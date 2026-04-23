How ‘Bluey’ Sound Designer Dan Brumm Brought The Sounds of Australia to The World

By Elliot Nash - News Updated: 23 April, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 3 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

You may not be familiar with his name, but Dan Brumm is one of Australia’s most effective cultural exporters. As the sound designer behind Bluey, Brumm has helped send the everyday soundtrack of this country to millions of households worldwide, weaving kookaburras, cockatoos, lorikeets and the familiar noise of suburban Brisbane, backyard cricket, kids in the playground and barbecues on the verandah, into one of the world’s biggest family shows.

It’s a rare kind of cultural success. Plenty of Australian exports travel overseas, but few keep their local texture intact. Bluey is one of the rare local success stories to go global without sanding off its Aussie edges.

Dan Brumm, the sound designer helping Bluey share the sounds of Australia with the world | Image: danbrumm.com

Now, Brumm has lifted the lid on how he built that world, revealing the field recordings, backyard ambience and trusted studio tools from Sennheiser and Neumann that helped bring Bluey to life.

“I love the fact that I get to show how beautiful Australia sounds to the rest of the world,” says Brumm. “While these birds might sound mysterious to international audiences, they are simply a part of Australia that locals hear every morning.”

According to Brumm, authenticity was part of the brief from the beginning. His brother and series creator Joe Brumm wanted the show grounded in recognisable everyday sounds rather than exaggerated cartoon effects, helping the world of Bluey feel lived-in rather than manufactured.

That meant recording real locations whenever possible.

“If a character goes down a slide at a playground, I need to record that very sound. I went down one of these big, enclosed slides and was just banging around everywhere with my 416,” says Brumm. ​

That 416 is the Sennheiser MKH 416, Brumm’s trusted field recorder and, in his view, a longtime staple of Australian advertising thanks to its clear, upfront vocal sound.

When he’s in the studio, the Neumann TLM 103 is used to capture many of the child performers behind the show’s younger characters.

” has almost defined my career as a voiceover artist,” says Brumm. “Whether out in the field, or in the studio, I need mics I can trust will capture the sound beautifully.”

Which is why Bluey doesn’t just look Australian. It sounds Australian in a way global audiences instantly recognise as real, even if they’ve never set foot Down Under. Just be thankful the dreaded sounds of the leaf blower didn’t go along with it.

The Sennheiser MKH 416, Dan Brumm’s trusted field recorder for capturing real-world Bluey sounds | Image: Sennheiser

Sennheiser MKH 416

Brumm’s go-to microphone for capturing real-world sounds used in Bluey

Type: RF condenser shotgun microphone

RF condenser shotgun microphone Best Known For: Industry-standard voiceover and location recording mic

Industry-standard voiceover and location recording mic Polar Pattern: Super-cardioid / lobar

Super-cardioid / lobar Use Case: Voiceover, film, TV, field recording

Voiceover, film, TV, field recording Price: USD$1,049 / ~AUD$1,470

The Neumann TLM 103 studio microphone used on many of Bluey’s child performances | Image: Neumann

Neumann TLM 103

Used to record many of the child performances behind Bluey