From Athleisure to Athluxury: 10 Best Premium Activewear Labels For Men
Updated:
Table of contents
- What Makes the Best Premium Activewear For Men?
- Best Luxury Activewear Brands for Men
- 1. Todd Snyder
- 2. Reigning Champ
- 3. Tracksmith
- 4. Buck Mason
- 5. LSKD
- 6. Boss by Beckham
- 7. Dunhill
- 8. Standard Issue
- 9. Sunspel
- 10. Rhythm
- Best Luxury Activewear Brands for Men, at a Glance
- Premium Activewear & Athleisure: FAQs
Readtime: 14 min
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It seems like every day there’s a new brand in the athleisure world, competing to take the crown as the best activewear brand for men. Athleisure has dominated wardrobes for a decade, but now there’s a new breed in town: Athluxury.
These are brands that are less focused on chasing trends, and more focused on creating the next one. They utilise better fits and premium materials like merino wool and organic cotton, while mostly staying away from cheaper polyester. They’re making gear for the guy who puts style first on his radar, with performance coming in a close second – the kind of clothes you could easily wear to a Sunday morning workout and keep on for a cafe stop afterwards.
So, if you’re hungry for the next best thing in fitness apparel, you’ll want to check out these 10 labels that are doing athleisure and athluxury best right now. Remember, you can buy fashion but you cannot buy style.
Related: 7 Best Luxury Sneakers for Men: The Ultimate Footwear Status Symbol
What Makes the Best Premium Activewear For Men?
While every brand strives to offer the latest and greatest in tech and performance, very few do it in a manner that puts style foremost. This is what truly separates the athluxury brands from the athleisure brands – and the rest.
Materials: Premium Fabrics over Plastics
While polyester has its place in high-performance gear, the best activewear leverages natural fibres like merino wool, linen blends, and organic cotton. Beyond superior breathability and temperature regulation, natural materials keep synthetic microplastics away from your skin – an important consideration as emerging research links synthetics to potential reproductive health issues. Once you ditch the $75 plastic tees, you won’t look back.
Fit: Tailored Silhouettes vs. Compression
Athluxury cuts completely depart from standard gym performance gear. Instead of skin-tight compression, these brands execute timeless, relaxed silhouettes reminiscent of 1950s and ’60s Hollywood glamour – think Steve McQueen or Muhammad Ali. They are tailored enough to wear out, yet comfortable enough to lounge in.
Activity Level: Balancing Form and Function
This list is all about balancing form and function. While some labels are built for high-performance training – like Tracksmith’s marathon-ready kits – others are geared toward casual transit, light sparring, or simply running errands on the weekend.
Value: Investing in Cost-Per-Wear
These brands carry a premium price tag, but you get what you pay for. Instead of markup for a logo, you are investing in superior construction and natural textiles that outlast cheap synthetic counterparts. At the end of the day, it is a calculation of cost-per-wear rather than the initial sticker price.
Best Luxury Activewear Brands for Men
1. Todd Snyder
- Primary materials: Loopback French terry
- Price: $$—$$$
- Best for: Light workouts, errands, casual, travelling
- Activity level: Mostly athleisure
A favourite of ours at Man of Many, Todd Snyder is a protégé of Ralph Lauren and it shows. Each piece embodies luxury sportswear and makes it more accessible to the everyday guy.
These new offerings keep a tailored fit you could even wear to the office on casual Fridays. The fabric choices are definitely leaning on a more modern medium-weight construction, which means you still get genuine warmth, with better breathability, while still retaining durability – not just some designer’s name slapped on a sporting brand’s thin hoodie.
And as with any premium designer, these collections bring seasonal colourways and silhouettes, which makes it actually collectible. If you’re dipping your toes into athluxury for the first time, this is the brand to start with.
