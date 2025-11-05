9 Best Backpacking Backpacks Based on Weight and Carry Comfort

By Ally Burnie - Guide Published: 5 Nov 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 19 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Finding the best backpacking backpack isn’t easy. There’s no one-size-fits-all pack – what feels perfect on one person might be awkward on another. Your height, torso length, and body shape all play a big part in how a pack fits and carries.

However, to make choosing simpler, we’ve rounded up eight of the best backpacking backpacks you can buy in Australia (or ship here easily). Whether you’re heading off for a week of hiking or months on the road, these backpacking backpacks deliver on function, durability, and smart design.

Quick Overview: Best Backpacking Backpacks

How to Find the Best Backpacking Backpack

When it comes to choosing a backpack, balance is everything. The best designs combine functionality, comfort, and durability without unnecessary extras. More features often mean more weight, so focus on how the pack fits your travel style (rather than how many compartments it has).

Key Factors to Consider

Purpose – Where and how you’ll use it (urban, trail, or multi-day trips).

– Where and how you’ll use it (urban, trail, or multi-day trips). Pack Size / Volume – Measured in litres; choose based on trip length and how light you pack.

– Measured in litres; choose based on trip length and how light you pack. Fit and Comfort – Look for adjustable torso lengths, padded hip belts, and ventilation.

– Look for adjustable torso lengths, padded hip belts, and ventilation. Weight vs Durability – Ultralight is great until it rips. Strike a balance.

– Ultralight is great until it rips. Strike a balance. Features – Access points, pockets, compression straps, hydration compatibility.

What We Prioritised When Making This Best Backpacking Backpack List

Lightweight build : Easier to carry and leaves more room for gear.

: Easier to carry and leaves more room for gear. Streamlined design : Only practical, accessible compartments.

: Only practical, accessible compartments. Quality materials : Long-lasting zips, weather-resistant fabrics etc.

: Long-lasting zips, weather-resistant fabrics etc. Availability: Can you buy in Australia or ship for a reasonable price?

Top Backpacking Backpacks for Travel

Whether you’re embarking on a gap year around Asia, tackling a cross-continent train journey, or simply chasing the next weekend escape, nothing is more important than a great backpack. The top travel backpacks are comfortable, feature organisational features, and have the flexibility to transition from airport to hostel to trail. In the picks that follow, we’ve field-tested standout releases from brands like Macpac (renowned for outdoor durability) and Mountain Warehouse (offering exceptional value and travel-specific features), all selected for genuine performance, comfort, and travel-ready versatility.

One Planet Wing-it | Image: One Planet

1. One Planet Wing-it

Best for: Travellers who want something tough, simple, and made to last

Travellers who want something tough, simple, and made to last Size: 40L

40L Price: From $419.00

Built in Melbourne, the One Planet Wing-it is a premium backpacking backpack at a great price. It’s designed for Australian conditions with waterloc canvas that’s tightly woven, water-resistant, and incredibly tough. The seams are bound with four-fold canvas binding for extra protection, and the double-layered Cordura base adds abrasion resistance if you’re setting it down on rough ground.

The harness is the standout feature. One Planet’s exact fit system is compact and lightweight, but still gives plenty of support and comfort. It uses a single-pull hipbelt that fits neatly under a travel cover when you’re checking the bag in, plus grippy airmesh to keep the pack stable while still allowing airflow through your back. The frame is hand-bent in Melbourne from high-grade hardened aluminium, channelled for rigidity, so the weight transfers smoothly from your shoulders to your hips when you’re walking.

It’s an easy bag to live with, too. The front-loading design means you can open it up like a suitcase for quick packing and access. Larger YKK zips are chosen for long-term reliability, and the non-crack nylon buckles are built to bend rather than snap under pressure. The mesh front pocket is made from four-way stretch Cordura, perfect for water bottles or gear you need on the go. Internal compression straps hold everything in place, while external alloy side hooks let you pull the load close to your body.

