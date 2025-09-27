Big Stories, Small Spaces: The Rise of ‘Never Too Small’

Tiny homes are having a big moment. Whether it be a response to the rising cost of housing, a dwindling supply, or an ongoing push into living more intentionally, living small is in vogue. And here in Australia, ‘Never Too Small’ is helping millions of us to make the jump.

For a long time, the Australian dream was to own a nice, big house that you could make your own. For younger Australians, that dream is becoming less and less likely every year, and increasingly, this cohort is turning to smaller space living, for both affordability and sustainability.

Making the jump isn’t as easy as simply squeezing everything you own into a smaller footprint, though, and many (such as myself) have taken to YouTube-based edutainment to skill themselves up.

One such YouTube channel stands tall in the Australian market. Never Too Small, formed in 2019 by former filmmaker Colin Chee, has amassed hundreds of episodes diving into the art of small-space living. Featuring interviews with the architects who purposefully design small spaces for maximum impact, alongside conversations with the people actually living in cramped quarters, Never Too Small has amassed a sizable audience: with 3.1 million subscribers, and episodes regularly enjoying hundreds of thousands of views.

The channel isn’t only dedicated to Australian properties, though, having expanded out to detail the living quarters of people across the globe: from Tokyo to Paris, and Amsterdam to Spain. In fact, the business recently kicked off a new initiative that brings the brand’s penchant for storytelling to the medium of print—but we’ll get there.

As all things do, Never Too Small started small. In fact, as Chee tells me, it largely started as a way for him to learn more about how to get the most out of his own small space.