Man of Many Recommends:
Foundation Hoodie
- Price: USD $185 (AUD $260)
Foundation Sweatpants
Price: USD $185 (AUD $ 260)
2. Reigning Champ
- Primary Materials: Cotton terry, Supima cotton, Solotex polyester
- Price: $$—$$$
- Best for: Moderately intense workouts, casual, relaxing
- Activity Level: Moderate to heavy
If Todd Snyder is the premium pick, then Reigning Champ is the pick for the guy in the know. This Vancouver-based brand has spent almost two decades obsessing over making the best possible loungewear known to man, with enough performance and durability that it can actually handle a round or two in the boxing ring.
Developed in-house, their signature midweight terry is a year-round staple, available in heavyweight, lightweight, performance-based, and even Supima designed gear.
With similar styling to that of Todd Snyder’s clothing, this label is for the guy who wants to not only look good, but has gear that can keep up in the gym as well. They offer precise fits, restrained and classic colourways, and quality that actually improves with each wash. This is the brand we recommend to the guy who trains hard every time.
Man of Many Recommends:
Reigning Champion Midweight Terry Standard Crewneck
- Price: USD $98 (AUD $140)
3. Tracksmith
- Primary Materials: Technical polyester, nylon, merino
- Price: $$$—$$$$
- Best for: Running, gym, CrossFit, HIIT
- Activity Level: Intense, high performance
If you’re into serious training, this is the athluxury brand for you. Born and bred in New England, Tracksmith constructs gear that provides that rare combo of utility and heritage style, borrowing heavily from heritage Ivy League fitness style.
Almost all of the range use technical synthetics in their compositions (because you don’t run a marathon in linen) but unlike other brands that use similar materials, you’ll never see Tracksmith using jarring fluorescent colours and noisy graphics.
If you’re a serious runner, this is the brand for you. More athletic guys may want to consider sizing up for this brand.
Man of Many Recommends:
Tracksmith Men’s Session Shorts
Price: USD $85 (AUD $125)
Tracksmith Men’s Harrier Tee
Price: USD $100 (AUD $140)
4. Buck Mason
- Primary Materials: Cotton, slub cotton, French terry
- Price: $$—$$$
- Best for: Moderate training, casual, athleisure
- Activity Level: Performance athleisure
This Los Angeles label puts timeless style into all of its designs and that doubly goes for its sweats collection, featuring classic athletic basics for men in a stout welterweight cotton, while also excelling in slub tees and shorts that can be worn for gym sessions, on your morning surf, and running errands on the weekends.
Its current cut of sweatshirts and sweatpants feature an oldschool 1940s design, with custom-milled French terry fleece. They almost always use natural fibres, American-made when possible, and are never trend chasers.
And even though you’ll look like you stepped out of a scene getting ready to enlist for WWII, these sweats actually hold up to today’s training splits. we’ve put them through numerous sessions on the indoor bike and are surprisingly comfy even during HIIT sessions. If athluxury had a vintage Hollywood hills mid-century modern home, Buck Mason would furnish it.
Man of Many Recommends:
Welterweight Double V Crew Sweatshirt
Price: AUD $210 (USD $148)
Buck Mason Welterweight Sweatpant
Price: USD $148 (AUD $210)
5. LSKD
- Primary Materials: Technical fabrics, recycled nylon (in development)
- Price: $—$$
- Best for: Intense gym training, running, CrossFit
- Activity Level: High performance
With roots tracing back to a Queensland garage in 2007 before officially evolving into the LSKD we know today, this label (pronounced “Loose Kid”) is the ultimate option for blokes who never miss a WOD. And though the brand may have been born of screen-printed gear rooted in BMX and motocross culture, that sports DNA is still as visible in everything they make today, from technical shorts and training tees to outerwear with a streetwear aesthetic, all designed to dominate a training session.
This Aussie success story now generates over $150 million in annual sales globally, and though their gear is almost all technical fabrics, the brand just signed a 10-year sustainable materials deal, which means they’re thinking well beyond just the next merch drop.
