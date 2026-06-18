New Microsoft Surface Pro and Surface Laptops Are Faster, Sharper and More Expensive

By Elliot Nash - News Updated: 18 June, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 7 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Microsoft has unveiled new Surface Pro and Surface Laptop models in Australia.

The new 13-inch Surface Pro, 13.8-inch Surface Laptop and 15-inch Surface Laptop run Snapdragon X2 processors.

Surface Pro now starts from AU$1,799, while the new Snapdragon X2 13-inch model starts from AU$2,699.

Surface Laptop now starts from AU$1,999, while the new Snapdragon X2 models start from AU$2,799.

The outgoing Surface Laptop 7th Edition and Surface Pro 11th Edition launched locally from AU$1,899.

Microsoft has unveiled its next Surface Pro and Surface Laptop models, bringing Snapdragon X2 processors to the 13-inch Surface Pro and larger Surface Laptop devices.

The new models replace Microsoft’s previous premium Surface Pro and Surface Laptop machines, bringing faster graphics claims, longer battery figures, sharper displays and a few new colours into the mix.

They also cost more than the outgoing models.

The broader Surface Pro range now starts at AU$1,799, while the Surface Laptop family starts at AU$1,999. Those prices look fairly reasonable until you notice they apply to the smaller Snapdragon X Plus models. If you want the new Snapdragon X2 hardware, you are looking at AU$2,699 for the 13-inch Surface Pro, AU$2,799 for the 13.8-inch Surface Laptop, or AU$2,899 for the 15-inch Surface Laptop.

Surface Laptop | Image: Microsoft

Microsoft Surface Pro and Surface Laptop: Key Specs

Surface Pro 12-inch

Processor: 8-core Snapdragon X Plus

8-core Snapdragon X Plus Display : 12-inch PixelSense LCD, 2880 x 1920, 90Hz

: 12-inch PixelSense LCD, 2880 x 1920, 90Hz Battery life: Up to 16 hours video playback

Up to 16 hours video playback Colours: Platinum, Violet and Ocean

Platinum, Violet and Ocean Australian pricing: From AU$1,799

Surface Pro 13-inch

Processor: Snapdragon X2 Plus or Snapdragon X2 Elite

Snapdragon X2 Plus or Snapdragon X2 Elite Display: 13-inch PixelSense OLED or LCD, 2880 x 1920, 120Hz HDR

13-inch PixelSense OLED or LCD, 2880 x 1920, 120Hz HDR Battery life: Up to 15.5 hours video playback

Up to 15.5 hours video playback Graphics: Up to 53 per cent faster graphics performance than the previous generation

Up to 53 per cent faster graphics performance than the previous generation Colours: Platinum, Black, Dune

Platinum, Black, Dune Australian pricing: From AU$2,699

Surface Laptop 13-inch

Processor: 8-core Snapdragon X Plus

8-core Snapdragon X Plus Display: 13-inch PixelSense LCD touchscreen, 1920 x 1280, 60Hz

13-inch PixelSense LCD touchscreen, 1920 x 1280, 60Hz Battery life: Up to 23 hours video playback

Up to 23 hours video playback Colours: Platinum, Violet and Ocean

Platinum, Violet and Ocean Australian pricing: From AU$1,999

Surface Laptop 13.8-inch

Processor: Snapdragon X2 Plus or Snapdragon X2 Elite

Snapdragon X2 Plus or Snapdragon X2 Elite Display: 13.8-inch PixelSense HDR LCD touchscreen, 2304 x 1536, 120Hz

13.8-inch PixelSense HDR LCD touchscreen, 2304 x 1536, 120Hz Battery life: Up to 20 hours video playback

Up to 20 hours video playback Graphics: Up to 58 per cent faster graphics performance than the previous generation

Up to 58 per cent faster graphics performance than the previous generation Colours: Platinum, Black, Dune, Jade

Platinum, Black, Dune, Jade Australian pricing: From AU$2,799

Surface Laptop 15-inch

Processor: Snapdragon X2 Plus or Snapdragon X2 Elite

Snapdragon X2 Plus or Snapdragon X2 Elite Display: 15-inch HDR PixelSense LCD touchscreen, 3270 x 2180, 120Hz

15-inch HDR PixelSense LCD touchscreen, 3270 x 2180, 120Hz Battery life: Up to 19 hours video playback

Up to 19 hours video playback Graphics: Up to 58 per cent faster graphics performance than the previous generation

Up to 58 per cent faster graphics performance than the previous generation Colours: Platinum and Black

Platinum and Black Australian pricing: From AU$2,899

Surface Pro | Image: Microsoft

Snapdragon X2 Brings More Power to the Surface

The major update across the new 13-inch Surface Pro and larger Surface Laptop models is the move to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X2 processors.

