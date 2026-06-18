2026 Volvo EX60 Review: Scandinavian Serenity in the Spanish Mountains

By Ben McKimm - News Updated: 19 June, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 11 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Over a few jetlag-induced tapas bites at our hotel in Barcelona, we discussed how Volvo has successfully carved out its own corner of the automotive landscape. It’s a very, very difficult thing for a car manufacturer to do in this day and age, but the brand has done a great job of building its reputation on uncompromising safety, design, and the undeniable sense of calm it conveys from behind the wheel. It’s one of the biggest reasons the brand has found immediate success as it accelerates into the EV era with the launch of the new Volvo EX60.

Now on sale alongside the full-size EX90 and the compact EX30, the EX60 is positioned in the fiercely competitive mid-size premium segment. It’s an anticipated model that promises to blend Volvo’s sustainable innovation with the kind of luxurious practicality that buyers are looking for today. But to see if this new electric SUV lives up to the expectations, I had to get behind the wheel. So 26 hours of travel later, I teleported to Barcelona, Spain, where I had the chance to test out a new EX60 P6 RWD Ultra on the sweeping mountain roads around La Colònia Montserrat.

I don’t want to give too much away early here, but where modern EVs feel like sterile tech appliances, the EX60 takes a much warmer, more human-centric approach. The most important physical buttons inside the cabin remain, complemented by genuinely useful technology, like the electrochromic glass roof, which can change from transparent to a Spanish sun-resistant translucent mode. Over the course of this review, I’ll break down the innovative storage solutions, the vehicle dynamics, and other features, like the 28-speaker Bowers & Wilkins sound system, which might just be the best audio experience on the market today.

Specification Details Model Tested Volvo EX60 P6 RWD Ultra Powertrain Layout Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) Transmission Shift-by-wire single speed transmission Chassis Setup Advanced chassis Exterior Paint Aurora Silver Wheels 21-inch 5-spoke diamond cut alloy in Gloss Black and Matt Graphite Audio System Bowers & Wilkins High Fidelity with Dolby Atmos (28 speakers, 1820W) Scroll horizontally to view full table

2026 Volvo EX60 | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many

How Much Does the Volvo EX60 Cost?

Volvo has officially opened orders for the Volvo EX60 in Australia, with the first deliveries expected between November and December 2026. The mid-size electric SUV will be offered locally at launch in two highly specified “Ultra” grades.

The range opens with the rear-wheel-drive P6 RWD Ultra (the model tested here) starting from $86,990 before on-road costs. If you want more power and all-wheel-drive traction, the dual-motor P10 AWD Ultra is priced at $101,990 before on-road costs. While this represents roughly a $10,000 premium over the outgoing XC60 hybrid models, it’s worth noting that the EX60 aggressively undercuts key German rivals like the BMW iX3 ($109,900) and the Audi Q6 e-tron ($99,900) right out of the gate.

2026 Volvo EX60 | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many

Clean Lines and Quirky Handles

Before jumping inside, it’s worth noting how the EX60 presents itself in the metal. It manages to blend the slippery aerodynamics required for an EV with the classic Scandinavian minimalism for which Volvo is known. Finished in a sharp Aurora Silver paint, paired with a Bright exterior design theme, I like the look of our test car, and the EX60 commands a good amount of presence on the road, even here in P6 trim.

It sits on 21-inch Gloss Black and Matt Graphite 5-spoke diamond cut alloy wheels, while frameless doors, flush glazing, and an active front shutter help it cut through the air to maximise driving range.

However, there’s one polarising choice here with the door handles. Traditional door handles have been replaced by flush “Wing grip door handles”. These push-button flaps, located just under the window line (a setup very similar to the Ford Mustang Mach-E), help aero, and the operation doesn’t feel the least bit fiddly. I will always prefer a more traditional handle, but this is the better alternative to the flush-pop-out handles that have become the norm today. By the way, if the vehicle has no power, they still work as there’s a physical cable inside them.

