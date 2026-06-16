From Athleisure to Athluxury: 10 Best Premium Activewear Labels For Men

It seems like every day there’s a new brand in the athleisure world, competing to take the crown as the best activewear brand for men. Athleisure has dominated wardrobes for a decade, but now there’s a new breed in town: Athluxury.

These are brands that are less focused on chasing trends, and more focused on creating the next one. They utilise better fits and premium materials like merino wool and organic cotton, while mostly staying away from cheaper polyester. They’re making gear for the guy who puts style first on his radar, with performance coming in a close second – the kind of clothes you could easily wear to a Sunday morning workout and keep on for a cafe stop afterwards.

So, if you’re hungry for the next best thing in fitness apparel, you’ll want to check out these 10 labels that are doing athleisure and athluxury best right now. Remember, you can buy fashion but you cannot buy style.

Related: 7 Best Luxury Sneakers for Men: The Ultimate Footwear Status Symbol

What Makes the Best Premium Activewear For Men?

While every brand strives to offer the latest and greatest in tech and performance, very few do it in a manner that puts style foremost. This is what truly separates the athluxury brands from the athleisure brands – and the rest.

Materials: Premium Fabrics over Plastics

While polyester has its place in high-performance gear, the best activewear leverages natural fibres like merino wool, linen blends, and organic cotton. Beyond superior breathability and temperature regulation, natural materials keep synthetic microplastics away from your skin – an important consideration as emerging research links synthetics to potential reproductive health issues. Once you ditch the $75 plastic tees, you won’t look back.

Fit: Tailored Silhouettes vs. Compression

Athluxury cuts completely depart from standard gym performance gear. Instead of skin-tight compression, these brands execute timeless, relaxed silhouettes reminiscent of 1950s and ’60s Hollywood glamour – think Steve McQueen or Muhammad Ali. They are tailored enough to wear out, yet comfortable enough to lounge in.

Activity Level: Balancing Form and Function

This list is all about balancing form and function. While some labels are built for high-performance training – like Tracksmith’s marathon-ready kits – others are geared toward casual transit, light sparring, or simply running errands on the weekend.

Value: Investing in Cost-Per-Wear

These brands carry a premium price tag, but you get what you pay for. Instead of markup for a logo, you are investing in superior construction and natural textiles that outlast cheap synthetic counterparts. At the end of the day, it is a calculation of cost-per-wear rather than the initial sticker price.

Best Luxury Activewear Brands for Men

Image: Todd Snyder

1. Todd Snyder

Primary materials: Loopback French terry

Loopback French terry Price: $$—$$$

$$—$$$ Best for: Light workouts, errands, casual, travelling

Light workouts, errands, casual, travelling Activity level: Mostly athleisure

A favourite of ours at Man of Many, Todd Snyder is a protégé of Ralph Lauren and it shows. Each piece embodies luxury sportswear and makes it more accessible to the everyday guy.

These new offerings keep a tailored fit you could even wear to the office on casual Fridays. The fabric choices are definitely leaning on a more modern medium-weight construction, which means you still get genuine warmth, with better breathability, while still retaining durability – not just some designer’s name slapped on a sporting brand’s thin hoodie.

And as with any premium designer, these collections bring seasonal colourways and silhouettes, which makes it actually collectible. If you’re dipping your toes into athluxury for the first time, this is the brand to start with.

Man of Many Recommends:

Foundation Hoodie

Price: USD $185 (AUD $260)

Image: Todd Snyder

Foundation Sweatpants

Price: USD $185 (AUD $ 260)

Image: Todd Snyder

2. Reigning Champ

Primary Materials: Cotton terry, Supima cotton, Solotex polyester

Cotton terry, Supima cotton, Solotex polyester Price: $$—$$$

$$—$$$ Best for: Moderately intense workouts, casual, relaxing

Moderately intense workouts, casual, relaxing Activity Level: Moderate to heavy

If Todd Snyder is the premium pick, then Reigning Champ is the pick for the guy in the know. This Vancouver-based brand has spent almost two decades obsessing over making the best possible loungewear known to man, with enough performance and durability that it can actually handle a round or two in the boxing ring.

Developed in-house, their signature midweight terry is a year-round staple, available in heavyweight, lightweight, performance-based, and even Supima designed gear.

With similar styling to that of Todd Snyder’s clothing, this label is for the guy who wants to not only look good, but has gear that can keep up in the gym as well. They offer precise fits, restrained and classic colourways, and quality that actually improves with each wash. This is the brand we recommend to the guy who trains hard every time.

Man of Many Recommends:

Reigning Champion Midweight Terry Standard Crewneck

Price: USD $98 (AUD $140)

Image: Reigning Champion

3. Tracksmith

Primary Materials: Technical polyester, nylon, merino

Technical polyester, nylon, merino Price: $$$—$$$$

$$$—$$$$ Best for: Running, gym, CrossFit, HIIT

Running, gym, CrossFit, HIIT Activity Level: Intense, high performance

If you’re into serious training, this is the athluxury brand for you. Born and bred in New England, Tracksmith constructs gear that provides that rare combo of utility and heritage style, borrowing heavily from heritage Ivy League fitness style.

