Ferm Wellness GUT+ Digest Review: A Gut Health Habit I’ll Be Sticking With

By Mr Scott Purcell, CFA - News Published: 5 Feb 2026

Gut health is having a moment. Scroll Instagram, listen to a podcast or wander through your local chemist and you’ll be reminded that everything from your energy levels to your mood supposedly starts in your gut. I’ve tried enough gut products over the years to know most of them don’t last past the first fortnight. They’re either unpleasant, overcomplicated, or quietly forgotten at the back of the cupboard.

That’s what made me curious about Ferm Wellness and its debut product, GUT+ Digest. Launched early in January, it’s positioned as a daily gut health ritual rather than a quick fix. After spending time with it, I’d say their gut feeling is spot on.

Designed to sit out, not be hidden away | Image: Man of Many

The First Thing You Notice is the Taste

Taste might seem trivial, but it isn’t.

GUT+ Digest is very minty. Clean, fresh, and surprisingly pleasant. The first time I drank it, it genuinely felt like I’d just brushed my teeth. That alone makes it easier to use consistently. There’s none of the chalky texture or vaguely fermented aftertaste that tends to derail good intentions early on.

Mixed with water, it’s light and easy to drink. No grit, no thickness, no sense that you’re forcing something down because it’s good for you. You won’t find any spoonfuls of sugar to help this go down.

Mixed with water for daily use | Image: Man of Many

A Formula That Feels Considered, Not Crowded

GUT+ Digest combines tribiotics (prebiotics, probiotics and postbiotics), digestive enzymes, and a handful of herbal extracts traditionally used in Western herbal medicine. It sounds rather busy on paper. But after the first sip, it’s less of a mouthful than you’d expect.

The probiotic strains are familiar, well-established ones, included to support the balance of beneficial gut bacteria. Prebiotics, such as kiwi fruit powder and acacia, feed bacteria, whereas postbiotics support the broader gut environment. Digestive enzymes cover the basics: carbohydrates, proteins, fats, and lactose, which makes sense for everyday eating rather than niche dietary edge cases.

The herbal side harnesses ingredients such as peppermint (the source of the freshly brushed feeling), fennel, ginger, and lemon balm, traditionally used to support digestion and relieve digestive discomfort, particularly bloating. It does what it says on the tin, and really, that’s all I could have wanted after so many disappointing alternatives.

Inside the jar with scoop | Image: Man of Many

How I’ve Been Using It

One scoop, once a day. That’s it.

You can take it at any time. I’ve had it in the morning as general maintenance and occasionally after a heavier dinner when you just know digestion is going to be an all-night affair.

For first-time users, I recommend placing the powder in the glass, then adding water. It mixes far better that way. If you add water first, it tends to clump. Learn from my experience. A quick stir is usually enough, though you can blitz it if you’re using cold water or ice. It also works in smoothies or juices. Just don’t put it in anything hot.

Speaking of temperature, Gut+ Digest doesn’t need refrigeration. And being made in Australia, you know they considered their product might sit on a windowsill in full sunlight.

Why Gut Health Products Like This Even Exist

Part of the reason gut health has become such a crowded category is simple: a lot of Australians are dealing with digestive issues, whether they label them that way or not.

A 2019 CSIRO report found that at least half of Australian adults experience unpleasant gut symptoms such as bloating, gas, or constipation, and around one in seven describe those symptoms as genuinely distressing. That’s not a niche audience. That’s everyday life for a large chunk of the population.

Layer on modern diets, irregular eating patterns, stress, poor sleep, and a growing awareness of how closely digestion is linked to how we feel today, and it starts to make sense why gut health has moved from specialist territory into the mainstream.

Australians are also actively looking for ways to manage this themselves. Search data shows we rank among the highest globally in interest in gut health, probiotics, and the microbiome, signalling a shift toward everyday preventive approaches rather than waiting for something to go wrong.

Products like GUT+ Digest aren’t showing up because everyone suddenly wants to optimise their microbiome. They exist because a lot of people are quietly dealing with digestive discomfort and are looking for something simple, consistent, and non-dramatic to support their gut as part of daily life.

Ingredient list and formulation details | Image: Man of Many

Breaking Down Gut Science

At the core of GUT+ Digest is what Ferm calls a tribiotic approach, meaning it supports the gut from three angles at once.

On the probiotic side, GUT+ Digest uses two well-established strains.

Lactobacillus acidophilus NCFM® (1 billion CFU) is one of the most widely studied probiotic strains. It’s commonly associated with supporting digestion in the small intestine and helping maintain a balanced gut environment as part of regular use.

Bifidobacterium lactis Bl-04® (2 billion CFU) is typically linked to the large intestine and is often included in formulations aimed at broader digestive balance and everyday gut support.

It’s a formula chosen to support digestive balance.

Patience, Consistency Matters Most of All

It’s worth saying what this isn’t. Drinking GUT+ Digest won’t deliver a dramatic overnight transformation. It’s designed for long-term use, supporting digestive comfort and gut health. If you’re chasing an instant reset or a miracle solution, this ain’t it.

But if you think about gut health the same way you think about sleep or hydration, it’s something you support daily rather than fix occasionally. Patience and consistency are key.

Who It Makes Sense For

GUT+ Digest will suit people who want a single, well-considered gut supplement they’ll actually remember to take. If simplicity matters and you don’t want to juggle multiple products or routines, it fits neatly into everyday life.

If you enjoy building supplement stacks or want aggressive, short-term interventions, this approach may feel too restrained. It’s also not recommended for people who are pregnant or trying to conceive, simply because it hasn’t been specifically tested in that group.

The Final Gut Feeling

Ferm Wellness hasn’t tried to reinvent how we tackle gut health. It’s focused on making it easier to live with. GUT+ Digest tastes good, fits into a routine without friction, and avoids being overcomplicated, something that turns many wellness products into short-lived habits.

In a category full of big promises, there’s something assuring about a product that quietly earns its place on the kitchen counter.

Ferm Wellness GUT+ Digest packaging | Image: Ferm Wellness

Ferm Wellness GUT+ Digest: Key Details

Product: GUT+ Digest

Format: Daily gut support powder

Serving: 2.5 g (1 level scoop) once daily

Flavour: Subtle peppermint

What’s inside: Tribiotics (prebiotics, probiotics, postbiotics); Digestive enzymes for carbohydrates, proteins, fats, and lactose, Herbal extracts traditionally used in Western herbal medicine, including peppermint, fennel, ginger, and lemon balm; and Probiotic strains: Lactobacillus acidophilus NCFM® (1 billion CFU) and Bifidobacterium lactis Bl-04® (2 billion CFU).

Dietary info: Vegan, No added gluten, milk or milk products, soy, or artificial additives

Made in: Australia

Storage: Below 25°C, cool and dry. No refrigeration required

Price:

$79.95 one-time purchase

$71.95 per month on subscription

Availability: Australia and New Zealand

Disclaimer:

For transparency, I purchased this batch myself. Full disclosure, the founder is also a friend of mine. Everything above is based on my experience using the product in my daily routine.