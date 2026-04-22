ANZAC Day Trading Hours 2026: What’s Open (and Closed) This Weekend

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Table of contents
- Quick Snapshot: ANZAC Day 2026 Trading
- Are Bottle Shops Open on ANZAC Day 2026?
- Are Coles, Woolworths and ALDI Open on ANZAC Day 2026?
- Are Petrol Stations Open on ANZAC Day?
- Are Cafés and Restaurants Open on ANZAC Day?
- Are Westfield and Major Shopping Centres Open on ANZAC Day?
- Why Are Shops Closed on ANZAC Day?
- Is Monday 27 April a Public Holiday?
- ANZAC Day 2026 Shopping Checklist
- ANZAC Day 2026 Trading Hours: State-by-State
- ANZAC Day Trading Hours FAQs
Readtime: 8 min
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Quick Snapshot: ANZAC Day 2026 Trading
- Friday (24 April): Last chance to shop properly
- ANZAC Day (Saturday 25 April): Most major retail closed all day (NSW)
- Sunday (26 April): Largely normal Sunday trading
- Monday (27 April): Public holiday, but no ANZAC trading restrictions (NSW, ACT, WA)
ANZAC Day isn’t built around errands. It starts early, with dawn services, quiet streets and a slower kind of morning, where people show up, pay their respects and take a moment before the day properly gets going.
After that, things begin to move again. Cafés fill, long lunches take shape, then at some point, someone realises they’re missing a few things, and that’s where the head scratching begins.
Because in 2026, the retail trading rules have changed.
In NSW, it’s no longer a case of waiting until 1pm for things to reopen. For most major retailers, ANZAC Day is now a full-day shutdown, with no afternoon reset and no late window to grab a few things from the shop. They’re closed.
And while other states haven’t gone quite as far, it’s not exactly easy to get your bearings.
So, here’s what’s actually open, what isn’t, and where you’ll still have options.
Are Bottle Shops Open on ANZAC Day 2026?
As per usual, we start with the bottle’o.
In NSW, most of the usual options won’t open at all this year, particularly the larger chains tied to shopping centres or standard retail hours. Elsewhere, there’s a bit of wiggle room, but not much.
On ANZAC Day (Saturday):
- NSW: Dan Murphy’s, BWS, Liquorland, Vintage Cellars, First Choice closed all day
- VIC: Closed until 1pm, then reopen
- TAS: Closed until 12:30pm
- SA: Limited midday reopening (location dependent)
- QLD: Large retailers closed, some independents open from 1pm
- WA: Mostly closed, with limited exemptions
- ACT & NT: No formal restrictions, most stores can open
Sunday: Open (standard or reduced hours)
Monday: Open (public holiday hours, no ANZAC restrictions)
Licensed venues are the exception, which is why pubs tend to fill up quickly as the day goes on. If you’re planning anything social, Friday is still the best day for it, because once Saturday arrives, your options are noticeably thinner.
Are Coles, Woolworths and ALDI Open on ANZAC Day 2026?
Not a lot open here either. For most people, the big supermarkets simply aren’t an option on ANZAC Day, with major chains required to stay closed for the entire day in most states.
On ANZAC Day (Saturday):
- NSW: Closed all day
- QLD & WA: Major supermarkets closed
- VIC: Closed until 1pm
- TAS: Closed until 12:30pm
- SA: Limited midday trading in select areas
- ACT & NT: No restrictions, many stores open
Sunday: Open (normal Sunday trading)
Monday: Open (public holiday hours)
Smaller operators like IGA can still open, which is why they tend to carry the load on days like this. Just expect shorter hours, lighter shelves and a few more people thinking the same thing, “why didn’t I buy this earlier?”
Are Petrol Stations Open on ANZAC Day?
You can always rely on the servo during a public holiday or long weekend.
Petrol stations and convenience stores can continue trading, which means fuel, snacks and basic essentials are still available if you’re caught short. It’s not a full substitute for a supermarket run, but a packet of chips, a soft drink, and maybe a pie is probably enough to get you through if something slips through the cracks.
Are Cafés and Restaurants Open on ANZAC Day?
Hospitality runs to a different rhythm, and it’s fairly consistent nationwide, particularly in states like the ACT and NT where there are no formal trading restrictions.