2026 Volvo EX60 | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many

Scandinavian Craftsmanship Meets Clever Storage

This Scandinavian design language continues in the interior. The P6 Ultra test car I spent the day driving was fitted with the “Dawn” interior scheme, featuring textured Rye-tailored wool-blend upholstery, which is perfectly contrasted by dark rubus-fused ash wood décor. You’ll also see that the dashboard and soundbar are wrapped in a tailored textile crafted from recycled materials, in line with Volvo’s sustainability goals. Overall, it feels far more tailored and mature than tech-focused competitors like the new BMW iX3.

Practicality has been thoroughly rethought here. Given the dedicated EV architecture that underpins the vehicle, the brand has more space to work with, so instead of a traditional passenger-side glovebox, the EX60 features a centrally positioned glovebox with internal elastic straps to secure your items, plus a removable compartment for smaller valuables.

The centre console houses a sliding upper cupholder frame that accommodates two standard cups, and even my slimmer coffee can could fit neatly in between. Slide it back, and you’ll reveal another practical hidden storage area.

2026 Volvo EX60 | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many

Second row space is large enough for full-size adults, but it’s the cargo space that really caught my attention. Look in the boot, and you’ll find a 60:40 split-foldable floor that reveals a clever asymmetric underfloor storage space to keep valuables out of sight, complete with a bucket (literally), which is in the running for the quirkiest new-car feature of the year. Up front, there’s a dedicated “frunk” (front load compartment) for stashing charging cables or smaller bags, but it doesn’t provide easy access and has to be opened with the release in the footwell.

Volvo has also programmed six unique ambient lighting themes accessible via the centre display, each inspired by Scandinavian nature: Northern lights, Archipelago, Forest bath, Midsummer, Autumn sunset, and Moonlight.

Volvo P6 RWD Ultra Dashboard | Image: Man of Many

Technology and the Google-Powered Command Centre

Volvo’s Human Machine Interface (HMI) takes a huge leap forward in the EX60. The dashboard is dominated by a 15.04-inch OLED horizontal centre display featuring the new Volvo Car UX. It boasts a slightly convex curve that provides easy viewing angles for both the driver and the passenger. Clever as always, it utilises an area on the driver’s side of this screen to display key functions as shortcuts when they are relevant or available.

Because the system is powered by Google Gemini, you get native, built-in access to Google Maps, Google Play Store, and you can even talk to Gemini AI like a personal assistant. If you prefer your own device’s ecosystem, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are supported, working alongside front and rear wireless phone storage.

Finally, the 11.4-inch forward driver display has been mounted high on the dashboard, just below the windscreen line. Because of this placement, your view of the speedometer and navigation mapping is never blocked by the rim of the steering wheel, effectively rendering a traditional Head-Up Display (HUD) completely redundant.

2026 Volvo EX60 | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many

Bowers & Wilkins Creates the Ultimate Audio Experience

If there’s one takeaway from my time inside the cabin, it’s the audio system. Volvo has partnered with Bowers & Wilkins to integrate a 28-speaker, 1820-watt High Fidelity sound system.

It’s the first time we’ve seen Volvo add 50mm headrest speakers to all four main seats, physically bringing the audio closer to your ears and creating a real surround-sound system for all occupants. The acoustic architecture is dense as well, utilising 5x25mm Nautilus Double Dome tweeters, 6x80mm Continuum midrange speakers, 4x40mm height speakers, and a massive 1x265mm Fresh Air subwoofer.

Because the system is Dolby Atmos enabled, it delivers an immersive, three-dimensional soundscape. You can fine-tune the acoustics using unique “Room” listening modes that recreate the acoustic signature of a Living room, a Downtown club, or even the Gothenburg Concert Hall (my personal favourite for listening to live concerts while driving). Combined with Active road noise cancellation to filter out wind and tyre roar, it’s a truly one of the best sound systems in any car I’ve sat in.

