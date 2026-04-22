Sennheiser HD 480 Pro Is a Comfortable Win For Creators Who Wear Glasses

By Elliot Nash - News Updated: 22 April, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 4 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Sennheiser has launched the new Sennheiser HD 480 Pro for creators and audio professionals.

Grooved ear pads are designed to improve comfort for glasses wearers.

Closed-back design helps with isolation, tracking and shared workspaces.

38mm dynamic drivers with a 3Hz–28,700Hz frequency response.

Priced from USD$479, with a Plus model at USD$519.

A lot of premium headphones are designed as though nobody wears glasses. The new Sennheiser HD 480 Pro isn’t the first to tackle that problem, but it is taking aim at one of personal audio’s most common comfort issues.

Launched this week, the new closed-back studio headphones are built for producers, engineers, musicians and creators who need reliable monitoring in louder or shared environments. But beyond the professional positioning, it’s the comfort-first design that stands out.

The new headphones use specially grooved ear pads that create a softer zone around the temples, allowing glasses to sit more naturally without pressing into your skull. It also helps maintain the seal around the earcups, something closed-back headphones rely on for accurate sound reproduction.

Sennheiser HD 480 Pro closed-back studio headphones in angled profile with detachable coiled cable | Image: Sennheiser

Even if you don’t wear glasses, Sennheiser uses a patented fit system designed to maintain even contact pressure across different head shapes, reducing pressure hotspots while keeping isolation consistent. In practical terms, it should feel secure without the usual clamp-force fatigue that can come with studio cans.

But comfort can only take you so far. The HD 480 Pro also has the specs to back it up.

Inside are 38mm dynamic drivers tuned for accurate playback rather than exaggerated bass, which should make it easier to hear where vocals, drums and instruments actually sit in a mix. The wide quoted frequency range suggests these headphones are built to reproduce everything from deep low-end rumble to subtle high-end detail without feeling cramped.

Its 130-ohm impedance also signals that these are proper studio cans. They’ll likely perform best plugged into an audio interface, mixer or dedicated headphone amp rather than straight into a phone or basic laptop jack. Maximum output is rated at 130 dB for plenty of clean volume when needed, while the 272-gram weight should help during long editing or recording sessions.

That cable can be connected to either the left or right side, depending on how your desk or studio is set up, making it easier to keep cords out of the way while recording or editing. There’s also a coiled section near the earcup designed to reduce the bumps and thuds you normally hear when a cable hits a desk, console or chair.

HD 480 Pro closed-back studio headphones | Image: Sennheiser

For those comparing options, the closed-back Sennheiser HD 480 Pro sits alongside the open-back Sennheiser HD 490 Pro. Open-backed still remains the better choice for quiet rooms and wider spatial mixing, while the closed-back pair is better suited to tracking, shared spaces, travel and anywhere isolation matters.

The Sennheiser HD 480 Pro is priced at USD$479, while the HD 480 Pro Plus, which includes a travel case instead of a carry bag, comes in at USD$519.

Sennheiser has never struggled with specs. Glasses or not, the HD 480 Pro stands out because it remembers someone still has to wear these things for hours.

Front view of the Sennheiser HD 480 Pro showing cushioned headband and over-ear closed-back design | Image: Sennheiser

Key Specs: Sennheiser HD 480 Pro

Acoustic Principle: Closed-back

Closed-back Ear Coupling: Circumaural

Circumaural Driver Type: Dynamic

Dynamic Driver Size: 38mm

38mm Frequency Response: 3Hz – 28,700Hz (-10 dB)

3Hz – 28,700Hz (-10 dB) Impedance: 130 ohms

130 ohms Sensitivity: 107 dB SPL (1 kHz / 1Vrms)

107 dB SPL (1 kHz / 1Vrms) Maximum SPL: 130 dB

130 dB THD: <0.5% (1 kHz, 100 dB SPL)

<0.5% (1 kHz, 100 dB SPL) Weight: 272g (without cable)

272g (without cable) Cable: Detachable, left or right side connection

Detachable, left or right side connection Connectors: 3.5mm with 6.3mm adapter

3.5mm with 6.3mm adapter Price: USD$479 (HD 480 Pro), USD$519 (HD 480 Pro Plus)

Australian pricing and availability to be confirmed.

Side profile of the Sennheiser HD 480 Pro highlighting minimalist earcup styling and cable connection | Image: Sennheiser

Replacement ear pads and headband cushion accessories for the Sennheiser HD 480 Pro | Image: Sennheiser

Included coiled cable and detachable connector with 3.5mm to 6.3mm adapter | Image: Sennheiser