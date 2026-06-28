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8 best trench coats for men who want timeless style
STYLE

8 Best Trench Coats for Men Who Want Timeless Style

Ally Burnie
By Ally Burnie - News

Updated:

Readtime: 10 min

The Lowdown:

From WWI battlefields to modern street style staple, the trench coat has earned its icon status. Here are our picks of the best men's trench coats that exude timeless style.

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  • Traditional trenches use cotton gabardine or rubberised cotton, but modern iterations have expanded into premium wool blends, waxed canvas, and suede.
  • A timeless trench should hit just at your knee or below, and give you room up top to layer underneath.
  • Vintage and thrifted trenches typically outperform fast-fashion versions for a fraction of the price.
  • Stick to neutral colours: beige, tan, navy, brown, or stone for a truly versatile men’s trench coat.

The trench coat is a sartorial paradox. It’s a piece of hardcore military kit that became international shorthand for effortless style. But because it’s so iconic, fast-fashion has completely butchered it. Walk into any shopping mall, and you’ll see trenches that are too short, too tight, or made from cheap synthetic blends that leave you freezing as soon as you step outside.

If you want a men’s trench coat that handles the elements and looks better with age, you need to understand the architecture – that is, how it’s made. While classic versions built their reputation on heavy-duty cotton gabardine or rubberised cotton, today’s best designers have opened up the playbook, executing this iconic silhouette in everything from rugged waxed British canvas to lightweight cotton. If you pick up a trench and see it’s predominantly made from polyester or low-grade polyamides, put it back on the rack.

Whether you’re looking to invest five figures or hunt down a thrift-store holy grail, here are the Man of Many team’s picks for best trench coats on the market right now for men who want timeless style. Our recommendations do lean on the luxury side, and that’s because a trench coat should be an investment: buy well, look after it, and it’ll last you a lifetime. 

The Best Men’s Trench Coats, From Designer to Thrifted

Brand & ModelFabricWhy We Love it 
Burberry
The Kensington		Cotton gabardineHeritage style and classic tailoring drape.
Mackintosh
The Blanefield		Rubberised cottonHardcore wet-weather performance and a stiff, structural shape. 
COS
2-in-1 Water-Repellent		Cotton & recycled polyamide Versatility and a modern, long-line shape on a budget.
De Bonne Facture
Grandad Coat		Wool & cotton Relaxed, slouchy French tailoring and effortless weekend layering.
Private White V.C.
The Despatch Rider		CottonRugged, bulletproof construction and authentic military heritage.
Toast
Waxed Cotton Trench		Waxed cottonIndustrial texture that develops a unique vintage patina over time.
Reiss
Marais Suede Trench		SuedeHigh-end evening wear, rich chocolate texture, and an effortless luxe look. 
Scroll horizontally to view full table

1. The Heritage Blueprint: Burberry, The Kensington Trench Coat

When it comes to the classic trench, Burberry is the undisputed benchmark. Invented to protect British soldiers in the trenches of World War I, it remains the gold standard of luxury outerwear. The Kensington fit is their most timeless iteration; a beautifully regular, clean cut that sits perfectly over a tailored suit or a heavy knit.

Crafted from their signature tightly woven cotton gabardine, it naturally repels water while remaining entirely breathable. It comes in three sizes, but for a truly classic trench, we’d suggest going with the longest option, which is pictured below. Inside, you get the iconic vintage check lining. It’s a significant financial commitment, but it’s an item you buy once and hand down to your grandkids.

  • Price: AUD $4,390
  • Outer material: 100% cotton gabardine
Burberry classic trench
Burberry classic trench 1
Shop the Burberry Heritage Trench Coat Here

2. The Functional Purist: Mackintosh, The Blanefield Trench Coat

If Burberry owns the romance of the trench coat, Mackintosh owns the science of it. Handcrafted in Scotland, the brand is so synonymous with wet-weather gear that the British literally call any raincoat a “Mac.”

The Blanefield is synonymous with understated, minimalist design. It’s built from Mackintosh’s legendary rubberised cotton, a fabric created by bonding two layers of premium cotton with a layer of vulcanised rubber in between. The result is a windproof, waterproof shell with a structural matte finish that keeps its shape no matter how many times you wear it.

Where the Burberry Kensington leans into heritage drape and a softer hand, the Mackintosh sits stiffer and more architectural, closer to a piece of weatherproof engineering than a fashion coat. If you want a trench that performs in weather rather than just looking good in dry ones, this is the one to go for. 

  • Price: AUD $3,080
  • Outer material: 100% rubberised cotton
Blanefield mackintosh 1
Blanefield mackintosh
Shop The Blanefield Trench Coat Here

3. The Contemporary Layer: COS 2-in-1 Water-Repellent Trench Coat

For a modern trench that doesn’t require a four-figure budget, COS consistently delivers clean, architectural silhouettes. COS’s 2-in-1 trench captures the relaxed, longer-line proportions dominating current menswear while still being functional. 

It uses a classic double-breasted construction but swaps the heavy traditional fabrics for a crisp, lightweight, water-repellent shell. The standout feature is the detachable internal vest, which lets you adapt the coat from a breezy spring rain shell to a fully insulated autumn layer without owning two separate coats. 

For anyone who wants the trench shape without the heritage price tag, you can’t beat this trench.

  • Price: AUD $400
  • Outer material: 54% cotton, 46% recycled polyamide 
Cos 2 in 1 trench 2
Cos 2 in 1 trench 1
Shop The Cos Trench Coat Here

4. The Vintage Archive Piece: De Bonne Facture, Grandad Double-Breasted Trench Coat

This is French label De Bonne Facture’s love letter to old-school business tailoring. It’s inspired directly by an archival, made-to-measure coat that belonged to a friend of the brand’s grandfather, and it carries a relaxed, slouchy fit with elegant raglan shoulders.

