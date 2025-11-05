9 Best Backpacking Backpacks Based on Weight and Carry Comfort

Published:
Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.
Finding the best backpacking backpack isn’t easy. There’s no one-size-fits-all pack – what feels perfect on one person might be awkward on another. Your height, torso length, and body shape all play a big part in how a pack fits and carries.
However, to make choosing simpler, we’ve rounded up eight of the best backpacking backpacks you can buy in Australia (or ship here easily). Whether you’re heading off for a week of hiking or months on the road, these backpacking backpacks deliver on function, durability, and smart design.
Quick Overview: Best Backpacking Backpacks
|Backpack
|Best For
|Capacity
|Weight
|Price
|One Planet Wing-it
|Travellers who want something tough, simple, and made to last
|40L
|1.7 kg
|$419.00
|Osprey Farpoint 40
|Lightweight travel and adventure
|40L
|1.58 kg
|$339
|Cotopaxi Allpa 42L
|Organised travellers who want durable, eco-friendly gear
|42L
|1.41 kg
|~ $430 (delivered)
|GORUCK GR3
|Minimalist travellers who pack heavy but want carry-on freedom
|35L / 45L
|2.0–2.3 kg
|~ $766 (incl. shipping & tax)
|Macpac Pursuit AzTec 40L
|Alpine and trail users who need strength without bulk
|40L
|1.01 kg
|$299.99
|The North Face Terra 65L
|Multi-day hikes and treks
|65L
|2.0 kg
|$430.00
|Gregory Baltoro 65L
|Long-distance hikers needing comfort and load stability
|65L
|2.2 kg
|$614.95
|Macpac Orient Express 65L
|Travellers who want one pack that doubles as two
|65L (50 + 15L daypack)
|3.2 kg
|$499.99
|Mountain Warehouse Traveller 60 + 20L
|Budget travellers needing space and flexibility
|60L + 20L daypack
|2.43 kg
|$149.99
How to Find the Best Backpacking Backpack
When it comes to choosing a backpack, balance is everything. The best designs combine functionality, comfort, and durability without unnecessary extras. More features often mean more weight, so focus on how the pack fits your travel style (rather than how many compartments it has).
Key Factors to Consider
- Purpose – Where and how you’ll use it (urban, trail, or multi-day trips).
- Pack Size / Volume – Measured in litres; choose based on trip length and how light you pack.
- Fit and Comfort – Look for adjustable torso lengths, padded hip belts, and ventilation.
- Weight vs Durability – Ultralight is great until it rips. Strike a balance.
- Features – Access points, pockets, compression straps, hydration compatibility.
What We Prioritised When Making This Best Backpacking Backpack List
- Lightweight build: Easier to carry and leaves more room for gear.
- Streamlined design: Only practical, accessible compartments.
- Quality materials: Long-lasting zips, weather-resistant fabrics etc.
- Availability: Can you buy in Australia or ship for a reasonable price?
Top Backpacking Backpacks for Travel
Whether you’re embarking on a gap year around Asia, tackling a cross-continent train journey, or simply chasing the next weekend escape, nothing is more important than a great backpack. The top travel backpacks are comfortable, feature organisational features, and have the flexibility to transition from airport to hostel to trail. In the picks that follow, we’ve field-tested standout releases from brands like Macpac (renowned for outdoor durability) and Mountain Warehouse (offering exceptional value and travel-specific features), all selected for genuine performance, comfort, and travel-ready versatility.
1. One Planet Wing-it
- Best for: Travellers who want something tough, simple, and made to last
- Size: 40L
- Price: From $419.00
Built in Melbourne, the One Planet Wing-it is a premium backpacking backpack at a great price. It’s designed for Australian conditions with waterloc canvas that’s tightly woven, water-resistant, and incredibly tough. The seams are bound with four-fold canvas binding for extra protection, and the double-layered Cordura base adds abrasion resistance if you’re setting it down on rough ground.
