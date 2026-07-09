Why Razer’s New Hammerhead V3 X Earbuds Have Separate Xbox and PS5 Versions

By Elliot Nash - News Updated: 9 July, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 3 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Razer has announced separate Hammerhead V3 X HyperSpeed earbuds for Xbox and PlayStation.

Both wireless gaming earbuds use 2.4GHz Razer HyperSpeed Wireless and Bluetooth 5.3.

The HyperSpeed Case doubles as a wireless receiver and charging case.

Battery life is rated at up to 10 hours, plus an additional 25 hours from the case.

Australian pricing and availability are yet to be confirmed.

Razer‘s new wireless Hammerhead V3 X HyperSpeed earbuds have arrived in two separate versions. One for Xbox, the other for PlayStation.

Both versions combine Razer’s 2.4GHz HyperSpeed Wireless with Bluetooth 5.3, giving players a dedicated low-latency connection for gaming and a standard Bluetooth connection for phones, tablets and other everyday devices.

But the star of the show is its charging case. Razer calls it the HyperSpeed Case, and it doubles as the earbuds‘ wireless receiver. Plug it into a console, mobile device or PC to unlock the 2.4GHz connection. Then there’s Razer’s SmartSwitch Dual Wireless feature, which lets players switch between HyperSpeed and Bluetooth, making it easier to move from a game to a phone call or music without digging through multiple settings.

Without the charging case, the earbuds are rated for up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge, with the case providing an extra 25 hours on the go. The earbuds also include IPX4 water resistance, touch controls and platform-specific spatial audio support, including Windows Sonic on Xbox, 3D Audio on PlayStation and THX Spatial Audio on PC.

Hammerhead V3 X HyperSpeed for Xbox | Image: Razer

Key Specs: Razer Hammerhead V3 X HyperSpeed for Xbox and PlayStation

Connectivity: 2.4GHz Razer HyperSpeed Wireless, Bluetooth 5.3

2.4GHz Razer HyperSpeed Wireless, Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless receiver: HyperSpeed Case

HyperSpeed Case Battery life : Up to 10 hours, plus 25 hours from the case

: Up to 10 hours, plus 25 hours from the case Water resistance: IPX4

IPX4 Controls: Touch controls

Touch controls Spatial audio: Windows Sonic on Xbox, 3D Audio on PlayStation, THX Spatial Audio on PC

Windows Sonic on Xbox, 3D Audio on PlayStation, THX Spatial Audio on PC Platforms: Xbox, PlayStation, PC, handheld, mobile

Why Did Razer Split The Xbox And PlayStation Versions?

Well, for reasons only Microsoft would know, Xbox still doesn’t support regular Bluetooth audio. So instead of a single universal pair, Razer has split its latest wireless gaming earbuds between the two.

The Xbox and PlayStation split still says a lot about where console audio is in 2026. You’d think that wireless earbuds would be universal across gaming these days. But, in reality, console support often depends on dongles, receivers, platform permissions and which box is sitting under the TV. Razer’s answer is to build that receiver into the charging case and give each console its own version.

While no Australian pricing or availability has been confirmed at this stage, the Razer Hammerhead V3 X HyperSpeed for Xbox and PlayStation are listed on Razer’s global site, with more local details expected to follow.