Practical touches make it even better: padded grab handles on the top and side, a harness cover for travel protection, and a built-in whistle on the sternum strap for emergencies.

It’s not the lightest pack at 1.7kg, but that’s the trade-off for the heavy-duty canvas and aluminium frame. This is a backpack made to last a lifetime (and probably outlast a few passports).

Pros:

Comfortable, supportive harness that feels natural to wear

Aussie-made canvas that’s tough and weather-resistant

Simple front-loading layout that makes packing quick

What you should know:

A touch heavier at 1.7kg

More of a rugged all-rounder than a lightweight city pack

Osprey Farpoint 40 Travel Pack | Image: Osprey

2. Osprey Farpoint 40 Travel Pack

Best for: Carry-on travellers

Carry-on travellers Size: 40L

40L Price: From $339.95

The Osprey Farpoint 40 has long been the go-to backpack for people who want to travel light but still carry everything they need. It’s designed for fast-moving travellers who want one bag that’s as practical on a plane as it is on the road. Despite being lightweight at 1.58kg, it borrows plenty from Osprey’s technical hiking packs, so it feels stable and supportive even when fully loaded.

The frame uses Osprey’s LightWire system, which spreads weight evenly through the hipbelt and back panel. Combined with the breathable AirScape foam and ridged mesh backing, it keeps the bag close to your body and well-ventilated. The adjustable torso system means you can fine-tune the fit for your height, which makes a big difference on long days when you’re carrying it through airports or cobblestone streets.

It’s also built for everyday convenience. The main compartment opens suitcase-style for easy access, and there are lockable zips for peace of mind when you’re checking in or stashing it in storage. A padded 16-inch laptop sleeve sits up front for quick access through security, and the external toiletry pocket makes it easy to grab your liquids at the airport. Inside, compression straps keep your clothes secure, while the large mesh pocket under the flap is handy for smaller gear.

Durability is another strong point. The fabric is lightweight but reinforced in high-wear areas, and the stowaway harness means the straps can be zipped away neatly for check-in. Padded grab handles on the top and side make it easy to lift, and the sternum strap includes a built-in whistle.

Pros:

Lightweight but surprisingly sturdy at 1.58kg

Comfortable, adjustable harness with strong ventilation

Carry-on compliant with lockable zips and laptop sleeve

What you should know:

The hipbelt pockets are quite small

Some customers say the structure can feel a bit soft if it’s not packed full

Cotopaxi Allpa 42L Travel Pack | Image: Cotopaxi

3. Cotopaxi Allpa 42L Travel Pack

Best for: Travellers who want an organised, do-it-all carry-on

Travellers who want an organised, do-it-all carry-on Size: 42L

42L Price: Around $430 AUD delivered to Australia (including shipping)

The Cotopaxi Allpa 42L is both fun and functional. It’s built from 100% recycled 840D ballistic nylon with a TPU coating, which means it’s tough but still lightweight at just 1.41kg. The exterior is structured and protective, while the clamshell-style design makes it as easy to pack as a suitcase if you want.

Inside, you get three internal mesh compartments – one large, one medium, one small – which makes it easy to separate clothes, toiletries, and tech without needing packing cubes. There’s a 15-inch padded laptop sleeve lined with soft fleece, plus a front accessory pocket with built-in organisation and a key clip. The exterior stretch pocket fits a full 1L bottle, and there’s even a luggage pass-through strap on the back for sliding it over a roller bag.

Comfort is another strong point. The shoulder straps and hip belt are padded with breathable air mesh and can be tucked away when you don’t need them. The internal frame is designed to shift weight down into the hipbelt, keeping it stable even when you’re walking longer distances. The grab handles on the top, side, and bottom make it easy to lift no matter how you’re carrying it.

Small details are appreciated, like the lockable zippers for the main compartment, a roller bag-compatible handle sleeve, and attachment loops for clipping extra gear. The zips are the anti-theft YKK type, which are smooth but sturdy. If you need more room or flexibility, the front pocket also fits the Allpa X Hip Pack.

