Home/Culture/Advice
Amazon prime day australia
ADVICE

350+ Best Deals for Amazon Prime Day Australia 2026: Worth Buying

Mr Scott Purcell, CFA
By Mr Scott Purcell, CFA - News

Updated:

Readtime: 22 min

The Lowdown:

Amazon Prime Day is live in Australia from 8 to 14 July 2026. Our curated pick of the deals actually worth buying, from AirPods to espresso machines.

Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Amazon Prime Day is live in Australia right now, running seven days from 12:01am AEST on Tuesday 8 July to 11:59pm AEST on Monday 14 July 2026. We have pulled together more than 350 deals actually worth your money, cross-checked across eleven publishers and led by the way we actually shop: premium tech, home coffee kit, trail shoes, cameras and a few finds the other sale round-ups have buried. One thing worth knowing this year: Australia and the United States ran Prime Day on different dates, so the local sale is its own event.

Shop the Amazon Prime Day Sale

At a Glance

Wireless noise-cancelling headphones beside a laptop
Prime Day is a strong time to upgrade your headphones | Image: Unsplash (Dan Farrell)

Best Amazon Prime Day Tech and Audio Deals

Apple AirPods Pro 3

Now $299 (was $429, save 30%)

Shop the AirPods Pro 3 at Amazon

The third-generation AirPods Pro are the safe money this Prime Day, and the discount is a genuine one we verified live rather than a marked-up strikethrough. You get noticeably better active noise cancellation than the Pro 2, the same seamless handoff across an iPhone, iPad and Mac, and a fit that finally suits smaller ears. At $299 they are the earbuds we would tell most people to buy without a second thought.

BlueAnt Soundblade Under-Monitor Soundbar

Now $94 (was $299, save 69%) Prime members only

Shop the BlueAnt Soundblade at Amazon

This is the pick the other round-ups skipped. The Soundblade is a soundbar and monitor stand in one, from Australian brand BlueAnt, built to sit under a screen and lift your desk audio out of tinny laptop territory without eating any space. At 69 per cent off it is the best value-per-dollar deal in this list, and a rare one that solves a problem you actually have.

DJI Osmo Action 4 Essential Combo

Now $254.77 (was $349, save 27%)

Shop the DJI Osmo Action 4 at Amazon

If your GoPro is ageing or you never bought one, the Osmo Action 4 is the action camera to grab on sale. A larger sensor than you expect at this price means it holds up in low light, the magnetic mount system is genuinely quick, and it shoots stabilised 4K without a gimbal. Ideal for anyone heading into a summer of surf, snow or travel.

More tech and audio deals:

De'Longhi stainless steel espresso machine on a kitchen bench
Home espresso machines see some of the deepest Prime Day discounts | Image: Unsplash (Andrey Matveev)

Best Amazon Prime Day Home and Kitchen Deals

Philips Series 4400 Fully Automatic Espresso Machine

Now $749 (was $1199, save 38%)

Shop the Philips 4400 espresso machine at Amazon

The best on-brand buy of the whole sale for our money, and another price we verified as a real public deal. The 4400 grinds, tamps and pulls a genuinely good espresso at the touch of a button, with a milk carafe that handles a flat white without you learning to steam. At a third off it lands the barista-at-home upgrade under $750, which is where it starts to make real sense against a cafe habit.

Dreame X40 Ultra Robotic Vacuum and Mop

Now $749.99 (was $2799, save 73%) Prime members only

Shop the Dreame X40 Ultra at Amazon

The flagship robot vacuum that keeps topping the deal lists for good reason. It self-empties, self-washes and self-dries its own mop pads, lifts those pads over carpet, and maps a multi-level home properly. This is a $2,799 machine at a Prime-exclusive $749.99, which is the single biggest dollar saving in this guide.

