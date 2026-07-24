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Tom Holland May Be the First Person to Throw Up on ‘Hot Ones’

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

Updated:

Readtime: 3 min

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Tom Holland and Jon Bernthal returned to the Hot Ones table this week while promoting The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Both actors ran the capsaicin gauntlet of increasingly violent chicken wings, but only one of them ended the shoot folded over on the floor.

Holland managed to finish all ten wings, answer the final question and survive the promotional sign-off. Then, while the crew was filming an outro pickup, Holland made it through one final take, coughed, keeled over and threw up.

According to host Sean Evans, it may have been a first for the show. But as far as I can tell, Spider-Man drank too much milk.

Tom Holland Survived the Wings, Then Came the Outro

The warning signs arrived well before the cameras stopped rolling. After one of the later wings, Holland admitted he felt like he could black out. Milk brought some temporary relief, with the actor briefly convincing himself he had returned to normal before the wings reminded him they were still in charge.

Then came the stare. Holland looked straight down the camera like he’s just realised the wings are not finished with Spider-Man. By the final wing, he was no longer pretending everything was fine, admitting: “I’m going to throw up.”

And Then He Threw Up

Somehow, whether it was thoughts of Zendaya, Uncle Ben or the Punisher himself, he held it together long enough to deliver a heartfelt answer about Bernthal, complete the closing promotion and survive Sean Evans’ final introduction. It was only once the crew reset for the outro that the milk, wings and misplaced confidence caught up with him.

Bernthal reacted as if Holland had just broken a world record rather than lost a fight with several chicken wings and a concerning amount of dairy. He immediately yelled, “Let’s go!” before demanding someone take a picture.

Holland recovered quickly enough to laugh it off, tell the crew, “You can use that,” and proudly point out that none of it had landed on his clothes. Sometimes, it’s the small victories that count for your friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man.

Did Tom Holland Make ‘Hot Ones’ History?

After Bernthal asked whether anyone had thrown up on the set before, Evans replied: “That might be the first on set ever.”

Holland was all too happy to accept the possible milestone, replying: “I love being the first.”

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Elliot Nash

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Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

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