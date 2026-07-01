New BMW X5 Revealed With 600HP M60e xDrive Flagship and Yellow M Lights

By Ben McKimm - News Updated: 1 July, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 8 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Fifth-generation BMW X5 platform introduces five distinct drivetrain options.

High-performance X5 M60e xDrive plug-in hybrid develops 450kW.

Flagship hybrid delivers a 98-kilometre pure-electric driving range.

Initial petrol and diesel variants arrive in Australia in Q4 2026.

Exclusive double-X M Yellow Lights inject classic motorsport heritage.

The premium large SUV segment is staring down a challenging era defined by strict global fleet emissions standards, intensifying electric competition, and buyers demanding zero compromise on range. BMW has responded by transitioning its foundational SAV (Sports Activity Vehicle) platform into a flexible architecture capable of hosting five distinct drivetrain types. Manufactured at the expanded Spartanburg facility in the United States (as it always has been), this fifth-generation platform integrates the brand’s latest digital advancements and high-voltage innovations to protect its market share against legacy European rivals and rising Chinese entrants.

Beneath the surface, the flagship X5 M60e xDrive sits at the forefront of BMW’s hardware advancements. The vehicle is a heavy-hitting plug-in hybrid SUV packing a dual-source setup that produces a combined 450kW of power and 800Nm of torque. Powering the package is a 26.5kWh net battery array that delivers an impressive driving range of 81–98 kilometres under pure-electric WLTP tests. Performance remains brisk, with a standard 0–100km/h sprint of 4.5 seconds (dropping to 4.2 seconds using a track rollout method) while comfortably beating the entry-level internal corporate sibling, the X5 40 xDrive, which manages 294kW from its mild-hybrid straight-six petrol engine.

The reality is that such substantial high-voltage hardware requires packaging to evolve, resulting in unique exterior dimensions and an intensely digital cabin configuration shared with other upcoming Neue Klasse models. The vehicle relies on standard adaptive M suspension with continuously adjustable damping and an optimised axle load distribution close to 50:50 to mitigate the 2,715kg unladen mass of its hybrid running gear during dynamic drives. Let’s take a closer look!

BMW X5 M60e xDrive | Image: BMW

What’s New for the BMW iX5 60 xDrive?

A 60-millimetre stretch in the platform wheelbase increases second-row knee room from 108 to 130 millimetres, improving passenger space.

Distinct double-X M Yellow Lights debut inside the clusters as an exclusive heritage visual treatment for the performance flagship.

Upgraded 145kW synchronous electric motor is packed directly into the housing of the eight-speed Steptronic transmission.

Battery capacity scales up to 29.48kWh gross (26.5kWh net), providing nearly 100 kilometres of exhaust-free urban driving range.

Digital dashboard structure updates to a massive 17.9-inch free-cut Central Display running on Android Open Source Project software.

BMW X5 M60e xDrive | Image: BMW BMW X5 M60e xDrive | Image: BMW BMW X5 M60e xDrive | Image: BMW BMW X5 M60e xDrive | Image: BMW

Cabin Design and Digital Displays

Let’s start on the inside, because the cockpit discards conventional physical switchgear in favour of a heavily digitised “minimalist” layout driven by the new BMW Panoramic iDrive system.

It’s shared with new Neue Klasse vehicles and information delivery is anchored by three separate projection and screen areas, headlined by a full-width BMW Panoramic Vision display that throws critical telemetry data along the entire lower edge of the windscreen.

This is all displayed directly in front of the driver’s line of sight, and a secondary 3D Head-Up Display sits next to the steering wheel. Meanwhile, in the middle of the dashboard, a floating 17.9-inch Central Display with a matrix backlight enhances legibility. Finally, front passengers can opt for a separate 14.6-inch full-HD touchscreen screen that enables independent media streaming and gaming via an integrated AirConsole app.

You still can’t use your phone while driving, but to preserve driver focus, an internal camera continuously monitors occupant distraction and automatically dims the secondary passenger screen when eyes stray from the road.

BMW X5 M60e xDrive | Image: BMW

When it comes to materials, the execution steps away from conventional surfaces, highlighting real slate options embedded within the centre console control panel alongside finely cut crystal glass dials for the volume and seat adjustments, something that we saw a few years ago on the BMW iX. Lastly, sound is handled by an optional 775-watt Bowers & Wilkins surround-sound array, distributing audio through 18 speakers with dedicated Dolby Atmos spatial processing. We’ve tested a similar system in the Mercedes-Benz EQS, and if it’s anything like that system, it will be outstanding.