More home and kitchen deals:

Gamer using a Logitech racing wheel and pedals
Sim-racing gear rarely drops in price outside major sales | Image: Unsplash (ANOOF C)

Best Amazon Prime Day Gaming Deals

Logitech G923 Racing Wheel and Pedals

Now $425.37 (was $649.95, save 40%)

Shop the Logitech G923 at Amazon

None of the other Prime Day lists bothered with this one, which is exactly why it is here. The G923 is the racing wheel to own for Gran Turismo or Forza, with force feedback that actually communicates the road and a pedal set that survives real use. Forty per cent off is the discount to jump on if a sim-racing rig has been on your list.

More gaming deals:

Garmin GPS running watch resting on driftwood by water
GPS running watches are a Prime Day highlight for runners | Image: Unsplash (JJ Shev)

Best Amazon Prime Day Fitness and Outdoors Deals

Garmin Forerunner 965

Now $589 (was $999, save 41%)

Shop the Garmin Forerunner 965 at Amazon

The running watch serious runners actually want, and a deal the mainstream lists skipped over. The 965 pairs a bright AMOLED screen with full multi-band GPS, a training-readiness score that tells you when to push and when to back off, and battery life measured in days not hours. At 41 per cent off it is the fitness buy of the sale.

More fitness and outdoors deals:

Best Amazon Prime Day Fashion and Footwear Deals

Top fashion and footwear deals:

Best Amazon Prime Day Grooming and Fragrance Deals

Top grooming and fragrance deals:

Best Amazon Prime Day Toys and Family Deals

Top toys and family deals:

Best Amazon Prime Day Everyday Essentials Deals

Top everyday and household deals:

What Is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is Amazon’s flagship sales event, a members-first sale that runs for a set window each year with discounts across hundreds of thousands of products. The best deals are reserved for Prime members, though a portion of the sale is open to everyone. In 2026 Australia ran its Prime Day across seven days in July, a longer window than most other markets.

Did Australia and the US Have Prime Day on the Same Dates?

No, and this is the twist for 2026. The United States held Prime Day from 23 to 26 June, while Australia’s runs from 8 to 14 July. For years the two markets shared dates, so if you saw US coverage weeks ago and assumed you had missed it, you have not. The Australian sale is live now.

How to Become an Amazon Prime Member

An Amazon Prime membership costs $9.99 a month or $79 a year, and new members get a 30-day free trial that unlocks the full sale plus Prime Video, Prime Reading and free delivery on eligible orders. If you only want the deals, you can sign up for the trial, shop the sale, and cancel before the trial ends without paying a cent.

Start a free Amazon Prime trial

How We Chose These Prime Day Deals

This list is not a copy of Amazon’s deals page. We aggregated more than 700 Prime Day deals published across eleven Australian and international outlets, including OzBargain’s community-tested deal feed, then deduplicated them and kept the deals flagged by two or more independent sources wherever possible. We spot-verified pricing directly on amazon.com.au on the day of writing, and deals reserved for Prime members are marked Prime-exclusive. Deals rotate daily across the seven-day sale, so always confirm the final price at checkout.

Amazon Prime Day Australia FAQs

When is Amazon Prime Day 2026 in Australia?

Amazon Prime Day 2026 runs in Australia from 12:01am AEST on Tuesday 8 July to 11:59pm AEST on Monday 14 July 2026, a seven-day event. It is separate from the United States sale, which ran earlier from 23 to 26 June 2026.

Do you need Amazon Prime to shop the deals?

The best discounts are reserved for Amazon Prime members, but some deals are open to everyone. A 30-day free trial unlocks the full sale, and you can cancel before it ends. Membership costs $9.99 a month or $79 a year.

Is Prime Day the same as Big Deals Day?

No. Prime Day is Amazon’s flagship July sale, while Big Deals Day is a separate, shorter event held in October ahead of the Black Friday and Christmas period. Both are members-first, but Prime Day is the larger of the two.

Are the Prime Day prices actually the lowest of the year?

Many are genuine annual lows, but not all. We cross-check current prices against recent history and flag Prime-exclusive pricing. Always confirm the live price at checkout, as deals rotate daily across the seven-day sale.

