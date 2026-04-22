ANZAC Day Trading Hours 2026: What’s Open (and Closed) This Weekend

Quick Snapshot: ANZAC Day 2026 Trading

Friday (24 April): Last chance to shop properly

Last chance to shop properly ANZAC Day (Saturday 25 April): Most major retail closed all day (NSW)

Most major retail closed all day (NSW) Sunday (26 April): Largely normal Sunday trading

Largely normal Sunday trading Monday (27 April): Public holiday, but no ANZAC trading restrictions (NSW, ACT, WA)

ANZAC Day isn’t built around errands. It starts early, with dawn services, quiet streets and a slower kind of morning, where people show up, pay their respects and take a moment before the day properly gets going.

After that, things begin to move again. Cafés fill, long lunches take shape, then at some point, someone realises they’re missing a few things, and that’s where the head scratching begins.

Because in 2026, the retail trading rules have changed.

In NSW, it’s no longer a case of waiting until 1pm for things to reopen. For most major retailers, ANZAC Day is now a full-day shutdown, with no afternoon reset and no late window to grab a few things from the shop. They’re closed.

And while other states haven’t gone quite as far, it’s not exactly easy to get your bearings.

So, here’s what’s actually open, what isn’t, and where you’ll still have options.

Are Bottle Shops Open on ANZAC Day 2026?

As per usual, we start with the bottle’o.

In NSW, most of the usual options won’t open at all this year, particularly the larger chains tied to shopping centres or standard retail hours. Elsewhere, there’s a bit of wiggle room, but not much.

On ANZAC Day (Saturday):

NSW: Dan Murphy’s, BWS, Liquorland, Vintage Cellars, First Choice closed all day

Dan Murphy’s, BWS, Liquorland, Vintage Cellars, First Choice closed all day VIC: Closed until 1pm, then reopen

Closed until 1pm, then reopen TAS: Closed until 12:30pm

Closed until 12:30pm SA: Limited midday reopening (location dependent)

Limited midday reopening (location dependent) QLD: Large retailers closed, some independents open from 1pm

Large retailers closed, some independents open from 1pm WA: Mostly closed, with limited exemptions

Mostly closed, with limited exemptions ACT & NT: No formal restrictions, most stores can open

Sunday: Open (standard or reduced hours)

Monday: Open (public holiday hours, no ANZAC restrictions)

Licensed venues are the exception, which is why pubs tend to fill up quickly as the day goes on. If you’re planning anything social, Friday is still the best day for it, because once Saturday arrives, your options are noticeably thinner.

Are Coles, Woolworths and ALDI Open on ANZAC Day 2026?

Not a lot open here either. For most people, the big supermarkets simply aren’t an option on ANZAC Day, with major chains required to stay closed for the entire day in most states.

On ANZAC Day (Saturday):

NSW: Closed all day

Closed all day QLD & WA: Major supermarkets closed

Major supermarkets closed VIC: Closed until 1pm

Closed until 1pm TAS: Closed until 12:30pm

Closed until 12:30pm SA: Limited midday trading in select areas

Limited midday trading in select areas ACT & NT: No restrictions, many stores open

Sunday: Open (normal Sunday trading)

Monday: Open (public holiday hours)

Smaller operators like IGA can still open, which is why they tend to carry the load on days like this. Just expect shorter hours, lighter shelves and a few more people thinking the same thing, “why didn’t I buy this earlier?”

Are Petrol Stations Open on ANZAC Day?

You can always rely on the servo during a public holiday or long weekend.

Petrol stations and convenience stores can continue trading, which means fuel, snacks and basic essentials are still available if you’re caught short. It’s not a full substitute for a supermarket run, but a packet of chips, a soft drink, and maybe a pie is probably enough to get you through if something slips through the cracks.

Are Cafés and Restaurants Open on ANZAC Day?

Hospitality runs to a different rhythm, and it’s fairly consistent nationwide, particularly in states like the ACT and NT where there are no formal trading restrictions.

The morning can feel quieter, with fewer venues open early on, but by the time the day settles in, things pick up quickly. Pubs, restaurants and cafés fill out through the afternoon, especially in areas where people are heading out after services or meeting up for a long lunch.

That usually comes with the usual trade-offs:

Public holiday surcharges

Longer wait times

Bookings filling faster than expected

If you’ve got somewhere specific in mind, it’s worth locking it in ahead of time rather than hoping something opens up on the day.

Are Westfield and Major Shopping Centres Open on ANZAC Day?

This is where the difference from previous years is most obvious.

Rather than reopening later in the day, major shopping centres and large retailers stay closed throughout ANZAC Day in NSW, which takes away that usual fallback window.

On ANZAC Day (Saturday):

NSW: Closed all day

Closed all day QLD & WA: Major retail closed

Major retail closed VIC: Reopens from 1pm

Reopens from 1pm TAS: Reopens from 12:30pm

Reopens from 12:30pm SA: Partial reopening (CBD only)

Partial reopening (CBD only) ACT & NT: No restrictions, centres may open

Sunday: Normal trading resumes

Monday: Public holiday hours, but open

Yeah, this isn’t really the weekend for shopping, even if Sunday is open. So maybe give the retail therapy a miss and save your energy for a game of Two-Up.

Why Are Shops Closed on ANZAC Day?

ANZAC Day carries a different weight to most public holidays, and the move to full-day trading restrictions in NSW reflects that.

The idea is to preserve the space for commemoration, giving workers the opportunity to attend services and mark the day properly, rather than splitting it between work and observance.

Which is why, unlike previous years, things won’t gradually open up as the day goes on. The pause holds for the full day.

Is Monday 27 April a Public Holiday?

It’s not ice this time.

It’s assuming Monday is another day.

In NSW, the ACT and WA, 2026 brings an extra public holiday on the Monday. But unlike ANZAC Day itself, it doesn’t carry the same trading restrictions.

Which means everything reopens.

So while Saturday catches people out, Monday is business as usual. Well, at least not for anyone still working. But that’s a public holiday for you.

ANZAC Day 2026 Shopping Checklist

Treat Friday like your last proper shop

Saturday is restricted across most major retail

Sunday is back to normal

Monday is your safety net

It’s not a full long weekend shutdown like Easter. But if you get caught out, it’ll feel exactly the same.

ANZAC Day 2026 Trading Hours: State-by-State

State/Territory ANZAC Day (Sat 25 April) Sunday (26 April) Monday (27 April) NSW Major retail closed all day Normal Sunday trading Public holiday, no restrictions ACT Similar to NSW restrictions Normal Public holiday, no restrictions VIC Most retail closed, some reopen after 1pm Normal Normal trading QLD Non-exempt shops closed, some reopen after 1pm Normal Normal trading WA Reduced hours, more flexible trading Normal Public holiday SA Partial-day restrictions (morning closures) Normal Normal trading TAS Partial-day restrictions Normal Normal trading NT Reduced trading, varies by location Normal Normal trading Scroll horizontally to view full table

ANZAC Day Trading Hours FAQs