The harness is the standout feature. One Planet’s exact fit system is compact and lightweight, but still gives plenty of support and comfort. It uses a single-pull hipbelt that fits neatly under a travel cover when you’re checking the bag in, plus grippy airmesh to keep the pack stable while still allowing airflow through your back. The frame is hand-bent in Melbourne from high-grade hardened aluminium, channelled for rigidity, so the weight transfers smoothly from your shoulders to your hips when you’re walking.
It’s an easy bag to live with, too. The front-loading design means you can open it up like a suitcase for quick packing and access. Larger YKK zips are chosen for long-term reliability, and the non-crack nylon buckles are built to bend rather than snap under pressure. The mesh front pocket is made from four-way stretch Cordura, perfect for water bottles or gear you need on the go. Internal compression straps hold everything in place, while external alloy side hooks let you pull the load close to your body.
Practical touches make it even better: padded grab handles on the top and side, a harness cover for travel protection, and a built-in whistle on the sternum strap for emergencies.
It’s not the lightest pack at 1.7kg, but that’s the trade-off for the heavy-duty canvas and aluminium frame. This is a backpack made to last a lifetime (and probably outlast a few passports).
Pros:
- Comfortable, supportive harness that feels natural to wear
- Aussie-made canvas that’s tough and weather-resistant
- Simple front-loading layout that makes packing quick
What you should know:
- A touch heavier at 1.7kg
- More of a rugged all-rounder than a lightweight city pack
2. Osprey Farpoint 40 Travel Pack
- Best for: Carry-on travellers
- Size: 40L
- Price: From $339.95
The Osprey Farpoint 40 has long been the go-to backpack for people who want to travel light but still carry everything they need. It’s designed for fast-moving travellers who want one bag that’s as practical on a plane as it is on the road. Despite being lightweight at 1.58kg, it borrows plenty from Osprey’s technical hiking packs, so it feels stable and supportive even when fully loaded.
The frame uses Osprey’s LightWire system, which spreads weight evenly through the hipbelt and back panel. Combined with the breathable AirScape foam and ridged mesh backing, it keeps the bag close to your body and well-ventilated. The adjustable torso system means you can fine-tune the fit for your height, which makes a big difference on long days when you’re carrying it through airports or cobblestone streets.
It’s also built for everyday convenience. The main compartment opens suitcase-style for easy access, and there are lockable zips for peace of mind when you’re checking in or stashing it in storage. A padded 16-inch laptop sleeve sits up front for quick access through security, and the external toiletry pocket makes it easy to grab your liquids at the airport. Inside, compression straps keep your clothes secure, while the large mesh pocket under the flap is handy for smaller gear.
Durability is another strong point. The fabric is lightweight but reinforced in high-wear areas, and the stowaway harness means the straps can be zipped away neatly for check-in. Padded grab handles on the top and side make it easy to lift, and the sternum strap includes a built-in whistle.
Pros:
- Lightweight but surprisingly sturdy at 1.58kg
- Comfortable, adjustable harness with strong ventilation
- Carry-on compliant with lockable zips and laptop sleeve
What you should know:
- The hipbelt pockets are quite small
- Some customers say the structure can feel a bit soft if it’s not packed full
3. Cotopaxi Allpa 42L Travel Pack
- Best for: Travellers who want an organised, do-it-all carry-on
- Size: 42L
- Price: Around $430 AUD delivered to Australia (including shipping)
The Cotopaxi Allpa 42L is both fun and functional. It’s built from 100% recycled 840D ballistic nylon with a TPU coating, which means it’s tough but still lightweight at just 1.41kg. The exterior is structured and protective, while the clamshell-style design makes it as easy to pack as a suitcase if you want.
Inside, you get three internal mesh compartments – one large, one medium, one small – which makes it easy to separate clothes, toiletries, and tech without needing packing cubes. There’s a 15-inch padded laptop sleeve lined with soft fleece, plus a front accessory pocket with built-in organisation and a key clip. The exterior stretch pocket fits a full 1L bottle, and there’s even a luggage pass-through strap on the back for sliding it over a roller bag.
