The best carry on luggage to upgrade your airport aesthetic

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Table of contents
- Best Carry-On Luggage At a Glance
- The 9 Best Carry-On Luggage Bags
- What to Look for in Carry-On Luggage
- How We Chose the Best Carry-On Luggage
Readtime: 13 min
The Lowdown:
Finding the right carry-on luggage means navigating strict airline limits and a market full of bags that look better than they perform. Here's our pick of the best for 2026.
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There’s a distinct hierarchy in the modern airport terminal, and it has nothing to do with your frequent flyer status. It’s whether you’re the person gliding through the concourse with a sleek, silent bag, or the person wrestling a bulging duffel through security, sweating under the weight of a carry-on that’s clearly never going to fit in the overhead bin.
For Australian travellers, the stakes are high. We’re dealing with some of the longest flights in the world and domestic carriers that take their baggage rules seriously. Qantas allows 10kg for domestic economy passengers. Virgin Australia and Jetstar draw the line at 7kg. A bag that’s too heavy, too bulky, or too badly designed isn’t only annoying but also a direct line to unexpected fees and gate-checking your stuff.
It’s time to retire the battered roller bag with the squeaky wheels. Whether you’re clocking weekly domestic flights or heading off for a long weekend in Bali, there’s never been a better time to upgrade your carry-on. From aerospace-grade polycarbonate shells to world-first tracking tech, here are the best carry-on bags available in Australia right now.
Best Carry-On Luggage At a Glance
|Brand
|Type
|Best For
|Price
|Where to Buy
|July Capsule Carry-On Pro
|Hard
|Best Overall
|$495
|Shop Here
|Victorinox Spectra 3.0
|Hard
|Best Premium Hardshell
|$879
|Shop Here
|Monos Carry-On Pro
|Hard
|Best Minimalist Design
|$375
|Shop Here
|Kathmandu Feather Flight
|Hybrid
|Best Ultralight
|$350
|Shop Here
|Rimowa Essential Cabin
|Hard
|Best Luxury Investment
|$1,475
|Shop Here
|Samsonite OC2LITE
|Hard
|Best Budget Workhorse
|$335
|Shop Here
|Bellroy Transit Carry-On
|Hard
|Best Locally-Designed
|$429
|Shop Here
|American Tourister Curio Book Opening
|Hard
|Best for Easy Packing
|$295
|Shop Here
|Antler Logo Expandable Carry-On
|Hard
|Best Value
|$120
|Shop Here
Related Read: 27 Best Luxury Luggage Brands for Men’s Travel Suitcases
The 9 Best Carry-On Luggage Bags
1. July Capsule Carry-On Pro
If there’s one brand that’s consistently shaken up the Australian luggage market, it’s July. Their latest release, the Capsule Carry-On Pro is a complete rethink of how a carry-on should work.
The big difference is the opening. Instead of the standard clamshell design that forces you to splay your bag open across the hotel bed, the Capsule opens like a trunk from the top. You can pack in tighter spaces, access your gear without exposing your entire wardrobe, and fit bulky items like boots or thick knits into 23.5cm of packing depth (which July claims is more than any other carry-on on the market).
Beyond the packing system, it’s loaded with proprietary tech. The QuickGrab Magnetic Door gives you instant access to your laptop (up to a 16-inch MacBook Pro), passport, and travel documents without touching the main zip. And the CaseSafe Tracking Technology is built directly into the TSA-compliant lock, making it the world’s first globally trackable case compatible with both Apple Find My and Google Find Hub.
|Feature
|Specification
|Price
|$495
|Weight
|4.1kg
|Capacity
|43.5L
|Key Feature
|Top-down trunk opening with 23.5cm packing depth
|Best For
|The tech-forward traveller who won’t compromise on capacity or style
2. Victorinox Spectra 3.0
If you travel on multiple airlines and never want to think about whether your bag is going to fit, the Victorinox Spectra 3.0 is the answer. Keep it unexpanded and it’ll clear the size limits of almost every airline globally. Need more room on the way home? The internal volume expands by around 20%, adding 3cm of depth and taking it up to a generous 47 litres.
The build quality is hard, matte, scratch-resistant polycarbonate with robust corner guards that feel like they could survive being thrown off a truck (we wouldn’t recommend trying it, however). The front pocket is the standout feature: it unzips and hinges out to reveal an organisational panel that makes security checks painless. And if you do somehow manage to lose it, each Spectra has a unique ID number. Call the Victorinox hotline and they’ll track it down and deliver it back to you at no cost.
|Feature
|Specification
|Price
|$879
|Weight
|3.5kg
|Capacity
|39L (unexpanded) / 47L (expanded)
|Key Feature
|20% expansion capability and unique ID tracking
|Best For
|Multi-airline frequent flyers who want Swiss engineering
Related Read: 8 Best USB Charging Luggage and Suitcases
3. Monos Carry-On Pro
The Monos Carry-On Pro has built a cult following and for good reason. The Canadian brand figured out early that there was a market gap between premium luggage and the luxury markup that usually comes with it, and they’ve stayed in that nice middle ground ever since.