The morning can feel quieter, with fewer venues open early on, but by the time the day settles in, things pick up quickly. Pubs, restaurants and cafés fill out through the afternoon, especially in areas where people are heading out after services or meeting up for a long lunch.
That usually comes with the usual trade-offs:
- Public holiday surcharges
- Longer wait times
- Bookings filling faster than expected
If you’ve got somewhere specific in mind, it’s worth locking it in ahead of time rather than hoping something opens up on the day.
Are Westfield and Major Shopping Centres Open on ANZAC Day?
This is where the difference from previous years is most obvious.
Rather than reopening later in the day, major shopping centres and large retailers stay closed throughout ANZAC Day in NSW, which takes away that usual fallback window.
On ANZAC Day (Saturday):
- NSW: Closed all day
- QLD & WA: Major retail closed
- VIC: Reopens from 1pm
- TAS: Reopens from 12:30pm
- SA: Partial reopening (CBD only)
- ACT & NT: No restrictions, centres may open
Sunday: Normal trading resumes
Monday: Public holiday hours, but open
Yeah, this isn’t really the weekend for shopping, even if Sunday is open. So maybe give the retail therapy a miss and save your energy for a game of Two-Up.
Why Are Shops Closed on ANZAC Day?
ANZAC Day carries a different weight to most public holidays, and the move to full-day trading restrictions in NSW reflects that.
The idea is to preserve the space for commemoration, giving workers the opportunity to attend services and mark the day properly, rather than splitting it between work and observance.
Which is why, unlike previous years, things won’t gradually open up as the day goes on. The pause holds for the full day.
Is Monday 27 April a Public Holiday?
It’s not ice this time.
It’s assuming Monday is another day.
In NSW, the ACT and WA, 2026 brings an extra public holiday on the Monday. But unlike ANZAC Day itself, it doesn’t carry the same trading restrictions.
Which means everything reopens.
So while Saturday catches people out, Monday is business as usual. Well, at least not for anyone still working. But that’s a public holiday for you.
ANZAC Day 2026 Shopping Checklist
- Treat Friday like your last proper shop
- Saturday is restricted across most major retail
- Sunday is back to normal
- Monday is your safety net
It’s not a full long weekend shutdown like Easter. But if you get caught out, it’ll feel exactly the same.
ANZAC Day 2026 Trading Hours: State-by-State
|State/Territory
|ANZAC Day (Sat 25 April)
|Sunday (26 April)
|Monday (27 April)
|NSW
|Major retail closed all day
|Normal Sunday trading
|Public holiday, no restrictions
|ACT
|Similar to NSW restrictions
|Normal
|Public holiday, no restrictions
|VIC
|Most retail closed, some reopen after 1pm
|Normal
|Normal trading
|QLD
|Non-exempt shops closed, some reopen after 1pm
|Normal
|Normal trading
|WA
|Reduced hours, more flexible trading
|Normal
|Public holiday
|SA
|Partial-day restrictions (morning closures)
|Normal
|Normal trading
|TAS
|Partial-day restrictions
|Normal
|Normal trading
|NT
|Reduced trading, varies by location
|Normal
|Normal trading
ANZAC Day Trading Hours FAQs
In NSW, Dan Murphy’s, BWS, Liquorland, Vintage Cellars and First Choice are closed all day on ANZAC Day. VIC bottle shops reopen from 1pm, TAS from 12:30pm, and SA offers limited midday reopening. Licensed pubs and clubs are the exception and can keep trading.
Woolworths, Coles and ALDI are closed all day on ANZAC Day in NSW, QLD and WA. VIC stores reopen from 1pm and TAS from 12:30pm. Smaller operators like IGA can still trade, often with reduced hours.
In most states, major retail stays closed until at least 1pm on ANZAC Day. In NSW and the ACT in 2026, major retail is closed for the full day with no afternoon reopening.
Yes, but only in NSW, ACT and WA. It is a standard public holiday, not ANZAC Day, so it does not carry ANZAC Day trading restrictions. Normal public holiday trading applies and most retail reopens.
Yes. Petrol stations and convenience stores are exempt from ANZAC Day trading restrictions nationwide and can continue trading throughout the day.
Pubs, clubs, cafés, restaurants, petrol stations and small IGA supermarkets remain open in Sydney. Major retail, supermarkets and bottle shops are closed all day across NSW in 2026.
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