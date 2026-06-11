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Asus expertbook ultra 1
TECH

ASUS’ Sub-1kg ExpertBook Ultra Claims to Outpace NVIDIA’s RTX 4050

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

Updated:

Readtime: 4 min

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  • ASUS has launched the ExpertBook Ultra in Australia, with pricing starting from AUD$3,399
  • The business laptop weighs in at 0.99kg and measures just 10.9mm at its thinnest
  • ASUS claims its integrated Intel Arc B390 graphics can outperform an NVIDIA RTX 4050 laptop GPU at 30W TGP
  • It also features a 14-inch 3K Tandem OLED touchscreen, local AI tools and enterprise-grade security

ASUS has launched the ExpertBook Ultra in Australia, a 0.99kg business laptop with integrated Intel graphics that ASUS claims can outperform an NVIDIA RTX 4050 laptop GPU at 30W TGP. Don’t know what that means? Let’s break it down.

For a laptop this thin and light, the ExpertBook Ultra is making a much louder graphics claim than you would usually expect. The RTX 4050 is the kind of discrete laptop GPU you would normally find in a gaming or creator-focused machine, while integrated graphics usually live inside thinner laptops where battery life, heat and portability matter more than outright power.

The ExpertBook Ultra is being positioned as a business laptop that can deliver graphics performance closer to a dedicated GPU setup, without adding the weight and power demands you would normally expect from that kind of hardware.

That puts it beyond the usual email, browser tab and PowerPoint workload. If the numbers hold up, the Intel Arc B390 graphics should make it more credible for image and video editing, large presentations, local AI tools, data dashboards and the sort of multitasking that can make thinner work laptops feel underdone.

Asus expertbook ultra 3
ASUS ExpertBook Ultra | Image: Supplied

ASUS ExpertBook Ultra: Key Specs

  • Weight: 0.99kg
  • Thickness: 10.9mm at its thinnest point
  • Graphics: Intel Arc B390 integrated graphics
  • Display: 14-inch 3K Tandem OLED touchscreen
  • Resolution: 2880 x 1800
  • Battery: 70Wh, rated for up to 26 hours
  • Storage: PCIe Gen 5×4 SSD, with claimed read speeds above 14,000MB/s
  • Ports: USB-C and USB-A on both sides, HDMI 2.1, combo audio jack
  • Price: From AUD$3,399
  • Availability: Available now in Australia

The performance claims don’t stop with graphics. The ExpertBook Ultra is also listed with 50W of sustained CPU performance without thermal throttling, despite measuring just 10.9mm at its thinnest point. In practical terms, that means the laptop is designed to keep supplying power to the processor during heavy workloads, rather than quickly pulling back performance once heat builds up.

The laptop itself is built from aerospace-grade AZ31B magnesium-aluminium alloy, with ASUS’ Nano Ceramic Technology surface treatment designed to improve scratch and wear resistance. At 0.99 kg, it’s light enough to disappear into a work bag and sits well below the roughly 1.6kg weight of a 14-inch MacBook Pro.

Asus expertbook ultra 9
ASUS ExpertBook Ultra | Image: Supplied

More Than Your Standard Business Laptop

One of the more immediate upgrades for anyone coming from a standard work laptop will be the display. The ExpertBook Ultra features a 14-inch 3K Tandem OLED touchscreen with a 2880 x 1800 resolution, a 30Hz to 120Hz variable refresh rate and up to 1,400 nits of peak HDR brightness. It also uses low-reflection Gorilla Glass Matte, which should help under office lights, in the sun or near windows.

There’s also plenty of storage to keep up. The ExpertBook Ultra uses PCIe Gen 5×4 storage capable of read speeds above 14,000MB/s, depending on configuration. Port selection includes USB-C and USB-A ports on both sides, HDMI 2.1 and a combo audio jack.

The laptop also packs a 70Wh battery, rated for up to 26 hours of battery life. Though, as always, real-world battery life will depend on screen brightness, workload, configuration and how hard you push the machine.

Security features have also been considered, with NIST SP 800-193 BIOS resilience compliance, a self-healing Dual BIOS ROM backup, a physical webcam shield, fingerprint login and IR facial recognition.

On the AI front, because we can’t talk tech without it, the ExpertBook Ultra is a Copilot+ PC and includes ASUS’ MyExpert AI suite, including AI ExpertMeet. There’s no subscription or cloud dependency required, which should appeal to business users who want AI features without sending everything through the cloud.

Asus expertbook ultra 4
ASUS ExpertBook Ultra | Image: Supplied

Price and Availability

The ASUS ExpertBook Ultra is available now in Australia through ASUS authorised resellers, with pricing starting from AUD $3,399 for the Intel Core Ultra 5 version and configurations running up to Intel Core Ultra X7. ASUS is also offering a $300 Flight Centre gift card on eligible purchases via redemption during June.

We’ll have to wait and see whether the ExpertBook Ultra can live up to ASUS‘ loftier claims, but we like what we see. It’s lightweight, thin, powerful on paper, fitted with an OLED touchscreen, and still offers the security and AI features business users tend to expect. For a work laptop that weighs less than a kilo, that is a fair bit to work with.

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Asus expertbook ultra 5
ASUS ExpertBook Ultra | Image: Supplied

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Elliot Nash

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Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

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