Luggage space measures between 525 litres with the second row upright and 1,680 litres when the 40-20-40 split seats are folded down.

BMW X5 M60e xDrive | Image: BMW

Exterior Presence and Street Identity

The BMW X5 has never really been known for complex surface lines, but the new model simplifies that even further with a tall, upright front apron.

You’ll see that the vertically stacked kidney grille now has permanent Iconic Glow contour lines that illuminate in sync with the standard double-X daytime running lights. These slim LEDs bundle the low-beam, high-beam, and indicator repeaters into a single structural module, generating a powerful matrix beam with a reach of up to 600 metres in ideal conditions.

BMW X5 M60e xDrive | Image: BMW BMW X5 M60e xDrive | Image: BMW BMW X5 M60e xDrive | Image: BMW BMW X5 M60e xDrive | Image: BMW

However, the definitive visual signature belongs to the performance flagship of the premium line-up. The plug-in hybrid X5 M60e xDrive highlighted its mechanical positioning by introducing distinct double-X M Yellow Lights. This design element serves as a homage to the yellow light covers taped over the historical BMW M endurance racing cars, and we’ve also seen it reserved for special CS models in the past. The sporting variant backed up this visual identity with standard 22-inch light-alloy rims, massive performance brakes with contrasting metallic red callipers.

Dimensionally, the 4,998mm length, 2,000mm width, and 3,035mm wheelbase of the chassis make it notably larger than premium legacy benchmarks such as the Mercedes-Benz GLE at 4,924mm long and the Porsche Cayenne at 4,930mm long.

BMW X5 M60e xDrive | Image: BMW

Powertrain and Variations

The technical headliner for this high-performance hybrid variant is the integrated hybrid system, pairing a 2,998cc single-turbo petrol inline-six producing 313kW with a transmission-nested synchronous electric motor delivering 145kW. The system leverages a specialised pre-gearing stage to step up the electric motor’s base torque from 280Nm to an effective 450Nm at the transmission input shaft, allowing the combined system output to hit 450kW and 800Nm. The power flows through an eight-speed Steptronic automatic gearbox coupled to a standard M Sport rear differential to optimise out-of-corner traction and agility.

Other powertrains are manufactured alongside the performance hybrid to cover diverse market infrastructure realities. For buyers looking for pure battery propulsion, the all-electric iX5 60 xDrive utilises a massive 141kWh net battery capacity paired with an 800-volt platform to deliver a WLTP driving range of up to 845 kilometres and supports up to 460kW charging speeds. A step down the hybrid ladder is the X5 50e xDrive, which dials combined outputs to 360kW and 700 Nm of torque while delivering a slightly longer 102-kilometre pure-electric range from the identical underfloor battery layout.

Both hybrid variants draw from an underfloor 26.5kWh net lithium-ion pack to supply an all-electric driving range of up to 102 kilometres for the 50e and 98 kilometres for the M60e.

Long-distance towing needs are met by the heavy-duty X5 40d xDrive, which pairs a 2,993cc common-rail twin-turbo diesel straight-six with a 48-volt mild-hybrid starter generator to deliver 230kW and 670Nm of torque. Finally, a zero-emissions alternative arrives via the upcoming iX5 Hydrogen pilot program, but it won’t make its way to Australia.

BMW X5 M60e xDrive | Image: BMW

Price and Availability

The global production ramp for the new X5 platform commences at the South Carolina manufacturing centre next month, with the initial combustion-engined derivatives scheduled for a German market rollout on 28 November 2026. You’ll have to wait a little longer for the pure battery-electric iX5 60 xDrive and plug-in hybrid variants, which are slated to open for global ordering lists on 8 October 2026.

Locally, we’ll get our new BMW X5 in Q4 2026, featuring four distinct drivetrain technologies. The line-up will include petrol and diesel variants with 48V mild hybrid technology, one plug-in hybrid model, and, for the first time, the fully electric BMW iX5. However, we’ll get pricing and detailed local specifications when they’re announced in Q3 2026.

Outright Australian pricing remains unconfirmed, but the extensive standard inclusion of Gen6 battery components, 800-volt charging matrices, and a standard automatic soft-close door mechanism will inevitably push the electric flagship well above the luxury car tax thresholds of the outgoing generation.