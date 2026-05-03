The best carry on luggage to upgrade your airport aesthetic

There’s a distinct hierarchy in the modern airport terminal, and it has nothing to do with your frequent flyer status. It’s whether you’re the person gliding through the concourse with a sleek, silent bag, or the person wrestling a bulging duffel through security, sweating under the weight of a carry-on that’s clearly never going to fit in the overhead bin.

For Australian travellers, the stakes are high. We’re dealing with some of the longest flights in the world and domestic carriers that take their baggage rules seriously. Qantas allows 10kg for domestic economy passengers. Virgin Australia and Jetstar draw the line at 7kg. A bag that’s too heavy, too bulky, or too badly designed isn’t only annoying but also a direct line to unexpected fees and gate-checking your stuff.

It’s time to retire the battered roller bag with the squeaky wheels. Whether you’re clocking weekly domestic flights or heading off for a long weekend in Bali, there’s never been a better time to upgrade your carry-on. From aerospace-grade polycarbonate shells to world-first tracking tech, here are the best carry-on bags available in Australia right now.

Best Carry-On Luggage At a Glance

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The 9 Best Carry-On Luggage Bags

1. July Capsule Carry-On Pro

If there’s one brand that’s consistently shaken up the Australian luggage market, it’s July. Their latest release, the Capsule Carry-On Pro is a complete rethink of how a carry-on should work.

The big difference is the opening. Instead of the standard clamshell design that forces you to splay your bag open across the hotel bed, the Capsule opens like a trunk from the top. You can pack in tighter spaces, access your gear without exposing your entire wardrobe, and fit bulky items like boots or thick knits into 23.5cm of packing depth (which July claims is more than any other carry-on on the market).

Beyond the packing system, it’s loaded with proprietary tech. The QuickGrab Magnetic Door gives you instant access to your laptop (up to a 16-inch MacBook Pro), passport, and travel documents without touching the main zip. And the CaseSafe Tracking Technology is built directly into the TSA-compliant lock, making it the world’s first globally trackable case compatible with both Apple Find My and Google Find Hub.

Feature Specification Price $495 Weight 4.1kg Capacity 43.5L Key Feature Top-down trunk opening with 23.5cm packing depth Best For The tech-forward traveller who won’t compromise on capacity or style Scroll horizontally to view full table

2. Victorinox Spectra 3.0

If you travel on multiple airlines and never want to think about whether your bag is going to fit, the Victorinox Spectra 3.0 is the answer. Keep it unexpanded and it’ll clear the size limits of almost every airline globally. Need more room on the way home? The internal volume expands by around 20%, adding 3cm of depth and taking it up to a generous 47 litres.

The build quality is hard, matte, scratch-resistant polycarbonate with robust corner guards that feel like they could survive being thrown off a truck (we wouldn’t recommend trying it, however). The front pocket is the standout feature: it unzips and hinges out to reveal an organisational panel that makes security checks painless. And if you do somehow manage to lose it, each Spectra has a unique ID number. Call the Victorinox hotline and they’ll track it down and deliver it back to you at no cost.

Feature Specification Price $879 Weight 3.5kg Capacity 39L (unexpanded) / 47L (expanded) Key Feature 20% expansion capability and unique ID tracking Best For Multi-airline frequent flyers who want Swiss engineering Scroll horizontally to view full table

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3. Monos Carry-On Pro

The Monos Carry-On Pro has built a cult following and for good reason. The Canadian brand figured out early that there was a market gap between premium luggage and the luxury markup that usually comes with it, and they’ve stayed in that nice middle ground ever since.

The defining feature is the front compartment; seamlessly integrated into the aerospace-grade polycarbonate shell. It fits a 16-inch laptop, has three inner pockets and zippered pouches, and sits flush with the rest of the case so the clean lines aren’t disrupted. At 3.53kg with a 36L capacity, it fits the overhead bins of almost any flight worldwide. The wheels and ultra-sturdy telescopic handle (with the release button hidden underneath for a cleaner profile) make it one of the better bags to travel with day to day.

Check out our full review of the Monos Carry-On Pro here.

Feature Specification Price $375 Weight 3.53kg Capacity 36L Key Feature Seamlessly integrated hardshell front compartment Best For The design-conscious traveller who values smart organisation Scroll horizontally to view full table

4. Kathmandu Feather Flight Carry-On

For anyone regularly battling the 7kg domestic limit, the Kathmandu Feather Flight is a revelation. At 1.6kg, it’s the lightest bag on this list by a significant margin, which means you’ve got 5.4kg of payload before you hit the Virgin or Jetstar limit.

The weight comes from a clever hybrid design: a hardshell front paired with soft-side construction in 93% recycled ripstop nylon, held together by a patent-pending exLIGHT exoskeleton. Despite being this light, it offers 40 litres of packing volume, an external pocket with a 15-inch laptop sleeve, and lockable main zippers.

