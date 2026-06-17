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Man sleeping peacefully on his side wearing Ozlo Sleepbuds
TECH

Ozlo Sleepbuds: The Father’s Day Sleep Upgrade Dad Will Actually Use

Jacob Osborn
By Jacob Osborn - News

Updated:

Readtime: 5 min

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Here’s something every dad can use: a solid night of uninterrupted sleep. Sounds dreamy, doesn’t it (pun intended)? With Ozlo Sleepbuds, the dream has become a reality. Recently named one of TIME’s Best Inventions of 2025, these ergonomic buds feature advanced noise-masking audio technology that automatically activates once the wearer falls asleep. When noise-masking is in effect, everything from loud snoring to outdoor noise pollution fades into the distant backdrop. Click here and take $100 off from now until 16 June 2026. Can someone say “perfect Father’s Day gift?!”

Ozlo Sleepbuds earbuds resting in their charging case
The Ozlo Sleepbuds and charging case. Take $100 off this Father’s Day
Take $100 Off the Ozlo Sleepbuds (Ends 16 June)

The Benefits of Better Sleep

It was never a secret that a full night’s rest yields a better quality of life, but modern studies have put an even greater emphasis on the importance of sleep. The suggested amount of 7 to 8 hours of uninterrupted sleep doesn’t just result in obvious benefits like sharper cognition, but it can also reduce stress levels and even maintain better physical health. Think of your body as a battery that can either start the day at 5% or 100%, and you get the idea. It was with this in mind that the Ozlo Sleepbuds were created.

Shop the Ozlo Sleepbuds

From the Designers of the Original Bose Sleepbuds

The founding team behind the Ozlo Sleepbuds brings some serious bona fides to the table (or should we say mattress). In fact, some of the founders previously created the original Bose Sleepbuds, which likewise set all kinds of innovative benchmarks. Picking up where Bose left off, this new team of audio engineers, sleep researchers, and product designers set their sights on the ultimate solution for a better night’s rest, and the Ozlo Sleepbuds were born.

See Why TIME Named It a Best Invention

The Ergonomic Difference

When it comes to anything sleep-related, comfort is king. Hence, the founders of Ozlo Sleepbuds put long-lasting ergonomics at the tippy-top of their design pyramid. The direct outcome is a slim and ultra-lightweight design, complete with sculpted silicone tips of four different sizes, all to ensure maximum wearability and a secure seal. Even if you’re a side-sleeper, the buds remain unobtrusive all through the night, guaranteed.

Find Your Fit, Four Tip Sizes Included

The Noise (Masking) Factor

Is it just us, or does every sound seem ten times louder when you’re trying to fall asleep? It’s pitch black in the dead of night, and even the freaking air seems to be making some sort of noise. That’s not to mention the passing cars outside, or the creaks of your house, or the pets running around outside your door, or the steady snoring of your partner, or the whirring of a fan, or the…well, you get the point.

Enter noise-masking technology (think of it as top-shelf noise-cancellation), which uses the best in modern science to drown out any aural distractions. This advanced feature sits at the very heart of the Ozlo Sleepbuds, combining with the ergonomic design to deliver hour upon hour of uninterrupted sleep. What’s more, the buds can automatically detect when you’ve fallen asleep and activate noise-masking on their own.

Person reading in bed by lamplight beside a partner asleep with Ozlo Sleepbuds
Noise-masking blocks a snoring partner and a noisy home. See the Ozlo Sleepbuds
Block the Noise, Shop Ozlo Sleepbuds

Your New Nighttime Ritual

While designed to help you sleep, Ozlo Sleepbuds also deliver the functions you’ve come to expect from their traditional counterparts. Slip them into your lobes and stream music, an audiobook, a podcast, a meditation app, or whatever strikes your fancy as you put your mind at ease. Switch over to noise-masking when you’re starting to fade, or drift naturally into slumber and let the noise-masking activate all on its own, ensuring a proper night of uninterrupted sleep. Welcome to your new nighttime ritual.

Man wearing an Ozlo Sleepbud outdoors at sunset
Up to 10 hours of playback on a single charge. Take $100 off
Make It Your Nighttime Ritual

Ozlo Sleepbuds, At a Glance

Battery lifeUp to 10 hours of playback on a single charge
Noise controlAutomatic noise-masking that activates once you fall asleep
FitSlim, lightweight buds with four sizes of sculpted silicone tips, secure for side sleepers
AudioStream music, podcasts, audiobooks and meditation apps
PedigreeBuilt by creators of the original Bose Sleepbuds. Named one of TIME’s Best Inventions of 2025
Price$349 USD, now $249 USD until 16 June 2026 (save $100)
Scroll horizontally to view full table

Take $100 Off the Ozlo Sleepbuds this Father’s Day

There are the things a dad wants and the things a dad needs, and we’re putting “quality sleep” squarely in the latter column. The Ozlo Sleepbuds can deliver that very thing for up to 10 hours on a single charge. They normally retail for $349 USD, but you can score them for $249 USD from now until 16 June 2026. Grab a pair for yourself while you’re at it. After all, no one argues with a full night of uninterrupted sleep!

Claim $100 Off Before 16 June 2026

Ozlo Sleepbuds, Frequently Asked Questions

Do the Ozlo Sleepbuds block snoring?

Yes. The automatic noise-masking layers soothing sound over disturbances like a snoring partner, traffic and household noise, so they fade into the background once you fall asleep.

How long does the battery last?

The Ozlo Sleepbuds run for up to 10 hours of continuous use on a single charge, enough to cover a full night, with additional charges stored in the case.

Are they good for side sleepers?

They are designed for it. The slim, lightweight buds sit flush against the ear and come with four sizes of silicone tips, so they stay comfortable and secure even when you sleep on your side.

Are the Ozlo Sleepbuds better than the original Bose Sleepbuds?

They are built by some of the same team that created the original Bose Sleepbuds, picking up where that product left off with refined ergonomics, smarter automatic noise-masking and longer battery life.

When does the $100 Father’s Day offer end?

The $100 saving runs until 16 June 2026, dropping the price from $349 USD to $249 USD.

Get Dad the Gift of Sleep, $100 Off

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Jacob Osborn

Staff Writer

Jacob Osborn

Jacob Osborn is an accomplished author and journalist with over 10 years of experience in the media industry. He holds a Bachelor's degree in English and Communication Arts from the University of Wisconsin--Madison and co-authored a Young Adult novel through ...

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