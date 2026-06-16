Inside CALIBRE’s Cinematic Menswear Campaign, ‘The Weekender’

By Jacob Osborn - News Updated: 17 June, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 4 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

If you live here in Australia, then you already know that the Melbourne-based label Calibre has a brilliant eye for style. With its latest menswear campaign, however, the brand has gone well beyond the realm of quality apparel. The photo and video shoot took place in the South of France, and pretty much every visual is dripping with cinematic allure. Speaking of visuals, the two lead models are pretty easy on the eyes as well. Be sure to check out the campaign for yourself, and don’t forget to scope the latest threads while you’re at it, as every release is similarly superb.

Relaxed tailoring from Calibre’s High Winter collection. Shop the new arrivals

“The Weekender” Menswear Campaign

Calibre’s new High Winter 2026 Collection wants to sweep you off your feet, and that starts with a bold campaign. The marketing team definitely understood the assignment when they headed to a mountain retreat in the South of France, with two stunning models in tow. The result is “The Weekender,” which uses cinematic images and videos to drive home a romantic getaway vibe. Of course, style itself is the prevailing theme, be it indoors by the warm fire or outdoors in the nippy mountain air.

Between the luxurious apparel, the mountainous backdrop, the modern interiors, and the attractive models, “The Weekender” campaign has us dreaming of our own little getaway. Indeed, one can do far worse than the South of France, home to majestic landscapes and some of the world’s most acclaimed vineyards. In the meantime, the two models certainly enjoyed themselves on our behalf, as they relaxed by the fire and got all touchy-feely with one another.

The Calibre High Winter 2026 Collection

“The Weekender” campaign sets the stage for an unforgettable getaway, but let’s not forget why we’re here (the clothing, that is). Thankfully, Calibre’s High Winter 2026 Collection is every bit as alluring as the images and videos would suggest. Neutral colours provide a foundational anchor, while lighter or warmer tonal accents deliver the perfect touch of contrast and layering. From double-breasted wool blazers to shearling-collared leather jackets, this is elevated winter wear that keeps you cosy and makes an absolute statement in the process.

Since winters aren’t always cold in every part of the world, Calibre was sure to include at least one warm-weather garment, and an eye-popping one at that. Take a look at the Tropic Noir Camp Collar Shirt Rust for yourself as you dream up a vacation of your own. If most of the collection is elevated winter apparel in the traditional sense, this floral-patterned shirt puts a refined twist on resort wear. It’s what one might call an odd duck in that it stands out amidst the neutral tones of the collection at large, but what would a new collection be without the burst of occasional colour?

A Rollout Done Right

Man of Many’s loyal readers may be familiar with our own photo and video shoots from around the world, mostly done in collaboration with high-profile brands. As a result, we’ve developed an appreciation for the importance of setting, along with a particular fondness for well-executed marketing campaigns. You might even call us connoisseurs, if we do say so ourselves.

So goes our current fascination with “The Weekender” campaign, and its pointed depiction of beauty across various bodies and domains. If there’s a flaw in Calibre’s approach, it’s that the viewer is so quickly seduced by the sweeping backdrops, swanky interiors, and gorgeous people that they might forget to look at the actual apparel. In that scenario, you’ll just have to watch it again!