Comfort is another strong point. The shoulder straps and hip belt are padded with breathable air mesh and can be tucked away when you don’t need them. The internal frame is designed to shift weight down into the hipbelt, keeping it stable even when you’re walking longer distances. The grab handles on the top, side, and bottom make it easy to lift no matter how you’re carrying it.
Small details are appreciated, like the lockable zippers for the main compartment, a roller bag-compatible handle sleeve, and attachment loops for clipping extra gear. The zips are the anti-theft YKK type, which are smooth but sturdy. If you need more room or flexibility, the front pocket also fits the Allpa X Hip Pack.
Pros:
- Excellent internal organisation with three mesh compartments
- Tough recycled fabric that’s both structured and weather-resistant
- Tuckable straps and hip belt for easy, carry-on travel
What you should know:
- Harder to buy locally – best ordered direct from Cotopaxi
- The exterior shell can look a bit boxy if it’s not packed full
4. GORUCK GR3
- Best for: Travellers who want a military-grade pack that’ll outlast everything they own
- Size: 35 L, 45L
- Price: $613 for the bag, and around $150 for shipping and tax
The GORUCK GR3 is built like a tank. Made from 1000D ballistic Cordura nylon, it’s the toughest travel backpack on this list – rainproof, abrasion-resistant, and backed by GORUCK’s lifetime guarantee.
Despite the toughness, it’s surprisingly refined. The back panel and shoulder straps are lined with 210D high-tenacity Cordura that feels smooth and won’t chew through your shirts. Padded top and side handles make it easy to lift, and the wide shoulder straps have extra padding to handle heavy loads comfortably.
There’s a separate laptop compartment that fits up to a 17-inch device, fully reinforced and positioned close to your back for protection. Inside, you get two large mesh pockets and one smaller zip pocket for accessories. An external slant pocket gives quick access to keys or sunnies, and side compression straps keep the load compact when it’s full.
It comes in two sizes: 35L and 45L. The 45L hits the upper limit of carry-on allowance (depending on the airline) but still fits overhead bins on most major airlines. It’s heavy for its size at just over 2.3kg, but that’s the trade-off for its near-indestructible build. This is the pack for people who don’t want to ever buy another one (or who need gear that can survive more than they can).
Pros:
- Made from near-indestructible 1000D Cordura nylon
- Flat-opening design makes packing easy
- Padded handles and straps built for heavy loads
What you should know:
- Heavy at 2.3kg, even before packing
- High upfront cost with extra tax and shipping to Australia
5. Macpac Pursuit AzTec 40L Alpine Backpack
- Best for: Travellers who hike/climb
- Size: 40L
- Price: $299.99
The Macpac Pursuit AzTec 40L is designed for tough alpine conditions, but it’s light and flexible enough for general travel too. Built from Macpac’s AzTec 8 oz canvas, it’s both hard-wearing and weather-resistant. The base is reinforced with 500D Cordura for extra protection against rocks and rough ground.
Its frameless harness keeps weight down while still offering plenty of support. The back panel uses closed-cell foam to stop moisture from soaking in or freezing, and you can remove the foam insert to use as a bivvy mat. The slim shoulder straps and low-profile hip belt keep movement easy, which makes a big difference when you’re climbing, hiking, or carrying gear through uneven terrain.
The layout is simple but practical. There’s one main compartment with a top zip opening, a smaller zipped pocket for essentials, and a compression strap that can hold a rope or jacket over the top.
At just 1.01 kg, the Pursuit is light and made for people who want a simple and reliable backpack with minimal features and maximum performance.
Pros:
- Lightweight 1.01 kg design built for alpine and trail use
- Durable canvas with reinforced Cordura base
- Frameless harness keeps things flexible and comfortable
What you should know:
- Single-compartment layout means less internal organisation
- Built for alpine conditions, so it’s more minimal than travel-focused packs
6. The North Face Terra 65L
- Best for: Multi-day hikes and travellers who want all-day comfort and storage
- Size: 65L
- Price: $430.00
Whether you’re heading off on a hiking trip or travelling for a few weeks, The North Face Terra 65 is an easy choice if you want comfort, space, and reliability. It’s a long-time favourite among backpackers thanks to its smart design, great ventilation, and supportive fit that makes carrying heavier loads feel easier.
