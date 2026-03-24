“Looksmaxxing” King Clavicular Storms Off Interview Thanks to One Simple Answer

By Elliot Nash - News Published: 24 Mar 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 2 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

It was meant to be a conversation about self-improvement. It ended the second someone said they didn’t need it.

Clavicular, the online figure helping push out the latest wave of “looksmaxxing” content, recently sat down with Channel 5’s Andrew Callaghan – a perfectly nice looking man, for the record – for an interview on his Kick stream. It didn’t last long.

Looksmaxxing, for the uninitiated, goes well beyond gym routines and skincare. At its most extreme, it leans into obsessive facial “optimisation”, including things like jaw training and even so-called “bone smashing” (don’t do this). Clavicular has become one of the more visible faces of that world.

The interview starts normally before drifting into something more pointed. After pushing Callaghan on the quality of his questions, Clavicular, real name Braden Eric Peters, flips the conversation:

“So, when you wake up every single morning, and you take a look in the mirror, you’re 100 per cent satisfied with every single thing?”

“Yeah, more or less,” Callaghan responded. And it was this simple response that seemingly drove Clavicular over the edge.

The looksmaxxer immediately pushed back, calling the response “disingenuous” and cutting the interview short.

Because that answer gives the whole looksmaxxing thing nowhere to go, because it only really works if you believe there’s something wrong with you. That there’s always another flaw to fix, another upgrade to chase.

The interview didn’t fall apart over a disagreement. It collapsed because the premise stops working.

Callaghan later summed it up in a message posted by Channel 5 News: “I low key mogged him.”

For something built on constant self-improvement, it doesn’t take much to knock it over. Just someone who thinks they’re already doing alright.

It’s just the latest in a long list of embarrassing moments for the Looksmaxxing community recently. Earlier this week, Clavicular was slapped by a woman during a live-streamed argument at a nightclub. And in February, another notorious looksmaxxer, Androgenic, lost significant status within the community after a viral “wig snatch” exposed his significant hair loss, leading to widespread mockery for preaching “genetic perfection” while concealing a trait – baldness – that is a primary “failo” in the looksmaxxing hierarchy.

If none of that made sense to you, consider yourself lucky.