New Bentley Flying Spur S is Hiding a 500kW Hybrid V8 Behind a Sinister Face

Car brands competing in the ultra-luxury segment face an increasingly difficult balancing act as strict emissions regulations clash with a buyer base that demands effortless performance. New releases from the likes of Mercedes-AMG, BMW, and even Ferrari showcase the current industry trend of pairing high-displacement internal combustion engines with heavy (but efficient) battery systems. The latest generation Bentley Flying Spur follows this exact blueprint by adopting the brand’s V8 hybrid powertrains.

The headline grabber here is the return of the performance-focused S model, which now utilises a High-Performance Hybrid powertrain generating 680 PS (500kW) and 930 Nm of torque. This output represents a 130 PS advantage over the previous-generation Flying Spur S, allowing the British luxury sedan to rival heavy-hitting competitors like the Mercedes-AMG S63 E Performance, by helping the Flying Spur S complete the 0-100km/h sprint in 3.7 seconds and reach a top speed of 191 mph.

Whether this heavy hybrid configuration compromises the analogue dynamics expected of a grand tourer remains to be seen, but we don’t doubt Bentley one bit, after experiencing the new Bentayga Speed. Like that SUV, the engineers at Crewe have countered the inherent weight penalty by equipping the four-door with an aggressive active chassis setup, hinting at a sharper driving experience for buyers who prefer taking the wheel themselves rather than riding in the rear.

Specification Details Engine High-Performance Hybrid V8 Power Output 680 PS / 930 Nm Transmission Automatic Suspension / 0-100km/h Bentley Performance Active Chassis / 3.7 seconds Starting Price TBC (Option dependent) Scroll horizontally to view full table

2026 Bentley Flying Spur S | Image: Bentley 2026 Bentley Flying Spur S | Image: Bentley 2026 Bentley Flying Spur S | Image: Bentley 2026 Bentley Flying Spur S | Image: Bentley

What’s New for the 2026 Flying Spur?

Single Headlamps: Twin lamps are ditched for the first time since 1962.

Twin lamps are ditched for the first time since 1962. Massive Power Bump: The hybrid V8 produces nearly 20 per cent more power.

The hybrid V8 produces nearly 20 per cent more power. Advanced Chassis Tech: The S model receives an electronically limited-slip differential.

The S model receives an electronically limited-slip differential. The Virtuoso Collection: The package introduces the 21-speaker ‘Naim for Mulliner’ audio system.

The package introduces the 21-speaker ‘Naim for Mulliner’ audio system. Intensive Craftsmanship: Five available seat styles each require 12 hours of manual assembly.

First and foremost, the aesthetic shift away from the traditional twin-lamp layout marks a significant turning point for the marque, aligning it with the flagship sedan’s face in the fourth-generation Continental GT family, and for that reason, we quite like it.

When we look inside the cabin, buyers can now select from five distinct seat styles that utilise either fluted or advanced quilted inserts. Then, for audiophiles seeking further exclusivity, the new Virtuoso Collection attempts to justify its premium through supreme acoustic engineering, bringing the £25,000 Naim system originally developed for the coachbuilt Batur into series production.

Beyond aesthetics and luxury, the engineering team has focused heavily on managing the hybrid weight. By integrating an electronically limited-slip differential alongside the 680 PS High-Performance Hybrid powertrain, the sedan is calibrated to handle the newfound power delivery of its electric motor and V8. This mechanical setup represents the brand’s most driver-focused all-wheel-drive chassis iteration to date, designed to maximise traction and cornering composure without sacrificing the traditional ‘GT’ experience.

2026 Bentley Flying Spur S | Image: Bentley

Managing Mass Through Chassis Tech

Throwing this much power at a luxury sedan requires new levels of mechanical intervention to maintain any sense of composure. The brand recognised this reality by outfitting the Flying Spur S with the Performance Active Chassis. This advanced setup is currently available only for the Speed and Mulliner derivatives, and utilises Active All Wheel Drive and twin-valve dampers to control body movement.

Cornering agility is further managed by torque vectoring across the axles and the 48V Bentley Dynamic Ride active anti-roll system.

Crucially, the addition of the electronic limited-slip differential works in tandem with new ESC control software, ensuring that the hybrid torque is deployed effectively on corner exit.

2026 Bentley Flying Spur S | Image: Bentley 2026 Bentley Flying Spur S | Image: Bentley 2026 Bentley Flying Spur S | Image: Bentley 2026 Bentley Flying Spur S | Image: Bentley

Exterior Redesign and the Blackline Treatment

The aesthetic changes for 2026 align the sedan’s design language with the fourth-generation Continental GT family. The most obvious adjustment is the front fascia, where a newly integrated bumper houses the modern single-headlamp configuration. However, look a little closer, and you’ll see that the side profile has also been smoothed out by removing the traditional wing vent detail, leaving only badging behind the front wheel. Then at the rear, the boot lid gains flowing lines and sits above a body-coloured number plate surround and updated taillamps.

The S model, as usual, leans heavily into a sporting aesthetic, and the Blackline Specification equips the car with a dark front lower bumper and gloss-black matrix grilles.

When you add in the Black Bentley wings, Beluga black mirror caps, and black sill extensions, it completes the aggressive stance. Dark-tinted, full-LED matrix headlamps featuring Precision design details are equipped on the S variant, a feature shared exclusively with the Speed model. Finally, the exterior palette has expanded with Dark Teal, a new mid-blue metallic paint cut with green undertones and fine metallic flakes.

2026 Bentley Flying Spur S | Image: Bentley

Cabin and the Virtuoso Collection

It’s a Bentley, so interior refinements remain a large focus for the marque. The trimming specialists at Crewe offer fluted or advanced quilted inserts across the five available seat styles.

We mentioned it earlier in the piece, but this will be a gem for audiophiles, as the new Virtuoso Collection does everything it can to justify high price tags through supreme acoustic engineering. The featured ‘Naim for Mulliner’ audio system commands a £25,000 premium and relies on 21 individual speakers.

These speakers are derived from Focal’s Grand Utopia hardware, where both the mid-range drivers and tweeters use patented ‘M’ profile cones crafted from a single piece of material without a core cover. The design is said to balance rigidity, lightness, and damping to eliminate distortion. The Virtuoso Collection packages this tech within three curated themes (Soprano, Tenor, and Bass) and accents the cabin with Champagne Gold detailing on the embroidery, winged badges, and the key. Sound like enough bang for your buck?

2026 Bentley Flying Spur S | Image: Bentley

Price and Availability

The new Flying Spur is available to order immediately. Production will commence at the brand’s home in Crewe starting in September, and initial deliveries are targeted for early in the fourth quarter of 2026 across most global markets.

Local Australian pricing and specific warranty details have not yet been explicitly outlined by the manufacturer, though buyers should expect base prices to hover near the half-million-dollar mark before options.

The reality of the modern car market is that electrification is no longer an alternative choice but a harsh regulatory mandate, forcing legacy manufacturers to engineer exceedingly complex, heavy hybrid solutions just to preserve the analog thrill of the V8 grand tourer. Bentley has proven that it’s capable of doing so with the Continental Speed, and we look forward to seeing how the Flying Spur S carries that torch.