The full-length U-shaped zip makes packing pretty effortless (you can reach everything without unpacking from the top), and the adjustable back panel helps you get the fit just right. The breathable shoulder straps and hipbelt keep things cool and comfortable, while external pockets are handy for bottles, snacks, and small gear. Inside, there’s a hydration sleeve, compression straps, and a removable frame sheet for when you want to cut the weight down.
At just over 2 kg, it’s not ultralight, but it’s built to go the distance. The Terra 65L is perfect for hiking and adventure travel, or anyone who wants a more structured pack that can handle heavier gear without sacrificing comfort.
Pros:
- Comfortable, breathable design with adjustable fit
- Full-length U-zip for easy access
- Durable recycled materials built to last
What you should know:
- A little heavier at around 2 kg
- Best for hiking or longer periods of travel, not short weekends
7. Gregory Baltoro 65L Men’s Hiking Backpack
- Best for: Long-distance trekkers who prioritise comfort and load stability
- Size: 65L
- Price: $614.95
The Gregory Baltoro 65L is a premium multi-day hiking pack built for carrying big loads comfortably. Its FreeFloat A3 suspension system is one of the best around, using rotating shoulder straps and a dynamic hipbelt that moves naturally with your body. The result is less strain and a more balanced feel, even when the pack’s full of gear.
It’s made from high-density recycled nylon with a tough 630D base, so it’s built to last without feeling overly heavy. The alloy steel frame and fibreglass cross-stay help spread the load evenly, while the AirCushion back panel improves airflow and reduces sweat build-up. The adjustable torso and hipbelt let you fine-tune the fit for your build, and everything’s padded with soft EVA foam for serious comfort on long hikes.
The Baltoro is also packed with useful features. There are nine external pockets, including oversized hipbelt pockets for your phone and snacks, a stretch front pocket, and dual zippered front compartments for quick access. A dedicated hydration sleeve keeps water handy, and the SideWinder bottle holster lets you grab a drink without taking the pack off. There’s also a separate sleeping bag compartment, trekking pole attachments, and a sunglass stash on the shoulder strap.
It weighs around 2.2 kg, which is impressive for a pack that can comfortably handle up to 22 kg of gear. For serious bushwalks, overseas treks, or long multi-day hikes, the Baltoro’s comfort and stability make it one of the best in the game.
Pros:
- Exceptional comfort thanks to FreeFloat A3 suspension
- Plenty of pockets and smart access points
- Adjustable fit with strong load support
What you should know:
- Premium price point
- At 2.2 kg, it’s not ultralight – this one’s built for endurance, not speed
8. Macpac Orient Express 65L Travel Backpack
- Best for: Travellers who want one pack that doubles as two
- Size: 65L (50L main pack + 15L detachable daypack)
- Price: $499.99
The Macpac Orient Express is a smart two-in-one setup that works just as well for long trips as it does for everyday exploring. The main 50L pack handles your main gear, while the detachable 15L daypack clips off easily for short hikes or city days. It’s made from tough 420D nylon with a reinforced Cordura base, so it’ll hold up well on rough roads and airport belts alike.
Comfort is solid thanks to the AirFlo Flexi-Fit harness, which spreads the load evenly and moves with you. The zip-away harness cover keeps straps protected during flights or storage, and top and side grab handles make it easy to lift when you’re in transit.
Packing is simple and well-organised. The main compartment opens fully from the front, with mesh dividers and side pockets to keep things tidy. The base compartment has its own zip access and drawcord divider (perfect for shoes or dirty gear) while the lockable zips add a bit of security.
At 3.2 kg, it’s heavier than a single pack, but you’re getting two bags in one. For travellers who like a base pack for the big stuff and a detachable day bag for side trips, the Orient Express is a reliable choice.
