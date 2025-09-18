Orbitkey Daily Tote System Review: Does it Live Up to the Hype?

By Ben McKimm - News Published: 19 Sep 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 5 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Set to launch on the Orbitkey website next week, 1,429 people have pledged more than $260,000 to help bring this Orbitkey Daily Tote System (from USD$95, approx. AUD$140) product to life on Kickstarter. However, now that the project has been funded and people are ready to receive their items, we wanted to find out what this product is like. No, we’re not being paid a cent by Orbitkey to bring this article to you, and we don’t even get a kickback from Kickstarter for promoting this bag.

Orbitkey did provide us with the product to review, but they won’t read this article before it is published. We turn down hundreds of products yearly, but this one caught our attention. We have been in the market for a product like this to replace our Uniqlo bag for months. On paper, it looks like an affordable alternative to messenger bags like those from Porter-Yoshida & Co. and Sealson.

It has a tote-bag-like design but a briefcase-like function, which is essential for those who don’t want to carry a corporate look. So without further ado, let’s check out our review of the Orbitkey Daily Tote System.

Orbitkey Daily Tote System

Pros

Let’s start with the dimensions of each tote:

Daily Tote 16L (internal dimensions) : 410 mm (L) × 270 mm (D) × 110 mm (W) Laptop compartment (16L): 345 mm (L) × 260 mm (D) × 25 mm (W)

: 410 mm (L) × 270 mm (D) × 110 mm (W) Daily Tote 21L (internal dimensions) : 450 mm (L) × 280 mm (D) × 130 mm (W) Laptop compartment (21L): 375 mm (L) × 270 mm (D) × 25 mm (W)

: 450 mm (L) × 280 mm (D) × 130 mm (W)

We were provided with both sizes, but we have chosen to test and photograph the larger 21-litre tote because it is more suited to our needs.

The Orbitkey Daily Tote System can stand up independently. When placed on top of a carry-on bag, it is essential for overseas travel and even more helpful for our daily commute.

We often put our bag down in front of our feet when travelling on crowded public transport in Sydney, and having a bag that falls over is painful and awkward. Of course, it works best when you put heavier items at the bottom of the tote, but it’s proven to be quite sturdy in our testing so far.

There’s a lot of storage, but not the type of pointless storage often added as a marketing gimmick. We instantly knew where to add our Apple AirPods, keys, and sunglasses, and the fact that you don’t have to unzip the double-zipped top section of the bag to access the padded laptop sleeve is a helpful touch. It’s large enough to fit our 14-inch MacBook Pro, but you would also easily fit a larger 16-inch MacBook Pro in this 21-litre version.

Notice the elastic drink bottle section at the end of the large internal pocket. On the outside, a second slip pocket for easy access is the perfect place to put your phone if you don’t want it in your pocket. If you want more security, there’s a zipper section on the external back side of the tote bag where you can add passports, etc. and behind it is a slip to slide it over the handle of your carry-on bag while you’re wheeling it around the airport.

You’ll notice the optional Essentials Bag Insert added to our tote, but we’ve yet to use it thoroughly. Still, it’s likely a helpful place to put a notebook or tablet should you want to put it on the desk next to you while you’re in a meeting. The same goes for the optional Essentials Pouch Trio, which features a see-through mesh bag with an invisible divider. We can see how these add-ons might be helpful, but with the inclusion of a laptop sleeve, they’re not completely necessary.

The bags are made from recycled polyester that feels durable and canvas-like. The handles are thick, so they don’t cut off circulation, and the optional shoulder strap (which should really be included) is padded and thick and doesn’t slide off your shoulder. Overall, it’s an excellent bag.

Cons

There’s only one con we’ve found so far, and that’s the top double-zipper.

While you don’t have to open the double zipper to access the padded laptop sleeve, you do have to open it to access the smaller internal pockets, and if you’ve purchased the Essentials Bag Insert and Pouch Trio, you’ll have to open it to access those as well.

We’ll also note that you don’t have to zip the internal section up, but it does add a layer of structural rigidity and security.

Price and Verdict

Quite simply, this is the best value-for-money tote bag that we’ve ever tested for review.

You can spend more on a designer leather bag, but you won’t find this level of thoughtful storage. Despite this, it’s more affordable than many Japanese-made nylon and canvas bags on the market and looks pretty good, too.

Here’s a complete list of pricing, which is based on the Early Bird rate correct at the time of publishing:

Essentials Bag Insert – USD$47 (~AUD$89)

– USD$47 (~AUD$89) Daily Tote (16L) – USD$95 (~AUD$179)

– USD$95 (~AUD$179) Daily Tote Plus (21L) – USD$110 (~AUD$209)

– USD$110 (~AUD$209) Essentials Bundle (16L) – USD$174 (~AUD$350) (Tote 16L + Insert + Pouch Trio + Strap)

– USD$174 (~AUD$350) Essentials Plus Bundle (21L) – USD$189 (~A$381) (Tote 21L + Insert + Pouch Trio + Strap)

– USD$189 (~A$381)

Currently, the bag is only available via Kickstarter at the link below, but stay tuned as the bags will hit the Orbitkey website towards the end of September 2025.