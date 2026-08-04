BMW’s In-Car Spider-Man Ad is a Dystopian Glimpse into the Future of Cars

By Ben McKimm - News Updated: 4 August, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 6 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

BMW pushed Spider-Man ads directly to millions of customer dashboards.

The OTA update affected vehicles running iDrive OS 7 through X.

Customers found the forced in-car marketing intrusive and highly controversial.

The promotion was framed by BMW as a special driver surprise.

Apple faced similar backlash after forcing U2 albums onto user devices.

Mercedes-Benz might have taken touchscreens too far with the launch of its 39.1-inch MBUX Hyperscreen, but BMW has done the unthinkable by pushing a dystopian global marketing campaign for Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man: Brand New Day in an over-the-air (OTA) update to vehicles produced after July 2020 running iDrive Operating Systems 7, 8, 8.5, 9, or X. That’s millions of cars, not just a handful of brand-new BMW Neue Klasse models.

“I want to run, I want to hide from this eventuality,” remarked one user in a widely discussed Reddit thread regarding the update, encapsulating how sensitive vehicle owners are to software-defined intrusions.

I find the whole ordeal particularly strange for a brand that’s built a reputation on precision, prestige, and a seamless user experience. Putting promotional prompts on a vehicle’s primary instrument cluster or centre console at startup (even for a major Hollywood partnership) serves as a cautionary tale. When a driver steps into a luxury vehicle, presses the start button, and is met with a movie promotional banner rather than their navigation or climate controls, the underlying “covenant” of vehicle ownership feels compromised. Visuals, music, full-screen animation, and ambient cabin lighting effects may showcase impressive software integration capabilities, but using them for third-party marketing illustrates a clear line the industry shouldn’t cross.

BMW and Spider-Man: Brand New Day | Image: BMW

Car Brands, Let This Be a Lesson in Consumer Boundaries

If this scenario feels familiar, it’s because consumer technology companies provided a blueprint for this exact misstep a decade ago.

Back in September 2014, Apple famously pushed U2’s Songs of Innocence album into the cloud libraries of 500 million iTunes accounts. While it was framed internally as an unprecedented gift to music fans, the move backfired by violating basic user autonomy. Users woke up to forced downloads using phone storage, auto-playing over car Bluetooth connections without any notice. The pushback was so severe that Apple was forced to build a custom online tool specifically to let customers remove the album.

The parallel holds a valuable lesson for automakers transitioning into software-defined vehicle (SDV) providers. BMW’s defence is that the video doesn’t auto-play while you’re driving down the highway. You have to click the banner first. But that ignores the core issue of the banner itself, which takes over your dashboard the second you start the vehicle. It’s the first time I’ve seen a corporate car giant assume that because they own the software pipe into your device, they own your attention, your storage, and your physical display space.

BMW and Spider-Man: Brand New Day | Image: BMW

When Corporate Surprises Miss the Mark

There I was hoping that the official press release would provide some much-needed clarity on the situation. However, BMW leadership rolled out the corporate cheerleading instead, with Senior Vice President Bernd Körber enthusiastically announcing that a “new BMW era joins forces with a brand new day,” celebrating the movie tie-in alongside the launch of the electric Neue Klasse iX3 and 5 Series Sedan. BMW even built a custom “iX3 Flow” wrapped in dynamic E Ink Prism technology to animate superhero graphics across the exterior paintwork.

Worst still was the way BMW described pushing commercials onto customers’ dashboards across 70 countries. It was spun as an “exclusive animation” and a “special surprise for its drivers.”

This gap between marketing strategy and owner perception shows why automakers must tread carefully. When customers invest significant money into a premium product, framing third-party advertising as a “feature” or “surprise” damages brand trust rather than building engagement. Lucky you! One of the biggest Hollywood film studios paid a luxury automaker to turn your $100,000 dashboard into an ad surface.

BMW and Spider-Man: Brand New Day | Image: BMW

Why the Car as a Sanctuary Standard Matters

I think what makes this campaign particularly painful is the blatant corporate double-talk. Stephan Durach, Senior Vice President of Connected Company Development at BMW Group, went on record three years ago, during an industry roundtable in December, to explicitly rule out dashboard ads:

“I think your car is your last private space,” said Durach. “It’s where you can do whatever you want by yourself. You have the right temperature, the music you want. To say I’m selling the screen to play a commercial, I don’t see it. It’s a private space.”

It seems less than three years after those reassuring words, “last private space” was packaged up and sold to Sony Pictures. However, the reality is that this didn’t happen overnight, and it was a slow, calculated creep. This commercial push is just the latest play in BMW’s relentless obsession with wringing post-sale cash from drivers who have already bought their cars.

Let’s not forget when BMW faced global public backlash after forcing owners to pay an AUD$18-per-month subscription fee to unlock heated seats that were already built into the vehicle. Executives eventually admitted to the media that charging monthly fees for seat heaters was “probably not the best way to start.” Did they drop subscriptions? Of course not. On new models, every car rolls off the assembly line with physical hardware for 360-degree cameras, but features like Remote 3D View, M Adaptive Suspension, and many semi-autonomous driving tools are pay-walled.

BMW iX3 Flow – Spider-Man Brand New Day | Image: BMW

Setting Better Industry Standards

It’s time we draw a hard line in the sand with infotainment advertisements before it’s too late. If you buy a house, your mortgage company doesn’t get to erect a Spider-Man billboard in your front yard facing your living room window. If you buy a TV, you don’t expect a $100,000 price tag to come with the ad-supported tier of a streaming service.

Your car dashboard is supposed to be a sanctuary, especially with all the BMW “My Modes” pre-installed in new models (such as “Personal”, “Sport”, “Efficient”, “Expressive”, “Relax” and “Digital Art”). It should display your speed, your navigation, and your music. That’s about it. The moment an automaker treats that screen as monetisable ad inventory, the basic covenant between builder and buyer is broken.

If car buyers roll over and accept startup commercials today, every major brand will follow suit. The only way to stop dashboards from turning into rolling digital billboards is for buyers to say enough is enough and remind car companies that if you’ve paid for a car, you own the dash.

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