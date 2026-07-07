350+ Best Deals for Amazon Prime Day Australia 2026: Worth Buying

By Mr Scott Purcell, CFA - News Updated: 8 July, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 22 min The Lowdown: Amazon Prime Day is live in Australia from 8 to 14 July 2026. Our curated pick of the deals actually worth buying, from AirPods to espresso machines. Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Amazon Prime Day is live in Australia right now, running seven days from 12:01am AEST on Tuesday 8 July to 11:59pm AEST on Monday 14 July 2026. We have pulled together more than 350 deals actually worth your money, cross-checked across eleven publishers and led by the way we actually shop: premium tech, home coffee kit, trail shoes, cameras and a few finds the other sale round-ups have buried. One thing worth knowing this year: Australia and the United States ran Prime Day on different dates, so the local sale is its own event.

At a Glance

Prime Day is a strong time to upgrade your headphones | Image: Unsplash (Dan Farrell)

Best Amazon Prime Day Tech and Audio Deals

Apple AirPods Pro 3

Now $299 (was $429, save 30%)

The third-generation AirPods Pro are the safe money this Prime Day, and the discount is a genuine one we verified live rather than a marked-up strikethrough. You get noticeably better active noise cancellation than the Pro 2, the same seamless handoff across an iPhone, iPad and Mac, and a fit that finally suits smaller ears. At $299 they are the earbuds we would tell most people to buy without a second thought.

BlueAnt Soundblade Under-Monitor Soundbar

Now $94 (was $299, save 69%) Prime members only

This is the pick the other round-ups skipped. The Soundblade is a soundbar and monitor stand in one, from Australian brand BlueAnt, built to sit under a screen and lift your desk audio out of tinny laptop territory without eating any space. At 69 per cent off it is the best value-per-dollar deal in this list, and a rare one that solves a problem you actually have.

DJI Osmo Action 4 Essential Combo

Now $254.77 (was $349, save 27%)

If your GoPro is ageing or you never bought one, the Osmo Action 4 is the action camera to grab on sale. A larger sensor than you expect at this price means it holds up in low light, the magnetic mount system is genuinely quick, and it shoots stabilised 4K without a gimbal. Ideal for anyone heading into a summer of surf, snow or travel.

More tech and audio deals:

Home espresso machines see some of the deepest Prime Day discounts | Image: Unsplash (Andrey Matveev)

Best Amazon Prime Day Home and Kitchen Deals

Philips Series 4400 Fully Automatic Espresso Machine

Now $749 (was $1199, save 38%)

The best on-brand buy of the whole sale for our money, and another price we verified as a real public deal. The 4400 grinds, tamps and pulls a genuinely good espresso at the touch of a button, with a milk carafe that handles a flat white without you learning to steam. At a third off it lands the barista-at-home upgrade under $750, which is where it starts to make real sense against a cafe habit.

Dreame X40 Ultra Robotic Vacuum and Mop

Now $749.99 (was $2799, save 73%) Prime members only

The flagship robot vacuum that keeps topping the deal lists for good reason. It self-empties, self-washes and self-dries its own mop pads, lifts those pads over carpet, and maps a multi-level home properly. This is a $2,799 machine at a Prime-exclusive $749.99, which is the single biggest dollar saving in this guide.

More home and kitchen deals:

Sim-racing gear rarely drops in price outside major sales | Image: Unsplash (ANOOF C)

Best Amazon Prime Day Gaming Deals

Logitech G923 Racing Wheel and Pedals

Now $425.37 (was $649.95, save 40%)

None of the other Prime Day lists bothered with this one, which is exactly why it is here. The G923 is the racing wheel to own for Gran Turismo or Forza, with force feedback that actually communicates the road and a pedal set that survives real use. Forty per cent off is the discount to jump on if a sim-racing rig has been on your list.

More gaming deals:

GPS running watches are a Prime Day highlight for runners | Image: Unsplash (JJ Shev)

Best Amazon Prime Day Fitness and Outdoors Deals

Garmin Forerunner 965

Now $589 (was $999, save 41%)

The running watch serious runners actually want, and a deal the mainstream lists skipped over. The 965 pairs a bright AMOLED screen with full multi-band GPS, a training-readiness score that tells you when to push and when to back off, and battery life measured in days not hours. At 41 per cent off it is the fitness buy of the sale.

More fitness and outdoors deals:

Best Amazon Prime Day Fashion and Footwear Deals

Top fashion and footwear deals:

Best Amazon Prime Day Grooming and Fragrance Deals

Top grooming and fragrance deals:

Best Amazon Prime Day Toys and Family Deals

Top toys and family deals:

Best Amazon Prime Day Everyday Essentials Deals

Top everyday and household deals:

What Is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is Amazon’s flagship sales event, a members-first sale that runs for a set window each year with discounts across hundreds of thousands of products. The best deals are reserved for Prime members, though a portion of the sale is open to everyone. In 2026 Australia ran its Prime Day across seven days in July, a longer window than most other markets.

No, and this is the twist for 2026. The United States held Prime Day from 23 to 26 June, while Australia’s runs from 8 to 14 July. For years the two markets shared dates, so if you saw US coverage weeks ago and assumed you had missed it, you have not. The Australian sale is live now.

How to Become an Amazon Prime Member

An Amazon Prime membership costs $9.99 a month or $79 a year, and new members get a 30-day free trial that unlocks the full sale plus Prime Video, Prime Reading and free delivery on eligible orders. If you only want the deals, you can sign up for the trial, shop the sale, and cancel before the trial ends without paying a cent.

How We Chose These Prime Day Deals

This list is not a copy of Amazon’s deals page. We aggregated more than 700 Prime Day deals published across eleven Australian and international outlets, including OzBargain’s community-tested deal feed, then deduplicated them and kept the deals flagged by two or more independent sources wherever possible. We spot-verified pricing directly on amazon.com.au on the day of writing, and deals reserved for Prime members are marked Prime-exclusive. Deals rotate daily across the seven-day sale, so always confirm the final price at checkout.

Amazon Prime Day Australia FAQs