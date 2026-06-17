Ozlo Sleepbuds: The Father’s Day Sleep Upgrade Dad Will Actually Use

By Jacob Osborn - News Updated: 18 June, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 5 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Here’s something every dad can use: a solid night of uninterrupted sleep. Sounds dreamy, doesn’t it (pun intended)? With Ozlo Sleepbuds, the dream has become a reality. Recently named one of TIME’s Best Inventions of 2025, these ergonomic buds feature advanced noise-masking audio technology that automatically activates once the wearer falls asleep. When noise-masking is in effect, everything from loud snoring to outdoor noise pollution fades into the distant backdrop. Click here and take $100 off from now until 16 June 2026. Can someone say “perfect Father’s Day gift?!”

The Benefits of Better Sleep

It was never a secret that a full night’s rest yields a better quality of life, but modern studies have put an even greater emphasis on the importance of sleep. The suggested amount of 7 to 8 hours of uninterrupted sleep doesn’t just result in obvious benefits like sharper cognition, but it can also reduce stress levels and even maintain better physical health. Think of your body as a battery that can either start the day at 5% or 100%, and you get the idea. It was with this in mind that the Ozlo Sleepbuds were created.

From the Designers of the Original Bose Sleepbuds

The founding team behind the Ozlo Sleepbuds brings some serious bona fides to the table (or should we say mattress). In fact, some of the founders previously created the original Bose Sleepbuds, which likewise set all kinds of innovative benchmarks. Picking up where Bose left off, this new team of audio engineers, sleep researchers, and product designers set their sights on the ultimate solution for a better night’s rest, and the Ozlo Sleepbuds were born.

The Ergonomic Difference

When it comes to anything sleep-related, comfort is king. Hence, the founders of Ozlo Sleepbuds put long-lasting ergonomics at the tippy-top of their design pyramid. The direct outcome is a slim and ultra-lightweight design, complete with sculpted silicone tips of four different sizes, all to ensure maximum wearability and a secure seal. Even if you’re a side-sleeper, the buds remain unobtrusive all through the night, guaranteed.

The Noise (Masking) Factor

Is it just us, or does every sound seem ten times louder when you’re trying to fall asleep? It’s pitch black in the dead of night, and even the freaking air seems to be making some sort of noise. That’s not to mention the passing cars outside, or the creaks of your house, or the pets running around outside your door, or the steady snoring of your partner, or the whirring of a fan, or the…well, you get the point.

Enter noise-masking technology (think of it as top-shelf noise-cancellation), which uses the best in modern science to drown out any aural distractions. This advanced feature sits at the very heart of the Ozlo Sleepbuds, combining with the ergonomic design to deliver hour upon hour of uninterrupted sleep. What’s more, the buds can automatically detect when you’ve fallen asleep and activate noise-masking on their own.

Noise-masking blocks a snoring partner and a noisy home. See the Ozlo Sleepbuds

Your New Nighttime Ritual

While designed to help you sleep, Ozlo Sleepbuds also deliver the functions you’ve come to expect from their traditional counterparts. Slip them into your lobes and stream music, an audiobook, a podcast, a meditation app, or whatever strikes your fancy as you put your mind at ease. Switch over to noise-masking when you’re starting to fade, or drift naturally into slumber and let the noise-masking activate all on its own, ensuring a proper night of uninterrupted sleep. Welcome to your new nighttime ritual.

Up to 10 hours of playback on a single charge. Take $100 off

Ozlo Sleepbuds, At a Glance

Battery life Up to 10 hours of playback on a single charge Noise control Automatic noise-masking that activates once you fall asleep Fit Slim, lightweight buds with four sizes of sculpted silicone tips, secure for side sleepers Audio Stream music, podcasts, audiobooks and meditation apps Pedigree Built by creators of the original Bose Sleepbuds. Named one of TIME’s Best Inventions of 2025 Price $349 USD, now $249 USD until 16 June 2026 (save $100) Scroll horizontally to view full table

Take $100 Off the Ozlo Sleepbuds this Father’s Day

There are the things a dad wants and the things a dad needs, and we’re putting “quality sleep” squarely in the latter column. The Ozlo Sleepbuds can deliver that very thing for up to 10 hours on a single charge. They normally retail for $349 USD, but you can score them for $249 USD from now until 16 June 2026. Grab a pair for yourself while you’re at it. After all, no one argues with a full night of uninterrupted sleep!

Ozlo Sleepbuds, Frequently Asked Questions