Pros:

Excellent internal organisation with three mesh compartments

Tough recycled fabric that’s both structured and weather-resistant

Tuckable straps and hip belt for easy, carry-on travel

What you should know:

Harder to buy locally – best ordered direct from Cotopaxi

The exterior shell can look a bit boxy if it’s not packed full

GORUCK GR3 Backpack | Image: GORUCK

4. GORUCK GR3

Best for : Travellers who want a military-grade pack that’ll outlast everything they own

: Travellers who want a military-grade pack that’ll outlast everything they own Size: 35 L, 45L

35 L, 45L Price: $613 for the bag, and around $150 for shipping and tax

The GORUCK GR3 is built like a tank. Made from 1000D ballistic Cordura nylon, it’s the toughest travel backpack on this list – rainproof, abrasion-resistant, and backed by GORUCK’s lifetime guarantee.

Despite the toughness, it’s surprisingly refined. The back panel and shoulder straps are lined with 210D high-tenacity Cordura that feels smooth and won’t chew through your shirts. Padded top and side handles make it easy to lift, and the wide shoulder straps have extra padding to handle heavy loads comfortably.

There’s a separate laptop compartment that fits up to a 17-inch device, fully reinforced and positioned close to your back for protection. Inside, you get two large mesh pockets and one smaller zip pocket for accessories. An external slant pocket gives quick access to keys or sunnies, and side compression straps keep the load compact when it’s full.

It comes in two sizes: 35L and 45L. The 45L hits the upper limit of carry-on allowance (depending on the airline) but still fits overhead bins on most major airlines. It’s heavy for its size at just over 2.3kg, but that’s the trade-off for its near-indestructible build. This is the pack for people who don’t want to ever buy another one (or who need gear that can survive more than they can).

Pros:

Made from near-indestructible 1000D Cordura nylon

Flat-opening design makes packing easy

Padded handles and straps built for heavy loads

What you should know:

Heavy at 2.3kg, even before packing

High upfront cost with extra tax and shipping to Australia

Macpac Pursuit AzTec 40L Alpine Backpack | Image: Macpac

5. Macpac Pursuit AzTec 40L Alpine Backpack

Best for: Travellers who hike/climb

Travellers who hike/climb Size: 40L

40L Price: $299.99

The Macpac Pursuit AzTec 40L is designed for tough alpine conditions, but it’s light and flexible enough for general travel too. Built from Macpac’s AzTec 8 oz canvas, it’s both hard-wearing and weather-resistant. The base is reinforced with 500D Cordura for extra protection against rocks and rough ground.

Its frameless harness keeps weight down while still offering plenty of support. The back panel uses closed-cell foam to stop moisture from soaking in or freezing, and you can remove the foam insert to use as a bivvy mat. The slim shoulder straps and low-profile hip belt keep movement easy, which makes a big difference when you’re climbing, hiking, or carrying gear through uneven terrain.

The layout is simple but practical. There’s one main compartment with a top zip opening, a smaller zipped pocket for essentials, and a compression strap that can hold a rope or jacket over the top.

At just 1.01 kg, the Pursuit is light and made for people who want a simple and reliable backpack with minimal features and maximum performance.

Pros:

Lightweight 1.01 kg design built for alpine and trail use

Durable canvas with reinforced Cordura base

Frameless harness keeps things flexible and comfortable

What you should know:

Single-compartment layout means less internal organisation

Built for alpine conditions, so it’s more minimal than travel-focused packs

The North Face Terra 65L | Image: The North Face

6. The North Face Terra 65L

Best for: Multi-day hikes and travellers who want all-day comfort and storage

Multi-day hikes and travellers who want all-day comfort and storage Size: 65L

65L Price: $430.00

Whether you’re heading off on a hiking trip or travelling for a few weeks, The North Face Terra 65 is an easy choice if you want comfort, space, and reliability. It’s a long-time favourite among backpackers thanks to its smart design, great ventilation, and supportive fit that makes carrying heavier loads feel easier.

