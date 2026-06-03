Home/Auto/Cars
2026 bentley flying spur s
CARS

New Bentley Flying Spur S is Hiding a 500kW Hybrid V8 Behind a Sinister Face

Ben McKimm
By Ben McKimm - News

Updated:

Readtime: 6 min

Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Car brands competing in the ultra-luxury segment face an increasingly difficult balancing act as strict emissions regulations clash with a buyer base that demands effortless performance. New releases from the likes of Mercedes-AMG, BMW, and even Ferrari showcase the current industry trend of pairing high-displacement internal combustion engines with heavy (but efficient) battery systems. The latest generation Bentley Flying Spur follows this exact blueprint by adopting the brand’s V8 hybrid powertrains.

The headline grabber here is the return of the performance-focused S model, which now utilises a High-Performance Hybrid powertrain generating 680 PS (500kW) and 930 Nm of torque. This output represents a 130 PS advantage over the previous-generation Flying Spur S, allowing the British luxury sedan to rival heavy-hitting competitors like the Mercedes-AMG S63 E Performance, by helping the Flying Spur S complete the 0-100km/h sprint in 3.7 seconds and reach a top speed of 191 mph.

Whether this heavy hybrid configuration compromises the analogue dynamics expected of a grand tourer remains to be seen, but we don’t doubt Bentley one bit, after experiencing the new Bentayga Speed. Like that SUV, the engineers at Crewe have countered the inherent weight penalty by equipping the four-door with an aggressive active chassis setup, hinting at a sharper driving experience for buyers who prefer taking the wheel themselves rather than riding in the rear.

SpecificationDetails
EngineHigh-Performance Hybrid V8
Power Output680 PS / 930 Nm
TransmissionAutomatic
Suspension / 0-100km/hBentley Performance Active Chassis / 3.7 seconds
Starting PriceTBC (Option dependent)
Scroll horizontally to view full table
2026 bentley flying spur s rear three quarter
2026 Bentley Flying Spur S | Image: Bentley
2026 bentley flying spur s rear window
2026 Bentley Flying Spur S | Image: Bentley
2026 bentley flying spur s front headlight
2026 Bentley Flying Spur S | Image: Bentley
2026 bentley flying spur s front badge
2026 Bentley Flying Spur S | Image: Bentley

What’s New for the 2026 Flying Spur?

  • Single Headlamps: Twin lamps are ditched for the first time since 1962.
  • Massive Power Bump: The hybrid V8 produces nearly 20 per cent more power.
  • Advanced Chassis Tech: The S model receives an electronically limited-slip differential.
  • The Virtuoso Collection: The package introduces the 21-speaker ‘Naim for Mulliner’ audio system.
  • Intensive Craftsmanship: Five available seat styles each require 12 hours of manual assembly.

First and foremost, the aesthetic shift away from the traditional twin-lamp layout marks a significant turning point for the marque, aligning it with the flagship sedan’s face in the fourth-generation Continental GT family, and for that reason, we quite like it.

When we look inside the cabin, buyers can now select from five distinct seat styles that utilise either fluted or advanced quilted inserts. Then, for audiophiles seeking further exclusivity, the new Virtuoso Collection attempts to justify its premium through supreme acoustic engineering, bringing the £25,000 Naim system originally developed for the coachbuilt Batur into series production.

Beyond aesthetics and luxury, the engineering team has focused heavily on managing the hybrid weight. By integrating an electronically limited-slip differential alongside the 680 PS High-Performance Hybrid powertrain, the sedan is calibrated to handle the newfound power delivery of its electric motor and V8. This mechanical setup represents the brand’s most driver-focused all-wheel-drive chassis iteration to date, designed to maximise traction and cornering composure without sacrificing the traditional ‘GT’ experience.