Almost all of the range use technical synthetics in their compositions (because you don’t run a marathon in linen) but unlike other brands that use similar materials, you’ll never see Tracksmith using jarring fluorescent colours and noisy graphics.

If you’re a serious runner, this is the brand for you. More athletic guys may want to consider sizing up for this brand.

Man of Many Recommends:

Tracksmith Men’s Session Shorts

Image: Tracksmith

Price: USD $85 (AUD $125)

Tracksmith Men’s Harrier Tee

Price: USD $100 (AUD $140)

Image: Buck Mason

4. Buck Mason

Primary Materials: Cotton, slub cotton, French terry

Cotton, slub cotton, French terry Price: $$—$$$

$$—$$$ Best for: Moderate training, casual, athleisure

Moderate training, casual, athleisure Activity Level: Performance athleisure

This Los Angeles label puts timeless style into all of its designs and that doubly goes for its sweats collection, featuring classic athletic basics for men in a stout welterweight cotton, while also excelling in slub tees and shorts that can be worn for gym sessions, on your morning surf, and running errands on the weekends.

Its current cut of sweatshirts and sweatpants feature an oldschool 1940s design, with custom-milled French terry fleece. They almost always use natural fibres, American-made when possible, and are never trend chasers.

And even though you’ll look like you stepped out of a scene getting ready to enlist for WWII, these sweats actually hold up to today’s training splits. we’ve put them through numerous sessions on the indoor bike and are surprisingly comfy even during HIIT sessions. If athluxury had a vintage Hollywood hills mid-century modern home, Buck Mason would furnish it.

Man of Many Recommends:

Welterweight Double V Crew Sweatshirt

Image: Buck Mason

Price: AUD $210 (USD $148)

Buck Mason Welterweight Sweatpant

Image: Buck Mason

Price: USD $148 (AUD $210)

5. LSKD

Image: LSKD

Primary Materials: Technical fabrics, recycled nylon (in development)

Technical fabrics, recycled nylon (in development) Price: $—$$

$—$$ Best for: Intense gym training, running, CrossFit

Intense gym training, running, CrossFit Activity Level: High performance

With roots tracing back to a Queensland garage in 2007 before officially evolving into the LSKD we know today, this label (pronounced “Loose Kid”) is the ultimate option for blokes who never miss a WOD. And though the brand may have been born of screen-printed gear rooted in BMX and motocross culture, that sports DNA is still as visible in everything they make today, from technical shorts and training tees to outerwear with a streetwear aesthetic, all designed to dominate a training session.

This Aussie success story now generates over $150 million in annual sales globally, and though their gear is almost all technical fabrics, the brand just signed a 10-year sustainable materials deal, which means they’re thinking well beyond just the next merch drop.

Man of Many Recommends:

Pace Running Tee

Price: AUD $70

Image: LSKD

Functional Training 5″ Short

Price: AUD $75

Image: LKSD

6. Boss by Beckham

Primary Materials: Cotton, modal, jersey blend

Cotton, modal, jersey blend Price: $$$—$$$$

$$$—$$$$ Best for: Light gym sessions, date nights, business casual

Light gym sessions, date nights, business casual Activity Level: Low intensity

This collection is designed by a man who has spent his entire adult life in front of a camera, who also happens to be one of the greatest football players of all time, so it’s fair to say that David Beckham knows a thing or two about merging form and function.

The label has recently leaned more fashion-forward, blending a clean European sensibility with trendy, oversized cuts. These elevated basics work just as well in casual gym settings. They hold their shape well and the colour doesn’t fade after heavy use, and it’s a testament to Beckham’s eye for a fashionable fit ensures nothing ever feels sloppy.

Man of Many Recommends:

Boss By Beckham T-shirt in linen

Price: USD $145 (AUD $205)

7. Dunhill

Primary Materials: Cashmere-cotton blend, wool, technical jersey

Cashmere-cotton blend, wool, technical jersey Price: $$$$+

$$$$+ Best for: Light training, travel, athleisure

Light training, travel, athleisure Activity Level: Low intensity

Crafted with premium comfort in mind, this label uses cashmere-cotton blends and technical wool that is perfectly paired with silhouettes that utilise years of tailoring heritage. Perfect for the bloke who steps straight out of a business-class cabin and onto a padel court, with his private physiotherapist on speed dial.

Man of Many Recommends:

Dunhill Athluxury Cotton Cashmere Sweatshirt

Price: AUD $3,000

Athluxury Wool Jersey Shorts

Price: AUD $1,050

8. Standard Issue

Primary Materials: Cotton, polyester, spandex

Cotton, polyester, spandex Price: $$—$$$

$$—$$$ Best for: Light gym sessions, date nights, business casual

Light gym sessions, date nights, business casual Activity Level: Low intensity

With roots tied to military service, Jarod Lee co-founded the brand with former pro skater Jimmy Gorecki to create a label that’s part streetwear, part military performance. While the name may be Standard Issue, his label is anything but generic.