 It’s crafted from a premium wool-and-cotton covert fabric sourced from a British weaver with 185 years of history behind it, and it drapes beautifully worn fully open, adding instant presence to a simple t-shirt or an unstructured suit.

  • Price: AUD $3,254
  • Outer material: 60% wool, 40% cotton
Debonne facture grandad double breasted coat 1
Debonne facture grandad double breasted coat
Shop The Grandad Double-Breasted Trench Coat Here

5. The Bulletproof Heritage Option: Private White V.C., The Despatch Rider Trench Coat

Handmade in Manchester, Private White V.C. builds garments meant to survive a lifetime. The Despatch Rider is modelled directly on vintage military motorcycle dispatch coats, with a heavy-duty, double-breasted cotton construction, a substantial belt, and an offset chest pocket originally designed to hold maps. It carries true military history in the design and performs like a fortress against wind and rain.

  • Price: AUD $3,084
  • Outer material: 100% cotton
Private white vc despatch rider
Private white vc despatch rider 1
Shop The Despatch Rider Trench Coat Here

6. The Industrial Utility Option: Toast, Waxed Cotton Trench Coat

For something with a rugged texture that moves away from standard gabardine, UK label Toast offers a wide-fit trench in a rich “rye” brown colourway. The fabric comes from Halley Stevensons, the Dundee-based manufacturer that pioneered waxed cotton. 

It features heavy top-stitch detailing, deep welt pockets, and adjustable sleeve tabs. The waxed finish is fully showerproof and will develop a unique, personalised patina over the years of wear.

  • Price: AUD $1,320
  • Outer material: 100% waxed cotton
Toas waxed trench
Toas waxed trench 1
Shop The Toast Waxed Cotton Trench Coat

7. The Textured Masterpiece: Reiss, Marais Suede Double-Breasted Trench Coat

If you want to step away from traditional weatherproofing entirely and lean heavily into premium tailoring, the Marais trench from British label Reiss is a spectacular play. Expertly crafted from ultra-soft, heavyweight suede in a deep chocolate brown colourway, it swaps out rugged utility for sheer, high-end texture.

It features a classic double-breasted six-button front, broad welt pockets, and a matching suede belt to cinch the waist. Because it is completely lined in smooth viscose, it layers effortlessly over knitwear or an evening suit.

  • Price: AUD $2,860
  • Outer material: 100% leather
Reiss suede trench 1
Reiss suede trench
Shop The Reiss Marais Trench Coat Here

8. The Best Budget Buy: Thrifted Men’s Trench

The most sustainable, and arguably the coolest, way to land a timeless trench is to look backward instead of forward. These coats were originally built to survive actual warfare, so the secondhand market is full of high-quality options at a fraction of current retail.

eBay and Grailed are worth searching through. Search “Vintage Burberrys,” with the “s” on the end, since that spelling denotes the brand’s older models before it rebranded to just “Burberry”. Look for cotton-poly blends or pure cotton gabardine pieces from the 80s and 90s, which is when quality construction was still standard. 

London Fog is another brand to search for; it was a powerhouse through the 1960s and 70s, and the brand’s vintage coats show up in almost every high-end thrift store or online vintage marketplace. They’re durable, cut with great historical proportions, and typically cost less than a new jacket from a fast-fashion chain today.

One thing to watch when buying vintage trench coats is the pit-to-pit measurements rather than relying on the size tag. Mid-century trenches were cut exceptionally wide to fit heavy layers underneath, which means your usual modern size will likely swim on you.

How to Buy and Wear a Men’s Trench Coat

Yes, there is, in fact, a right and wrong way to buy and wear a trench coat. 

Keep the shoulder line close to your shoulder, even with a relaxed cut elsewhere through the body. You don’t want a trench that slips off your shoulder. Let the length and the body of the coat do the relaxed work, not the shoulders.

Layer it over a suit in the same way you’d layer a heavy coat.  The trench was designed to sit comfortably over tailoring, so don’t be afraid to wear it with a full suit underneath on cooler mornings. In warmer months, it works just as well over a simple knit or an open-collar shirt, where the coat becomes the statement piece.

Make sure you use the trench belt rather than letting it hang there like decoration. A trench with the belt tied with purpose, whether buckled, knotted at the front, or tied behind the back, looks finished and incredibly stylish. 

Men’s Trench Coats FAQs

What colour trench coat is the most versatile?

Stick to the classics: beige, tan or stone. A light brown shade is far more versatile than black because it creates a clear, elegant contrast against dark winter suiting or indigo denim. 

Should I wear the belt buckled or tied?

For a relaxed, timeless look, don’t buckle the belt at the front. If you’re wearing the coat open, loosely tie the belt in a knot behind your back to cinch the waist slightly and keep the straps from dangling. If you’re buttoning up against the rain, wrap the belt around your waist and tie it in a simple, casual knot at the front instead of threading it through the hardware.

How long should a timeless trench coat be?

A timeless trench should hit at or just below (no more than two inches) below the knee. Some modern trenches, however, tend to sit right at the knee (depending on your height). 

Can I wear a trench coat casually, or is it strictly a formal piece?

 It works both ways, which is part of why it’s such a wardrobe staple. A quality trench coat does a lot of the heavy lifting of any outfit, which is why it pays to invest in a piece that will last you a lifetime. 

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Ally Burnie

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Ally Burnie

Ally is Man of Many's resident Melbourne expert with a passion for eating, drinking, op-shopping and exploring all VIC has to offer in her yellow/orange Jeep. She finds it impossible to sit still (she's working on it), so when she's ...

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