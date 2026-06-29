Brixton Australia’s EOFY Sale is Officially Underway With Discounts of Up To 60% Off

By Jacob Osborn - News Updated: 29 June, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 4 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Apparel legends Brixton are keeping things simple with their end-of-financial-year sale (EOFY) here in Australia, so we’ll do the same. Browse the full Brixton EOFY catalogue and you’ll find a truckload of hats, shirts, pants, hoodies, shorts, dresses, and more. And when we say “truckload,” we’re talking hundreds and hundreds of items, with discounts of up to 60% off. This isn’t one of those flash sales where just a handful of garments get the full discount, either. Have a scroll through the discounted range for yourself and you’ll discover a truly sweeping selection of high-quality products at 60% off. The EOFY sale runs from 19 June to 13 July 2026, giving you ample opportunity to refresh your wardrobe in signature style.

The Brixton EOFY Sale Wardrobe Guide

Brixton are absolute masters of classic silhouettes and streamlined styles, and they’ve pulled out all the stops with their latest EOFY flash sale. To scope the full catalog is to browse 15 jam-packed pages of discounted goods. Maybe this isn’t so simple, after all, since one can easily be overwhelmed by the sheer quantity of selections. With that in mind, we’ve put together a little style guide for your consideration. Here we go!

Brixton Woodburn Watch Cap Beanie in Biscotti | Image: Brixton

1. Brixton Woodburn Watch Cap Beanie in Biscotti (60% Off)

Crafted from 100% acrylic, this fisherman’s beanie has effortless style down to a science. It’s a perfect example of the Brixton ethos in its combination of quality and simplicity. Get it in handsome biscotti or choose among a variety of alternative colours. Normally $40, it’s only $16 during the EOFY sale.

Brixton Charter Organic Cotton Linen Blend Shirt in Washed Black | Image: Brixton

2. Brixton Charter Organic Cotton Linen Blend Shirt in Washed Black (60% Off)

What happens when you combine 80% organic cotton with a 20% touch of linen? This resoundingly breathable button-down shirt, that’s what. It delivers a soft feel and smooth texture, along with no shortage of versatile style. Consider it a quintessential staple in that your wardrobe is incomplete without one. Normally $100, it’s just $40 during the EOFY sale. Get on it!

Brixton Builders 5-Pocket Pant in Medium Wash Denim | Image: Brixton

3. Brixton Builders 5-Pocket Pant in Medium Wash Denim (40% Off)

There’s never a wrong time to snag a high-quality pant and save a bundle in the process. This one is designed for everyday wearability with 100% cotton construction, reinforced seams, five pockets, and the added touch of stretch comfort. For work and play and everything in between, throw it on and go. It’s normally $120, but you can score it for $72 during the EOFY sale.

Brixton Canvas Hooded Bomber Jacket | Image: Brixton

4. Brixton Canvas Hooded Bomber Jacket (30% Off)

We love ourselves a sturdy bomber jacket, and this one goes the extra mile in every direction. Flaunting a vintage workwear design, it wraps a canvas cotton shell over generous filling and soft taffeta lining, with a cosy fleece hood for extra warmth. Ribbed cuffs and waistband ensure the perfect fit and drive home the wearability. This one is built to stay the course across every activity, turning heads in the process. Normally $200, it’s now $140 as part of the EOFY sale.

Brixton Pinnacle Short Sleeve T-Shirt in Black | Image: Brixton

5. Brixton Pinnacle T-Shirt in Black (40% Off)

This 100% cotton tee does what Brixton does best by keeping things simple and superior in equal measure. With screen-printed branding on the front and back, its go-anywhere attitude will have you looking for adventure. Bolster your wardrobe and take 40% off, bringing the price from $50 all the way down to $30 during the EOFY sale.

The Brixton EOFY Flash Sale Runs from 19 June to 13 July

Quality plus variety plus savings is the name of the game during Brixton’s EOFY Flash Sale, which offers generous discounts to Australian buyers. Click here to browse the sale in its entirety, and put aside some time because there are too many items to count. It runs from 19 June to 13 July and features a killer selection of hats, shirts, pants, shorts, and more. This is how you give yourself a wardrobe refresh in signature style without breaking the bank.

Wait, you’re still here?! Get over to the sale already!