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Sony True RGB BRAVIA TVs Might Be the Premium Sweet Spot for Australia

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

Updated:

Readtime: 7 min

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  • Sony has unveiled the BRAVIA 9 II and BRAVIA 7 II, its first True RGB BRAVIA TVs in Australia
  • The TVs use independently driven red, green and blue LEDs through Sony’s RGB Backlight Master Drive Pro
  • Sony says the new models deliver the largest colour volume in its home TV history

Sony has unveiled its first True RGB BRAVIA TVs in Australia, and the launch lands right in the middle of the most confusing part of buying a premium screen: working out which display technology is actually better.

OLED is all about those deep blacks. QLED goes bigger and brighter. Mini LED puts all its weight behind backlight control. And RGB is Sony’s attempt to control the colour source more directly. The problem is the differences between each display tech can quickly turn into showroom jargon, especially once colour volume, blooming, peak brightness and black levels all start fighting for space on the same spec sheet.

With the new BRAVIA 9 II and BRAVIA 7 II, Sony is trying to give buyers a sweet spot answer for their next big TV upgrade.

Its True RGB system uses independently driven red, green and blue LEDs instead of the conventional white backlight approach found in many LED TVs, with the aim of delivering stronger colour, higher brightness and tighter backlight control in one package.

Sony is not removing the trade-off entirely. It just wants to make the Joneses easier to keep up with.

Sony bravia true rgb tvs 3
Sony True RGB BRAVIA TVs | Image: Supplied

What Sony True RGB Actually Means

At the centre of both new TVs is Sony’s RGB Backlight Master Drive Pro, which independently controls red, green and blue light sources. Sony says this allows the BRAVIA 9 II and BRAVIA 7 II to achieve the largest colour volume in the company’s home TV history.

The TVs are designed to hold onto richer, more accurate colour as brightness increases. Traditional displays, however, can start to lose colour depth as they get brighter, which is where big HDR moments can look impressive in the blacks but a little washed out in the highlights.

Sony says True RGB improves brightness, reduces blooming and produces more pure colour than conventional Mini LED displays. It might not be an OLED killer, but it’s certainly playing it like a contender.

Sony true rgb bravia 9 ii 3
Sony True RGB BRAVIA 9 II | Image: Supplied

BRAVIA 9 II Leads the Range

The BRAVIA 9 II is the flagship, and it gets the most advanced version of Sony’s True RGB setup.

The BRAVIA 9 II features newly developed LED controllers for a higher level of backlight control, alongside Contrast Booster 40 and Luminance Booster Pro. Sony says the result is more accurate hues and stronger contrast at higher brightness levels.

It also adds Immersive Black Screen Pro, a new glare-free, low-reflection screen treatment designed to preserve deep blacks and shadow details, even in the face of the Australian sun. More importantly for cinephiles, Sony Pictures Entertainment was involved in evaluating the surface film, with the goal of preserving the filmmaker’s intended picture quality across different light environments.

Whether it’s the dead of night or 2pm on a Tuesday, Sony is clearly trying to make the lighting in your room less of a problem.

As for screen sizes, well, they go from reasonable to massive pretty quickly. The BRAVIA 9 II will be available locally in 65, 75, 85, and 115-inch sizes, with the largest model priced at a frankly ridiculous AUD $44,999. That is not a TV. That is a renovation decision.

Sony true rgb bravia 9 ii 2
Sony True RGB BRAVIA 9 II | Image: Supplied

Key Specs: Sony BRAVIA 9 II

  • Display technology: True RGB LED
  • Backlight system: RGB Backlight Master Drive Pro
  • Picture features: RGB Triluminos Max, Contrast Booster 40, Luminance Booster Pro
  • Screen treatment: Immersive Black Screen Pro, excluding the 115-inch model
  • Audio: Acoustic Multi Audio+, improved up-firing beam tweeters and side sound positioning tweeters
  • Dialogue feature: Voice Zoom 3, powered by AI
  • Smart TV platform: Google TV with Gemini
  • Cinema formats: Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and IMAX Enhanced
  • Design: Mirage Stand with concealed cable management
  • Sizes: 65, 75, 85 and 115 inches
  • Australian pricing: From AUD$5,999
Available Soon From Sony
Sony true rgb bravia 7 ii 1
Sony True RGB BRAVIA 7 II | Image: Supplied

BRAVIA 7 II Brings True RGB Down the Range

Most of us want a TV that gets the job done without breaking the bank. With the BRAVIA 7 II, you’ll still get Sony’s True RGB technology and RGB Backlight Master Drive Pro, along with X-Wide Angle Pro for more consistent colour when viewing from off-centre positions. Particularly useful for anyone with a slightly unorthodox setup, or when optimal couch positions are scarce.

