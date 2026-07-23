Samsung Unveils Three New Foldable Smartphones at Unpacked 2026

Samsung has unveiled a trio of new foldable smartphones in London overnight, including a completely new form factor that it hopes will see its foldables further infiltrate the mainstream. At its Unpacked 2026 event, the Korean tech giant unveiled the Flip8 and Fold8 Ultra, updating well-established lines, as well as the all-new Fold8, which offers a novel wallet-shaped build that approximates the dimensions of a standard e-reader when unfolded.

The releases continue Samsung’s commitment to the foldable space, which has been paying off of late: last year’s Fold7 sold 48 per cent more units than its Fold6 predecessor. These new releases see the brand reaffirming its authority in the space ahead of Apple’s first foldable iPhone, rumoured to launch later this year.

Having gone hands-on with the devices ahead of Unpacked 2026, I can confirm these are the thinnest, lightest, and most polished foldables Samsung has produced. The biggest hurdle to wider adoption will remain the high price points. However, these releases have enough bells and whistles to satisfy the faithful, and the Fold8 may establish a Goldilocks zone for those who’ve been fold-curious but unable to commit up to this point.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 | Image: Supplied

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8

The Galaxy Z Fold is the most interesting of Samsung’s new releases. It introduces a brand-new shape designed to optimise social media scrolling and other content consumption, via a 5.5-inch 10:16 cover screen and a 7.6-inch 4:3 main screen.

It occupies an appealing middle ground between the Flip8 and Fold8 Ultra’s form factors. Unfolded, it feels very much like an Amazon Kindle in the hand, and weighing just 201 grams, it’s designed to be comfortable to hold for long sessions of reading (or doom scrolling if that’s your thing).

Samsung has completely reengineered its screen technology for the Fold8 (as well as the Flip8 and Fold8 Ultra). This new Flex Titanium technology introduces a titanium-based display structure that makes the foldables thinner without compromising their durability. Combining a titanium alloy film with an enhanced titanium plate, Flex Titanium helps to strengthen display support, absorb pressure and impact, and reduce the visibility of the main screen’s crease over time.

This new structure also refines how each device opens, balancing hinge mechanics, display tension, and magnetic force to make unfolding feel smoother, lighter, and more natural. Having tried it in person, I can confirm Samsung has arrived at a more refined feel that’s easy to manipulate while providing just enough resistance to make each opening and closing movement satisfying.

The Fold8 also introduces a new camera setup to Samsung’s foldable range. Dual 50MP rear cameras are designed to capture wide and ultra-wide perspectives, while a 10MP front-facing camera handles selfie duties. While nowhere near as formidable as the offering on Samsung’s S26 Ultra and the new Fold8 Ultra, it’s functional and offers fun new features like Dual Recording, which lets users capture both sides of a moment while viewing themselves through the cover screen.

Samsung has also enhanced its camera offering across the Fold8 and the rest of the range with new software like the My FanCam feature. This lets you adjust the focus of footage, automatically track a selected subject, and reframe using a preferred aspect ratio. It turns footage into social-ready videos with less manual editing.

The Fold8 provides a new middle point for Samsung’s foldables. It offers a practical folding experience that can appeal to a wider market than the fun but flippant (no pun intended) Flip8 and the more formidable Fold8 Ultra. It’s a highly polished device with impressive practicality, but it remains to be seen if its AUD$2,699 starting price is too high for wide adoption.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra | Image: Supplied

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra

The Fold8 Ultra (with its fancy new naming convention) is the successor to 2025’s highly successful Galaxy Z Fold7. It’s also Samsung’s most premium foldable, aside from last year’s wild TriFold, which never made it to Australia. More of a refinement than the ambitious leap forward of its predecessor, Fold devotees will nonetheless find plenty to like here.

The Fold8 Ultra maintains the 6.5-inch cover screen and 8.0-inch main screen dimensions of the Fold7. However, it does offer a case that’s a hair thinner, measuring 4.1 mm when unfolded, compared to 4.2 mm. I couldn’t really tell the difference visually when placing them side by side, but the Fold8 Ultra feels different. It’s sturdier thanks to the Flex Technology mentioned above, and it opens and closes with less effort than the Fold7 did.

While the dimensions and weight remain largely unchanged, Samsung has upgraded the Fold line’s internals. It has introduced a 5,000 mAh battery in place of the Fold7’s 4,400 mAh and levelled up the camera system with specs comparable to the flagship S26 Ultra (hence the addition of Ultra to the phone’s name).

With a 200 MP wide lens, a new 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens on the rear of the phone, this is Samsung’s most comprehensive camera offering on a foldable to date. It also features 8K video recording via the new APV codec, giving creators greater flexibility and higher-quality editing.

Samsung’s Fold line has always been its multitasking powerhouse, and the Fold8 Ultra is no different. Powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy, it supports fast app switching and running multiple apps simultaneously on the main screen.

With its AUD$2,999 starting price, I would expect this line to remain Samsung’s most niche foldable. That said, fans (of which I am one) will enjoy the increased specs in a familiar form factor. Plus, the new flagship Violet Shadow colourway is a winner.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8 | Image: Supplied

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8

The Flip has always been Samsung’s mass-market foldable, and the Flip8 continues this tradition. The slimmest and lightest Flip yet, it measures 13.1 mm when folded (6.1 mm unfolded) and weighs just 180 grams, 8 grams less than its predecessor.

The FlexWindow experience is always key for the Flip. This generation uses AI to compile key apps, insights, and actions on the phone’s cover screen. It does this through the Now Brief technology, integrated into FlexWindow, so users can digest information and respond more quickly.

As you would expect, the Flip’s camera has also been upgraded. It now packs a 50MP camera with ProVisual Engine, delivering a more advanced selfie experience. Samsung claims this helps users capture detailed portraits and everyday shots with natural skin tones, dynamic bokeh, and standout detail. The phone also introduces Flex Mode, which makes hands-free shooting easy from a wide range of angles. Plus, Camcorder Grip with Zoom Rocker provides a more comfortable, stable hold when capturing shots. It’s surprising how much this recalls an actual camcorder, delivering a charming dose of nostalgia.

This eighth generation ensures the Flip remains Samsung’s most chipper and cheerful foldable. With a starting price of AUD$1,949, the Flip8 also remains its most accessible.

Samsung Galaxy Z Foldables | Image: Supplied

What’s Next for Foldables?

With everyone eagerly anticipating Apple’s take on foldables, Samsung’s new Fold8 closes a critical gap in its range. The foldables market is about to heat up, but these new devices demonstrate the formidable authority Samsung has built over almost a decade of operating in the space.

When the Apple fanboys who’ve long mocked foldables inevitably change their tune with the release of a Cupertino-designed device, the conversation will certainly shift. This will give foldables from Samsung, Google, and the rest heightened visibility, but time will tell how mainstream these devices become.

I think foldables’ share of the smartphone market will continue to grow, but their ability to ultimately overtake the traditional smartphone form factor is doubtful. Either way, I think 2026 will end with far more people packing a foldable than it opened with.