The full-length U-shaped zip makes packing pretty effortless (you can reach everything without unpacking from the top), and the adjustable back panel helps you get the fit just right. The breathable shoulder straps and hipbelt keep things cool and comfortable, while external pockets are handy for bottles, snacks, and small gear. Inside, there’s a hydration sleeve, compression straps, and a removable frame sheet for when you want to cut the weight down.

At just over 2 kg, it’s not ultralight, but it’s built to go the distance. The Terra 65L is perfect for hiking and adventure travel, or anyone who wants a more structured pack that can handle heavier gear without sacrificing comfort.

Pros:

Comfortable, breathable design with adjustable fit

Full-length U-zip for easy access

Durable recycled materials built to last

What you should know:

A little heavier at around 2 kg

Best for hiking or longer periods of travel, not short weekends

Gregory Baltoro 65L Men’s Hiking Backpack | Image: Gregory

7. Gregory Baltoro 65L Men’s Hiking Backpack

Best for: Long-distance trekkers who prioritise comfort and load stability

Long-distance trekkers who prioritise comfort and load stability Size: 65L

65L Price: $614.95

The Gregory Baltoro 65L is a premium multi-day hiking pack built for carrying big loads comfortably. Its FreeFloat A3 suspension system is one of the best around, using rotating shoulder straps and a dynamic hipbelt that moves naturally with your body. The result is less strain and a more balanced feel, even when the pack’s full of gear.

It’s made from high-density recycled nylon with a tough 630D base, so it’s built to last without feeling overly heavy. The alloy steel frame and fibreglass cross-stay help spread the load evenly, while the AirCushion back panel improves airflow and reduces sweat build-up. The adjustable torso and hipbelt let you fine-tune the fit for your build, and everything’s padded with soft EVA foam for serious comfort on long hikes.

The Baltoro is also packed with useful features. There are nine external pockets, including oversized hipbelt pockets for your phone and snacks, a stretch front pocket, and dual zippered front compartments for quick access. A dedicated hydration sleeve keeps water handy, and the SideWinder bottle holster lets you grab a drink without taking the pack off. There’s also a separate sleeping bag compartment, trekking pole attachments, and a sunglass stash on the shoulder strap.

It weighs around 2.2 kg, which is impressive for a pack that can comfortably handle up to 22 kg of gear. For serious bushwalks, overseas treks, or long multi-day hikes, the Baltoro’s comfort and stability make it one of the best in the game.

Pros:

Exceptional comfort thanks to FreeFloat A3 suspension

Plenty of pockets and smart access points

Adjustable fit with strong load support

What you should know:

Premium price point

At 2.2 kg, it’s not ultralight – this one’s built for endurance, not speed

Macpac Orient Express 65L Travel Backpack | Image: Macpac

8. Macpac Orient Express 65L Travel Backpack

Best for: Travellers who want one pack that doubles as two

Travellers who want one pack that doubles as two Size: 65L (50L main pack + 15L detachable daypack)

65L (50L main pack + 15L detachable daypack) Price: $499.99

The Macpac Orient Express is a smart two-in-one setup that works just as well for long trips as it does for everyday exploring. The main 50L pack handles your main gear, while the detachable 15L daypack clips off easily for short hikes or city days. It’s made from tough 420D nylon with a reinforced Cordura base, so it’ll hold up well on rough roads and airport belts alike.

Comfort is solid thanks to the AirFlo Flexi-Fit harness, which spreads the load evenly and moves with you. The zip-away harness cover keeps straps protected during flights or storage, and top and side grab handles make it easy to lift when you’re in transit.

Packing is simple and well-organised. The main compartment opens fully from the front, with mesh dividers and side pockets to keep things tidy. The base compartment has its own zip access and drawcord divider (perfect for shoes or dirty gear) while the lockable zips add a bit of security.