Man of Many Recommends:
Pace Running Tee
- Price: AUD $70
Functional Training 5″ Short
- Price: AUD $75
6. Boss by Beckham
- Primary Materials: Cotton, modal, jersey blend
- Price: $$$—$$$$
- Best for: Light gym sessions, date nights, business casual
- Activity Level: Low intensity
This collection is designed by a man who has spent his entire adult life in front of a camera, who also happens to be one of the greatest football players of all time, so it’s fair to say that David Beckham knows a thing or two about merging form and function.
The label has recently leaned more fashion-forward, blending a clean European sensibility with trendy, oversized cuts. These elevated basics work just as well in casual gym settings. They hold their shape well and the colour doesn’t fade after heavy use, and it’s a testament to Beckham’s eye for a fashionable fit ensures nothing ever feels sloppy.
Man of Many Recommends:
Boss By Beckham T-shirt in linen
- Price: USD $145 (AUD $205)
7. Dunhill
- Primary Materials: Cashmere-cotton blend, wool, technical jersey
- Price: $$$$+
- Best for: Light training, travel, athleisure
- Activity Level: Low intensity
Crafted with premium comfort in mind, this label uses cashmere-cotton blends and technical wool that is perfectly paired with silhouettes that utilise years of tailoring heritage. Perfect for the bloke who steps straight out of a business-class cabin and onto a padel court, with his private physiotherapist on speed dial.
Man of Many Recommends:
Dunhill Athluxury Cotton Cashmere Sweatshirt
- Price: AUD $3,000
Athluxury Wool Jersey Shorts
- Price: AUD $1,050
8. Standard Issue
- Primary Materials: Cotton, polyester, spandex
- Price: $$—$$$
- Best for: Light gym sessions, date nights, business casual
- Activity Level: Low intensity
With roots tied to military service, Jarod Lee co-founded the brand with former pro skater Jimmy Gorecki to create a label that’s part streetwear, part military performance. While the name may be Standard Issue, his label is anything but generic.
Its sweats are perfectly weighted with just the right amount of heft at 21 ounces and are created with 100% pre-shrunk cotton to ensure it fits the same, wash after wash. The cuts are loose with just enough of a tailored silhouette to avoid that overly baggy look, yet move well during physical activity. Standard Issue keeps its clothes simple, making gear that is soft, breathable, durable, and allows you to actually work out in them.
Man of Many Recommends:
Standard Issue Hoodie
- Price: USD $173 (AUD $245)
Standard Issue Sweatpants
- Price: USD $159 (AUD $255)
9. Sunspel
- Primary Materials: Sea Island cotton, fine-gauge cotton knits
- Price: $$—$$$
- Best for: Light gym sessions, athleisure, business casual, undershirts
- Activity Level: Low intensity
Sunspel has become as globally popular as ever thanks Daniel Craig’s stint as James Bond. The brand was front and centre of Daniel Craig’s wardrobe from Casino Royale through to No Time To Die, recently released a limited edition capsule to honour 20 years since Daniel Craig took on the iconic role.
With a heritage dating back to 1860, this British label produces its activewear range with an eye for the finest details, and luxurious materials including Sea Island cotton, fine-gauge knits, and a restrained design. This brand whispers quiet-luxury like no other, and while its insanely comfortable clothes still cost more than generic brands, they’re absolutely worth the sticker price. Meanwhile, Sunspel’s loopback crewneck sweatshirt in thyme was worn by Brad Pitt in F1: The Movie, and is still sold out.
Man of Many Recommends:
Sunspel Loopback Sweatpants
- Price: £140 (AUD $265)
10. Rhythm
- Primary Materials: Linen, cotton, recycled nylon
- Price: $—$$
- Best for: Surfing, swimming, casual, outdoors
- Activity Level: Moderate
While technically a contemporary surf brand, if you haven’t heard of Australia’s Rhythm, here is your formal introduction. Working out and prioritising fitness doesn’t solely revolve around the gym, and if you put water wellness first and foremost, then this is the brand for you (or anyone who wants some lifestyle sensibility in their wardrobe).