Feature Specification Price $349.98 Weight 1.6kg Capacity 40L Key Feature Hybrid hardshell/ripstop nylon with exLIGHT exoskeleton Best For Domestic flyers strictly working within the 7kg cabin limit Scroll horizontally to view full table

5. Rimowa Essential Cabin

Rimowa is a German manufacturer that has been the gold standard in premium travel gear for over a century, and the iconic grooved design is instantly recognisable in first-class lounges worldwide. The aluminium Classic line is the one people know, but the Essential Cabin is arguably the smarter choice for regular use (it’s lighter, more resilient, and built to handle the rigours of frequent travel).

As the world’s first polycarbonate suitcase, the Essential Cabin brings the Rimowa heritage without the weight penalty of aluminium. The multi-wheel system glides over any surface and the stage-free telescopic handle adjusts smoothly to any height. Inside, the Flex Divider system compresses your clothing and keeps everything in order. Yes, the price is high. But a Rimowa comes with a lifetime guarantee, and with the build quality, it’s 100% worth the cost.

Feature Specification Price $1,475 Weight 3.2kg Capacity 36L Key Feature Stage-free telescopic handle and Flex Divider system Best For The status-conscious traveller after an investment piece Scroll horizontally to view full table

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6. Bellroy Transit Carry-On

Bellroy built its reputation on wallets and bags that think harder about organisation than its competitors. The Transit Carry-On brings that same obsessive attention to detail to a hardshell carry-on. The shell is matte polycarbonate (80% post-consumer recycled), and the wheels are HINOMOTO Silent Run (ultra-smooth and extremely quiet), which sounds like a small thing until you’ve dragged a loud bag through a terminal at 6am.

The telescopic handle is custom-designed and the whole bag is engineered for repairability: wheels, handle, TSA lock, and packing cells can all be replaced at home with a hex key and a fix-it kit from Bellroy. The removable packing cells double as an internal divider and keeps your things organised without needing to pack everything in separate bags. Plus, it comes with a 10-year warranty, AirTag pocket built in, and is designed in Melbourne.

Feature Specification Price $429 Weight 3.1kg Capacity 41L Key Feature Replaceable parts system — wheels, handle, lock, packing cells Best For Travellers who want a thoughtfully designed bag that’ll last more than a few trips Scroll horizontally to view full table

7. American Tourister Curio Book Opening

Most hardshell carry-ons open clamshell-style (you flip them flat, splay both halves open across the bed, and negotiate with your packing). The Curio Book Opening, however, opens like a suitcase lying on its back, with one large primary compartment and a structured lid. The result is a much more intuitive packing experience, especially if you hate having to rebalance everything between two halves.

At just $295, it’s incredible value for a hardshell with this much thought behind the opening mechanism. It’s expandable, comes with a built-in TSA lock, and has a 10-year warranty (better coverage than a lot of bags at this price). There’s nothing particularly flashy about the exterior, but it’s a truly practical bag that earns its spot on the list.

Feature Specification Price $295 Weight 2.8kg Capacity 33L (42L expanded) Key Feature Book-opening construction for easier, more intuitive packing Best For Travellers who want a practical, well-priced bag with a smarter opening design Scroll horizontally to view full table

8. Antler Logo Expandable Carry-On

Antler has been making luggage for over 110 years and the Logo Carry-On is a clean, minimalist hardshell carry-on that’s ultra-reliable. Featuring a polycarbonate shell, 4 double spinner wheels, TSA lock, expandable zip, three internal zip compartments, and a fully recycled interior lining, at the current price-point, it’s hard to beat.

The standard price is $300 but at the time of writing it’s on sale for $120, which is a serious bargain for a lifetime-warranted bag from a heritage brand. It’s worth checking the current pricing before you buy, but if the sale’s still running when you read this, it’s hard to look past.

Feature Specification Price $120 (on sale from $300) Weight 3.14kg Capacity 38.8L (46.8L expanded) Key Feature Lifetime warranty at an accessible price point Best For Travellers after a solid, no-fuss hardshell from a brand that’ll stand behind it Scroll horizontally to view full table

9. Samsonite OC2LITE

Samsonite has been the dominant name in luggage for decades, and the OC2LITE is a good reminder of why. At 2.6kg, it’s one of the lighter options at this price point, which means decent payload before you hit the 7kg domestic limit.

The polypropylene shell is lightweight and durable, and the expandable zip adds 6L of extra packing space for the return trip. Anti-theft double zips, integrated TSA lock, elastic cross ribbons internally to keep everything in order, and a 10-year warranty.

It won’t win any awards for interior organisation, but for the traveller who wants a dependable, lightweight bag, the OC2LITE is a clear winner.

