Tom Holland and Zendaya Sling ‘Spider-Man’ and ‘The Odyssey’ Into the Biggest Box Office Weekend in History

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey. Tom Holland and Zendaya. Two films. Two actors. One power couple. One massive payday.

Together, the films, each starring the married couple, helped deliver what is set to be the highest-grossing overall weekend in North American box-office history. In Australia, Brand New Day alone delivered the country’s second-biggest opening weekend of all time.

Across every film showing in cinemas in the United States and Canada from 31 July to 2 August, ticket sales reached an estimated USD$429.6 million. Brand New Day brought in USD$355 million of the total, while The Odyssey, helped in no small part by Christopher Nolan‘s drawing power and the allure of IMAX 70mm, added another USD$51 million in its third weekend.

Combined, the two films earned approximately USD$406 million, or a whopping 94.5 per cent of the entire North American market. Now that’s a power couple.

Image: Jay Maidment, courtesy of Sony Pictures

‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Nearly Beat ‘Avengers: Endgame’ on Its Own

Brand New Day is a web strand short of breaking the individual opening-weekend record. At an estimated USD$355 million, Tom Holland’s fourth solo outing as the friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man is chasing down the USD$357.1 million earned by Avengers: Endgame in April 2019.

Its box-office surge, combined with The Odyssey‘s third-weekend result, carried the wider market beyond the previous overall-weekend benchmark of approximately USD$402 million, a record that was set during the opening weekend of Endgame.

Aussie moviegoers also managed to break a few records this weekend, with Sony Pictures Australia revealing that Brand New Day earned AUD$30.4 million across its four-day Thursday-to-Sunday opening at more than 315 locations.

While that figure wasn’t enough to topple the AUD$34.1 million Endgame opening weekend in 2019, it was enough to outdo the AUD$27.3 million earned by Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015. Still, Brand New Day now holds the record for Australia’s biggest opening since 2019 and the largest ever for a Spider-Man film.

Holland and Zendaya appeared in both films, placing them on either side of two very different kinds of bankability. Spider-Man‘s franchise power and Nolan’s ability to turn a nearly three-hour literary adaptation into a worldwide event.

Very few couples can claim to have occupied both sides of a record weekend quite like this. And, both of them might not be done just yet. Tom Holland could appear in the hotly-anticipated Avengers: Doomsday (the first Avengers film since Endgame) and Zendaya will reprise her role as Chani in Dune: Part Three, the third and final instalment of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune trilogy.

And guess what? Both of these absolute blockbuster, box office juggernauts release on the exact same day: December 17/18, depending on where in the world you are. So, when and if this article gets an update at the end of the year, don’t say we didn’t warn you.

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