For the 13-inch Surface Pro, Microsoft is offering either a 10-core Snapdragon X2 Plus or 12-core Snapdragon X2 Elite chip. Microsoft says the new 2-in-1 delivers up to 53 per cent faster graphics performance than the previous generation, alongside up to 15.5 hours of battery life during video playback.

The 13.8-inch and 15-inch Surface Laptop models get the same Snapdragon X2 Plus and Snapdragon X2 Elite options, with Microsoft claiming up to 58 per cent faster graphics performance over the outgoing Surface Laptop. You’ll also get up to 20 hours of battery life for video playback on the 13.8-inch model, and up to 19 hours on the 15-inch model.

These machines are aimed at heavier browser sessions, long workdays away from your desk, photo editing, design tools, video calls and the local AI features Microsoft is building into Windows. The Surface Pro gets the same broad upgrades, but keeps its tablet-first flexibility.

Surface Laptop | Image: Microsoft

What Has Been Replaced?

The new models replace Microsoft’s previous premium Surface Pro and Surface Laptop generation, which launched locally in 2024 with Snapdragon X chips.

Both the Surface Laptop 7th Edition and Surface Pro 11th Edition arrived in Australia from AU$1,899, while the 15-inch Surface Laptop 7th Edition was priced from AU$2,399. The Surface Pro 11th Edition with Snapdragon X Elite and OLED display was priced at AU$2,699.

This year, Microsoft has split the Surface line a little more clearly. The cheaper 12-inch Surface Pro and 13-inch Surface Laptop remain in the range with Snapdragon X Plus processors. The new Snapdragon X2 hardware starts with the 13-inch Surface Pro, 13.8-inch Surface Laptop and 15-inch Surface Laptop.

The lower-priced models still have a job, especially if you just want a cheaper way into Surface, only without the full X2 refresh Microsoft is pushing with this launch.

Surface Pro | Image: Microsoft

Surface Pro Keeps the Same Trick, But Adds More Polish

The new 13-inch Surface Pro keeps the familiar formula: a thin Windows tablet, an adjustable kickstand, optional keyboard support and access to the Surface Slim Pen (sold separately).

It’s all about flexibility with the Surface Pro. Use it as a tablet, clip on a keyboard when you need something closer to a laptop or pair it with the pen for sketching, marking up documents or turning it into a digital notebook.

Available with either an OLED or LCD PixelSense display, both with a 2880 x 1920 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR support, the new 13-inch model also gets a 1440p Quad HD front-facing camera with an ultrawide field of view.

The new Surface Pro comes in Platinum, Black, and Dune, a new softer champagne-style finish, which is a nicer way of saying sparkling beige.

Annoyingly, the keyboard is still optional, so the AU$2,699 starting price does not include the full laptop-style setup most Surface Pro buyers will likely want. Add a Surface Pro Keyboard or Flex Keyboard, and the total cost climbs again. No wonder they don’t include “laptop” in the name.

Surface Laptop | Image: Microsoft

Surface Laptop Gets a Sharper 15-Inch Screen

Microsoft’s new Surface Laptop update is more straightforward: aluminium body, touchscreen, tall 3:2 display, a physical keyboard and the kind of clean, rounded premium-laptop design that now seems compulsory at this end of the market.

The main changes sit inside the machine and on the screen. The 13.8-inch model uses a 2304 x 1536 PixelSense HDR LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the 15-inch version steps up to a 3270 x 2180 HDR PixelSense LCD. Microsoft says the 15-inch model has moved from 201 pixels per inch to 262 pixels per inch, which should make text, images, spreadsheets and creative work look crisper.

There’s also the new Jade colour for the 13.8-inch Surface Laptop, alongside Platinum, Black and Dune. It’s a step towards the more colourful options you’d find from Apple, especially in a category where most premium laptops still default to silver, grey or black and call it a day.

Both new Surface Laptop sizes also include Microsoft’s haptic touchpad and the company’s latest camera setup, which Microsoft says is the No.1 ranked laptop camera by DXOMARK.

Surface Pro | Image: Microsoft

Faster Surface, Higher Price

Surface has never really been the bargain aisle of Windows hardware. Microsoft usually brings cleaner design, good screens, strong cameras and a more polished version of the Windows laptop experience.

This refresh keeps that idea intact. The new Surface Pro is still the flexible one, built for people who actually want the tablet, kickstand, keyboard and pen setup. The Surface Laptop is the better option if you’re after a normal laptop that opens, types and gets out of the way.

The real change is the price. Microsoft says the new Snapdragon X2 models are faster and sharper, and they probably are. But the price jump is now big enough that you have to want the latest Surface, not just a better one. With last-generation models still floating around for less, the new Pro and Laptop look like stronger machines, but not obvious upgrades.