The Burleigh Heads brand occupies a unique space in its offerings, from surf-inflected gear to outdoors-orientated pieces, all designed with a unique lifestyle appreciation, which makes it a solid pick for our list.
Its lineup covers everything from surf and board shorts, to pullover hoodies, to linen shorts, all rendered in earthy tones that look just as good at the beach as they do on a trail run (which is why even brands like Hoka and Skims have been on this palette train for the past few years). With its design philosophy tied to the sea, this coastal fashion brand is making a statement, and we’re here for it.
Man of Many Recommends:
Classic Fleece Hood
- Price: AUD $80
Classic Cord Jam
- Price: AUD $70
Related: 20 Best Gym and Activewear Clothing Brands for Men
Best Luxury Activewear Brands for Men, at a Glance
|Brand
|Target Activity
|Key Premium Materials
|Price Point
|Vibe / Aesthetic
|Todd Snyder
|Casual, Travel, Light Training
|Loopback French Terry
|Medium ($$—$$$)
|Modern prep & accessible luxury
|Reigning Champ
|Boxing, Heavy Gym Training
|Midweight Terry, Supima Cotton
|Medium ($$—$$$)
|Athletic purist & rugged durability
|Tracksmith
|Running, Marathon, HIIT
|Technical Synthetics, Merino Wool
|High ($$$—$$$$)
|New England Ivy League heritage
|Buck Mason
|Lifestyle, Light Training
|Custom-Milled French Terry, Slub Cotton
|Medium ($$—$$$)
|Mid-century vintage Hollywood
|LSKD
|CrossFit, Weightlifting, Running
|Technical Performance Fabrics
|Accessible ($—$$)
|Aussie street-sport energy
|BOSS by David Beckham
|Low-Intensity Training, Casual
|Linen, Cotton-Modal Blends
|High ($$$—$$$$)
|Sleek, oversized European tailoring
|Dunhill
|Transit, Low-Intensity Sport
|Cashmere-Cotton, Technical Wool
|Ultra-Luxury ($$$$+)
|Elite jet-set tailoring
|Standard Issue
|Streetwear, Casual Movement
|21oz Heavyweight Cotton
|Medium ($$—$$$)
|Utility-focused military grit
|Sunspel
|Rest, Lounging, Casual Fridays
|Sea Island Cotton, Loopback Knit
|High ($$$—$$$$)
|James Bond “quiet luxury”
|Rhythm
|Surfing, Outdoor Trails, Swimming
|Linen, Organic Cotton, Recycled Nylon
|Accessible ($—$$)
|Coastal lifestyle & earthy tones
Premium Activewear & Athleisure: FAQs
The more popular of the two, athleisure is an older term coined in the ‘70s, describing activewear that can be worn just as easily outside of the gym, but didn’t really explode into mainstream popularity until the 2010s, with brands like Lululemon. Athluxury, on the other hand, takes it to the next level: generally prioritising premium natural textiles and at times having designer labels or fashion houses to back it up. Some pieces labeled as such may never see the inside of a gym, but that’s the point.
Newer research suggests there may be a correlation (not causation as of yet) of close-contact garments and its ability to potentially disrupt the endocrine system. From a 2025 review paper published on PubMed: “Studies suggest microplastics may impair exercise performance and health, though research remains limited.” But there’s no doubt that natural fibres breathe better, and make for a more comfortable workout.
The two best brands for guys who prioritise putting in maximal effort into their workouts would be Tracksmith and LSKD. The former is built specifically around high performance training and marathon-level runs, crafted with premium technical fabrics and durability to match. The latter is the pick for guys whose training is more functional than fashionable. For a more casual workout, pilates and yoga, or just general movement, everything else on this list is a go.
The two that we would recommend first would be the Aussie ones on this list: Rhythm and LSKD. Rhythm is best for lifestyle and the guy who loves to spend his time in and around water, while LSKD is great for everyday training while looking for that Aussie street-sport energy. Plus, both ship internationally, too.
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