2026 bentley flying spur s front end three quarter on road
2026 Bentley Flying Spur S | Image: Bentley

Managing Mass Through Chassis Tech

Throwing this much power at a luxury sedan requires new levels of mechanical intervention to maintain any sense of composure. The brand recognised this reality by outfitting the Flying Spur S with the Performance Active Chassis. This advanced setup is currently available only for the Speed and Mulliner derivatives, and utilises Active All Wheel Drive and twin-valve dampers to control body movement.

Cornering agility is further managed by torque vectoring across the axles and the 48V Bentley Dynamic Ride active anti-roll system.

Crucially, the addition of the electronic limited-slip differential works in tandem with new ESC control software, ensuring that the hybrid torque is deployed effectively on corner exit.

2026 bentley flying spur s side on on road
2026 Bentley Flying Spur S | Image: Bentley
2026 bentley flying spur s rear end on road
2026 Bentley Flying Spur S | Image: Bentley
2026 bentley flying spur s on road
2026 Bentley Flying Spur S | Image: Bentley
2026 bentley flying spur s on road side
2026 Bentley Flying Spur S | Image: Bentley

Exterior Redesign and the Blackline Treatment

The aesthetic changes for 2026 align the sedan’s design language with the fourth-generation Continental GT family. The most obvious adjustment is the front fascia, where a newly integrated bumper houses the modern single-headlamp configuration. However, look a little closer, and you’ll see that the side profile has also been smoothed out by removing the traditional wing vent detail, leaving only badging behind the front wheel. Then at the rear, the boot lid gains flowing lines and sits above a body-coloured number plate surround and updated taillamps.

The S model, as usual, leans heavily into a sporting aesthetic, and the Blackline Specification equips the car with a dark front lower bumper and gloss-black matrix grilles.

When you add in the Black Bentley wings, Beluga black mirror caps, and black sill extensions, it completes the aggressive stance. Dark-tinted, full-LED matrix headlamps featuring Precision design details are equipped on the S variant, a feature shared exclusively with the Speed model. Finally, the exterior palette has expanded with Dark Teal, a new mid-blue metallic paint cut with green undertones and fine metallic flakes.

2026 bentley flying spur s inteiror
2026 Bentley Flying Spur S | Image: Bentley

Cabin and the Virtuoso Collection

It’s a Bentley, so interior refinements remain a large focus for the marque. The trimming specialists at Crewe offer fluted or advanced quilted inserts across the five available seat styles.

We mentioned it earlier in the piece, but this will be a gem for audiophiles, as the new Virtuoso Collection does everything it can to justify high price tags through supreme acoustic engineering. The featured ‘Naim for Mulliner’ audio system commands a £25,000 premium and relies on 21 individual speakers.

These speakers are derived from Focal’s Grand Utopia hardware, where both the mid-range drivers and tweeters use patented ‘M’ profile cones crafted from a single piece of material without a core cover. The design is said to balance rigidity, lightness, and damping to eliminate distortion. The Virtuoso Collection packages this tech within three curated themes (Soprano, Tenor, and Bass) and accents the cabin with Champagne Gold detailing on the embroidery, winged badges, and the key. Sound like enough bang for your buck?

2026 bentley flying spur s front wheel
2026 Bentley Flying Spur S | Image: Bentley

Price and Availability

The new Flying Spur is available to order immediately. Production will commence at the brand’s home in Crewe starting in September, and initial deliveries are targeted for early in the fourth quarter of 2026 across most global markets.

Local Australian pricing and specific warranty details have not yet been explicitly outlined by the manufacturer, though buyers should expect base prices to hover near the half-million-dollar mark before options.

The reality of the modern car market is that electrification is no longer an alternative choice but a harsh regulatory mandate, forcing legacy manufacturers to engineer exceedingly complex, heavy hybrid solutions just to preserve the analog thrill of the V8 grand tourer. Bentley has proven that it’s capable of doing so with the Continental Speed, and we look forward to seeing how the Flying Spur S carries that torch.