The defining feature is the front compartment; seamlessly integrated into the aerospace-grade polycarbonate shell. It fits a 16-inch laptop, has three inner pockets and zippered pouches, and sits flush with the rest of the case so the clean lines aren’t disrupted. At 3.53kg with a 36L capacity, it fits the overhead bins of almost any flight worldwide. The wheels and ultra-sturdy telescopic handle (with the release button hidden underneath for a cleaner profile) make it one of the better bags to travel with day to day.
Check out our full review of the Monos Carry-On Pro here.
|Feature
|Specification
|Price
|$375
|Weight
|3.53kg
|Capacity
|36L
|Key Feature
|Seamlessly integrated hardshell front compartment
|Best For
|The design-conscious traveller who values smart organisation
4. Kathmandu Feather Flight Carry-On
For anyone regularly battling the 7kg domestic limit, the Kathmandu Feather Flight is a revelation. At 1.6kg, it’s the lightest bag on this list by a significant margin, which means you’ve got 5.4kg of payload before you hit the Virgin or Jetstar limit.
The weight comes from a clever hybrid design: a hardshell front paired with soft-side construction in 93% recycled ripstop nylon, held together by a patent-pending exLIGHT exoskeleton. Despite being this light, it offers 40 litres of packing volume, an external pocket with a 15-inch laptop sleeve, and lockable main zippers.
|Feature
|Specification
|Price
|$349.98
|Weight
|1.6kg
|Capacity
|40L
|Key Feature
|Hybrid hardshell/ripstop nylon with exLIGHT exoskeleton
|Best For
|Domestic flyers strictly working within the 7kg cabin limit
5. Rimowa Essential Cabin
Rimowa is a German manufacturer that has been the gold standard in premium travel gear for over a century, and the iconic grooved design is instantly recognisable in first-class lounges worldwide. The aluminium Classic line is the one people know, but the Essential Cabin is arguably the smarter choice for regular use (it’s lighter, more resilient, and built to handle the rigours of frequent travel).
As the world’s first polycarbonate suitcase, the Essential Cabin brings the Rimowa heritage without the weight penalty of aluminium. The multi-wheel system glides over any surface and the stage-free telescopic handle adjusts smoothly to any height. Inside, the Flex Divider system compresses your clothing and keeps everything in order. Yes, the price is high. But a Rimowa comes with a lifetime guarantee, and with the build quality, it’s 100% worth the cost.
|Feature
|Specification
|Price
|$1,475
|Weight
|3.2kg
|Capacity
|36L
|Key Feature
|Stage-free telescopic handle and Flex Divider system
|Best For
|The status-conscious traveller after an investment piece
Related Read: 14 Best Weekender Bags for Your Next Getaway
6. Bellroy Transit Carry-On
Bellroy built its reputation on wallets and bags that think harder about organisation than its competitors. The Transit Carry-On brings that same obsessive attention to detail to a hardshell carry-on. The shell is matte polycarbonate (80% post-consumer recycled), and the wheels are HINOMOTO Silent Run (ultra-smooth and extremely quiet), which sounds like a small thing until you’ve dragged a loud bag through a terminal at 6am.
The telescopic handle is custom-designed and the whole bag is engineered for repairability: wheels, handle, TSA lock, and packing cells can all be replaced at home with a hex key and a fix-it kit from Bellroy. The removable packing cells double as an internal divider and keeps your things organised without needing to pack everything in separate bags. Plus, it comes with a 10-year warranty, AirTag pocket built in, and is designed in Melbourne.
|Feature
|Specification
|Price
|$429
|Weight
|3.1kg
|Capacity
|41L
|Key Feature
|Replaceable parts system — wheels, handle, lock, packing cells
|Best For
|Travellers who want a thoughtfully designed bag that’ll last more than a few trips
7. American Tourister Curio Book Opening
Most hardshell carry-ons open clamshell-style (you flip them flat, splay both halves open across the bed, and negotiate with your packing). The Curio Book Opening, however, opens like a suitcase lying on its back, with one large primary compartment and a structured lid. The result is a much more intuitive packing experience, especially if you hate having to rebalance everything between two halves.
At just $295, it’s incredible value for a hardshell with this much thought behind the opening mechanism. It’s expandable, comes with a built-in TSA lock, and has a 10-year warranty (better coverage than a lot of bags at this price). There’s nothing particularly flashy about the exterior, but it’s a truly practical bag that earns its spot on the list.
|Feature
|Specification
|Price
|$295
|Weight
|2.8kg
|Capacity
|33L (42L expanded)
|Key Feature
|Book-opening construction for easier, more intuitive packing
|Best For
|Travellers who want a practical, well-priced bag with a smarter opening design
8. Antler Logo Expandable Carry-On
Antler has been making luggage for over 110 years and the Logo Carry-On is a clean, minimalist hardshell carry-on that’s ultra-reliable. Featuring a polycarbonate shell, 4 double spinner wheels, TSA lock, expandable zip, three internal zip compartments, and a fully recycled interior lining, at the current price-point, it’s hard to beat.
