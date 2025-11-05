DJI Osmo Mobile 8 Review: How Much Better Can It Get?

By Ben McKimm - News Published: 5 Nov 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 6 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Pros:

Adds Apple DockKit and Apple Watch compatibility for effortless iPhone tracking.

and compatibility for effortless iPhone tracking. Smooth Tracking 7.0 with improved pet and multi-person performance.

with improved pet and multi-person performance. Comfortable design with extension rod , stronger magnetic mount , and low-angle grip .

, stronger , and . Multifunction Docks connects to DJI Mics for high-quality audio.

for high-quality audio. Excellent overall stability and ease of use.

Cons:

Only minor upgrades from the Osmo Mobile 7/7P.

from the Osmo Mobile 7/7P. Apple DockKit setup can be fiddly for first-time users.

can be fiddly for first-time users. Extra accessories cost more .

. Some features remain iPhone-exclusive , limiting Android appeal.

, limiting Android appeal. Scroll wheel and certain controls feel underused or unnecessary.

It feels like I filmed the video review for the DJI Osmo 7 and 7P only yesterday, and that’s because those smartphone gimbals were released only eight months ago. Yet, here in my hand is their replacement, the DJI Osmo Mobile 8.

This is a surprisingly quick update to an already great product, but the addition of Apple Dockkit Tracking to the Osmo Mobile 8 takes this device to the next level.

Honestly, this review could be 400 words with the changes that they’ve made to the device over the previous generation. However, this will be the first DJI smartphone gimbal that many content creators will consider because of this newfound compatibility, so I’ll also touch on some of the advantages of the Osmo Mobile 8. Let’s start with that aforementioned Dockkit connection first, because it takes the device into a new league but requires some explaining to get it working.

DJI Osmo Mobile 8 | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many

Price

The DJI Osmo Mobile 8 is priced at AUD$219.

You can then add the following accessories at additional cost:

DJI OM Magnetic Quick-Release Mount

DJI Mic Mini Transmitter

DJI Mic 2 Transmitter

DJI Mic 3 Transmitter

DJI OM Grip Tripod

DJI OM 8 Tracking Kit

The previous generation DJI Osmo Mobile 7P was priced at AUD$189, and you can get that as a Vlog Combo with the DJI Mic Mini for AUD$244. If you’re looking at alternatives, competitors include the Insta360 Flow Pro (AUD$229), which can also be purchased as a bundle for AUD$279.

Design

The design carries over from the previous generation, and that’s not a bad thing at all.

It’s comfortable in the hand, has an 8.4-inch built-in extension rod inside, and even has a stand built into the base with a 1/4″-20 UNC port that allows you to screw the whole thing into a tripod mount or similar. We often reach for the device when we don’t feel like carrying our DJI Pocket away on a trip. With the Multifunctional Module and DJI Mic compatibility that it provides, there are fewer and fewer reasons to do so.

The buttons carry over from the previous generation and are all easily reached with one hand. You can use the joystick to move the phone around when you’re not tracking, and the mode button lets you cycle through the various tracking modes. Meanwhile, the quick access record and camera flip (front to rear) buttons are easily pressed by your thumb.

I never really use the scroll wheel on the left-hand side of the device, but you can adjust zoom, switch to manual focus, and if you hold it down, activate the fill light here if you choose.

The lever button on the back of the Osmo Mobile 8 lets you quickly track and untrack subjects. However, its most helpful feature is when you’re taking advantage of the new low-angle filming mode. You attach the phone, extend the built-in extension rod fully, adjust the gimbal’s grip position to invert it, and then press the trigger button three times to rotate the camera lens 180 degrees before filming.

Finally, the magnetic phone mount that attaches to the OM8 is stronger and more secure, and a MagSafe-style phone mount attaches to the back of your phone.

Functions

If you’ve used a DJI gimbal before, all but one of these functions will look familiar. The Multi-functional Tracking Module carries over, and the DJI Mimo app is still used for the more advanced Tracking 7.0 functions. The Apple DockKit compatibility is new, so we’ll dive deep into that function below.

There are three connection methods with the OM8:

Multi-functional Tracking Module (connects to DJI Mics, hand gestures)

DJI Mimo (access to more accurate tracking)

Apple Dockkit (best for quick, single-person shots)

Of course, the most popular will be the Apple Dockkit, which is easily connected through an NFC reader on the gimbal itself. Here are some instructions on how to connect the Osmo Mobile 8 to the Apple Dockkit:

Turn on Bluetooth and NFC

Unlock your phone and stay on the home screen

Find the NFC sensing area on the side of the gimbal handle (near the switch button)

Hold the back of your phone close to this area

Wait for the pairing pop-up to appear

Tap “Connect” to complete Bluetooth pairing

Mount your phone securely on the gimbal

Open the Camera app on your iPhone

You’re tracking!

I haven’t mentioned that you can also connect the DJI Osmo Mobile 8 to your Apple Watch, which lets you start and stop recording remotely.

When you’re not connecting the DJI Osmo Mobile 8 with the Apple Dockkit, or you want a better, more accurate gimbal experience with the addition of DJI Mic compatibility, connect the gimbal to the DJI Mimo app. Here, you can take advantage of Tracking 7.0, which was initially introduced with the DJI Osmo Mobile 7 and 7P, but has been improved with pet tracking, smooth tracking during zoom, and more stable tracking of multi-person shots.

The tracking works well, and there are no notes to be made here because it does exactly what you ask. If you find the tracking too slow, there are slow, medium, and high-speed tracking options to suit the type of content you want to create.

Verdict

If you’re on the market for a new smartphone gimbal, there’s no reason not to choose the DJI Osmo Mobile 8.

Sure, other options are available from brands like Insta360, but if you’re reading this article, you very likely own some DJI gear already. There’s no longer a reason to leave the ecosystem for Apple Dockkit compatibility, and having the choice to connect seamlessly with DJI Mics through the Multi-functional Tracking Module is just another advantage to an already great phone gimbal.

NOTE: The author of this article, Ben McKimm, was provided a DJI Osmo Mobile 8 for the purposes of this review. All reviews remain independent and objective. DJI was not shown this review before publishing, and we received no money for posting the review. In fact, we’ve never done business with DJI. For more information on how we test products, view our editorial guidelines here.