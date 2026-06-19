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CARS

Rolls-Royce’s New Sydney Showroom Has an Atelier for Multi-Million Dollar Commissions

Ben McKimm
By Ben McKimm - News

Updated:

Readtime: 5 min

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  • Rolls-Royce Sydney debuts a new retail space in Alexandria.
  • The showroom features a dedicated Bespoke Commissioning Atelier.
  • High-net-worth clients can specify complex multi-million dollar vehicle builds.
  • Base pricing for the 2026 Black Badge Ghost hits $800,000.
  • Autosports Group spearheads this regional expansion into experiential luxury.

We’ve watched the luxury automotive landscape shift away from traditional dealership transactions toward highly immersive, experiential environments. Every luxury car brand wants a piece of this action, but not every luxury car brand is Rolls-Royce. Ultra-high-net-worth buyers increasingly view vehicles as moving canvases, so brands have evolved their physical spaces to accommodate complex personalisation requests.

That’s the purpose behind the new Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Sydney showroom, which officially opened its doors to a completely reimagined retail space on O’Riordan Street in Alexandria on 18 June 2026. The investment follows a global trend in which the average value of bespoke content reaches record highs each year, driven locally by complex commissions such as the Black Badge Ghost Gamer, which positions the facility to compete directly with private commissioning lounges from rivals like Bentley, Aston Martin, Ferrari, and McLaren.

Whether this ultra-contemporary retail format can successfully capture the attention of a younger, self-made generation of Australian entrepreneurs remains to be seen. However, the structural upgrades suggest a clear departure from traditional old-money luxury formats, and that’s another trend that Rolls-Royce and many luxury brands are watching closely.

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Rolls-Royce Sydney | Image: Supplied / Rolls-Royce

Key Upgrades for the Rolls-Royce Sydney Showroom

  • Pantheon Grille Entrance: Exterior facade features an entry design structurally inspired by the iconic Rolls-Royce Pantheon Grille.
  • Bespoke Commissioning Atelier: Dedicated workspace equipped with an extensive array of rare wood veneers, surface finishes, and intricate embroidery threads.
  • Cabinet of Curiosities: Curated installation housing materials, objects, and creative references sourced directly from the Australian landscape.
  • Dual-Market Expansion: Facility solidifies a regional luxury network expansion managed by Autosports Group, following the launch of their Auckland showroom in April 2025.
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Rolls-Royce Sydney, Julian Jenkins, Irene Nikkein, and Nick Pagent | Image: Supplied / Rolls-Royce

How Does the New Space Influence Bespoke Commissions?

The core of the Alexandria showroom is the Bespoke Commissioning Atelier, an environment where clients can select physical textiles and rare materials for their motor car. It’s in response to local demand, where there’s an increasing need for individualised commissions that move beyond standard paint options into highly complex aesthetic realms, e.g., the Rolls-Royce Spectre ‘Bailey’ commission.

By providing direct physical access to rare components, the facility attempts to streamline the design phase for commissions that rival global one-offs.

Julian Jenkins, Director of Sales & Brand at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, highlighted the strategic importance of physical spaces in the commissioning journey, “Australia has been part of the Rolls-Royce story from the very beginning, with only the 54th Rolls-Royce to be made ordered by Australian Archibald Black in 1906, and today we are proud to write its next chapter.”

“While Goodwood remains our home, showrooms such as this bring the marque to life for our clients; it is where their vision of a Bespoke motor car is first imagined and where their Rolls-Royce journey begins. This new showroom reflects our commitment to Australia and our valued partnership with Autosports Group. As the face and voice of the marque in Sydney, they play an important role in connecting our clients and friends of the brand with the elegance and craftsmanship of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.”

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Rolls-Royce Sydney | Image: Supplied / Rolls-Royce

Design and Presence from the Street

The architectural framework rejects the dark, heavy aesthetics of traditional automotive retail, focusing instead on the interplay of harbour light and open spatial design. The iconic Spirit of Ecstasy remains a primary focus in the interior, anchoring the visual transition between the brand’s traditional heritage and its modern retail direction.

Nick Pagent, CEO and Managing Director of Autosports Group, noted that the environment was tailored to reflect the creative independence of the modern local buyer: “Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Sydney has been on an extraordinary journey, and this reimagined showroom is the natural expression of where we stand today.”

“Our clients are among Australia’s most dynamic and creative individuals; they don’t simply want a motor car – they want to commission a statement of who they are. This space has been designed precisely for them: an environment that inspires, invites exploration, and transforms the act of acquiring a Rolls-Royce into an experience they will remember for a lifetime.”

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Rolls-Royce Sydney | Image: Supplied / Rolls-Royce

You Can’t Put a Price on Bespoke Luxury

Commissioning a bespoke vehicle introduces an open-ended financial commitment that depends heavily on individual material selections.

However, models like the Ghost Series II start at AUD$645,000, with Black Badge variants pushing up to $772,900. The all-electric Spectre enters the local market from AUD$810,886, but a new model will arrive soon after the global announcement of the Spectre Series II.

Access to the Atelier is fully integrated into the client acquisition process through Autosports Group, and if you have to ask how much these options are, you probably can’t afford them. More information about the new Rolls-Royce showroom in Sydney can be found at the brands website, linked below.

Learn more at Rolls-Royce Sydney

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Ben McKimm

Journalist - Automotive & Tech

Ben McKimm

Ben lives in Sydney, Australia. He has a Bachelor's Degree (Media, Technology and the Law) from Macquarie University (2020). Outside of his studies, he has spent the last decade heavily involved in the automotive, technology and fashion world. Turning his ...

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