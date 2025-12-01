Mitsubishi Announces Whopping 10-Year Warranty, Servicing, and Roadside Assistance Program

By Ben McKimm - News Published: 1 Dec 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 4 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Mitsubishi launches new 10/10/10 program adding decade-long roadside assistance.

Move responds to fast-growing, cut-price Chinese competitors dominating sales.

New CEO Shunichi Kihara drives strategy amid significant sales decline.

Warranty remains 10 years if servicing is done exclusively at Mitsubishi dealerships.

Program strengthens brand loyalty while avoiding a price-cutting “race to the bottom.”

“Your turn, Chinese car manufacturers.” That was likely the conversation Mitsubishi Motors Australia Limited (MMAL) had before announcing its enhanced 10-year warranty and servicing program, which now adds 10 years of roadside assistance.

The brand has faced a challenging 10 months, with sales down 16.3% year-to-date through October 2025. Their sales decrease is primarily due to the rise of cut-price Chinese-made alternatives, which now account for more than 182,151 of our 1,014,027 vehicles sold so far this year. These alternatives from brands such as BYD and Geely offer lengthy warranties, servicing, and, most importantly, roadside assistance programs, which Mitsubishi has now acted upon.

We were awaiting the brand’s first move after the appointment of Shunichi Kihara as new CEO, and this strategic move puts downward pressure on the growing competition. Kihara has been working at the brand for over 34 years, and he previously served as Division General Manager, Global Sales for MMC, where he oversaw the Global Sales Development Division. “I’m delighted to accept the position of CEO at MMAL and look forward to meeting you when I arrive in Australia,” said Mr Kihara at the time of his appointment. “Mitsubishi Motors has been a strong and trusted brand in Australia for 45 years, and together we will build on that legacy to drive it into the future.”

Mitsubishi has announced their Diamond Advantage 10/10/10 program | Image: Mitsubishi

Currently, Japanese automotive brands offer the longest warranties in the country. Nissan offers a 10-year or 300,000km (whichever comes first) warranty, matching Mitsubishi’s 10-year or 200,000km (whichever comes first) warranty. However, this is all in response to the ever-lowering costs of the Chinese competition. Japanese brands can’t, or won’t, lower their prices in a “race to the bottom.” How well this strategy works is yet to be determined, but with MG now offering a 10-year or 250,000km (whichever comes first) warranty, the Chinese have certainly put down the gauntlet.

“The evolution of our Diamond Advantage program from ‘10/10’ to ‘10/10/10’ reflects Mitsubishi’s unwavering dedication to delivering a best-in-class vehicle ownership experience,” said Aftersales Deputy Director, Tom Pitman, on the announcement. “Our customers have long identified Diamond Advantage as a unique selling point for Mitsubishi, which enhanced the ownership experience. The new 10/10/10 program takes this to new heights.

“MMAL has built a legacy upon its reliability and continued aftermarket support spanning 45 years and supported by one of the biggest dealership networks in Australia – that’s something we plan on continuing for many years to come.”

Mitsubishi has announced their Diamond Advantage 10/10/10 program | Image: Mitsubishi

This Mitsubishi Diamond Advantage 10/10/10 program succeeds MMAL’s 10/10 program, which set a new benchmark in the Australian market upon launch in October 2020 and offered four years of Roadside Assistance.

How does it work? Well, it’s pretty simple. The first 12 months of Roadside Assistance are complimentary with the purchase of new vehicles. They are extended for a further 12 months upon completion of each eligible Capped Price Service at a Mitsubishi Motors Dealership, for a maximum of 10 years. The roadside assistance itself is outsourced to Assist Australia, who offer 24/7 service Australia-wide.

There are some asterisks attached to their program, and you must complete your service at the dealership; otherwise, your warranty will be demoted to a 5-year or 100,000km (whichever comes first) New Vehicle Warranty. The same applies to the brand’s 10-year or 150,000km (whichever occurs first) Capped Price Servicing program, which comprises the first 10 scheduled services (at 15,000km or 12-month intervals, whichever occurs first). Note here that non-scheduled service/repair items incur an additional cost, but that’s standard across the industry.

It arrives 21 years to the day since MMAL launched the ‘5-10’ Warranty program (2004), which then offered a 5-year Factory Warranty and 10-year Powertrain Warranty. For more information about the warranty, please visit the brand’s website, linked below.