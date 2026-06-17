These Top-Selling Fragrances from Goldfield & Banks Must Be Seen (and Smelled) to Be Believed

By Jacob Osborn - News Updated: 17 June, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 6 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Take one look at the top-selling fragrances from Goldfield & Banks, and you might say to yourself: “Only in Australia.” After all, where else would you find distinctive scents like Pacific Rock Moss and Ingenious Ginger, to name just a few examples? Each fragrance draws upon the French tradition but draws closer inspiration from Australia’s sweeping locales, unique botanicals, and glorious features. The coastline is a particular source of creative inspiration, and it heeds the kind of olfactory excellence that must be smelled to be believed.

Who is Goldfield & Banks?

Goldfield & Banks comes to us from founder Dimitri Weber, a French-Belgian fragrance expert who arrived in Australia with years of experience under his belt. Thanks to his international background, Weber is an absolute master of the French tradition. But here’s the twist: his fragrances are Australian in the purest sense of the concept. Not only are the profiles inspired by Australia, but each release is formulated using our native botanicals and oils, all of which are sourced from our most reputable growers and distillers. The result is top-shelf craftsmanship with uniquely Australian underpinnings.

5 Top-Selling Goldfield & Banks Fragrances

The invigorating scent of maritime air. The deep and grassy aroma of fresh moss. The floral radiance of Red Back Ginger from the Atherton Tablelands. These are the kind of notes one can expect to discover as they explore the Goldfield & Banks portfolio. One might even describe the brand’s output as an olfactory tour of Australia at large, with the majestic packaging to match. Start your journey with the Coast to Coast 2026 Collection, and it’s like you’re taking a luxurious coastal trip through the power of scent alone.

Of course, the Coast to Coast 2026 Collection is just a slice of the proverbial pie. From the Native Collection to the Botanical Series and more, Goldfield & Banks touch down on all the sights and scents that make Australia so resoundingly unique. With such a diverse and exceptional range at the brand’s disposal, it’s no wonder that they’ve become one of the nation’s most premier and luxurious fragrance houses. Here’s a closer look at five of their current best-sellers.

Pacific Rock Moss Eau de Parfum | Image: Goldfield & Banks

1. Pacific Rock Moss

This popular Eau de Parfum hails from the Coast to Coast 2026 Collection and draws inspiration from Australia’s South Coast. It opens on top notes of coastal moss with accents of Italian lemon. Mossy elements stay the course as the profile reveals deeper layers of sage, geranium, cedarwood, and musk. Picture glints of sunlight bouncing off sea spray as the waves wash ashore, and you’ve picked up on the signature vibe that this fragrance is throwing down.

Inspired by: Australia’s South Coast

Signature notes: Coastal moss, Italian lemon, sage, geranium, cedarwood, musk

Size & price: 100ml, $280

Bohemian Lime Eau de Parfum | Image: Goldfield & Banks

2. Bohemian Lime

Is it just us, or do the very words “Bohemian Lime” tell you everything you need to know about this best-selling fragrance? Inspired by Australia’s own Byron Bay, it delivers citrusy blasts of finger lime, counterbalanced by coriander, vetiver, cedarwood, and sandalwood. One whiff is like caffeine for your nostrils in that you’ll be instantly invigorated and ready for adventure.

Inspired by: Byron Bay

Signature notes: Finger lime, coriander, vetiver, cedarwood, sandalwood

Size & price: 100ml, $280

Sunset Hour Eau de Parfum | Image: Goldfield & Banks

3. Sunset Hour

The resort town of Broome and its radiant skies provided the inspiration for this juicy Eau de Parfum. It blends fruity notes with sweeter and saltier elements like caramel and vanilla to deliver a downright mouthwatering profile. Australian sandalwood brings in a warm and creamy layer to make this one of the most inviting fragrances you’ll ever spritz.

Inspired by: Broome

Signature notes: Fruity notes, caramel, vanilla, Australian sandalwood

Size & price: 100ml, $280

Ingenious Ginger Eau de Parfum | Image: Goldfield & Banks

4. Ingenious Ginger

Veer away from the coastline into the heart of Australia, and you might find yourself at the Atherton Tablelands, home to lush wetlands, diverse wildlife, and the exotic Red Back Ginger plant. Goldfield & Banks has captured the very essence of this locale with a top-selling fragrance, which combines floral amber notes with citrus and vanilla to create its downright sultry profile.

Inspired by: Atherton Tablelands

Signature notes: Red Back Ginger, floral amber, citrus, vanilla

Size & price: 100ml, $280

Pacific Rock Flower Eau de Parfum | Image: Goldfield & Banks

5. Pacific Rock Flower

Goldfield & Banks took to Australia’s eastern shores to garner inspiration for this creamy and aquatic Eau de Parfum. Opening notes of sea salt and tea tree unfurl over layers of flower, moss, sandalwood, and patchouli. It all comes together in seductive harmony, just like the very location from which it was inspired.

Inspired by: Australia’s eastern shores

Signature notes: Sea salt, tea tree, flower, moss, sandalwood, patchouli

Size & price: 100ml, $280

Discovery Sample Collection (10 x 2ml) | Image: Goldfield & Banks

The Discovery Set

Discovery lies at the very heart of Goldfield & Banks and their luxurious output, with a limited-time offer to drive home the concept. Purchase any 100ml bottle from the Coast to Coast 2026 Collection, and the brand will include a free Mini-Discovery Set (featuring samples of Sunset Hour, Bohemian Lime, and Pacific Rock Moss). Prefer to chart your own course? The Discovery Sample Collection lets you trial ten signature scents before you commit. Consider it the perfect point of entry as you explore the unique threshold between European craftsmanship and Australian ingredients. Let the journey begin.

What’s inside: 10 x 2ml Eau de Parfum samples

Price: $90

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