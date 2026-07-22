Hamilton Island Race Week: I Finally Scored an Invite to Australia’s Most Exclusive Holiday

The email arrived on a grey Thursday in May, somewhere between a senior-leaders meeting and the mid-afternoon coffee. “We are delighted to invite you to The Race Week Residency at qualia.” I read it twice. Then I immediately texted it on WhatsApp to my fiancée, Jemma, in the slightly stunned tone of a man who has just been waved past a velvet rope he had stopped trying to get behind years ago.

For about a decade, Hamilton Island Race Week has lived on a list I keep in my head. Not a bucket list, exactly. More like a list of rooms I had quietly accepted I would never be let into. You know the list. Everyone has one. The table that never seems to have a booking for you. The party you only hear about on Monday. For me, near the top, sat a sailing regatta in the Whitsundays that somehow doubles as the most exclusive week on the Australian social calendar. I had seen the photographs across other Australian media publications for years: yachts leaning hard into water so blue it looks colour-graded, long lunches drifting into longer evenings, everyone lightly windswept and improbably relaxed. I knew people who went. The invite never came. I told myself, or Man of Many for that matter, that we were simply not cool enough for it, which, for the former, was mostly true.

So this August, for the regatta’s 41st edition, I am finally going: three nights at qualia for The Race Week Residency, from 14 to 17 August, across the opening weekend of the racing. And the timing turns out to matter more than my ego does. Because this is the first Race Week since the Oatley family, the winemaking dynasty that spent 22 years turning Hamilton Island into what it is, agreed to hand over the keys in a deal worth more than a billion dollars. Whatever this week becomes next, 2026 is the last one of an era.

The Race Week fleet in Dent Passage | Image: Hamilton Island

What Hamilton Island Race Week Actually Is

Start with the thing itself, because the sailing is real and it is serious. Hamilton Island Race Week began in 1984, the year after Gold Coast entrepreneur Keith Williams blasted his marina out of the island’s west side, and it has grown into Australia’s largest offshore keelboat regatta. This year’s edition runs from 15 to 22 August, and when tickets went on sale in June the fleet had already topped 170 entries. The range is the charm. At one end sits Wild Thing 100, a 100-foot maxi co-owned by Grant Wharington that exists to hunt line honours. At the other is Aquila, a 6.9-metre Sonata 7 that a family could tow behind a LandCruiser. In between: Hong Kong yachting royalty Karl Kwok bringing Beau Ideal to the Super 40 division, weekend club racers, professional crews, and every shade of sailor in between, all funnelling through Dent Passage with the Great Barrier Reef as a backdrop.

“Hamilton Island Race Week continues to attract sailors, spectators and holidaymakers from across Australia and around the world,” says Renae Trimble, Hamilton Island’s Chief Operating Officer, who confirmed the fleet numbers when the 2026 program was announced. But here is the honest truth about Race Week, and everyone involved knows it: the racing is the engine, not the whole car. Wrapped around the regatta is a week of long lunches, garden parties and beach dinners that has quietly turned a yacht race into the country’s most sought-after week. The 2026 onshore program alone reads like a festival bill: a long lunch with Josh Niland and Khanh Ong at Catseye Pool Club, Olympic silver medallist Olivia Price and America’s Cup sailor Cole Tapper in conversation at Bommie, a Kylie Minogue Wines garden party, a Tanqueray supper club at Romano’s, spectator cruises aboard the superyacht Rascal. People come for the sailing. They stay for everything that happens once the boats are back in.

qualia’s Windward Pavilion at dusk | Image: Lean Timms

The Oatley Years: How a Winemaking Family Built Australia’s Most Exclusive Island

You cannot tell the Race Week story without the Oatleys, because for two decades the island and the family have been the same story. Hamilton Island was Keith Williams’s creation first, carved out of the Whitsundays in the early 1980s with an airstrip, a high-rise and an ambition that outran his finances. The island drifted through receivership and corporate hands through the 1990s. Then, in 2003, it found the owner it had been waiting for: Bob Oatley, the Hunter Valley winemaker who had built and sold Rosemount Estate, a sailor to his bones, bought the island and began spending like a man building something for his grandchildren rather than his shareholders.

The Oatley signature is everywhere you look. It is qualia, the adults-only retreat of 61 private pavilions on the island’s secluded northern tip, which opened in 2007 and went on to collect a place in Conde Nast Traveler’s inaugural Triple Crown, one of just 13 Australian properties to make it, along with One MICHELIN Key. It is the golf course across the water on Dent Island, the rebuilt marina, the upgraded airport that lets you fly direct from Sydney and step off the plane into 26-degree winter air. And it is the sailing itself. The family’s supermaxi Wild Oats XI took line honours in the Sydney to Hobart nine times, a record no boat has matched, and every August the family hosted Race Week the way you host a party at your own house, because it was their house. Bob Oatley died in 2016, and his children Sandy, Ian and Rosalind carried it on. Under their watch, Race Week grew from a sailors’ regatta into the week on the Australian calendar.

qualia’s main pool | Image: Sharyn Cairns

A $1.2 Billion Changing of the Guard

Which is what makes this year’s edition feel weightier than a holiday has any right to. In December 2025, Blackstone announced an agreement to acquire Hamilton Island from the Oatley family, in a deal reported at around A$1.2 billion, with completion expected during 2026 pending regulatory approvals. After 22 years, the family that shaped the island is handing it on. “The island holds a special place in the hearts of many Australians,” Sandy, Ian and Rosalind Oatley said in announcing the sale, which is the kind of understatement you can only make about a place you built.

