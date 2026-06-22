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Sennheiser accentum clip open ear true wireless earbuds 2
AUDIOTECH

Sennheiser’s New Open-Ear Buds Are Built for People Who Don’t Want ANC

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

Updated:

Readtime: 5 min

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  • Sennheiser has unveiled the ACCENTUM Clip, its new open-ear true wireless earbuds.
  • The clip-on design is built around “natural ambient awareness”, rather than ANC.
  • A 12mm driver, Dynamic EQ and LDAC support aim to improve open-ear sound quality.
  • Battery life is rated at 9 hours per charge, or 36 hours with the case.
  • Australian pricing and availability have not yet been confirmed.

Most wireless earbuds are still chasing the same idea: block out as much of the world as possible. Sennheiser’s new ACCENTUM Clip heads in the other direction.

The open-ear true wireless earbuds are built around what the brand calls “natural ambient awareness,” which means there’s no need for an electronic pass-through mode to hear traffic, coffee orders, office interruptions or the person trying to get your attention mid-playlist. Instead of sealing the ear canal, the ACCENTUM Clip uses a lightweight clip-on design with a flexible silicone bridge, positioning the driver near the ear while leaving it physically open to the outside world.

In creating the ACCENTUM Clip, Friederike Menking, Product Manager at Sennheiser, said the brand wanted “to elevate the standard of acoustic performance that open earbuds have traditionally struggled with.” That is the problem these earbuds are trying to solve: keep the world audible, while preserving what Sennheiser calls “the essence of your music.”

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ACCENTUM Clip (Cream) | Image: Sennheiser

Sennheiser ACCENTUM Clip: Key Specs

  • Design: Open-ear true wireless clip-on earbuds
  • Driver: 12mm dynamic driver
  • Audio codecs: SBC, AAC and LDAC; Hi-Res Audio Wireless certified
  • EQ: Dynamic EQ, plus 5-band EQ via the Sennheiser Smart Control Plus app
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth 6.0, multipoint and Google Fast Pair
  • Calls: Dual microphones in each earbud with AI noise reduction
  • Battery life: Up to 9 hours per charge, 36 hours total with the case
  • Fast charging: 10 minutes for up to 2 hours of playback
  • Durability: IP54 dust and sweat resistance, earbuds only
  • Weight: 6.8 grams per earbud
  • Colours: Black and Cream
  • Price: CAD$269.95 in Canada
  • Availability: China from 25 June 2026, Canada from 23 July 2026 and wider global availability from late July
  • Australian availability: Not yet confirmed
Learn More From Sennheiser
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ACCENTUM Clip (Black) | Image: Sennheiser

‘Natural Ambient Awareness’ Explained

In practical terms, “natural ambient awareness” is Sennheiser’s way of saying the ACCENTUM Clip does not need microphones to fake what an open ear already does. Where noise-cancelling earbuds use transparency modes to pipe outside sound back in, these leave the ear canal unobstructed from the start.

That should make them better suited to the everyday moments where full isolation is more annoying than useful: walking near traffic, sitting in an office, ordering coffee, training outdoors or taking calls without feeling sealed off from the room. Each earbud weighs 6.8 grams and uses a flexible silicone bridge to hold the driver close to the ear rather than pushing a tip inside it.

But once you remove the seal, you also remove one of the things that helps traditional earbuds produce bass and provide isolation. That’s where Sennheiser has focused its attention with the ACCENTUM Clip.

Sennheiser accentum clip open ear true wireless earbuds 1
ACCENTUM Clip | Image: Sennheiser

Bringing the ‘Essence of Music’ Back to Open Earbuds

To put some weight behind that claim, Sennheiser has fitted the ACCENTUM Clip with a 12mm dynamic driver, tuned for clarity, punchy bass and smoother treble over longer listening sessions. It has also added Dynamic EQ, which adjusts the tuning as playback volume changes. At lower levels, the earbuds compensate for tonal shifts. When the volume climbs, the curve pulls back to keep the sound balanced and avoid distortion.

For listeners with compatible devices, the ACCENTUM Clip also supports LDAC for higher-bitrate streaming, alongside the more common SBC and AAC codecs. The earbuds are Hi-Res Audio Wireless-certified, and the Sennheiser Smart Control Plus app adds a 5-band EQ, shareable presets, and Sound Check prompts for further tweaking.

None of that changes the basic physics of an open-ear design. Your ear canal is still open to the world, but at least Sennheiser is treating sound quality as the problem to solve, not the compromise to ignore.

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ACCENTUM Clip (Cream) | Image: Sennheiser
Sennheiser accentum clip open ear true wireless earbuds 9
ACCENTUM Clip (Black) | Image: Sennheiser

Battery Life, Calls and Where to Buy

Beyond the sound claims, the ACCENTUM Clip has the usual everyday boxes covered. Each earbud lasts up to 9 hours on a single charge, with the case extending total playback to 36 hours. A 10-minute top-up over USB-C adds two hours of listening, which means you’re never far away from another listening session. And if you’re planning to take these for a run or on your next workout, their IP54 rating gives these earbuds plenty of protection against dust and sweat.

For calls and device switching, the ACCENTUM Clip runs on Bluetooth 6.0, with multipoint connectivity, independent earbud use and a dual-microphone setup in each bud for phone calls. Sennheiser has also added AI noise reduction to help separate your voice from background noise during calls.

But if you’re hoping to pick up a pair, in either black or cream, the local picture is still unclear. The earbuds launch in China from 25 June 2026, before arriving in Canada from 23 July at CAD $269.95. Wider global availability is expected from late July, but Australian pricing and availability have not yet been confirmed.

Overall, Sennheiser is making the case that open-ear buds still have a useful place in a noise-cancelling world. They won’t give you the sealed-off thump of in-ear buds, but they are designed to give you natural ambient awareness without having to keep cycling between modes.

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ACCENTUM Clip | Image: Sennheiser

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Elliot Nash

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Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

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