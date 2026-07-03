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One-of-One Rolls-Royce Phantom Regatta Brings High-Seas Luxury to the Tarmac

Ben McKimm
By Ben McKimm - News

Updated:

Readtime: 6 min

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  • Rolls-Royce revealed the one-of-one Phantom Regatta road yacht at Goodwood.
  • Marine-themed paintwork mirrors the waterline of a luxury racing yacht.
  • The cabin evokes a sailing vessel travelling under full sail.
  • Handcrafted walnut picnic tables mimic authentic maritime deck caulking.
  • A custom starlight headliner depicts tidal currents around the island.

No one does bespoke ultra-luxury automotive commissions quite like Rolls-Royce. While every other million-dollar car brand on earth experiments with materials and colours, the Goodwood brand works with its clients to craft themed builds that lean more towards art than automotive. The brand’s line-up of motor cars is the perfect canvas for demonstrating advanced manufacturing capabilities and bespoke design heritage. With the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed around the corner, Rolls-Royce has presented the Phantom Regatta, based on the top-of-the-range Extended model.

This particular vehicle honours the competitive racing yachts that frequent the English South Coast, drawing styling inspiration from the Solent and Chichester Harbour, where the vehicle was unveiled in these pictures. Like all of the brands’ commissions, this anchors (pardon the pun) the tailoring to its localised history, as Solent is close to the coastal home of co-founder Sir Henry Royce. By treating the platform’s long wheelbase as a luxury deck, the design team surrounded passengers with textures typically reserved for custom ocean vessels.

Under the bodywork, the Rolls-Royce Phantom Regatta (based on the Extended platform) features the brand’s signature 6.75-litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine. While other high-end luxury rivals like the Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner adopt modern hybridisation, this traditional flagship isn’t interested in such, and records combined WLTP fuel consumption between 15.6 and 16.2 litres per 100 kilometres as a result, not that the single owner would care.

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Rolls-Royce Phantom Regatta | Image: Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

What’s New for the Phantom Regatta?

The new Rolls-Royce Phantom Regatta adds a host of new additions over the standard car:

  • Hand-laid two-tone Regatta Blue over English White exterior finish mirrors a yacht’s waterline.
  • Mirror-polished 22-inch disc wheels replicate the stainless steel winches of a racing yacht.
  • Interior suite splits leather layout between Navy Blue and Grace White to suggest full sails.
  • Rear picnic tables feature 16 hand-laid Royal Walnut planks separated by Black Bolivar caulking.
  • Bespoke Starlight Headliner places 1,307 fibre-optic nodes to map regional tidal currents.

Now, let’s take a closer look inside the cabin.

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Rolls-Royce Phantom Regatta | Image: Rolls-Royce Motor Cars
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Rolls-Royce Phantom Regatta | Image: Rolls-Royce Motor Cars
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Rolls-Royce Phantom Regatta | Image: Rolls-Royce Motor Cars
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Rolls-Royce Phantom Regatta | Image: Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

The internal layout replicates the configuration of a premium sailing vessel under full sail. Deep Navy Blue leather is used for the front compartment, while the rear passenger suite features a Grace White finish that suggests clean sailcloth and ocean wake.

Contrast stitching, seat piping, and the steering wheel utilise both primary tones, while the brand monograms are embroidered in a specialised turquoise thread that evokes shallow coastal waters.

While the baseline platform retains its dual-screen layout featuring a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a central high-definition infotainment display hidden behind the dashboard glass, this commission emphasises tactile artistry over the sorts of digital real estate that we’ve seen in other BMW products, including the recently unveiled BMW X5 M60e xDrive. The primary dashboard is a gallery space that houses a full-width, hand-painted artwork named Watercolour, created over a two-week period using custom paints on an open-pore wooden substrate to mimic wave motion. Satin-finished Royal Walnut veneer flows down the waterfall section and rear doors, requiring roughly 120 hours of configuration to align the bookmatched grain perfectly from the centre outward.

Tucked away within the cabin is a navigation detail hidden on the functional eyeball air vents. Tilting the passenger-side vent forward reveals the engraved coordinates for Goodwood House, while the driver-side vent displays the exact position of the Home of Rolls-Royce. These two points are less than a mile apart, subtly referencing the vehicle’s birthplace.

Finally, our favourite feature of the Phantom Extended, the rear picnic table, has been upgraded with 16 individual planks separated by a continuous two-millimetre strip of Black Bolivar wood to mimic standard marine caulking. Overhead, the signature Starlight Headliner trades standard star patterns for a specialised arrangement mimicking the tidal movements near the Isle of Wight.

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Rolls-Royce Phantom Regatta | Image: Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

Exterior Execution and Concealed Navigation Coordinates

Most attention has been paid to the interior of the Rolls-Royce Regatta, but the exterior still leans on its classical proportions that have always evoked maritime architecture.

The two-tone Regatta Blue and English White paint split creates a distinct visual boundary that lowers the car’s perceived centre of gravity on the road. This styling treatment pairs directly with the 22-inch fully polished disc wheels to flash mirror reflections reminiscent of high-end deck hardware. These match the expansive, polished metal surfaces, complementing the brightwork of the traditional front grille and creating an imposing street identity that balances raw physical scale with highly focused visual elegance.

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Rolls-Royce Phantom Regatta | Image: Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

Price and Availability

If you have to ask, you can’t afford it. Commissions for Rolls-Royce are never based on price, but to put the cost in perspective, the Phantom Extended starts at AUD$1,119,650 before on-road costs.

This is a substantial baseline before any individual tailoring or option packages are applied. However, because the Regatta variant exists as a strictly limited one-of-one global commission, its final transaction price remains a secret, though it’s worth mentioning that the comprehensive paint and wood customisation elevates the final cost significantly.

It’s proof that while other luxury brands like Ferrari, McLaren, and Bentley offer high-end customisation, Rolls-Royce still operates in its own league. One-of-one automotive assets in this ultra-luxury tier operate independently of the standard depreciation trends that affect mass-produced luxury vehicles, another benefit for owners. While modern electric platforms face rapid obsolescence cycles due to shifting battery standards, a highly customised combustion flagship retains long-term value rooted in manual artisanal labour and material scarcity. By transforming a traditional flagship sedan into this road-going land yacht, the manufacturer caters to collectors who couldn’t care less about temporary digital novelty.

Learn more at Rolls-Royce
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Rolls-Royce Phantom Regatta | Image: Rolls-Royce Motor Cars
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Rolls-Royce Phantom Regatta | Image: Rolls-Royce Motor Cars
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Rolls-Royce Phantom Regatta | Image: Rolls-Royce Motor Cars
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Rolls-Royce Phantom Regatta | Image: Rolls-Royce Motor Cars
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Rolls-Royce Phantom Regatta | Image: Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

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Ben McKimm

Journalist - Automotive & Tech

Ben McKimm

Ben lives in Sydney, Australia. He has a Bachelor's Degree (Media, Technology and the Law) from Macquarie University (2020). Outside of his studies, he has spent the last decade heavily involved in the automotive, technology and fashion world. Turning his ...

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