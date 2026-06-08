10 Biggest Announcements from Xbox Showcase 2026

The Xbox Showcase 2026 delivered exactly what fans were hoping for, packing in surprise reveals, long-awaited updates, and plenty of new game announcements. If you missed the event, here are all the announcements from this year’s showcase.

June is one of the busiest months on the gaming calendar, with publishers and developers pulling back the curtain on what’s next. The showcase season kicked off with PlayStation’s State of Play, which featured a first look at God of War Laufey, a deeper dive into the next Tomb Raider game, and several other major reveals.

Following that was the Summer Games Fest event, which kicked things off with Resident Evil: Veronica and ended with the announcement of Final Fantasy VII Revelation, the final chapter of the Final Fantasy VII remake trilogy.

Now, after a week packed with announcements, trailers, and world premieres, Microsoft has had its turn in the spotlight. The Xbox Showcase brought a stacked lineup of upcoming titles and exciting new reveals, along with a dedicated deep dive into Gears of War: E-Day, giving fans plenty to look forward to over the coming months.

While you can always sit through and watch the full show above, we’ve pulled together a recap of the biggest announcements shown throughout. Let’s dive right into the Xbox Showcase 2026.

1. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 DMZ

Starting this list at the end of the show, Microsoft closed out the Xbox Games Showcase with a first look at a new mode for the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4. Called DMZ, this extraction based mode will be completely separate from both the campaign and multiplayer.

First introduced in 2022’s Modern Warfare II as a beta, DMZ later became a free-to-play mode in Warzone. DMZ is getting a huge facelift for Modern Warfare 4. Players will now be able to drag and revive teammates like they can in Battlefield 6, have access to a forward operating base to prepare for missions and much more. Dynamic weather is also present, which is sure to make combat even more unpredictable.

2. Gears of War: E-Day

As a huge Gears of War fan, we’re also excited when a new game is on the way., and while we had initially hoped to see the story of Gears 5 continue, developer The Coalition has decided to go back in time. Taking players back into the world of Marcus Fenix and Dom Santiago for Gears of War: E-Day.

Kicking off the event with a new trailer for the game, the Xbox Games Showcase set the scene for the upcoming title. For any Gears of War fans, E-Day was the event that started it all. The beginning of what would then become the decades-long battle between humanity and the Locust horde.

The most surprising part of the Gears of War: E-Day showing was the confirmation that it would be an Xbox console exclusive. Sorry, PlayStation 5 users, you’re missing out. With the console exclusivity less important than it previously was, this signifies a big return to what could mean the reinvigoration of the console wars, which have largely been forgotten in modern days.

3. Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition

Since the appointment of new Xbox CEO Asha Sharma, we’ve seen a distinct shift as the company returns to its roots. From changing its logo back to include the iconic green colour once synonymous with the brand, to lowering Game Pass prices, it’s been a transformative few months for Xbox. In keeping with this run, a brand new Xbox Series X model was announced at the Showcase. It’s safe to say it’s truly beautiful.

The Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition harkens back to consoles of old, drawing heavy inspiration from the original Xbox console. Its new translucent green design, paired with the new Xbox Wireless Controller X25 Special Edition, is nostalgia at its finest. Releasing in November 2026, be sure to start saving your pennies if you want to get your hands on this limited edition console.

4. Doom: The Dark Ages Revelations

The Doom franchise is back, this time with an epic-looking expansion! id Software’s Doom: The Dark Ages has brand new content on the way called Revelations. This first-look showed off everyone’s favourite Doomslayer destroying enemies with a new weapon called the Chain Spear. All of which takes place throughout a new, snowy terrain.

The new Chain Spear can be seen helping Doomslayer reflect bullets, grapple to ledges, and levitate around enemies. This new DLC is set to arrive on July 7, 2026.

5. State of Decay 3

State of Decay is one of the most underrated zombie apocalypse series in recent years. Players instantly fell in love with the series for its vast open world, difficulty, and yep, you guessed it, hordes of zombie foes to battle through. While we knew that State of Decay 3 was on the way, the Xbox Showcase 2026 offered a first look at gameplay for the upcoming title through a new trailer.

With new enemies and visuals, the State of Decay series looks to be truly back and better than ever. Developer Undead Labs still hasn’t revealed a release date. However, we did get a 2027 release window. What’s more, confirmation that it will be released on PlayStation, Xbox Series S/X and PC.

6. Persona 4 Revival

Persona fans were treated to a great preview of what to expect from Persona 4 Revival. As a full recreation of the original title, Persona 4 Revival features improved gameplay and updated aesthetics for modern audiences. The iconic RPG will also be getting some quality-of-life updates and enhanced visuals to really dial up the experience.

Persona 4 Revival was also given a release date of February 18, 2027. Luckily for Xbox users, it’s coming to Game Pass on day one.

7. Halo: Campaign Evolved

It wouldn’t be an Xbox Showcase without some sort of mention of the iconic Halo franchise. After all, Master Chief is synonymous with the big green machine. At this year’s event, audiences got treated to a new trailer for the upcoming Halo: Campaign Evolved.

The new footage teased the inclusion of brand-new story content coming to the game. This includes three new missions set one year before the events of the main story of Halo: Combat Evolved. What’s more, a release date was confirmed. We can expect Halo: Campaign Evolved to arrive on July 26, 2026.

8. Fable

The new Fable has been in some development turmoil in the lead-up to its release throughout 2026. However, we did get a brief but exciting showing at the Xbox Showcase. The game’s main villain will be played by none other than Hayley Atwell. Atwell is best known for her role as Peggy Carter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Fable was also gifted with a firm release date, set to launch on February 23, 2027.

9. Minecraft Dungeons 2

Over six years since the first Minecraft Dungeons was released, its sequel now has a confirmed release date of September 29, 2026. While it’s surprising that the game is releasing in September, given basically every developer is avoiding that month over the havoc GTA 6 will inevitably have on sales, I guess there likely isn’t much overlap between the demographic of Minecraft Dungeons and GTA players.

Minecraft Dungeons will be dropping on Xbox Series S/X and PC, and will be available via Game Pass.

10. Spyro: A Realm Beyond

After years of waiting, it has finally been announced that a brand new Spyro title is on the way. When developer Toys for Bob took over the beloved PlayStation 1 franchise and reignited the mascot once again, audiences had been holding their breath that a new game would be in the works. After all, we saw both Crash Bandicoot and Ratchet and Clank be given that treatment. So why not everyone’s favourite purple dragon?

The cinematic trailer for Spyro: A Realm Beyond strongly harkened back to the original games. Brightly coloured, distinct lands shown throughout. However, unlike the original games, in which Spyro can only glide around, A Realm Beyond appears to let Spyro take flight completely. No release date has been confirmed yet, so stay tuned.