Pros:
- Two-in-one design with detachable 15L daypack
- Comfortable AirFlo Flexi-Fit harness
- Front-opening layout makes packing easy
What you should know:
- Heavier at 3.2 kg due to the dual-pack setup
- On the pricier side
9. Mountain Warehouse Traveller 60L + 20L Backpack
- Best for: Travellers on a budget who still want space and flexibility
- Size: 60L main pack + 20L detachable daypack
- Price: $149.99
The Mountain Warehouse Traveller is a practical two-in-one backpack that covers both long trips and daily exploring. The main 60L pack handles the heavy lifting, while the detachable 20L daypack clips off easily when you want to travel light. It’s not a premium bag, but for the price, it offers plenty of function and versatility.
The pack is made from water-resistant polyester, giving you light rain protection without adding bulk. It features an adjustable back system to fit different heights, and a built-in cover that zips away to protect the straps during flights. Two carry handles make it easy to grab when you’re loading it into a car or overhead compartment.
Inside, it’s simple and straightforward with a roomy main compartment and a few smaller pockets for organisation. The rain cover stores neatly in a bottom pocket and pulls out fast when the weather turns. The detachable daypack has enough space for a jacket, snacks, and essentials for short day trips.
At 2.43 kg combined, it’s not ultralight, but you’re getting solid value for the size and flexibility. Available in five colours, the Traveller is a dependable option if you want an affordable travel setup that still gives you freedom to explore with or without the main pack.
Pros:
- Two-in-one design with a detachable 20L daypack
- Water-resistant fabric and included rain cover
- Adjustable back system for a better fit
What you should know:
- Limited internal organisation
- Heavier than some at 2.43 kg total
What Size Backpack Should You Choose?
- 10–25L: Too small for main travel use, but ideal as a daypack or commuter bag. This size works well for hikes, city exploring, or as your secondary bag for essentials like snacks, water, and a light jacket.
- 30L: A compact option for weekends, overnighters, or minimalist packers who travel light. You’ll fit the basics – clothes, toiletries, and a small laptop – but not much extra. Works best for warm-weather trips or when pairing with a larger checked bag.
- 35–45L: The sweet spot for carry-on travel and lightweight backpacking. Big enough for multi-week trips if you pack smart, yet small enough to skip checked luggage. Ideal for hostels, trains, and city-to-city travel.
- 50–65L: Best for longer trips, colder climates, or when you’re carrying bulkier gear like boots, a sleeping bag, or a tent. This range gives you extra room for layering and mixed-weather packing, though it’s usually too large for carry-on.
- 70–120L: Designed for serious trekking and camping expeditions where you need to carry everything – food, shelter, and gear. The internal frames and materials add significant weight, so it’s overkill for most travellers or casual hikers.
Best Backpacks for Travel FAQs
Most airlines in Australia accept 40L backpacks as carry-on, but it depends on the bag’s dimensions rather than its listed capacity. Aim for under 55cm x 35cm x 25cm to stay within limits for Qantas, Jetstar, and Virgin.
A good rule is to keep your total pack weight under 20% of your body weight. For many travellers, that’s around 10–15kg. If you’re hiking, aim for closer to 10–12kg.
Women’s packs are shaped for shorter torsos and narrower shoulders, often with a curved hip belt to better distribute weight. Men’s packs have a longer frame and wider straps. The right fit matters more than the label, so always try both if you can.
Framed backpacks offer better support for heavier loads and longer trips. Frameless designs are lighter and suit minimal packers or shorter hikes. If you’re carrying more than 10–12kg, a framed pack is usually more comfortable.
Nylon and polyester blends with ripstop or waterproof coatings are the most common. For tough conditions, look for Cordura or ballistic nylon fabrics, which resist abrasion and moisture without adding too much weight.
Most major brands like Osprey, Macpac, The North Face, and One Planet are stocked locally through retailers such as Paddy Pallin, Snowys, and Wild Earth. Some US brands like Cotopaxi require international shipping, so make sure to factor in shipping and taxes costs.
