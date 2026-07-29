RIMOWA Unveils New Dartboard Case Costing Over $10,000

By Elliot Nash - News Updated: 29 July, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 3 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

RIMOWA has launched a limited-edition aluminium dartboard case for AUD$10,635.

The case includes a co-branded Winmau Blade X board, two professional dart sets and a leather accessories pouch.

Walton Goggins stars in the campaign as a security guard convinced one good throw could help his football team win.

RIMOWA has put a dartboard inside an aluminium case worth more than AUD$10,000. The stakes for your next game have never been higher.

The German luggage maker’s latest speciality piece is the RIMOWA Dartboard Case in Silver, developed with professional darts brand Winmau and available from select RIMOWA stores worldwide on 30 July 2026 for AUD$10,635.

Now, RIMOWA hasn’t just pulled a dartboard off the wall of its local pub, shoved it inside an expensive box and let Walton Goggins do his thing for a bit of internet clout. The cabinet houses a co-branded Winmau Blade X, the official dartboard used by the Professional Darts Corporation.

If you can already hear the announcer yelling “180!” while the crowd belts out chants over Planet Funk’s Chase the Sun, it’s time to play a really expensive round of darts.

A More Expensive Round Of Darts

The RIMOWA Dartboard Case uses the brand’s familiar grooved anodised aluminium in a double-door design that RIMOWA says is a first for the company. Inside, black microfibre surrounds a custom light-grey Winmau Blade X, while each door holds three darts with RIMOWA-branded black shafts and monogrammed red or green flights. There’s also a leather pouch that carries spare parts.

You can mount the whole thing on the wall or carry it by hand, should you ever need to arrive somewhere with a dartboard ready to go. Happens all the time, I’m told.

Of course, we can’t forget about good ol’ Walton Goggins, who fronts the Grégoire Dyer-directed campaign as a security guard working a Sunday shift at RIMOWA’s Cologne factory. With Germany struggling in the background commentary, he decides that landing a bullseye might somehow help turn the match around. It’s hopeful, superstitious and just strange enough to suit the product.

If you’ve got a spare ten grand sitting around for this thing, why not pick it up? Your bullseyes will never be the same again. And if you’re a RIMOWA lover, it’ll go perfectly with the one-bottle champagne case.

1/ 12 The closed aluminium dartboard case is transported through RIMOWA’s Cologne factory | Image: Supplied

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