Its sweats are perfectly weighted with just the right amount of heft at 21 ounces and are created with 100% pre-shrunk cotton to ensure it fits the same, wash after wash. The cuts are loose with just enough of a tailored silhouette to avoid that overly baggy look, yet move well during physical activity. Standard Issue keeps its clothes simple, making gear that is soft, breathable, durable, and allows you to actually work out in them.

Man of Many Recommends:

Standard Issue Hoodie

Price: USD $173 (AUD $245)

Standard Issue Sweatpants

Price: USD $159 (AUD $255)

9. Sunspel

Primary Materials: Sea Island cotton, fine-gauge cotton knits

Sea Island cotton, fine-gauge cotton knits Price: $$—$$$

$$—$$$ Best for: Light gym sessions, athleisure, business casual, undershirts

Light gym sessions, athleisure, business casual, undershirts Activity Level: Low intensity

Sunspel has become as globally popular as ever thanks Daniel Craig’s stint as James Bond. The brand was front and centre of Daniel Craig’s wardrobe from Casino Royale through to No Time To Die, recently released a limited edition capsule to honour 20 years since Daniel Craig took on the iconic role.

With a heritage dating back to 1860, this British label produces its activewear range with an eye for the finest details, and luxurious materials including Sea Island cotton, fine-gauge knits, and a restrained design. This brand whispers quiet-luxury like no other, and while its insanely comfortable clothes still cost more than generic brands, they’re absolutely worth the sticker price. Meanwhile, Sunspel’s loopback crewneck sweatshirt in thyme was worn by Brad Pitt in F1: The Movie, and is still sold out.

Man of Many Recommends:

Sunspel Loopback Sweatpants

Price: £140 (AUD $265)

10. Rhythm

Primary Materials: Linen, cotton, recycled nylon

Linen, cotton, recycled nylon Price: $—$$

$—$$ Best for: Surfing, swimming, casual, outdoors

Surfing, swimming, casual, outdoors Activity Level: Moderate

While technically a contemporary surf brand, if you haven’t heard of Australia’s Rhythm, here is your formal introduction. Working out and prioritising fitness doesn’t solely revolve around the gym, and if you put water wellness first and foremost, then this is the brand for you (or anyone who wants some lifestyle sensibility in their wardrobe).

The Burleigh Heads brand occupies a unique space in its offerings, from surf-inflected gear to outdoors-orientated pieces, all designed with a unique lifestyle appreciation, which makes it a solid pick for our list.

Its lineup covers everything from surf and board shorts, to pullover hoodies, to linen shorts, all rendered in earthy tones that look just as good at the beach as they do on a trail run (which is why even brands like Hoka and Skims have been on this palette train for the past few years). With its design philosophy tied to the sea, this coastal fashion brand is making a statement, and we’re here for it.

Man of Many Recommends:

Classic Fleece Hood

Price: AUD $80

Classic Cord Jam

Price: AUD $70

Related: 20 Best Gym and Activewear Clothing Brands for Men

Best Luxury Activewear Brands for Men, at a Glance

Brand Target Activity Key Premium Materials Price Point Vibe / Aesthetic Todd Snyder Casual, Travel, Light Training Loopback French Terry Medium ($$—$$$) Modern prep & accessible luxury Reigning Champ Boxing, Heavy Gym Training Midweight Terry, Supima Cotton Medium ($$—$$$) Athletic purist & rugged durability Tracksmith Running, Marathon, HIIT Technical Synthetics, Merino Wool High ($$$—$$$$) New England Ivy League heritage Buck Mason Lifestyle, Light Training Custom-Milled French Terry, Slub Cotton Medium ($$—$$$) Mid-century vintage Hollywood LSKD CrossFit, Weightlifting, Running Technical Performance Fabrics Accessible ($—$$) Aussie street-sport energy BOSS by David Beckham Low-Intensity Training, Casual Linen, Cotton-Modal Blends High ($$$—$$$$) Sleek, oversized European tailoring Dunhill Transit, Low-Intensity Sport Cashmere-Cotton, Technical Wool Ultra-Luxury ($$$$+) Elite jet-set tailoring Standard Issue Streetwear, Casual Movement 21oz Heavyweight Cotton Medium ($$—$$$) Utility-focused military grit Sunspel Rest, Lounging, Casual Fridays Sea Island Cotton, Loopback Knit High ($$$—$$$$) James Bond “quiet luxury” Rhythm Surfing, Outdoor Trails, Swimming Linen, Organic Cotton, Recycled Nylon Accessible ($—$$) Coastal lifestyle & earthy tones Scroll horizontally to view full table

Premium Activewear & Athleisure: FAQs