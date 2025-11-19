Why the 2026 Nissan Navara Looks Like a Mitsubishi Triton

By Ben McKimm - News Published: 20 Nov 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 6 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Nissan rebadges the Triton platform, facing fierce competition and sliding ute sales.

Premcar-developed suspension replaces coil springs, aiming for better ride and towing.

Navara utilises Triton’s 2.4-litre diesel engine and familiar interior technology suite.

Styling tweaks focus on the front, though similarities to Triton remain obvious.

Warrior Concept promises true differentiation with suspension, tyres, and capability upgrades.

Nissan had its work cut out with the launch of the new Navara. Sales of the previous-generation ute were slowing to a halt, Toyota released its HiLux update a week ago, and Chinese utes are now taking over the market as tradies search for technology and luxury at an affordable price point. So, what was their big answer? They released what appears to be a Mitsubishi Triton, but at a premium price point.

Only Mazda has managed to pull this off in recent years with the BT-50, while brands like Volkswagen have now learnt their lesson with the Ford Ranger platform-shared Amarok. They will soon release a flagship Walkinshaw variant that should at least differentiate the model from the top-selling Ranger and give it its own identity. “Badge engineering,” as it’s called, has a poor track record in the automotive world, typically indicating that a brand has conceded to the competition or the market.

Toyota Australia’s sales and marketing boss, Sean Hanley, forecast annual sales exceeding 40,000 for the new HiLux, which is well behind the 64,301 sales the marque achieved when sales peaked in 2022. That is largely the reason why Nissan has taken the path of enhancing something that is already quite good by adding a few of their own touches, including a local suspension development program by Premcar.

2026 Nissan Navara ST-X | Image: Nissan 2026 Nissan Navara ST-X | Image: Nissan 2026 Nissan Navara ST-X | Image: Nissan 2026 Nissan Navara ST-X | Image: Nissan

Local Ride and Handling Efforts

This local ride and handling program by Premcar is the most significant addition to the new Navara, but it does mean that the coil-spring rear end, which made the previous generation vehicle stand out, has been retired. It’s now replaced by a conventional leaf-spring rear-end, but the Premcar boss says that the team cycled through more than 800 different dampers to find the ideal balance of ride and handling, while keeping the 3,500 kg braked towing capacity in check.

Under the bonnet, the Mitsubishi Triton’s 2.4-litre turbodiesel engine, which produces 150kW of power and 470Nm of torque, remains unchanged, and it’s paired with a wide-ratio six-speed automatic transmission.

It’s pretty remarkable, really, just how similar the two vehicles are. This feature continues on the inside, where the standard 9-inch infotainment system, featuring DAB digital radio, Android Auto, and wireless Apple CarPlay connectivity, has been carried over from the Triton. Moreover, over the entire steering wheel

Mitsubishi Triton GLX-R | Image: Mitsubishi Mitsubishi Triton GLX-R | Image: Mitsubishi 2026 Nissan Navara ST-X | Image: Nissan 2026 Nissan Navara ST-X | Image: Nissan

Design Changes are Limited

Nissan’s global design team travelled to Australia to enhance the design of the Navara, ensuring it stands out from the Mitsubishi Triton on which it is based. However, you’ll notice that they spent the vast majority of their time at the front of the car, rather than the rear or side profile, which is characteristic of Mitsubishi. The design team says they found inspiration from the modified utes they encountered everywhere, which is why the bull bar-inspired V-strut shield is positioned at the front of the car.

The team also added a three-slot design above the grille that pays tribute to the D21 Navara. Meanwhile, the C-shaped headlamps interlock seamlessly with the grille as they do in other Nissan utes and SUVs.

“When working on the new Navara, we aimed to honour nearly 40 years of heritage while creating something fresh for today’s Australian buyers,” said Ken Lee, Senior Design Director, Nissan Motor Corporation. “It was about understanding what makes a Navara instantly recognisable and then evolving that for modern life in Australia and New Zealand. We needed to deliver a pickup that looks confident on a construction site but sophisticated enough for weekend family adventures. The design had to be both capable and aspirational, rugged yet refined.”

However, contrary to what Ken says, many punters online are taken aback by just how similar the new Navara looks to the Mitsubishi Triton.

2026 Nissan Navara ST-X | Image: Nissan 2026 Nissan Navara ST-X | Image: Nissan 2026 Nissan Navara ST-X | Image: Nissan 2026 Nissan Navara ST-X | Image: Nissan 2026 Nissan Navara ST-X | Image: Nissan 2026 Nissan Navara ST-X | Image: Nissan

There’s a Hardcore Warrior Variant Coming

What could save the day for the Nissan Navara at launch is the new Warrior Concept, which has already been teased, featuring 32.2-inch all-terrain tyres, a wider track via aftermarket 17-inch wheels, a lifted suspension system, a multi-stage underbody bash plate system, and more. Similar to the new Walkinshaw variant for the Amarok, this could give the new Nissan Navara range the unique identity it deserves.

“The Warrior program has always been about understanding what Australian ute buyers truly need. Not just what looks good in a showroom, but what delivers genuine capability enhancement both on-road and off,” said Bernie Quinn, Premcar CEO and Engineering Director. “This concept explores how we can apply six years of Warrior learnings and customer feedback to the advanced D27 platform.”

“The new Navara provides an exceptional foundation with its redesigned chassis and rugged, sophisticated suspension architecture. This concept demonstrates how Premcar’s proven approach to suspension tuning, wheel and tyre optimisation, and capability enhancement could elevate the D27’s already impressive performance envelope.”

We don’t know when this Warrior variant will enter the market. However, Nissan expects the new D27 Navara in premium ST-X, PRO-4X, and other entry-level model grades to enter the Australian market in the first quarter of 2026.

If you’re interested, all details, pricing, and specifications will be announced closer to its arrival.