Feature Specification Price $335 Weight 2.6kg Capacity 37L (43L expanded) Key Feature Anti-theft double zips + expandable design at a budget price Best For Budget-conscious travellers who need a lightweight, reliable spinner Scroll horizontally to view full table

What to Look for in Carry-On Luggage

The right carry-on luggage depends on how and where you travel. Before you spend anything, here’s what to look for:

Build quality. The shell material determines how well your bag holds up over time. Polycarbonate is the sweet spot for most travellers. It’s lightweight, impact-resistant, and much more forgiving than aluminium if you’re regularly gate-checking. Ballistic nylon is the other option: slightly heavier but incredibly durable and more flexible for tight overhead bins. Check the wheels and handle too (smooth-rolling multi-directional spinners and a sturdy telescopic handle are non-negotiable on anything you’re using regularly).

The shell material determines how well your bag holds up over time. Polycarbonate is the sweet spot for most travellers. It’s lightweight, impact-resistant, and much more forgiving than aluminium if you’re regularly gate-checking. Ballistic nylon is the other option: slightly heavier but incredibly durable and more flexible for tight overhead bins. Check the wheels and handle too (smooth-rolling multi-directional spinners and a sturdy telescopic handle are non-negotiable on anything you’re using regularly). Weight vs. capacity. A bag’s listed capacity in litres tells you how much it holds; the empty weight tells you how much of your allowance it’s already eating before you’ve packed a thing. If you’re flying Virgin or Jetstar domestically, you’re working with 7kg total. A carry-on that weighs 3.5kg empty leaves you 3.5kg for everything else.

A bag’s listed capacity in litres tells you how much it holds; the empty weight tells you how much of your allowance it’s already eating before you’ve packed a thing. If you’re flying Virgin or Jetstar domestically, you’re working with 7kg total. A carry-on that weighs 3.5kg empty leaves you 3.5kg for everything else. Convenience features. This is where bags really start to differentiate themselves. External laptop pockets save you unpacking at security. Compression systems let you pack more without the bag bulging. Integrated tracking means you’re not standing at baggage claim wondering where your stuff went. Ejectable batteries are worth having if you want to charge on the go (just make sure they’re removable, since built-in batteries that can’t be taken out are banned in the cargo hold).

This is where bags really start to differentiate themselves. External laptop pockets save you unpacking at security. Compression systems let you pack more without the bag bulging. Integrated tracking means you’re not standing at baggage claim wondering where your stuff went. Ejectable batteries are worth having if you want to charge on the go (just make sure they’re removable, since built-in batteries that can’t be taken out are banned in the cargo hold). Interior layout. A flat interior without handle ridges running through the middle sounds like a minor inconvenience until you’ve tried to pack around them. Look for a clean compression system, and a decent divider.

A flat interior without handle ridges running through the middle sounds like a minor inconvenience until you’ve tried to pack around them. Look for a clean compression system, and a decent divider. Value and warranty. Price is obvious, but the warranty is also worth considering. Some carry-on luggage brands offer unconditional lifetime guarantees that cover airline damage. If you’re a frequent flyer and spending serious money, you want to know the brand will back it up.

How We Chose the Best Carry-On Luggage

To put this list together, we evaluated each bag against a set of criteria that we think is important to the average Australian traveller (not just what looks good). Here’s what we looked for:

Criteria What we looked for Build Shell material durability, handle robustness, wheel smoothness etc. Weight vs. Capacity How well the bag maximises internal volume while staying light enough for domestic limits Features External laptop pockets, integrated tracking, wheels, handles etc. Aesthetics Design, colour options, and overall look Scroll horizontally to view full table

Carry-On Luggage FAQs

What is the carry-on weight limit for Australian airlines? For domestic flights Qantas allows up to 10kg for economy passengers. Virgin Australia and Jetstar are much stricter with a 7kg limit (and you betcha they’ll check the weight at the gate and sting you with baggage fees if you’re over the limit). It’s best to check your specific airline and ticket before you fly. What are the standard carry-on dimensions in Australia? The standard maximum dimensions for carry-on luggage on Australian domestic flights (including Qantas, Virgin, and Jetstar) are roughly 56cm x 36cm x 23cm. That said, always double-check with your specific carrier before you travel. Is hardshell or soft luggage better for carry-on? Totally depends. Hardshell (polycarbonate or aluminium) offers better protection for fragile luggage pieces and is more water-resistant. Soft-sided (like ballistic nylon) is usually lighter and more flexible for squeezing into tight overhead bins, and usually has more external pockets. For most travellers, polycarbonate is the sweet spot. Are smart luggage batteries allowed on planes? Yes (but with conditions). Any carry-on with a built-in power bank must have a removable battery. If you’re forced to gate-check your bag, you need to remove the battery and take it into the cabin with you (lithium-ion batteries are banned in the cargo hold). Non-removable batteries mean the bag might not be able to fly at all in some cases.

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