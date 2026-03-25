The Best Deals On Flights, Hotels And Tours From The 2026 Click Frenzy Travel Sale

By Elliot Nash - News Published: 25 Mar 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 3 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

With the Easter long weekend coming up, plenty of Australians are locking in road trips and family visits. And while rising fuel costs and ongoing uncertainty around travel haven’t made things easier, the 2026 Click Frenzy Travel sale could still be the moment to lock in the next one and get away from it all.

Kicking off at 7pm AEDT on 25 March and running for four days, Click Frenzy Travel brings together a mix of flight deals, hotel stays, tours, and travel gear, all discounted for a limited time.

Like previous Click Frenzy events, the site acts as a central hub, pulling together deals from different providers before sending you off to their booking pages. You could dig through it yourself, or you could stay right here and let us do the pre-travel-agent research for you.

Standout Click Frenzy Travel Deals

There’s a decent spread of travel deals in this year’s Click Frenzy sale. Whether you want to stay close to home or head overseas, it covers a bit of everything, with a few experience-led options if you’re not looking to go all in.

Oaks Hotels & Resorts: 30% off stays when you book two nights or more across 60+ locations, making it one of the easier wins if you’re just after a quick local reset.

30% off stays when you book two nights or more across 60+ locations, making it one of the easier wins if you’re just after a quick local reset. Halong Tours (Vietnam): Up to 65% off bundled trips covering hotels, cruises, meals and internal flights, which takes most of the planning out of it.

Up to 65% off bundled trips covering hotels, cruises, meals and internal flights, which takes most of the planning out of it. G Adventures: Up to 30% off more than 500 trips worldwide, from Japan and Thailand through to Peru and India, if you’re still set on going further afield.

Up to 30% off more than 500 trips worldwide, from Japan and Thailand through to Peru and India, if you’re still set on going further afield. JUCY: 10% off campervan hire, plus 10,000 bonus Velocity points across Australia and New Zealand, which makes road trips a bit easier to justify.

10% off campervan hire, plus 10,000 bonus Velocity points across Australia and New Zealand, which makes road trips a bit easier to justify. Star RV: 10% off motorhome hire, along with 10,000 bonus Velocity points across Australia and New Zealand. Cheaper for beginners, and a nice bonus for regulars.

10% off motorhome hire, along with 10,000 bonus Velocity points across Australia and New Zealand. Cheaper for beginners, and a nice bonus for regulars. Cruise Guru: Up to 60% off select cruises, with kids sailing from $59 per night on some AU and NZ itineraries.

Up to 60% off select cruises, with kids sailing from $59 per night on some AU and NZ itineraries. Liberty Balloons: $40 off hot air balloon flights with free photo packages, if you’re after something more experience-led.

We know it can be a challenge picking between holiday options, but for our money, the better value sits in bundled trips and longer stays.

You’ll save more where flights, accommodation and extras are rolled into one, rather than smaller one-off discounts that only shave a little off the total.

Oh, and for those who prefer to save money on their gear instead of travel, Sennheiser is offering up to 50% off headphones and earphones. And if that’s still not enough, the next Click Frenzy sale is all about tech. Noise-cancelling headphones, anyone?