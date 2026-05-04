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Jetstar 22nd free return birthday sale 3
TRAVEL

Jetstar’s Famous ‘Return For Free’ Sale is Back – With 75,000 Free Fares

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

Updated:

Readtime: 3 min

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  • Jetstar has launched its 22nd Birthday Return for Free Sale
  • 75,000 free return fares across 80+ routes
  • Book an outbound fare, return flight is $0 on selected routes
  • Club Jetstar early access ends 11.59pm AEST May 4
  • Travel dates run from June 2026 to March 2027

Holidays don’t come cheap these days. Thankfully, Jetstar has launched its 22nd Birthday Return for Free Sale, with more than 75,000 free return fares across 80-plus domestic and international routes.

The instructions are simple. You book a standard outbound Starter fare, then pick a return flight labelled “Sale” and priced at $0. And if you’re a Club Jetstar member, you’ll get early access until 11.59pm AEST on Monday, 4 May 2026, with the general sale running until 11.59pm AEST on Wednesday, 6 May. That is, unless the better seats disappear first.

Travel dates stretch from June 2026 through to March 2027, covering winter getaways, late-year trips and early 2027 holidays.

Jetstar 22nd free return birthday sale 1
Image: Jetstar

The Best Domestic Picks

There are plenty of domestic routes in the mix, including Sydney to Gold Coast, Melbourne, Brisbane and Cairns, alongside longer runs like Perth, Hobart and the Whitsundays.

Here are a few of our top picks:

  • Sydney to Perth
    (Travel: 11 – 23 Feb 2027)
  • Sydney to Whitsunday Coast
    (Travel: 26 Jan – 20 Mar 2027)
  • Melbourne to Busselton
    (Travel: 22 Jan – 24 Feb 2027)
  • Sydney to Hobart
    (Travel: 21 Jan – 10 Feb 2027)
  • Sydney to Gold Coast
    (Travel: 16 Jan – 20 Mar 2027)
  • Sydney to Melbourne
    (Travel: 2 – 17 Feb 2027)
Jetstar 22nd free return birthday sale 2
Image: Jetstar

The International Routes Worth Your Attention

Internationally, the sale covers Bali, Phuket, Seoul, Tokyo and Osaka, with travel dates stretching from June 2026 through to March 2027, depending on the route.

  • Sydney to Bali
    (Travel: Nov 2026 / Feb 2027)
  • Brisbane to Seoul
    (Travel: Aug – Sep 2026)
  • Sydney to Osaka
    (Travel: Jun – Jul / Aug – Sep 2026)
  • Melbourne to Phuket
    (Travel: December 2026)
View Jetstar’s Birthday Sale

What You’re Actually Saving (And What You’re Not)

When you fly Jetstar Starter fares, a few things aren’t included. You still pay:

  • Taxes and fees
  • Baggage
  • Seat selection
  • Meals

And those extras can add up quickly if you’re not careful.

Where this works is on routes where return fares are usually the expensive part. Long-haul domestic and international trips benefit the most. Short hops, less so.

When Does the Jetstar Sale End?

Club Jetstar early access ends 11.59pm AEST Monday 4 May 2026 – that’s tonight!

The general sale runs until 11.59pm AEST Wednesday 6 May 2026, unless sold out earlier.

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Elliot Nash

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Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

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