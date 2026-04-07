Jabra Evolve3 85 Review: Clearer Calls Without the Hideous Headset

By Elliot Nash - Review Updated: 7 April, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 8 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Six-mic array with AI voice isolation, no boom arm needed

Adaptive noise cancellation adjusts to your environment in real time

Up to 25 hours talk time with fast charge support

Foldable design with compact case and integrated USB-C dongle

Tuned for voice clarity over music performance

Most office headsets don’t last long. Not because they don’t work, but because no one actually wants to wear them. Issued by IT, worn once or twice, they then disappear into a desk drawer until it’s time to move on to the next job. But in a post-Covid world of daily Zoom calls, the right headset can make all the difference when you’re trying to close a deal, or even just give a “nothing on my end!” to close out a group meeting.

Most headsets feel cheap, like the headphones you get given in economy class. Others get the job done, but look overly corporate. So people stop using them. They switch back to whatever they already have, usually a pair of familiar pod-shaped earbuds or headphones they actually want to be seen wearing. They probably won’t sound great, but at least you won’t look like a total dork.

That’s the challenge facing Jabra’s new Evolve3 85. While others are competing on active noise cancellation or finely tuned sound profiles for audiophiles, Jabra is trying to do something more practical: make your voice clearer in the environments where you actually do your work.

After weeks of trying them out in different environments, including the office and a busy CBD pub during happy hour, here’s the Man of Many verdict.

Jabra Evolve3 85 Over-Ear Headphones | Image: Jabra

The Biggest Change: The Boom Mic is Gone

Jabra’s Evolve3 85s are being sold on what’s missing: there’s no boom arm. For years, that protruding mic defined enterprise headsets. It also made them instantly recognisable, and not in a good way.

Jabra has replaced it with a beamforming microphone array backed by deep neural network processing. In layman’s terms, Jabra’s Evolve3 85s is designed to isolate your voice without needing that ugly microphone sitting in front of your mouth.

It might not sound radical on paper, but in practice, it changes how the headset fits into your day. Without the boom arm, the Evolve3 85 looks like a normal set of over-ear headphones. Something you’d actually keep on between calls.

Image: Jabra

Smaller, Lighter and Easier to Carry

One of the first things that stands out is how compact it is. The Evolve3 folds down neatly into its case, which is smaller than you’d expect for a full over-ear headset like this. But my favourite part is how the USB-C dongle locks into the spine of the case, so you’re not digging around your bag trying to find it before a call.

It’s also noticeably lighter than most over-ear headphones, a feature that matters most if you’re wearing them for hours at a time or moving between locations.

Image: Jabra

So… Does It Actually Make Calls Better?

This is where the Evolve3 85 starts to justify itself. During the unveiling at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Sydney, Jabra demonstrated the microphone in a live video call from the balcony. Contending with wind and a very loud bystander, the laptop microphone made it almost impossible to follow the conversation.

Once they switched to the Jabra, the room reacted immediately. The difference was obvious. The voice came through clearly, without sounding processed or artificial.

But that’s a laptop microphone. The real test is how it compares to other headphones.

I took my pair to the Occidental Hotel in Sydney during happy hour, which is about as unforgiving as it gets. Packed room, overlapping conversations, glasses clinking everywhere, classic tunes from every speaker. The kind of environment where most microphones fall apart, and calls usually end with “I’ll ring you back later.”

Compared to everything else I tested, the difference was as obvious as it was on the MCA balcony. Voices came through cleaner, with far less background noise creeping into the call. The only thing that got close was using the iPhone handset on its own, which already does a solid job filtering noise.

Even then, the Jabra still had the edge. There was a slight amount of background noise leaking through, but noticeably less than other headphones. In a place like this, that gap becomes hard to ignore.

You don’t sound like you’re calling from the middle of a crowd. You sound like you’re somewhere quieter than you actually are.

What You’re Actually Getting

Image: Jabra

Jabra positions the Evolve3 85 as a voice-first headset built for modern work, and the feature set reflects that.

At the centre is a six-microphone array paired with what Jabra calls ClearVoice, a system trained on millions of voice samples to separate speech from background noise. This is the tech that allows the headset to pick you out in busy environments without relying on a boom mic.

