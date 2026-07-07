350+ Best Deals for Amazon Prime Day Australia 2026: Worth Buying

Updated:
Readtime: 22 min
The Lowdown:
Amazon Prime Day is live in Australia from 8 to 14 July 2026. Our curated pick of the deals actually worth buying, from AirPods to espresso machines.
Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.
Amazon Prime Day is live in Australia right now, running seven days from 12:01am AEST on Tuesday 8 July to 11:59pm AEST on Monday 14 July 2026. We have pulled together more than 350 deals actually worth your money, cross-checked across eleven publishers and led by the way we actually shop: premium tech, home coffee kit, trail shoes, cameras and a few finds the other sale round-ups have buried. One thing worth knowing this year: Australia and the United States ran Prime Day on different dates, so the local sale is its own event.
At a Glance
- Best headphone deal: Apple AirPods Pro 3, $299
- Best home upgrade: Philips 4400 espresso machine, $749
- Best for gamers: Logitech G923 racing wheel, $425 (was $650)
- Best fitness buy: Garmin Forerunner 965, $589 (was $999)
- Sleeper pick: BlueAnt Soundblade under-monitor soundbar, 69% off
Head Straight to the Best of Amazon Prime Day
- Shop the full Prime Day sale
- Today’s lightning deals
- Amazon devices (Kindle, Echo, Ring, Blink)
- Amazon bestsellers
Best Amazon Prime Day Tech and Audio Deals
Apple AirPods Pro 3
Now $299 (was $429, save 30%)
The third-generation AirPods Pro are the safe money this Prime Day, and the discount is a genuine one we verified live rather than a marked-up strikethrough. You get noticeably better active noise cancellation than the Pro 2, the same seamless handoff across an iPhone, iPad and Mac, and a fit that finally suits smaller ears. At $299 they are the earbuds we would tell most people to buy without a second thought.
BlueAnt Soundblade Under-Monitor Soundbar
Now $94 (was $299, save 69%) Prime members only
This is the pick the other round-ups skipped. The Soundblade is a soundbar and monitor stand in one, from Australian brand BlueAnt, built to sit under a screen and lift your desk audio out of tinny laptop territory without eating any space. At 69 per cent off it is the best value-per-dollar deal in this list, and a rare one that solves a problem you actually have.
DJI Osmo Action 4 Essential Combo
Now $254.77 (was $349, save 27%)
If your GoPro is ageing or you never bought one, the Osmo Action 4 is the action camera to grab on sale. A larger sensor than you expect at this price means it holds up in low light, the magnetic mount system is genuinely quick, and it shoots stabilised 4K without a gimbal. Ideal for anyone heading into a summer of surf, snow or travel.
More tech and audio deals:
- 65% off Blink Outdoor Camera 2k+, $77.0 (was $219.0)
- 60% off TinTin Paperback Collection: 23 Book Box-Set, $138.99 (was $350.0)
- 59% off Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones, $259.0 (was $624.95)
- 58% off UGREEN Magsafe Power Bank 10000mAh Wireless Portable Charger, $42.74 (was $101.0)
- 57% off UGREEN Revodok Pro 207 USB C Docking Station Dual Monitor, $39.99 (was $91.95)
- 54% off CASIO F91W-1 Black Digital Watch, $27.49 (was $59.95)
- 54% off Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Camera by Amazon, $46.0 (was $99.0)
- 54% off Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 (4 Pack), $78.0 (was $169.0)
- 54% off Hunger Games by Suzanne Collins, $11.4 (was $24.99)
- 53% off Ring Outdoor Camera Plus Battery, $84.0 (was $179.0)
- 52% off Ring Outdoor Camera Battery (stick Up Cam) by Amazon, $71.0 (was $149.0)
- 51% off Amazon Fire TV Stick HD, $39.0 (was $79.0)
- 50% off Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max, $64.0 (was $119.0)
- 50% off Furbo 360 Dog Camera, $65.0 (was $149.0)
- 50% off Monster Energy Drink Zero Ultra 24 x 500ml, $49.5 (was $99.0)
- 49% off Bose QuietComfort SC Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones, $237.45 (was $499.95)
- 48% off Blink Outdoor 4, $71.0 (was $249.0)
- 47% off Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir, $13.28 (was $24.99)
- 46% off Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones, $298.0 (was $549.95)
- 45% off UGREEN Nexode Pro Power Bank 25000mAh 200W, $113.98 (was $205.99)
- 45% off Logitech MX Keys S Combo Performance Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo, $211.06 (was $399.95)
- 44% off Ring Battery Video Doorbell, $42.0 (was $75.0)
- 44% off NEBULA Capsule 3 GTV Projector, $616.0 (was $1099.99)
- 43% off Amazon Echo Dot Max, $113.0 (was $199.0)
- 39% off Nikon Zf Silver Body, $2149.0 (was $3549.0)
- 37% off Philoent Portable Projector, $87.99 (was $139.99)
- 37% off Apple Watch Series 11 (GPS, 42mm) Smartwatch with Rose Gold Aluminium Case (S/M), $429.0 (was $679.0)