Learn more at Bentley
2026 bentley flying spur s front end
2026 Bentley Flying Spur S | Image: Bentley

Follow Us On

Google
DiscoverGoogle
NewsPreferred
Source
Ben McKimm

Journalist - Automotive & Tech

Ben McKimm

Ben lives in Sydney, Australia. He has a Bachelor's Degree (Media, Technology and the Law) from Macquarie University (2020). Outside of his studies, he has spent the last decade heavily involved in the automotive, technology and fashion world. Turning his ...

More about Ben
About Man of Many

Comments

We love hearing from you. or to leave a comment.

No comments yet. Be the first to give your opinion!

Trending Stories

9 best men’s office workwear brands to upgrade your professional style
STYLE

9 Best Men’s Office Workwear Brands to Upgrade Your Professional Style

Tattoo artist wearing a cap inks intricate design on a man's forearm in black and white.
ADVICE

The 40+ Best Tattoo Ideas for Men: Small, Meaningful & Arm Designs

Silhouette of a man in a classic James Bond gun barrel design, black and white theme.
MOVIES & TV

Who Will Play The Next James Bond? 8 Actors Who Actually Stand A Chance

Toni Collette in a tense scene from the horror film Hereditary, with a shocked expression and dim lighting.
MOVIES & TV

20 Scariest Horror Movies of All Time—According to Science

Ap x swatch blaue acht
WATCHES

Prices for Swatch x Audemars Piguet ‘Royal Pop’ Have Crashed

How to build a home gym
HEALTH & FITNESS

The Minimalist Home Gym: What You Actually Need (and What You Don’t)

Daniel Craig in a tuxedo aiming a gun, wearing a silver watch, with a focused expression against a dark background.
WATCHES

A Complete List of All James Bond 007 Watches

A young man with greying hair and a beard
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

Embrace Your Silver Fox: The Ultimate Guide to Men’s Grey Hair Care and Styling

Man with glasses laughing while reading a red book indoors.
ENTERTAINMENT

23 Funny Urban Dictionary Words You Need to Use Now

Toyota gazoo racing x g shock ga 2100 1
WATCHES

Toyota Gazoo Racing’s New G-Shock Is a Properly Restrained Rally Watch

DJI ROMO P
CULTURE

Man of Many’s Staff Favourites – 30 May, 2026

Ryan Gosling wearing a tuxedo with a ruffled shirt and bow tie at an awards event.
STYLE

Style Guide: How To Dress Like Ryan Gosling

Two men with buzz cuts, one in sunglasses and a casual shirt, the other in a suit, against a gradient background.
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

The Best Buzz Cut and Fade Haircuts for Men: A Barber’s Guide (2026)

Daniel Craig in blue beach shorts standing in clear shallow ocean water under bright sunlight.
HEALTH & FITNESS

Daniel Craig’s James Bond 007 Workout Plan and Diet

Two men discussing work at a laptop in a modern office, one wearing a black jacket, the other in an orange shirt.
ADVICE

Average Salary in Australia by Age, State, and Industry (2026)

Michael B. Jordan wearing a stained tank top and harness, holding weapons in a dimly lit room.
HEALTH & FITNESS

Michael B. Jordan’s Brutal Diet & Workout Routine

Scotland's best single malt scotch whiskies 5 top value bottles from every region
DRINKS

Scotland’s Best Single Malt Scotch Whiskies: 5 Top Value Bottles From Every Region

Asmr artist smiling with floral hair accessories, seated in front of decorative holiday foliage and warm lighting.
ENTERTAINMENT

31 Best ASMR Artists: The Top Channels on Youtube

Paved pathway leads to Joe Rogan's Texas mansion entrance, flanked by large potted plants and trees.
ARCHITECTURE

Inside Joe Rogan’s Ridiculous $20M Texas Mansion

Man in a brown hat holding a white enamel mug outdoors.
ADVICE

Australian Slang Terms: The Official Aussie Dictionary