At 3.2 kg, it’s heavier than a single pack, but you’re getting two bags in one. For travellers who like a base pack for the big stuff and a detachable day bag for side trips, the Orient Express is a reliable choice.

Pros:

Two-in-one design with detachable 15L daypack

Comfortable AirFlo Flexi-Fit harness

Front-opening layout makes packing easy

What you should know:

Heavier at 3.2 kg due to the dual-pack setup

On the pricier side

Mountain Warehouse Traveller 60L + 20L Backpack | Image: Mountain Warehouse

9. Mountain Warehouse Traveller 60L + 20L Backpack

Best for: Travellers on a budget who still want space and flexibility

Travellers on a budget who still want space and flexibility Size: 60L main pack + 20L detachable daypack

60L main pack + 20L detachable daypack Price: $149.99

The Mountain Warehouse Traveller is a practical two-in-one backpack that covers both long trips and daily exploring. The main 60L pack handles the heavy lifting, while the detachable 20L daypack clips off easily when you want to travel light. It’s not a premium bag, but for the price, it offers plenty of function and versatility.

The pack is made from water-resistant polyester, giving you light rain protection without adding bulk. It features an adjustable back system to fit different heights, and a built-in cover that zips away to protect the straps during flights. Two carry handles make it easy to grab when you’re loading it into a car or overhead compartment.

Inside, it’s simple and straightforward with a roomy main compartment and a few smaller pockets for organisation. The rain cover stores neatly in a bottom pocket and pulls out fast when the weather turns. The detachable daypack has enough space for a jacket, snacks, and essentials for short day trips.

At 2.43 kg combined, it’s not ultralight, but you’re getting solid value for the size and flexibility. Available in five colours, the Traveller is a dependable option if you want an affordable travel setup that still gives you freedom to explore with or without the main pack.

Pros:

Two-in-one design with a detachable 20L daypack

Water-resistant fabric and included rain cover

Adjustable back system for a better fit

What you should know:

Limited internal organisation

Heavier than some at 2.43 kg total

Gregory Baltoro 65L Men’s Hiking Backpack | Image: Gregory

What Size Backpack Should You Choose?

10–25L: Too small for main travel use, but ideal as a daypack or commuter bag. This size works well for hikes, city exploring, or as your secondary bag for essentials like snacks, water, and a light jacket.

Too small for main travel use, but ideal as a daypack or commuter bag. This size works well for hikes, city exploring, or as your secondary bag for essentials like snacks, water, and a light jacket. 30L: A compact option for weekends, overnighters, or minimalist packers who travel light. You’ll fit the basics – clothes, toiletries, and a small laptop – but not much extra. Works best for warm-weather trips or when pairing with a larger checked bag.

A compact option for weekends, overnighters, or minimalist packers who travel light. You’ll fit the basics – clothes, toiletries, and a small laptop – but not much extra. Works best for warm-weather trips or when pairing with a larger checked bag. 35–45L: The sweet spot for carry-on travel and lightweight backpacking. Big enough for multi-week trips if you pack smart, yet small enough to skip checked luggage. Ideal for hostels, trains, and city-to-city travel.

The sweet spot for carry-on travel and lightweight backpacking. Big enough for multi-week trips if you pack smart, yet small enough to skip checked luggage. Ideal for hostels, trains, and city-to-city travel. 50–65L: Best for longer trips, colder climates, or when you’re carrying bulkier gear like boots, a sleeping bag, or a tent. This range gives you extra room for layering and mixed-weather packing, though it’s usually too large for carry-on.

Best for longer trips, colder climates, or when you’re carrying bulkier gear like boots, a sleeping bag, or a tent. This range gives you extra room for layering and mixed-weather packing, though it’s usually too large for carry-on. 70–120L: Designed for serious trekking and camping expeditions where you need to carry everything – food, shelter, and gear. The internal frames and materials add significant weight, so it’s overkill for most travellers or casual hikers.

Best Backpacks for Travel FAQs