- 37% off Tonies Winnie The Pooh Audio Toy Figurine, $19.0 (was $29.95)
- 36% off Lenovo Legion Pro OLED 27Q-10 27” Monitor, $574.0 (was $899.0)
- 36% off Ring Outdoor Camera Pro Plug-In White, $209.0 (was $329.0)
- 35% off soundcore by Anker Space Q45 Adaptive Nosie Cancelling Headphones, $142.49 (was $219.99)
- 35% off Kindle Scribe (2024), $424.0 (was $649.0)
- 34% off Echo Hub, $132.0 (was $199.0)
- 33% off Kindle Scribe 32GB, $454.0 (was $679.0)
- 33% off Logitech MX Master 3S – Bluetooth Edition, Graphite, $87.99 (was $149.95)
- 32% off Apple AirPods 4, $149.0 (was $219.0)
- 32% off BETTERINMETA 156-inch Smart Digital Calendar Planner and Chore Chart, $176.84 (was $259.0)
- 32% off Amazon Kindle Scribe (64GB), $499.0 (was $729.0)
- 31% off Fujifilm X-M5 Mirrorless Digital Camera Body, $996.0
- 31% off Sony SRS-XB100 Wireless Bluetooth Portable Lightweight Super-Compact Travel Speaker, $68.0 (was $99.0)
- 30% off Amazon Kindle Colorsoft (16 GB), $278.0 (was $399.0)
- 30% off Amazon eero 6 Wi-Fi System, $419.0 (was $599.0)
- 30% off eero Pro 6E mesh Wi-Fi router (3-pack), $531.99 (was $759.99)
- 27% off Apple AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation, $219.0 (was $299.0)
- 27% off Sony WH1000XM4 Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones, $319.0 (was $439.0)
- 26% off Amazon Kindle 16GB, $148.0 (was $199.0)
- 26% off Spot’s Magnet Fun, $12.61 (was $16.99)
- 25% off DJI Osmo 360 Essential Combo, $666.75 (was $889.0)
- 24% off Beats Powerbeats Fit Wireless Noise-Cancelling Workout Earbuds, $249.95 (was $329.0)
- 24% off Sam Kerr: The Complete Collection, $45.75 (was $59.99)
- 21% off Apple AirTag 4 Pack, $131.0 (was $165.0)
- 20% off Samsung Galaxy A57, $597.0 (was $749.0)
- 20% off Once There, $23.99 (was $29.99)
- 20% off Yoto Mini (2024 Edition), $103.2 (was $129.0)
- 15% off Sony WH1000XM6 Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones, $595.0 (was $699.95)
- 85% off Blink Outdoor 4 + Sync Module 2 + Free Blink Video Doorbell (White), $35.0 (was $237.0)
- 76% off Blink Outdoor Floodlight Camera Kit (3-Pack Bundle), $111.0 (was $456.0)
- 74% off Blink Outdoor 4 Smart Security Camera and Battery Extension Pack, $101.0 (was $396.0)
- 67% off Blink Outdoor 4 (1-camera system), $33.0 (was $99.0)
- 67% off Blink Outdoor 4 (3-camera system), $59.0 (was $179.0)
- 65% off Blink Security Cameras, $42.0 (was $119.0)
- 63% off Echo Auto, $37.0 (was $99.0)
- 60% off BlueAnt X4i Portable Bluetooth Party Speaker, $151 (was $379)
- 60% off INIU Power Bank, $25.48 (was $62.99)
- 57% off Furbo 2-Pack 360° Dog and Cat Cameras with Treat Tosser, $128.62 (was $295.84)
- 54% off BlueAnt Pump X Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, $139.0 (was $299.0)
- 54% off Sennheiser ACCENTUM Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, $139.0 (was $299.95)
- 53% off Ring Outdoor Camera Plus Battery
- 52% off Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 4 Earbuds, $239.0 (was $499.0)
- 51% off Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, $728.0
- 50% off Blink Outdoor 4 smart security camera
- 50% off Ring Pan-Tilt Camera, $65.0 (was $129.0)
- 50% off Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) Standard Edition Smartwatch, $762.0 (was $1529.0)
- 50% off BlueAnt X5i 120W Bluetooth Speaker, $239.0 (was $479.0)
- 49% off Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones, $279.0 (was $549.95)
- 48% off Nothing Ear (a) Wireless Earbuds
- 48% off Govee Envisual TV LED Backlight T2 with Dual Cameras, $119.99 (was $229.99)
- 48% off Garmin Instinct Crossover Solar Smartwatch, $399.0 (was $769.0)
- 48% off NEBULA by Anker Mars 3 Outdoor Portable Projector, $1044.98 (was $1999.99)
- 47% off Jabra Evolve3 85 Noise Cancelling Headphones with Mic, $511.99 (was $959.0)
- 46% off Prism+ M75 75-inch 4K Mini LED QLED Smart Google TV, $1399.0 (was $2579.0)
- 45% off Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge (AU Version)
- 45% off Hiseeu Solar Home Security Camera System, $359.99 (was $649.99)
- 45% off Soundcore by Anker Q20i Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones, $65.99 (was $119.95)
- 44% off HP OmniBook Ultra Flip AI 14-inch Laptop, Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, $2698.0 (was $4798.8)
- 44% off ULTIMEA 5.1 Surround Sound System, $239.99 (was $429.99)
- 44% off Kogan 43-inch QLED 4K 144Hz Smart AI Google TV, $446.24 (was $799.99)
- 43% off Amazon Echo Dot Max, $113.0 (was $199.0)
- 43% off Amazon Echo Dot Max, $113.0 (was $199.0)
- 43% off Huawei FIT4 Pro Smartwatch, $284.0 (was $499.0)
- 43% off TOPTRO 4K Projector, $273.99 (was $479.0)
- 43% off JBL Go 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $35 (was $59.95)
- 42% off Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones
