Home/Auto/Cars
Mgu9 ute
CARS

Why the MG U9 Will Rewrite Australia’s Stale Dual Cab Ute Segment

Ben McKimm
By Ben McKimm - News

Published:

Readtime: 6 min

Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

  • Price starts at AUD$52,990 driveaway for the Explore variant
  • Tops out at AUD$60,990 for Explore Pro
  • Pre-orders open now, showroom arrival soon

It’s still early, but the dual-cab ute segment is being rewritten as we speak. Last week, we looked closely at the market sales figures, movers, and shakers, paying close attention to the continued rise of the Chinese plug-in hybrid BYD Shark 6, whose 1,193 sales catapulted it into fifth place for September 2025. It still can’t match the Ford Ranger (4,867 sales) and Toyota HiLux (5,047 sales). However, it has already beaten the Mazda BT-50 and Nissan Navara. Critically, it’s honing in on Mitsubishi Triton and Isuzu D-Max, taming the stigma about cheap Chinese utes, and opening the door to vehicles like the MG U9.

Traditionally, dual-cab utes have been pragmatic, rugged, off-road vehicles focusing on practicality and less on technology, comfort, and efficiency. However, the BYD Shark 6 has quickly proven that a large portion of buyers aren’t interested in outright towing capability or the vehicle’s ability to climb a mountain. No, they want a powerful, efficient, quick, and tech-filled vehicle to take down a dirt fire road to a campsite on the weekend.

What buyers really want is a ute that drives and functions like an SUV, and that’s where the new line-up of unibody dual-cab utes like the MG U9 enter the conversation.

“The ute is more than just a vehicle, it’s a cultural icon,” said Kevin Gannon, MG Motor Business Director, on the launch of the MG ute. “For generations, it has stood for independence, practicality, and a certain rite of passage. With the MGU9, we’re giving a new generation and current drivers the opportunity to build on the iconic culture of the ute. We wanted a dual-cab ute product that is designed and engineered for all genres of customers, built to exceed their cultural, lifestyle and utility needs. Whether you’re navigating corrugations, climbing rocky inclines, or cruising the freeway, you can be rest assured the MGU9 was purpose-built to tackle the task.”

Mgu9 cabin
MGU9 | Image: Supplied / MG

Priced from a scarcely-believable AUD$52,990 driveaway, the MG U9 can be considered more an SUV with a tray on the back than a rugged off-road ute. It would still scabble its way up tracks tougher than 99 per cent of buyers would risk, but it’s better suited to jobsite commutes from Newcastle to Sydney.

Designed and tested for down under, the U9 has been fettled for our terrain and comes with a diesel powertrain plus a multi-link rear suspension, which enables it to have more car-like driving manners.

Here’s a quick look at the MG U9 pricing:

  • MGU9 Explore – $52,990 AUD Drive Away
  • MGU9 Explore X – $55,990 AUD Drive Away
  • MGU9 Explore Pro – $60,990 AUD Drive Away

The ute is backed by a 7-year warranty, and paint options include an $800 premium for Canyon Grey, Midnight Black, Riverstone Blue, Summit Blue, and Highland Green. Standard is a white paint shade.

MG’s first-ever diesel-sipping U9 Ute undercuts the related LDV Terron 9, which it shares platforms with, and offers more kit and a larger overall size than a Toyota HiLux. Still, it’s a bit more expensive than some other Chinese Utes like the GWM Cannon.

Mgu9 engine bay
MGU9 | Image: Supplied / MG
Mgu9 rear tailgate
MGU9 | Image: Supplied / MG
Mgu9 through loading
MGU9 | Image: Supplied / MG
Mgu9 on rocks
MGU9 | Image: Supplied / MG

The powertrain is a 2.5-litre diesel engine pushing out a respectable 160kW of power and 520Nm of torque through an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Efficiency-wise, the fuel economy is rated at 7.9 litres per 100km, which is bang average.

When going off-road, the U9 Ute’s arsenal includes a ground clearance of 220mm and a water wading capacity of about 550mm. It has a BorgWarner 4WD system with electronically controlled locking differentials on both axles, a front double wishbone, and a rear multi-link independent suspension. The approach and departure angles are also like the LDV Terron 9, with a 29-degree approach and a 25-degree departure angle, plus a 20-degree ramp over.

Design-wise, the MG U9 makes a solid impression due to its massive chrome-laden grille and butch slab-sided proportions. At 5.5 m in length, it is larger than some of its rivals. As a result, the wheelbase is quite long at 3.33m, which provides more space.

The base model’s towing capacity, at a handy 3500kg, also matches rivals’, although its payload is less than rivals’, at 870 kg.

Mgu9 steering wheel
MGU9 | Image: Supplied / MG
Mgu9 rear seats
MGU9 | Image: Supplied / MG
Mgu9 rear through loading
MGU9 | Image: Supplied / MG
Mgu9 gear selector
MGU9 | Image: Supplied / MG

Like most Chinese utes, the MG U9 is filled with technology, which has significantly aged the Toyota Hilux, D-Max, and Triton by comparison.