Noise cancellation has also been reworked. It adapts in real time depending on your surroundings, rather than running at a fixed level. That means it’s doing double duty, cutting down distractions for both calls and general listening.

Battery life is another strong point. You’re looking at up to 25 hours of talk time, or significantly more if you’re just listening. And if you forget to charge it, a quick five-minute top-up gives you enough power to get through most of a workday.

There are also a few features that feel more enterprise-driven, but still useful. The battery is replaceable, connectivity includes Bluetooth multipoint and a dedicated USB-C dongle, and there’s support for device management and security features that matter more in corporate environments.

It’s a long list. But all of it comes back to one thing: making sure your voice comes through clearly, wherever you’re working.

Tuned for Voices, Not Acoustics

If you’re coming into this expecting a music-first experience, you’ll notice the difference immediately.

Vocals are clear and forward, which makes sense given the focus on calls. Outside of that, the sound is generally flatter than what you’d get from a higher-end pair of consumer headphones.

There’s less warmth, less depth, and the soundstage feels more contained. Guitars don’t carry the same weight, and bass lacks impact. Even compared to my own Jabra Elite 75t earbuds, music feels less engaging here.

But it’s not so much a flaw as it is a decision. These aren’t trying to compete with audiophile headphones. They’re turned to make voices easier to hear and easier to understand.

Image: Jabra

Image: Jabra

Wait, It Costs How Much?

At around AU$960, or just over AU$1,050 with the charging stand, the Evolve3 85 isn’t something you pick up on impulse. That price alone will rule it out for a lot of people. And that’s fair. Because Jabra isn’t expecting consumer purchases. It’s the enterprise contracts that make this headset a worthwhile business expense.

While you can buy these headphones yourself, the Evolve3 85 is still an enterprise product at its core.

Features like the replaceable battery and long-term durability make sense for companies managing large fleets of devices. But they’re just as relevant for individuals who rely on their gear every day.

Jabra also stepped away from consumer earbuds a few years ago to focus more heavily on enterprise and professional use cases. While I mourn the loss of its earbuds division, Jabra is deliberately narrowing its focus on what it does best.

There’s less interest in competing on music quality, more attention on voice, especially as more work starts flowing through tools that rely on clear input.

Who This Headset Is Actually For

Most consumers aren’t going to find themselves comparing the Jabra Evolve3 85 to other consumer headphones. Because if you’re mostly listening to music, or only jump on the occasional call, there are better options that balance sound and convenience more evenly.

But if your day is built around calls, whether that’s meetings, client work, or constant back-and-forth conversations, the Evolve3 85 starts to make more sense.

This is a headset for people who spend more time speaking through a microphone than listening through headphones.

Image: Jabra

The Man of Many Takeaway

Most office headsets end up in a drawer for a reason. The Evolve3 85 doesn’t completely change that, but it does make a strong case for reconsidering it. Not because it sounds better for music, or looks dramatically different, but because it improves the part of your day most people overlook.

Better voice hardware won’t matter to everyone. But if your work lives on calls, it might matter more than you think.

Jabra Evolve3 85 Key Specs

Type: Over-ear wireless headset

Over-ear wireless headset Weight: 220g

220g Microphones: 6 x digital MEMS (beamforming)

6 x digital MEMS (beamforming) Voice Tech: Jabra ClearVoice (AI noise reduction)

Jabra ClearVoice (AI noise reduction) Active Noise Cancellation: Adaptive ANC

Adaptive ANC Transparency Mode: HearThrough

HearThrough Battery Life: Up to 25 hours (calls), Up to 120 hours (music, ANC off)

Up to 25 hours (calls), Up to 120 hours (music, ANC off) Fast Charging: 5 minutes = up to 5 hours of use (optional wireless charging base)

5 minutes = up to 5 hours of use (optional wireless charging base) Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3, USB-C dongle (included, 3.5mm wired option)

Bluetooth 5.3, USB-C dongle (included, 3.5mm wired option) Multipoint: Yes (2 devices simultaneously)

Yes (2 devices simultaneously) Charging: USB-C and Wireless charging supported

USB-C and Wireless charging supported Special Features: Replaceable battery, On-head detection (auto pause/play), Busylight indicator, Spatial sound support

Replaceable battery, On-head detection (auto pause/play), Busylight indicator, Spatial sound support Price: AU$959.00 ($1,059 with GST)

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