- 41% off JBL Flip 6 Portable Bluetooth Speaker
- 41% off JBL Flip 6, $99.95 (was $169.95)
- 40% off Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Aura Edition 14-inch Laptop, $1499.0 (was $2499.0)
- 40% off JBL Live Beam 3 Earbuds, $149.0 (was $249.95)
- 40% off XPPen Upgraded Artist 15.4-inch Pro V2 Drawing Tablet, $299.99 (was $499.99)
- 40% off Fire TV Stick 4K Plus, $59 (was $99)
- 39% off Ring Intercom
- 39% off Bose QuietComfort Wireless Headphones, $337.0 (was $549.0)
- 38% off Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
- 38% off Amazon Echo Show 8 (Newest Gen), $217.0 (was $349.0)
- 38% off Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Wi-Fi Tablet 128GB S Pen, $799.0 (was $1299.0)
- 38% off Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ 12.9-inch 5G 512GB, $1399.0 (was $2249.0)
- 38% off Lenovo IdeaPad 5 14-inch 2-in-1 Laptop, Intel Core i5 Processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, $999.0 (was $1599.0)
- 37% off Voplls Smart Mini Projector
- 37% off Amazon Echo Spot (2024 release), $94.0 (was $149.0)
- 36% off Kimwood Projector with Upgraded HiFi Speaker, $89.99 (was $139.99)
- 35% off Shark PowerDetect Cordless, $549.0 (was $849.99)
Best Amazon Prime Day Home and Kitchen Deals
Philips Series 4400 Fully Automatic Espresso Machine
Now $749 (was $1199, save 38%)
The best on-brand buy of the whole sale for our money, and another price we verified as a real public deal. The 4400 grinds, tamps and pulls a genuinely good espresso at the touch of a button, with a milk carafe that handles a flat white without you learning to steam. At a third off it lands the barista-at-home upgrade under $750, which is where it starts to make real sense against a cafe habit.
Dreame X40 Ultra Robotic Vacuum and Mop
Now $749.99 (was $2799, save 73%) Prime members only
The flagship robot vacuum that keeps topping the deal lists for good reason. It self-empties, self-washes and self-dries its own mop pads, lifts those pads over carpet, and maps a multi-level home properly. This is a $2,799 machine at a Prime-exclusive $749.99, which is the single biggest dollar saving in this guide.
More home and kitchen deals:
- 81% off Lefant M210 Plus Robot Vacuum, $189.99 (was $999.99)
- 78% off Ecovacs DEEBOT T30S Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop, $449.0 (was $1999.0)
- 72% off roborock Qrevo L Robot Vacuum and Mop, $449.0 (was $1599.0)
- 68% off roborock Qrevo Edge Robot Vacuum and Mop, $899.0 (was $2799.0)
- 66% off Dreame G10 Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner, $189.04 (was $549.0)
- 64% off Dreame L40 Ultra AE Robot Vacuum and Mop, $799.99
- 64% off Dreame L10s Ultra Gen2 Robot Vacuum & Mop Plus Cleaning Solution, $449.0 (was $1728.9)
- 62% off ECOVACS Deebot N20 Robot Vacuum, $284.0 (was $749.0)
- 61% off Ninja SLUSHi Professional Frozen Drink Maker, $236.55 (was $599.99)
- 60% off Dreame D30 Ultra Robot Vacuum, $599.0 (was $1498.9)
- 60% off Philips 3000 Series Dual Basket Airfryer, $198.0 (was $399.0)
- 60% off Roborock F25 Ace Wet Dry Vacuum, $399.0 (was $999.0)
- 55% off Shark Steam and Scrub Automatic Steam Mop, $157.25 (was $449.99)
- 54% off Aqara Smart Lock U100, Fingerprint Keyless Entry Door Lock, $223.0 (was $480.95)
- 53% off Philips 1000i Series Air Purifier, $189.05 (was $399.0)
- 52% off roborock Qrevo Curv 2 Flow Robot Vacuum and Roller Mop, $1199.0 (was $2499.0)
- 50% off Joseph Joseph Tota Trio 90-litre Laundry Separation Basket, $114.9 (was $229.95)
- 50% off Shark Cordless Vacuum with Self Cleaning Brushroll, $199.0 (was $399.99)
- 47% off Shark Stratos Cordless Pet Pro Vacuum, $424.0 (was $799.99)
- 45% off De’Longhi Eletta Explore Perfetto Automatic Coffee Machine, $1100.0 (was $1999.0)
- 44% off Ninja Creami Deluxe 11-in-1 Ice Cream Maker NC501, $254.15 (was $449.99)
- 41% off Breville The Barista Express Espresso Machine, $588.0 (was $999.0)
- 40% off Tineco FLOOR ONE i7 Stretch Steam, $569.0 (was $999.0)
- 38% off COWAY AIRMEGA Mighty Air Purifier, $249.0 (was $399.0)
- 38% off Dyson V15 Detect Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $899.0 (was $1449.0)
- 35% off COWAY AIRMEGA 250 Air Purifier, $389.0 (was $599.0)
- 35% off Dreamegg Sunrise Alarm Clock, $64.59 (was $99.99)
- 34% off Ninja Crispi 4-in-1 Portable Glass Air Fryer, $198.9 (was $299.99)
- 33% off COWAY AIRMEGA 150 HEPA Air Purifier, $199.0 (was $299.0)
- 33% off Tineco FLOOR ONE Switch S7 Stretch, $649.0 (was $1199.0)
- 32% off De’Longhi Magnifica S Automatic Coffee Machine, $477.0 (was $699.0)
- 30% off Ninja Luxe Cafe Premier Espresso Machine, $558.6 (was $799.99)
- 30% off Tineco PURE ONE Station 5, $559.0 (was $799.0)
- 29% off Philips 2000 Series Air Fryer, $127.0 (was $179.0)
- 27% off Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker, $227.8 (was $299.0)