The standard price is $300 but at the time of writing it’s on sale for $120, which is a serious bargain for a lifetime-warranted bag from a heritage brand. It’s worth checking the current pricing before you buy, but if the sale’s still running when you read this, it’s hard to look past.
|Feature
|Specification
|Price
|$120 (on sale from $300)
|Weight
|3.14kg
|Capacity
|38.8L (46.8L expanded)
|Key Feature
|Lifetime warranty at an accessible price point
|Best For
|Travellers after a solid, no-fuss hardshell from a brand that’ll stand behind it
9. Samsonite OC2LITE
Samsonite has been the dominant name in luggage for decades, and the OC2LITE is a good reminder of why. At 2.6kg, it’s one of the lighter options at this price point, which means decent payload before you hit the 7kg domestic limit.
The polypropylene shell is lightweight and durable, and the expandable zip adds 6L of extra packing space for the return trip. Anti-theft double zips, integrated TSA lock, elastic cross ribbons internally to keep everything in order, and a 10-year warranty.
It won’t win any awards for interior organisation, but for the traveller who wants a dependable, lightweight bag, the OC2LITE is a clear winner.
|Feature
|Specification
|Price
|$335
|Weight
|2.6kg
|Capacity
|37L (43L expanded)
|Key Feature
|Anti-theft double zips + expandable design at a budget price
|Best For
|Budget-conscious travellers who need a lightweight, reliable spinner
What to Look for in Carry-On Luggage
The right carry-on luggage depends on how and where you travel. Before you spend anything, here’s what to look for:
- Build quality. The shell material determines how well your bag holds up over time. Polycarbonate is the sweet spot for most travellers. It’s lightweight, impact-resistant, and much more forgiving than aluminium if you’re regularly gate-checking. Ballistic nylon is the other option: slightly heavier but incredibly durable and more flexible for tight overhead bins. Check the wheels and handle too (smooth-rolling multi-directional spinners and a sturdy telescopic handle are non-negotiable on anything you’re using regularly).
- Weight vs. capacity. A bag’s listed capacity in litres tells you how much it holds; the empty weight tells you how much of your allowance it’s already eating before you’ve packed a thing. If you’re flying Virgin or Jetstar domestically, you’re working with 7kg total. A carry-on that weighs 3.5kg empty leaves you 3.5kg for everything else.
- Convenience features. This is where bags really start to differentiate themselves. External laptop pockets save you unpacking at security. Compression systems let you pack more without the bag bulging. Integrated tracking means you’re not standing at baggage claim wondering where your stuff went. Ejectable batteries are worth having if you want to charge on the go (just make sure they’re removable, since built-in batteries that can’t be taken out are banned in the cargo hold).
- Interior layout. A flat interior without handle ridges running through the middle sounds like a minor inconvenience until you’ve tried to pack around them. Look for a clean compression system, and a decent divider.
- Value and warranty. Price is obvious, but the warranty is also worth considering. Some carry-on luggage brands offer unconditional lifetime guarantees that cover airline damage. If you’re a frequent flyer and spending serious money, you want to know the brand will back it up.
How We Chose the Best Carry-On Luggage
To put this list together, we evaluated each bag against a set of criteria that we think is important to the average Australian traveller (not just what looks good). Here’s what we looked for:
|Criteria
|What we looked for
|Build
|Shell material durability, handle robustness, wheel smoothness etc.
|Weight vs. Capacity
|How well the bag maximises internal volume while staying light enough for domestic limits
|Features
|External laptop pockets, integrated tracking, wheels, handles etc.
|Aesthetics
|Design, colour options, and overall look
Carry-On Luggage FAQs
For domestic flights Qantas allows up to 10kg for economy passengers. Virgin Australia and Jetstar are much stricter with a 7kg limit (and you betcha they’ll check the weight at the gate and sting you with baggage fees if you’re over the limit). It’s best to check your specific airline and ticket before you fly.
The standard maximum dimensions for carry-on luggage on Australian domestic flights (including Qantas, Virgin, and Jetstar) are roughly 56cm x 36cm x 23cm. That said, always double-check with your specific carrier before you travel.
Totally depends. Hardshell (polycarbonate or aluminium) offers better protection for fragile luggage pieces and is more water-resistant. Soft-sided (like ballistic nylon) is usually lighter and more flexible for squeezing into tight overhead bins, and usually has more external pockets. For most travellers, polycarbonate is the sweet spot.
Yes (but with conditions). Any carry-on with a built-in power bank must have a removable battery. If you’re forced to gate-check your bag, you need to remove the battery and take it into the cabin with you (lithium-ion batteries are banned in the cargo hold). Non-removable batteries mean the bag might not be able to fly at all in some cases.
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