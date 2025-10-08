Why the MG U9 Will Rewrite Australia’s Stale Dual Cab Ute Segment

By Ben McKimm - News Published: 8 Oct 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 6 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Price starts at AUD$52,990 driveaway for the Explore variant

Tops out at AUD$60,990 for Explore Pro

Pre-orders open now, showroom arrival soon

It’s still early, but the dual-cab ute segment is being rewritten as we speak. Last week, we looked closely at the market sales figures, movers, and shakers, paying close attention to the continued rise of the Chinese plug-in hybrid BYD Shark 6, whose 1,193 sales catapulted it into fifth place for September 2025. It still can’t match the Ford Ranger (4,867 sales) and Toyota HiLux (5,047 sales). However, it has already beaten the Mazda BT-50 and Nissan Navara. Critically, it’s honing in on Mitsubishi Triton and Isuzu D-Max, taming the stigma about cheap Chinese utes, and opening the door to vehicles like the MG U9.



Traditionally, dual-cab utes have been pragmatic, rugged, off-road vehicles focusing on practicality and less on technology, comfort, and efficiency. However, the BYD Shark 6 has quickly proven that a large portion of buyers aren’t interested in outright towing capability or the vehicle’s ability to climb a mountain. No, they want a powerful, efficient, quick, and tech-filled vehicle to take down a dirt fire road to a campsite on the weekend.

What buyers really want is a ute that drives and functions like an SUV, and that’s where the new line-up of unibody dual-cab utes like the MG U9 enter the conversation.

“The ute is more than just a vehicle, it’s a cultural icon,” said Kevin Gannon, MG Motor Business Director, on the launch of the MG ute. “For generations, it has stood for independence, practicality, and a certain rite of passage. With the MGU9, we’re giving a new generation and current drivers the opportunity to build on the iconic culture of the ute. We wanted a dual-cab ute product that is designed and engineered for all genres of customers, built to exceed their cultural, lifestyle and utility needs. Whether you’re navigating corrugations, climbing rocky inclines, or cruising the freeway, you can be rest assured the MGU9 was purpose-built to tackle the task.”

Priced from a scarcely-believable AUD$52,990 driveaway, the MG U9 can be considered more an SUV with a tray on the back than a rugged off-road ute. It would still scabble its way up tracks tougher than 99 per cent of buyers would risk, but it’s better suited to jobsite commutes from Newcastle to Sydney.

Designed and tested for down under, the U9 has been fettled for our terrain and comes with a diesel powertrain plus a multi-link rear suspension, which enables it to have more car-like driving manners.

Here’s a quick look at the MG U9 pricing:

MGU9 Explore – $52,990 AUD Drive Away

MGU9 Explore X – $55,990 AUD Drive Away

MGU9 Explore Pro – $60,990 AUD Drive Away

The ute is backed by a 7-year warranty, and paint options include an $800 premium for Canyon Grey, Midnight Black, Riverstone Blue, Summit Blue, and Highland Green. Standard is a white paint shade.

MG’s first-ever diesel-sipping U9 Ute undercuts the related LDV Terron 9, which it shares platforms with, and offers more kit and a larger overall size than a Toyota HiLux. Still, it’s a bit more expensive than some other Chinese Utes like the GWM Cannon.

The powertrain is a 2.5-litre diesel engine pushing out a respectable 160kW of power and 520Nm of torque through an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Efficiency-wise, the fuel economy is rated at 7.9 litres per 100km, which is bang average.

When going off-road, the U9 Ute’s arsenal includes a ground clearance of 220mm and a water wading capacity of about 550mm. It has a BorgWarner 4WD system with electronically controlled locking differentials on both axles, a front double wishbone, and a rear multi-link independent suspension. The approach and departure angles are also like the LDV Terron 9, with a 29-degree approach and a 25-degree departure angle, plus a 20-degree ramp over.

Design-wise, the MG U9 makes a solid impression due to its massive chrome-laden grille and butch slab-sided proportions. At 5.5 m in length, it is larger than some of its rivals. As a result, the wheelbase is quite long at 3.33m, which provides more space.

The base model’s towing capacity, at a handy 3500kg, also matches rivals’, although its payload is less than rivals’, at 870 kg.

Like most Chinese utes, the MG U9 is filled with technology, which has significantly aged the Toyota Hilux, D-Max, and Triton by comparison.

You’re looking at dual 12.3-inch screens, including a digital driver display and a central touchscreen, but the aircraft-style gear lever is perhaps the most striking. The front and rear also have heated seats and a built-in driver’s seat ventilation and massage function. At the same time, the most significant talking point is the two-step electric opening tailgate, which is available on the Explore Pro variant. Standard equipment includes features like LED headlights, dual-zone climate control, push-button start with keyless entry, front and rear parking sensors, six-way electric seat adjustment for the driver, etc.

Move up to the Explore X, and you get an acoustic front windscreen, a 360-degree camera, heated front seats and steering wheel, and an electric front passenger seat. Finally, the flagship Pro variant further adds a panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery, a digital rear view mirror, 64-colour ambient lighting, a surround view camera with HD views, a suede headliner, heated rear seats, and a driver’s side massaging seat.

Safety features throughout the range include adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, and rear cross-traffic alert.

Whether you’re a new dual-cab ute buyer or an existing owner, you only have to look at the MG U9 to realise the future of the segment in Australia is changing rapidly. Don’t be surprised if your next ute isn’t made in Thailand but China. Let’s not forget this is MG’s first attempt, and it’s a pretty good one.