Follow Us On

Google
DiscoverGoogle
NewsPreferred
Source
Mr Scott Purcell, CFA

Co-Founder

Mr Scott Purcell, CFA

Scott Purcell CFA is Co-Founder and Director of Man of Many, Australia’s largest men’s lifestyle publisher and the nation’s first 100% carbon-neutral, Climate Active certified digital media brand. Since launching the site from a spare bedroom in 2012, he has ...

More about Scott
About Man of Many

Comments

We love hearing from you. or to leave a comment.

No comments yet. Be the first to give your opinion!

Trending Stories

Tattoo artist wearing a cap inks intricate design on a man's forearm in black and white.
ADVICE

40+ Best Tattoo Ideas for Men: Small, Meaningful & Arm Designs

Two men with buzz cuts, one in sunglasses and a casual shirt, the other in a suit, against a gradient background.
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

14 Best Buzz Cut and Fade Haircuts for Men: A Barber’s Guide

Andrew garfield iwc
WATCHES

The Best Watches at Wimbledon 2026 So Far

Toni Collette in a tense scene from the horror film Hereditary, with a shocked expression and dim lighting.
MOVIES & TV

20 Scariest Horror Movies of All Time, According to Science

Volvo ex60 review 0019 dscf8942
CARS

2026 Volvo EX60 Review: Scandinavian Serenity in the Spanish Mountains

Argentina captain Lionel Messi celebrates a goal at the 2026 World Cup.
HEALTH & FITNESS

Lionel Messi’s Football Diet & Workout Plan

Bmw x5 m60e xdrive 0004 p90646110 highres bmw x5 m60e xdrive 0
CARS

New BMW X5 Revealed With 600HP M60e xDrive Flagship and Yellow M Lights

Ferrari vs mclaren
CARS

McLaren W1 vs. Ferrari F80: Here’s What the Critics are Saying

2026 Toyota HiLux Rogue in red, front three-quarter view, parked on a rural dirt driveway with a wooden building nearby.
CARS

10 Most Popular Car Brands in Australia for 2026 (So Far)

Gta 6 disc header
GAMING

Physical Discs Are Dead, And ‘Grand Theft Auto 6’ Killed Them

Australia vs egypt fifa world cup round of 32 image 4
SPORT

Socceroos vs Egypt Preview: Australia’s Best Shot at World Cup History Starts at 4am

Man with styled short haircut and full beard in profile view against a soft gradient background.
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

12 Best Short Haircuts & Hairstyles for Men, According to a Barber (2026)

Tag heuer monaco chronograph ref cdw2150 fc8360
WATCHES

The Wind Up: 72 Hours with TAG Heuer’s Monaco Chronographs

Cristiano Ronaldo shirtless, flexing muscles on a football field with intense expression.
HEALTH & FITNESS

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Football Diet & Workout Plan

Man with glasses laughing while reading a red book indoors.
ENTERTAINMENT

23 Funny Urban Dictionary Words You Need to Use Now

Morgan waterhouse batcave mansion 0003 layer 1
ARCHITECTURE

Inside Australia’s $35 Million ‘Batcave’ Mansion

Narendra Modi Stadium aerial view at sunset, showcasing its vast seating capacity and surrounding landscape.
SPORT

12 Biggest Stadiums in the World, Ranked by Capacity

Tesla Model Y in blue driving on a tree-lined road with fallen leaves, showcasing its sleek design.
CARS

10 Best Selling EVs in Australia for 2026: Can Anyone Catch the Tesla Model Y?

Daniel Craig in a tuxedo aiming a gun, wearing a silver watch, with a focused expression against a dark background.
WATCHES

A Complete List of All James Bond 007 Watches

Henry Cavill wearing a Muscletech tank top and cap, standing confidently in a gym with hands on hips.
HEALTH & FITNESS

Henry Cavill’s Superman Diet & Workout Plan