- 26% off Philips 5000 Series Air Fryer XXL, $331.95 (was $449.0)
- 20% off Philips Baristina Espresso Machine, $479.0 (was $599.0)
- 20% off Philips OneUp 5000 Series Electric Mop, $239.0 (was $299.0)
- 13% off Ninja Professional Food Processor (BN650) Grey, $216.9 (was $249.99)
- Roborock Saros 10R Robot Vacuum and Mop, $1498.0 (was $2899.0)
- 69% off dreame R10 Pure Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $123.48 (was $399.0)
- 68% off Dreame L10s Ultra Gen3 Robot Vacuum and Mop
- 67% off dreame L40 Ultra CE New Model Robot Vacuum, $499.0 (was $1498.0)
- 67% off Shark Cordless Pro, $231.8 (was $699.99)
- 65% off dreame H12 Pro Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner, $279.0 (was $799.0)
- 64% off Scanpan Impact 10-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set, $426.55 (was $1199.0)
- 62% off Eureka RapidWash NEW630 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner, $236.54 (was $629.0)
- 62% off Fretta 1L Masticating Juicer Machine, $99.99 (was $259.99)
- 61% off Ninja Foodi Max 14-in-1 Smartlid Multi-Cooker 7.5L, $312.55 (was $799.99)
- 60% off Tefal Ingenio Emotion Induction Non-Stick Stainless Steel 4 Piece Frypan Set, $119.0
- 60% off Stanley Rogers Matrix Non-Stick Frypan, 32 cm Diameter, $137.0
- 60% off KitchenAid K400 Variable Speed Blender in Hibiscus, $199.0 (was $499.0)
- 60% off Roborock Q7T+ Robot Vacuum & Mop, $399.0 (was $999.0)
- 60% off ECOVACS DEEBOT T50 Omni Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Mop, $599.0 (was $1499.0)
- 60% off Shark Klik n’ Flip Manual Steam Mop, $80.0 (was $199.99)
- 59% off Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $329.0 (was $799.0)
- 58% off Tineco Floor ONE Stretch S6 Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner, $379.0 (was $899.0)
- 57% off Philips 3000 Series 9L Dual Basket Air Fryer, $171.0 (was $399.0)
- 56% off Philips 6000 Series All-in-One Ironing Solution, $199.0 (was $449.0)
- 56% off dreame D20 Plus Auto-Empty Robot Vacuum and Mop, $349.0 (was $799.0)
- 56% off Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $599.0 (was $1349.0)
- 55% off ECOVACS DEEBOT N20 Plus Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop, $428.98 (was $949.0)
- 55% off Dyson V9 Submarine Wet and Dry Vacuum, $449.0 (was $999.0)
- 54% off Inkbird Digital Meat Thermometer
- 53% off Dyson V10 Vacuum, $518.0 (was $1099.0)
- 53% off Tineco Floor ONE S7 FlashDry Smart Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner, $419.99 (was $899.0)
- 52% off Shark NeverChange Air Purifier Compact Pro, $169.15 (was $349.99)
- 50% off Dreame T16 SE Wet and Dry Vacuum
- 50% off Dreame X50 Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop, $1499.0 (was $2999.0)
- 50% off Braun MultiQuick 5 Vario Hand Blender, $94.0
- 50% off Dyson V8 Origin Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $299.99 (was $599.0)
- 49% off Ninja XXXL FlexDrawer 10.4L Air Fryer, $230.85 (was $449.99)
- 49% off Tineco Floor ONE Switch S6 Wet Dry Vacuum, $459.0 (was $899.0)
- 48% off KitchenAid 275W Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, $419.0 (was $799.0)
- 48% off Shark Navigator Pet Vacuum with Self Cleaning Brush Roll, $183.35 (was $349.0)
- 48% off the Instant Pot 9-in-1 Duo Plus 5.7L Electric Pressure Cooker, $135.0 (was $259.0)
- 46% off BISSELL Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner, $139.0 (was $259.0)
- 46% off Tineco Floor ONE Stretch S6 Lite Wet Dry Vacuum, $349.0 (was $649.0)
- 44% off KitchenAid 7-Cup Food Processor, $195 (was $299)
- 43% off Glocusent USB Rechargeable Book Light, $16.99 (was $29.99)
- 43% off Shark StainStriker Hairpro Portable Spot and Stain Cleaner, $199.0 (was $349.99)
- 43% off Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer, $142 (was $188)
- 43% off Tineco iFLOOR 5 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner, $189.0 (was $329.0)
- 43% off Dyson Gen5detect Absolute Cordless Vacuum, $889.0 (was $1549.0)
- 43% off Tineco iFLOOR 5 Breeze Complete Wet Dry Vacuum, $199.0 (was $349.0)
- 42% off Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Pizza Oven
- 41% off Bissell Featherweight 2024F Bagless Stick Vacuum, $58.0 (was $99.0)
- 41% off Bissell SpotClean, $159.0 (was $269.0)
- 41% off 4pc Bistecca Plate Set, $99.0 (was $169.0)
- 41% off FoodSaver VS3198 Controlled Multi Seal Machine, $195.0 (was $329.0)
Best Amazon Prime Day Gaming Deals
Logitech G923 Racing Wheel and Pedals
Now $425.37 (was $649.95, save 40%)
None of the other Prime Day lists bothered with this one, which is exactly why it is here. The G923 is the racing wheel to own for Gran Turismo or Forza, with force feedback that actually communicates the road and a pedal set that survives real use. Forty per cent off is the discount to jump on if a sim-racing rig has been on your list.