You’re looking at dual 12.3-inch screens, including a digital driver display and a central touchscreen, but the aircraft-style gear lever is perhaps the most striking. The front and rear also have heated seats and a built-in driver’s seat ventilation and massage function. At the same time, the most significant talking point is the two-step electric opening tailgate, which is available on the Explore Pro variant. Standard equipment includes features like LED headlights, dual-zone climate control, push-button start with keyless entry, front and rear parking sensors, six-way electric seat adjustment for the driver, etc.

Move up to the Explore X, and you get an acoustic front windscreen, a 360-degree camera, heated front seats and steering wheel, and an electric front passenger seat. Finally, the flagship Pro variant further adds a panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery, a digital rear view mirror, 64-colour ambient lighting, a surround view camera with HD views, a suede headliner, heated rear seats, and a driver’s side massaging seat.

Safety features throughout the range include adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, and rear cross-traffic alert.

Whether you’re a new dual-cab ute buyer or an existing owner, you only have to look at the MG U9 to realise the future of the segment in Australia is changing rapidly. Don’t be surprised if your next ute isn’t made in Thailand but China. Let’s not forget this is MG’s first attempt, and it’s a pretty good one.

Check out MG U9
Mgu9 front badge
MGU9 | Image: Supplied / MG
Mgu9 front wheel
MGU9 | Image: Supplied / MG
Mgu9 rear tray area
MGU9 | Image: Supplied / MG
Mgu9 side mirror
MGU9 | Image: Supplied / MG
Mgu9 on dirt road
MGU9 | Image: Supplied / MG
Mgu9 in water
MGU9 | Image: Supplied / MG
Ben McKimm

Journalist - Automotive & Tech

Ben McKimm

Ben lives in Sydney, Australia. He has a Bachelor's Degree (Media, Technology and the Law) from Macquarie University (2020). Outside of his studies, he has spent the last decade heavily involved in the automotive, technology and fashion world. Turning his ...

More about Ben
About Man of Many

Comments

We love hearing from you. or to leave a comment.

No comments yet. Be the first to give your opinion!

Trending Stories

Longines Spirit Flyback 2025
WATCHES

Longines Just Unveiled the ‘Pinnacle of Mechanical Watchmaking Excellence’

Seiko 5 Sports x Bamford Limited Edition
WATCHES

Seiko Goes Back to the Future with Sub-$850 Bamford Limited Edition

Kia tasman front three quarter
CARS

10 Best-Selling Utes in Australia: Where Does the Kia Tasman Land?

Hamilton Khaki Field Auto Call of Duty Special Edition | Image: Hamilton
WATCHES

Hamilton’s Best Field Watch Just Copped a ‘Black Ops’ Upgrade

Leonard DiCaprio in One Battle After Another
MOVIES & TV

‘One Battle After Another’ Review: The Best Film of 2025?

Denza b5
CARS

BYD’s Off-Road Sub-Brand ‘Denza’ to Launch in Australia from November 2025

2026 tesla model 3 long range rear wheel drive
CARS

‘Longest-Range EV in Australia’: 2026 Tesla Model 3 Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive Defeats Range Anxiety

Toni Colette in 'Hereditary'
MOVIES & TV

20 Scariest Horror Movies of All Time—According to Science

The real thomas shelby of peaky blinders the real thomas shelby
MOVIES & TV

‘Hell of a Ride’: Everything We Know About ‘Peaky Blinders’ Sequel Series

Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Creed’ Diet & Workout Routine
HEALTH & FITNESS

Michael B. Jordan’s Brutal Diet & Workout Routine

Scott Rose-Marsh Bond Interview
CULTURE

EXCLUSIVE: Meet Scott Rose-Marsh, the Man Who Might Be Bond

Man laughing at a book he's reading
ENTERTAINMENT

23 Funny Urban Dictionary Words You Need to Use Now

Ray ban wayfarer black
STYLE

Menswear Icons You Should Own: Ray-Ban Wayfarer

Billy Bob Thornton in 'Landman'
MOVIES & TV

Everything We Know About ‘Landman’ Season 2: New Trailer, Release Date, and More

Ref 26545xt oo 1240xt 01 dial
WATCHES

“User-Experience Breakthrough”: 150-Piece Audemars Piguet Royal Oak RD#5 Revealed

Face shape
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

How to Choose a Hairstyle for Your Face Shape: A Barber’s Guide

Best Buzzcut Hairstyles for men
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

14 Best Buzz Cut Hairstyles for Men: A Barber’s Guide

Lebron the decision part ii holding bottle
DRINKS

LeBron James’ ‘Second Decision’ is Just Hennessy Ad, Not Retirement

Airpods pro 3 review
AUDIO

Just How Much Better are Apple’s AirPods Pro 3?

Prime video
MOVIES & TV

New on Prime Video in October 2025