2026 Bentley Continental GT S Revealed as Louder, More Powerful Grand Tourer

4.0-litre V8 hybrid produces 680 PS and 930 Nm of torque.

Reaches 0-100km/h in 3.5 seconds with a 306 km/h top speed.

Now features the Performance Active Chassis with all-wheel steering as standard.

Differentiated by Blackline Specification, gloss black grilles, and 22-inch alloy wheels.

Performance-focused interior combines Dinamica upholstery with fluted seat designs

The ‘S’ might stand for ‘Sport’ when we’re talking about Bentley’s. However, the argument could be made that it should really stand for ‘Sweet spot’.

While the top-of-the-range ‘Speed’ models are the most powerful and the ‘Azure’ and ‘Mulliner’ models are the most luxurious, the previous-generation Continental GT V8 S showed that there’s still motorsport DNA in the brand.

Here for the latest generation, that theme continues. Power from the 4.0-litre V8 hybrid has increased to 680 PS and 930 Nm (130 PS and 160 Nm more than previous-generation S models), and there’s a Sports exhaust that brings out all the sound from that crossplane V8. Performance has increased, with 0-60mph in 3.3 seconds (0-100km/h in 3.5 seconds) and a top speed of 190mph (306 km/h).

2026 Bentley Continental GT S | Image: Supplied / Bentley

Exciting is the inclusion of the Continental GT Speed’s Bentley Performance Active Chassis, which includes Active All Wheel Drive, twin valve dampers, torque vectoring (front to rear and across the axles), the 48V Bentley Dynamic Ride active anti roll system, a new generation of ESC control software, and for the first time on a Continental GT S, an electronic limited-slip differential and all-wheel steering.

Visually, the S model is differentiated by the Blackline Specification that adds a dark front lower

spoiler, with gloss black matrix grilles, Bentley wings and BENTLEY lettering to match.

Beluga black mirror caps, sill extensions, and a rear diffuser complement this, while dark tint and full LED matrix headlamps featuring Bentley’s Precision design detail are features shared only with the GT Speed.

2026 Bentley Continental GTC S | Image: Supplied / Bentley 2026 Bentley Continental GT S | Image: Supplied / Bentley 2026 Bentley Continental GTC S | Image: Supplied / Bentley 2026 Bentley Continental GT S | Image: Supplied / Bentley

The exterior design is spicy, and the interior follows with a two-colour upholstery split, together with the fluted seat design to create a performance-focused driving environment.

Dinamica (similar to Alcantara) is used on touch points, including the steering wheel, gear lever, seats, and door inserts, while the standard Piano black veneer echoes the exterior’s Blackline specification. High-gloss carbon fibre and other finishes are available as options, including full leather upholstery and a dark-tinted chrome specification for all interior metal brightwork, if you feel the standard sports-focused interior is a little too strong for your liking.

While the 22-inch ten swept-spoke alloy wheel comes standard in silver, Continental GT S models are available with a choice of wheel options, including a ten swept-spoke alloy wheel in gloss black with bright machined facing surfaces, and a full-gloss black version.