More gaming deals:
- 40% off Lenovo LOQ 27Q-10 27" QHD 180Hz HDR10 FreeSync Gaming Monitor, $179.0 (was $299.0)
- 60% off Grand Theft Auto V – PlayStation 5, $24.0
- 32% off Logitech G G923 Trueforce Racing Wheel – Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X and PC, $499.72
- 29% off CORSAIR K100 RGB Optical-Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, $268.0
- 28% off Gran Turismo 7 Standard Edition, $89.95
- 24% off Lego Star Wars Death Star 75619, $1139.0 (was $1499.0)
- 23% off PULSE Elite Wireless Headset – PlayStation 5, $183.99
- 23% off MAFIA: The Old Country PS5, $69.0
- 22% off Sonic Frontiers – Nintendo Switch, $47.0
- 21% off Ghost of Yotei – Standard Edition – PlayStation 5, $99.0 (was $124.95)
- 19% off Astro Bot – PlayStation 5, $89.0
- 18% off PlayStation 5 Console Slim, $679.0 (was $829.95)
- 18% off DualSense Wireless Controller – Midnight Black – PlayStation 5, $98.0 (was $119.95)
- XFX Mercury AMD Radeon RX 9070XT OC Magnetic Air Edition GPU, $869.0
- REDMAGIC 11 Air (6.85" OLED 144Hz, 12GB/256GB, Snapdragon 8 Elite), $679.2
Best Amazon Prime Day Fitness and Outdoors Deals
Garmin Forerunner 965
Now $589 (was $999, save 41%)
The running watch serious runners actually want, and a deal the mainstream lists skipped over. The 965 pairs a bright AMOLED screen with full multi-band GPS, a training-readiness score that tells you when to push and when to back off, and battery life measured in days not hours. At 41 per cent off it is the fitness buy of the sale.
More fitness and outdoors deals:
- 57% off Cyborg Sport Micronised Creatine Monohydrate Powder, $29.75
- 41% off Oura Ring 4, $380.92 (was $649.0)
- 39% off Salomon Men’s XA Pro 3D Trail, Running and Hiking Shoe, $139.99 (was $229.99)
- 38% off Hydralite Apple Blackcurrant Flavoured, $17.0 (was $27.2)
- 36% off UMAY Walking Pad and Treadmill, $217.21 (was $340.99)
- 16% off OPTIMUM NUTRITION Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder – Double Rich Chocolate, $150.99 (was $179.95)
- 55% off adidas Performance Train Essentials 3-Stripes Men's Training Pants
- 50% off PASYOU Adjustable Weight Bench with Leg Extension, $132.99 (was $265.95)
- 49% off MERACH Vibration Plate Exercise Machine, $151.99 (was $299.0)
- 46% off Salomon Men's Speedcross
- 43% off Salomon Men's Speedcross Trail Running and Hiking Shoe
- 41% off Salomon Men's XA PRO 3D GTX Trail Running and Hiking Shoe
- 40% off The North Face Men's Antora Jacket
- 40% off The North Face Men’s Antora Jacket, $137.99 (was $230.0)
- 37% off Wilson 1200 G/Effect Golf Clubs
- 36% off SLUNSE Exercise Bike, $237.48 (was $369.99)
- 30% off AstroAI S8 Car Battery Jump Starter Power Bank, $69.99
- 28% off Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen), $287.0 (was $399.0)
- 27% off YPOO Walking Pad Treadmill
- 25% off Garmin Forerunner 265S
- 20% off Lifespan Fitness Contour 2 Folding Wood Pilates Reformer Set
- 20% off BLACK LORD Portable Walking Pad Treadmill
- 20% off Garmin Fenix 8, 51mm, $1486.0 (was $1849.0)
- 20% off Koreal Adjustable Dumbbells Set, $191.99 (was $239.99)
- 20% off Petzly Cooling Elevated Dog Bed, $54.35
Best Amazon Prime Day Fashion and Footwear Deals
Top fashion and footwear deals:
- 80% off Skechers Women’s Gowalk Shelf Bra, $9.99 (was $49.99)
- 73% off UGG Woolcomfort Classic Mini Boots, $45.99 (was $169.0)
- 60% off Dr. Martens Unisex Embury Chelsea Boot, $99.99 (was $249.99)
- 54% off American Tourister Curio 2 Suitcase, $121.99 (was $359.0)
- 54% off Dr. Martens Unisex Josef Slide Sandal, $29.99 (was $59.99)
- 52% off Crocs Unisex Adult Classic Clog, $38.0 (was $79.99)
- 51% off CRZ Yoga Softretch Wide Leg Pants, $43.5 (was $87.99)
- 50% off Lacoste Men’s Classic Polo, $75.0 (was $150.0)
- 46% off Reebok Women’s Glide Low Sneaker, $64.9 (was $120.0)
- 45% off Samsonite Oc2lite Suitcase, $255.75 (was $465.0)
- 44% off Crocs Unisex Adult Crocband Clog, $44.99 (was $79.99)
