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Clavicular banned from youtube
CULTURE

Outmogged Again: Clavicular Kicked Off YouTube for Repeat Violations

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

Updated:

Readtime: 2 min

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YouTube has terminated two channels linked to Clavicular, the controversial looksmaxxing streamer who built an audience turning male insecurity into content.

The removed accounts, @LiveWithClav and @ClavLooksmax, were taken down for what YouTube described as “severe or repeated violations” of its Community Guidelines.

Clavicular, real name Braden Peters, responded on X by claiming the channels were removed “with no warning or explanation”, asking followers to help recover them. But like anyone peddling nonsense on the internet, he left out a few crucial details.

YouTube says Peters’ original channel was already terminated in November 2025 for “facilitating access to websites that violate our illegal or regulated goods or services policies.” Under platform rules, creators who are banned are not allowed to create or operate new channels.

For those lucky enough to have avoided him, Clavicular became one of the most recognisable faces of looksmaxxing, the online subculture that treats male attractiveness like a spreadsheet. Jawlines, eye angles, facial ratios, rankings, genetic winners and losers. A strange mix of grooming advice, status anxiety and pseudo-scientific nonsense, usually delivered with the confidence of a man who has never been told to log off.

Clavicular’s particular lane often pushed beyond self-improvement and into something colder: turning young male vulnerability into a hierarchy, where worth could be measured in symmetry and social dominance.

Man with slicked-back hair and a serious expression stands indoors, wearing a checkered shirt, with office decor in the background.
Image: Instagram @clavicular0

Regardless of what informed YouTube’s decision, the removal caps off a grim stretch, even by internet standards.

Last week, Peters was hospitalised after a suspected overdose during a livestream in Miami. Days earlier, he walked out of an interview with 60 Minutes Australia after being asked about incel culture, before taking personal swings at the reporter on the way out.

That pattern keeps repeating. Confidence until scrutiny arrives. Dominance until someone pushes back. Mastery until consequences appear.

To be clear, one platform removal won’t kill looksmaxxing. These communities migrate fast, usually to places with fewer rules and more grievances. But YouTube shutting the door on one of its most visible figures is still significant.

One could say he’s been Tubemogged.

Clavicular youtube removal 4
Image: X

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Elliot Nash

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Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

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