2026 Volvo EX60 | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many

Driving Dynamics

The EX60 P6 Ultra I was driving for this review is powered by a single, rear-mounted electric motor producing 275kW and 480Nm of torque, allowing it to sprint from 0-100km/h in a brisk 5.9 seconds. Previously, I spent time behind the wheel of the EX30 and EX90, but this EX60 is built on a brand-new platform. Here in the EX60 P6 RWD trim, because power is sent exclusively to the rear wheels, it delivers a pure, uncorrupted feel and is entirely free of torque steer.

Threading the 2.2-tonne SUV through the tight switchbacks around La Colònia Montserrat, the chassis showed a great deal of poise. The steering is direct, requiring minimal inputs to change direction, though the front end can feel a little darty if you really try to hustle it and push it outside of its comfort zone. The ride quality on those massive 21-inch wheels remained impressively plush over the smooth Spanish tarmac, especially for a model without air suspension, though the real test will be how it handles broken Australian backroads when we test it locally.

2026 Volvo EX60 | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many

There’s another plus here because the EX60 supports true one-pedal drive, where you can control both acceleration and deceleration entirely with the accelerator pedal. It’s a highlight for me, especially on these Spanish mountain roads, and it lets you really find your rhythm in braking zones and at the exit of corners.

Where the EX60 completely shifts the goalposts, however, is its charging infrastructure. Built on a native 800V electrical architecture, the P6 Ultra supports ultra-rapid DC fast charging up to 320kW. If you find a compatible highway charger, you can juice the battery from 10 to 80 per cent in 16 minutes, which effectively eliminates road-trip range anxiety.

2026 Volvo EX60 | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many

Uncompromising Safety Standard

True to the Volvo badge, the EX60 leaves nothing to chance when it comes to keeping you and your family safe on the road. The safety and driver support suite is long, utilising the brand’s latest Advanced Sensing Technology and core computing power to monitor the vehicle’s surroundings in real time.

The exhaustive list of standard active and passive safety features on the P6 Ultra includes:

Active Collision Avoidance: Collision avoidance and mitigation, intersection autobrake, oncoming lane mitigation, and run-off road mitigation.

Collision avoidance and mitigation, intersection autobrake, oncoming lane mitigation, and run-off road mitigation. Vulnerable Road User Protection: Pedestrian, cyclist, and scooter steering avoidance technology.

Pedestrian, cyclist, and scooter steering avoidance technology. Surround Monitoring: Blind Spot Information System (BLIS), Cross Traffic Alert with low-speed auto brake, Rear Collision Warning, and a 360-degree camera with 3D view.

Blind Spot Information System (BLIS), Cross Traffic Alert with low-speed auto brake, Rear Collision Warning, and a 360-degree camera with 3D view. Cabin & Driver Monitoring: Driver Understanding system (which monitors driver alertness), occupant sensing, and alcohol lock software capability.

Driver Understanding system (which monitors driver alertness), occupant sensing, and alcohol lock software capability. Passive Protection: A full suite of airbags, an inflatable curtain, side impact protection, multi-adaptive front safety belts, and Volvo’s signature whiplash injury protection system

When the mountain roads open up onto the highway, Volvo’s Pilot Assist system steps in. The system is activated via the driver support controls on the steering wheel and maintains your set speed and the distance to the vehicle ahead. It also includes an advanced lane-change assist feature: simply tap the indicator stalk, and if the system detects an available space, it handles the steering to smoothly change lanes for you. Clever stuff that takes some of the stress out of long-haul drives.

2026 Volvo EX60 | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many

Man of Many’s Verdict

The Volvo EX60 P6 RWD Ultra succeeds because it doesn’t try to mimic its aggressive, hyper-performance rivals. It succeeds because it doubles down on what Volvo does best: exceptional comfort, world-class safety, and beautiful, minimalist design.

Everything from the innovative central glovebox to the 28-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system and the poised driving dynamics make this a standout offering in the mid-size electric SUV space.

With an aggressive AUD$86,990 before on-road costs entry point in Australia, it has the luxury SUV segment’s establishment squarely in its sights.

Disclosure: The author travelled to Barcelona, Spain, as a guest of Volvo to test-drive the EX60 for this review.