There are also far more size options available, from 50 inches up to 98 inches. Pricing starts at more reasonable AUD$2,699 for the 50-inch model and rises to AUD$12,999 for the 98-inch version. Still not cheap, but at least these premium TVs are more accessible than the flagship 9 II.

Both models also include Google TV with Gemini, bringing AI-powered assistance into content discovery. Sony says users will be able to search by mood and interests, ask questions, explore topics with supporting videos and access everyday information directly on screen. Helpful, perhaps, though the panel technology is the reason why we’re here.

Sony true rgb bravia 7 ii 2
Sony True RGB BRAVIA 7 II | Image: Supplied

Key Specs: Sony BRAVIA 7 II

  • Display technology: True RGB LED
  • Backlight system: RGB Backlight Master Drive Pro
  • Picture features: RGB Triluminos Max, wide colour volume and reduced blooming
  • Viewing feature: X-Wide Angle Pro
  • Audio: Acoustic Multi Audio+
  • Dialogue feature: Voice Zoom 3, powered by AI
  • Smart TV platform: Google TV with Gemini
  • Cinema formats: Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and IMAX Enhanced
  • Design: Mirage Stand with concealed cable management
  • Sizes: 50, 55, 65, 75, 85 and 98 inches
  • Australian pricing: From AUD$2,699
Available Soon From Sony
Sony bravia theatre trio 5
Sony BRAVIA Theatre Trio | Image: Supplied

BRAVIA Theatre Trio Completes the Home Cinema Pitch

Alongside the TVs, Sony has also introduced the BRAVIA Theatre Trio, a premium wireless home theatre system designed for large-screen viewing.

The setup uses front, left, right and centre speakers to create a wider soundstage, with Sony’s 360 Spatial Sound Mapping generating up to 24 phantom speakers. It also supports Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and IMAX Enhanced, with optional subwoofers and rear speakers available for larger setups.

Those larger setups will also benefit from Direct Connect, which allows compatible BRAVIA TVs to pair directly with optional Sony wireless subwoofers and rear speakers. In that setup, the TV uses its own speakers for the front stage while the extras handle bass and surround, without needing a soundbar as the main hub.

It’s convenient for buyers who want fewer boxes, and another way for Sony to keep your whole living room setup inside its own ecosystem.

Sony bravia theatre trio 1
Sony BRAVIA Theatre Trio | Image: Supplied
Sony bravia theatre trio 3
Sony BRAVIA Theatre Trio | Image: Supplied

Key Specs: Sony BRAVIA Theatre Trio

  • System type: Premium wireless three-speaker theatre system
  • Speaker layout: Front, left, right and centre speaker configuration
  • Spatial audio: 360 Spatial Sound Mapping
  • Phantom speakers: Up to 24
  • Room calibration: USB Type-C microphone for improved measurement accuracy
  • Cinema formats: Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and IMAX Enhanced
  • Expandability: Compatible with optional Sony subwoofers and rear speakers
  • Larger setup support: Dual subwoofer configurations available with compatible products
  • Australian pricing: AUD$2,999
  • Australian availability: July
Learn More From Sony
Sony bravia true rgb tvs 2
Sony True RGB BRAVIA TVs | Image: Supplied

Australian Pricing and Availability

Sony BRAVIA 9 II

  • 65-inch: AUD$5,999, available from July
  • 75-inch: AUD$7,499, available from July
  • 85-inch: AUD$9,999, available from July
  • 115-inch: AUD$44,999, available from September

Sony BRAVIA 7 II

  • 50-inch: AUD$2,699, available from July
  • 55-inch: AUD$2,999, available from June
  • 65-inch: AUD$3,999, available from May
  • 75-inch: AUD$5,499, available from June
  • 85-inch: AUD$7,499, available from June
  • 98-inch: AUD$12,999, available from August

Sony BRAVIA Theatre Trio

  • AUD$2,999, available from July

At those prices, Sony’s new True RGB TVs are not exactly casual purchases. The BRAVIA 9 II is for people who want the flagship experience and are willing to pay for it, while the BRAVIA 7 II looks like the more realistic way into the range.

OLED still has the prestige. Mini LED still has the practical muscle. QLED is brighter. True RGB is Sony’s attempt to sit somewhere between them without feeling like the boring middle option.

Sony bravia true rgb tvs 4
Sony True RGB BRAVIA TVs | Image: Supplied

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Elliot Nash

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Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

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