- 83% off Dr. Martens Unisex Josef Slide Sandal, $48.99 (was $279.99)
- 74% off UGG Woolcomfort Classic Mini Boots Premium Australian Sheepskin, $43.7 (was $169.0)
- 67% off UGG Woolcomfort Classic Mini Boots Premium Australian Sheepskin, $54.99
- 61% off UGG AUSTRALIAN SHEPHERD Australian Wool Classic Mini Suede Unisex Ankle Boots, $71.36 (was $185.0)
- 60% off Dr. Martens Unisex Embury Chelsea Boot
- 60% off Tommy Hilfiger Women's Iconic Tommy Camera Bag Corporate, $75.0 (was $189.0)
- 55% off Samsonite Hi-Fi Suitcase
- 55% off Hush Puppies Men's Chelsea Boot, $84.99
- 53% off Calvin Klein Jeans – Men’s Skinny Jeans, $69.99 (was $149.0)
- 53% off Crocs Kids Handle It Rain Boot, $39.99 (was $84.99)
- 52% off Julius Marlow Men’s Kick Chelsea Boot, $95.0 (was $199.95)
- 50% off Lacoste Men's Classic Polo
- 50% off Tommy Hilfiger Men's Essential Regular Fit Solid Tee
- 50% off Tommy Hilfiger Men's Classic Baseball Cap
- 50% off Samsonite Upscape Suitcase (81cm, Spinner), $282.99 (was $565.0)
- 50% off Calvin Klein Kids Monogram SS T-shirt, $24.79 (was $49.95)
- 48% off Hush Puppies Men’s Chelsea Boot, $99.0 (was $189.95)
- 47% off CRZ Yoga Women’s Butterlift High Waisted Workout Leggings, $44.0 (was $82.99)
- 47% off PUMA Men's Essential Hoodie Fleece, $36.99 (was $70.0)
- 46% off Nautica Men's J Class Collection Full-Zip Tonal Hoodie, $74.99 (was $139.95)
- 46% off adidas Essentials 28862 Women's Jersey Top and Bottom Set, $38.43
- 46% off Crocs Unisex Adult Classic Clog, $43.21 (was $79.99)
- 45% off Samsonite Oc2lite Suitcase
- 42% off Calvin Klein Men’s Cotton Stretch Low Rise Trunk – Multipack, $57.99 (was $99.95)
Best Amazon Prime Day Grooming and Fragrance Deals
Top grooming and fragrance deals:
- 73% off Colgate Blast Water Flosser, $89.98 (was $179.99)
- 66% off Hugo Boss Bottled EDT, $52.99 (was $155.0)
- 64% off Real Techniques Base Miracle Complexion Sponge (4 Pack), $20.0 (was $54.99)
- 62% off Dreame Gleam Hair Dryer, $58.1
- 60% off COSRX Snail Mucin Essence, $15.12 (was $38.0)
- 60% off Philips Sonicare Diamondclean 9000 Black + DiamondClean9000 Pink Electric Toothbrush Bundle Pack, $249.0 (was $619.0)
- 56% off Neutrogena Hydro Boost, $16.61 (was $38.0)
- 55% off L’Oreal Paris Setting Spray, $13.52 (was $29.99)
- 55% off Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water, $12.6 (was $27.99)
- 54% off Maybelline New York Sky High Mascara, $12.99 (was $27.99)
- 50% off Hugo Boss Bottled Absolu Parfum Intense, $100.0 (was $202.0)
- 49% off Beauty of Joseon Glow Serum Propolis + Niacinamide 30ml, $16.95 (was $33.0)
- 49% off VT Cosmetics Cica Reedle Shot 100, $25.55 (was $49.95)
- 47% off Philips Multigroom 7000 Series All-in-One 16-Piece Trimmer, $89.0 (was $169.0)
- 40% off Real Techniques Everyday Essentials Brush Kit 5-Piece Set, $26.99 (was $44.99)
- 39% off Dyson Airwrap Origin multi-styler and dryer, $398.0 (was $649.0)
- 37% off Anua Niacinamide 10 + TXA 4 Serum, $25.9 (was $41.0)
- 37% off Philips Washable Hair Clipper Series 5000, $59.95 (was $94.95)
- 32% off Anua PDRN Collagen Glow Facial Serum Spray, $24.5 (was $36.0)
- 31% off Weleda Skin Food, $20.59 (was $29.95)
- 30% off BIODANCE Pore Perfecting Collagen Peptide Serum, $22.94 (was $44.0)
- 24% off Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, $23.5 (was $31)
- 24% off BIODANCE Rejuvenating Caviar PDRN Real Deep Mask, $28.99 (was $38.0)
- 22% off Biodance Bio-Collagen Real Deep Mask, $19.67 (was $25.09)
- 20% off Anua Collagen Retinol Refining Gua Sha Cream, $39.2 (was $49.0)
- 10% off Anua Rice 70 Glowy Milky Toner, $34.95 (was $39.0)
- 69% off Calvin Klein CK One Eau De Toilette (200ml)
- 67% off Oral-B iO Series 3 Electric Toothbrush in Ice Blue, $55.55 (was $199.0)
- 67% off Braun Silk-Expert Pro 3 IPL Hair Removal System and Pouch, $294.5 (was $899.0)
- 66% off Philips Fullsize Ergo Massage Gun, $168.99 (was $499.99)
- 65% off Oral-B iO Series 2 Gentle Clean Electric Toothbrush
