse pad, all meticulously designed to match the Prestige 13 AI+ Ukiyo-e Edition’s aesthetic. 

MSI’s new collaboration is a work of art inside and out. With just 2,000 units being produced, we recommend you get in quickly to pre-order yours. No other laptop is guaranteed to turn heads in quite the same way.

Pre-order the MSI Prestige 13 AI+ Ukiyo-e Edition