Nobody knows precisely what the island looks like in ten years under a global asset manager, and it is fair to assume Blackstone did not spend a billion dollars to leave everything alone. Which is exactly why this August feels like the one to see. The 41st Race Week is the last of the Oatley era, the island exactly as one obsessive sailing family made it: slightly eccentric, unapologetically Australian, and calibrated for pleasure rather than a quarterly report. There is something quietly special about arriving for the final dance.

Pascal Barbot of L’Astrance | Image: supplied

Inside The Race Week Residency at qualia

The Residency is the newest and most rarefied layer of the week: a three-night program based at qualia across the opening weekend, built around two of the most interesting chefs alive. On Saturday 15 August, Pascal Barbot of Paris’s L’Astrance, a restaurant that held three Michelin stars for more than a decade, presents a bespoke menu at Long Pavilion. It is his first collaboration with qualia and a rare Australian appearance from a chef famous for refusing to write a fixed menu at all, preferring to walk the markets and cook on instinct, a habit he formed under Alain Passard at L’Arpege. The following afternoon, the fire moves outdoors: Sydney’s Lennox Hastie cooks a long lunch over coals at Pebble Beach, working with qualia Executive Chef Joshua Hingston. Between meals there is jeweller Margot McKinney in residence, four generations of Queensland gem dealing behind her, and the racing itself watched from the deck of the superyacht Rascal.

“There is a wonderful contrast during Race Week between the energy of the regatta and the slower rhythm of qualia,” says Rebecca Hamey, qualia’s General Manager. “Barbot and Hastie each bring a very different perspective to dining, and it is always exciting to see how chefs respond to the ingredients, landscape and atmosphere of the Whitsundays.”

A three-Michelin-star Parisian on the Saturday, Australia’s master of fire on the Sunday, on an island, in winter, with sailing in between. I have had worse weekends planned.

Lennox Hastie cooking at qualia | Image: qualia

Why Lennox Hastie Keeps Coming Back

Hastie is the closest thing the weekend has to a returning local. The Firedoor chef, who spent five years at Spain’s legendary Asador Etxebarri before coming home to build Sydney’s temple to wood-fired cooking, is making his third trip up for Race Week. I asked him, ahead of the event, what keeps pulling him back to the island.

“The energy of Race Week,” Hastie tells Man of Many. “There is something special about cooking for people who have come together for a special event. Hamilton Island offers a chance to cook in one of Australia’s most beautiful backdrops and to share that experience with people who are genuinely excited to be there. Cooking outdoors always fills me with a sense of freedom and connects me to the incredible environment around us.”

Taking fire out of a controlled room and onto a beach in the Whitsundays changes the job more than you might think. “The fundamentals remain the same. Fire always demands attention, patience and respect,” Hastie tells me. “At Firedoor, we know every movement of the room. On a beach, the environment is constantly changing with fluctuations in wind and humidity, so we have to learn to respond accordingly. Cooking outdoors reminds me that fire was never meant to be contained.” It is a philosophy he traces straight back to those five years in the Basque hills. “The greatest lesson was restraint. People often assume cooking with fire is all about intensity, but what I learned at Etxebarri was the opposite. It was about sensitivity, simplicity, and understanding how less can be more. The aim is not to impose yourself on food, but to treat it with respect and to reveal its true character.”

As for following a three-Michelin-star act, he laughs off any suggestion of rivalry. “Pascal Barbot is an incredible chef whom I have admired for many years, so I am super excited to be cooking the same weekend as him. Whilst he will be a tough act to follow, the opportunity to spend time together, share ideas and learn from one another is far more valuable than any sense of competition.” The menu will be written by the reef as much as by the chef. “I am especially excited by the shellfish and reef fish available in the region, and last time we were on Island we were lucky enough to go mud-crabbing for the menu. Fire has an incredibly nuanced relationship with seafood. It can amplify sweetness whilst imbuing a subtle smokiness which cannot be beaten.”

The Pebble Beach long lunch at qualia | Image: qualia

The Real Luxury of Hamilton Island Race Week

Here is what I have worked out in the weeks since that email arrived. You can buy most of what makes up Race Week. You can book the beautiful hotel, chase the table, even charter the yacht. What you could never quite buy was the room itself, the sense of being on the inside of the week rather than adjacent to it, and that scarcity was always the actual luxury. This year, unusually, some of the doors are open: three-night Race Week Residency packages at qualia are available for 14 to 17 or 15 to 18 August, with the Barbot dinner, the Hastie lunch, McKinney in residence and time aboard Rascal in the program, and tickets to the onshore events went on sale in June alongside winter offers across the island’s hotels.

As for me, I will be the one near the back of the Long Pavilion trying to look like I have been coming for years, taking notes for the full report from the island in August: sunburnt, overfed and almost certainly still not cool enough. Turns out they let you in anyway.

Disclosure: Scott Purcell will attend The Race Week Residency as a guest of Hamilton Island, which is covering travel, accommodation and event programming. Hamilton Island had no editorial input into this story.

Hamilton Island Race Week FAQs