- 65% off Dreame Pocket Uni Pure Hair Dryer, $139.99 (was $399.99)
- 64% off Dreame Dazzle Hair Dryer Kit, $182.0 (was $499.0)
- 62% off Hugo Boss Boss The Scent Magnetic Edp
- 62% off Oral-B iO 6 Connected Coach Electric Toothbrush with Travel Case, $198.55 (was $529.0)
- 58% off Calvin Klein Eternity Eau de Toilette for Men, 100ml, $42.75
- 57% off Hugo Boss The Scent Elixir Parfum Intense
- 57% off Braun Series 7-71 Men's Shaver, $170.05 (was $399.0)
- 57% off Braun Series 8 Electric Shaver with 5-in-1 SmartCare Center, $303.05 (was $709.0)
- 57% off Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Night Cream, $25.64 (was $59.99)
- 55% off Oral-B iO Series 5 Black Bluetooth Electric Toothbrush with A.I. Connectivity, $180.0 (was $399.0)
- 55% off L’Oreal Paris Revitalift Laser Triple Action Anti-Ageing Day Cream 50ml, $24.5 (was $54.99)
- 54% off NYX Professional Makeup Marshmellow Soothing Primer, $13.9
- 54% off Braun 7-081 Silk-épil 7 SkinSpa Epilator, $139.0 (was $299.0)
- 52% off Fagaci Professional Cordless Hair Clippers, $72.19 (was $149.99)
- 52% off COSRX Hyaluronic Acid Intensive Cream, $23.37 (was $49.0)
- 50% off Braun IPL Hair Removal Silk Expert Pro 5, $499.0 (was $999.0)
- 49% off Nourished Bodynskin LED Light Therapy Face and Neck Mask, $189.99 (was $369.99)
- 48% off DermaVeen Extra Gentle Soap Free Wash, 1L, $15.5 (was $29.99)
- 45% off RENPHO Muscle Massage Gun, $159.98 (was $109.98)
Best Amazon Prime Day Toys and Family Deals
Top toys and family deals:
- 53% off Tommee Tippee Twist and Click Advanced Nappy Bim Refill Cassettes (Pack of 6), $40.35 (was $84.95)
- 44% off UltraCozy Busy Board, $22.39 (was $39.99)
- 40% off PAW Patrol Chase’s Team Cruiser, $39.0 (was $65.25)
- 39% off LEGO Classic Large Creative Brick Storage Box, $49.0 (was $79.99)
- 39% off LEGO Duplo Classic Deluxe Brick Box, $49.0 (was $79.99)
- 32% off LEGO Disney and Pixar Toy Story Slinky Dog Bookends 43301, $169.0 (was $249.99)
- 27% off Huggies Gentle Cleanse Baby Wipes Fragrance Free (640 Pack), $18.99 (was $26.0)
- 24% off Melissa & Doug Wooden Scoop and Serve ice Cream Counter, $67.99 (was $89.99)
- 19% off Fat Brain Toys, $34.99 (was $42.95)
- 53% off Faber-Castell Jumbo Twist Crayons, Assorted, $4.02 (was $8.5)
- 46% off Mgaolo Kids Camera Instant Print Photo, $64.99 (was $120.95)
- 40% off Elmer’s Celebration Slime Kit
- 40% off LEGO Creator 3in1 Medieval Dragon, $53.71
- 39% off Star Wars Grogu 10″ Animatronic, $55.0 (was $89.99)
- 33% off LEGO Classic Creative Food Friends Building Blocks, $20.0 (was $29.98)
- 33% off YLL Mini Karaoke Machine, $39.99 (was $59.99)
- 32% off Toy Story Andy’s Room Playset, $41.0 (was $59.99)
- 32% off LEGO Star Wars SMART Play: Throne Room Duel & A-Wing, $169.98 (was $249.99)
- 30% off Huggies Essentials Nappies
- 30% off UltraCozy Busy Board, $27.98 (was $39.99)
Best Amazon Prime Day Everyday Essentials Deals
Top everyday and household deals:
- 63% off Fairy Platinum Plus Dishwasher Tablets 168 pack, $68.99 (was $184.0)
- 54% off VIVA Paper Towels (12 Count), $11.99 (was $26.0)
- 53% off Cocobella Coconut Water Straight Up Tetra Pack 6 x 1L, $15.65 (was $33.0)
- 50% off Atkins Caramel Chocolate Nut Roll Bag – Pack of 5, $9.5 (was $16.99)
- 43% off Starbucks by Nespresso House Blend Lungo Medium Roast (120 Count, Pack of 12), $63.99 (was $111.5)
- 40% off L’OR Espresso Ultimo Intensity 13 Aluminium Coffee Capsules (10 capsules x 10 pack), $44.99 (was $75.0)
- 37% off Quilton Hypo Allergenic 2 Ply 250 Facial Tissues 12 Pack, $17.99 (was $30.0)
- 30% off Metamucil Capsules 300 Daily Fibre Supplement, $49.59 (was $70.9)
- 28% off Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Soft Drink Multipack Cans 36 x 375ml, $34.8 (was $48.0)
- 15% off OPTIMUM Adult Toy/Small Breed Dry Dog Food with Chicken, Vegetables and Rice 15kg Bag, $67.58 (was $79.92)
- 62% off De'Longhi Nespresso Vertuo Pop Capsule Coffee Machine
