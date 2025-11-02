Nissan ‘Dune Patrol’ Teases Modified Next-Gen Look With Prototype NISMO Off-Road Parts

By Ben McKimm - News Published: 2 Nov 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 5 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Nissan unveils Dune Patrol ahead of SEMA 2025 with prototype NISMO parts.

Based on the next-gen Patrol PRO-4X, built for extreme off-road adventures.

Features long-travel suspension, 37-inch tyres, beadlock wheels, and high-clearance bumpers.

Equipped with roof-mounted storage, MOLLE panels, an onboard compressor, and NISMO exhaust.

Still a prototype, but it previews rugged aftermarket support for upcoming Patrol models.

We’re still waiting for the new twin-turbo V6-powered Nissan Patrol to arrive in Australia. The bad news is that it’s not coming anytime soon because V8 sales have been so strong locally (and new model sales have been so strong in the Middle East). However, the longer we wait, the more time it gives the rest of the world to develop modifications to transform the Patrol from a dune basher in a suit to a full-blown off-road weapon. By the time it arrives, the new Patrol will already have plenty of aftermarket support, or so it seems.

Unveiled ahead of SEMA 2025 (November 4th-7th, Las Vegas Convention Centre), the Nissan Dune Patrol elevates PRO-4X for extreme off-road racing and adventure support. The Nissan Frontier Rapid Runner joins it at the exhibition alongside the Forsberg Racing NISMO GT-Z and Forsberg Racing Patrol, which turns a vintage Patrol into a 1,000-horsepower off-road racer.

The brand calls the Nissan Dune Patrol an “ultra-comfortable support vehicle for extreme off-road events,” but it looks more like the 4WD adventure touring builds you see here in Australia.

Nissan ‘Dune Patrol’ | Image: Supplied / Nissan

Changes to the standard next-gen Nissan Patrol PRO-4X include custom long-travel racing suspension, widened fenders and prototype NISMO 18-inch AXIS beadlock wheels wrapped in monster 37-inch Yokohama GEOLANDAR M/T G003 tyres.

It gets pretty serious from there, with high-clearance bumpers with a swing-out spare tyre and traction board mount, frame-mounted rock sliders, skid plates, off-road lighting, a roof rack, and a prototype NISMO cat-back exhaust.

Designed for adventures far away from petrol stations, the Dune Patrol also features storage and mounting solutions both inside and out for all essential gear, such as roof-mounted storage cases, MOLLE panels for fuel and water canisters, an on-board air compressor system, and even a long-range radio antenna.

Nissan ‘Dune Patrol’ | Image: Supplied / Nissan Nissan ‘Dune Patrol’ | Image: Supplied / Nissan Nissan ‘Dune Patrol’ | Image: Supplied / Nissan Nissan ‘Dune Patrol’ | Image: Supplied / Nissan Nissan ‘Dune Patrol’ | Image: Supplied / Nissan Nissan ‘Dune Patrol’ | Image: Supplied / Nissan

There’s a complete build sheet at the brand’s website, but what stood out the most was the list of prototype NISMO Off Road additions, including:

Prototype NISMO Off Road high clearance front bumper

Prototype NISMO Off Road high clearance rear bumper

Prototype NISMO Off Road low profile roof rack with: Prototype NISMO Off Road 40-inch LED light bar Prototype NISMO Off Road 6-inch LED flood lights Prototype NISMO Off Road storage cases and mounts

Prototype NISMO Off Road frame-mounted rock sliders

Prototype NISMO Off Road A-pillar mounts with NISMO Off Road 3-inch round LED driving lights

Prototype NISMO Off Road universal radio antenna mount with radio antenna

Prototype NISMO cat-back exhaust

These pieces are currently in “Prototype” stages. Still, if they were eventually put onto the market, Nissan would have a range of accessories to rival those aftermarket partnerships we see here in Australia, e.g. Ford and ARB.

Nissan ‘Dune Patrol’ | Image: Supplied / Nissan

“Nissan vehicles excite right out of the showroom, and they often inspire owners to maximise their life and hobbies at every turn,” said Kim Less, Vice President of Aftersales at Nissan.

“Bringing project vehicles to SEMA helps ignite the creative spark among fans and be close to the pulse of what enthusiasts, builders and customers want out of their Nissan.”

If you want to get a closer look at the Nissan Dune Patrol and all of the brands SEMA exhibits, check them out at the Nissan booth, #21521, at the Las Vegas Convention Centre, November 4th-7th, 2025.

Despite still being first in line for right-hand drive production, we shouldn’t expect the new Patrol to arrive in Australia anytime soon. The brand has enough trouble fulfilling orders for the decade-old V8 model here in Australia. With such a strong desire for the new model in the Middle East, there’s no timetable for the Y63’s arrival in Australia, according to Nissan’s Oceania managing director, Andrew Humberstone.

He told Drive, “If we’re able to anticipate, we certainly would. At the moment, there’s huge demand in the Middle East and other markets. So it’s under discussion, but I literally I don’t actually know at this stage. It’s all under discussion, and it depends on so much up and down the supply chain and what we can manage.”

Desire for the new model is certainly there, but it will only gain traction as we see what the new vehicle can do.