- 54% off Quest Nutrition Chocolate Chip Protein Cookie – Pack of 12, $29.99 (was $64.8)
- 53% off Finish Ultimate Plus Dishwashing Tablets Lemon 70 Pack, $36.0 (was $76.0)
- 53% off Ostelin Vitamin D3 1000IU
- 53% off Blackdog Duck Jerky – 1kg, $38.25 (was $81.33)
- 50% off Vanish Napisan Gold Pro Turbo Oxi Action Stain Remover Powder 2kg
- 44% off Metamucil Fibre + Probiotic Gummies 60 Pack
- 40% off Coca-Cola 10-pack, $12.6 (was $21.0)
- 36% off Optimum Adult Chicken with Vegetables and Rice Dry Dog Food
- 34% off Johnnie Walker 18 Year Old Scotch Whisky, 700ml, $119.99 (was $180.99)
- 31% off FELIX Sensations Wet Cat Food, $49.95 (was $72.5)
- 28% off Glenfiddich 12 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky, 70cl, $71.9
- 27% off Quilton 3-Ply Double Length Toilet Tissue 20 pack
- 27% off Powerade ION4 Gold Rush Sports Drink Multipack Sipper Cap Bottles 12 x 600mL, $26.4 (was $36.26)
- 27% off Greenies Canine Dental Dog Treats – Original, $51.29 (was $70.0)
- 25% off Pepsi Max Zero Sugar 12 x 1.25L, $21.0 (was $28.1)
- 21% off Lillet Aperitif Blanc 750ml
- 20% off Remedy Kombucha Ginger Lemon – 24 cans, $39.0 (was $49.0)
- 18% off Gordon's London Dry Gin, $44.85
- 11% off Sensodyne Repair & Protect Fluoride Toothpaste
What Is Amazon Prime Day?
Prime Day is Amazon’s flagship sales event, a members-first sale that runs for a set window each year with discounts across hundreds of thousands of products. The best deals are reserved for Prime members, though a portion of the sale is open to everyone. In 2026 Australia ran its Prime Day across seven days in July, a longer window than most other markets.
Did Australia and the US Have Prime Day on the Same Dates?
No, and this is the twist for 2026. The United States held Prime Day from 23 to 26 June, while Australia’s runs from 8 to 14 July. For years the two markets shared dates, so if you saw US coverage weeks ago and assumed you had missed it, you have not. The Australian sale is live now.
How to Become an Amazon Prime Member
An Amazon Prime membership costs $9.99 a month or $79 a year, and new members get a 30-day free trial that unlocks the full sale plus Prime Video, Prime Reading and free delivery on eligible orders. If you only want the deals, you can sign up for the trial, shop the sale, and cancel before the trial ends without paying a cent.
How We Chose These Prime Day Deals
This list is not a copy of Amazon’s deals page. We aggregated more than 700 Prime Day deals published across eleven Australian and international outlets, including OzBargain’s community-tested deal feed, then deduplicated them and kept the deals flagged by two or more independent sources wherever possible. We spot-verified pricing directly on amazon.com.au on the day of writing, and deals reserved for Prime members are marked Prime-exclusive. Deals rotate daily across the seven-day sale, so always confirm the final price at checkout.
Amazon Prime Day Australia FAQs
Amazon Prime Day 2026 runs in Australia from 12:01am AEST on Tuesday 8 July to 11:59pm AEST on Monday 14 July 2026, a seven-day event. It is separate from the United States sale, which ran earlier from 23 to 26 June 2026.
The best discounts are reserved for Amazon Prime members, but some deals are open to everyone. A 30-day free trial unlocks the full sale, and you can cancel before it ends. Membership costs $9.99 a month or $79 a year.
No. Prime Day is Amazon’s flagship July sale, while Big Deals Day is a separate, shorter event held in October ahead of the Black Friday and Christmas period. Both are members-first, but Prime Day is the larger of the two.
Many are genuine annual lows, but not all. We cross-check current prices against recent history and flag Prime-exclusive pricing. Always confirm the live price at checkout, as deals rotate daily across the seven-day sale.
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