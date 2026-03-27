Home/Auto/Cars
Rolls royce cullinan yachting feature
CARS

Rolls-Royce Cullinan Yachting Collection is Hand-Painted Maritime Mastery

Ben McKimm
By Ben McKimm - News

Published:

Readtime: 5 min

Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

  • Rolls-Royce revealed four bespoke Cullinan Yachting private commissions.
  • Each unique vehicle represents a specific compass direction.
  • The interiors feature marine-grade Open Pore Teak wood detailing.
  • Hand-painted fascias depict the wake of a moving boat.
  • Leather seats feature an intricate, hand-stitched nautical rope pattern.
  • The Starlight Headliner replicates animated Mediterranean wind maps.

If there were ever a brand to tie that connection between cars and yachts, it would be Rolls-Royce. With marine-grade teak detailing, hand-painted nautical fascias, Mediterranean wind-pattern Starlight Headliners, and distinctive exterior finishes, the four Rolls-Royce Cullinan Yachting commissions unveiled today draw inspiration from the cardinal points of the compass – North, South, East, or West.

It’s the latest example of what Rolls-Royce can accomplish under its own roof, where the wants and needs of clients are explored in ways no other automotive brand on the planet can.

The word that you’re looking for is “Bespoke,” and it’s expressed most clearly through the hand-painted elements of these Cullinan Yachting motor cars. Here, the fascia and picnic tables include artworks that capture the trailing wake of a tender at speed, bound for a yacht at anchor. So popular is hand-painting that the brand now employs full-time artisans dedicated to this specialised craft. It took two months of experimentation to create these compositions, refining paint hue combinations, application techniques and lacquering processes. Let’s take a closer look inside the four Cullinan Yachting vehicles.

DirectionExterior ColorTropical, serene, warm climes
NorthCrystal over Light BlueArctic/High-latitude cold waters
SouthCrystal over Arabian Blue IVTropical, serene warm climes
EastDark Silk TealDeep-water mystery and calm
WestSapphire GunmetalStorm-lit ocean skies
Scroll horizontally to view full table
Rolls royce cullinan yachting interior
Rolls-Royce Cullinan Yachting | Image: Rolls-Royce
Rolls royce cullinan yachting tray 2
Rolls-Royce Cullinan Yachting | Image: Rolls-Royce
Rolls royce cullinan yachting rear seats
Rolls-Royce Cullinan Yachting | Image: Rolls-Royce
Rolls royce cullinan yachting headrest
Rolls-Royce Cullinan Yachting | Image: Rolls-Royce

A Cabin Built Like a Deck

This painted composition is the highlight of the motor car, but there are many, many more elements that go into creating these vehicles. Let’s take the fascia, for example, which is finished in a Bespoke paint named Piano Milori Sparkle. It’s a rich, metallic blue that evokes the deep tones of the Côte d’Azur. Meanwhile, Open Pore Teak is used throughout the interior, including the rear Waterfall, the rear centre console lid, and the door panels. Those familiar with high-end yachts will recognise the material from the decks. Here, it’s chosen for its connection to water, natural tactility, and visual warmth.

We have to pause at the Waterfall inside the Cullinan Yachting because it’s a masterpiece. You’ll notice the precisely cut, hand-assembled marquetry compass motif, which furthers the maritime theme. Each design features more than 40 individual pieces of veneer in Sycamore, Teak, Ash and Black Bolivar.

The rest of the interior is finished in Arctic White and Navy Blue leather, with contrast stitching, piping and headrest monograms in Navy. The seat inserts feature a Bespoke rigging pattern, hand-stitched in diagonal bands using Rolls-Royce’s signature thread by an artisan with a personal connection to the Royal Navy. Trained in yarn, weave, and embroidery construction, the direction of each stitch reflects the structure. Essentially, it’s nautical ropework made into embroidery. This rope motif continues to the illuminated treadplates, visible when opening the coach doors.

Of course, the signature Rolls-Royce starlight headliner is featured, but with static and animated hand-placed fibre-optic stars in patterns inspired by Mediterranean wind maps.

Rolls royce cullinan yachting hand etch
Rolls-Royce Cullinan Yachting | Image: Rolls-Royce
Rolls royce cullinan yachting hand etch 2
Rolls-Royce Cullinan Yachting | Image: Rolls-Royce
Rolls royce cullinan yachting badge 1
Rolls-Royce Cullinan Yachting | Image: Rolls-Royce
Rolls royce cullinan yachting spirit
Rolls-Royce Cullinan Yachting | Image: Rolls-Royce

A Legacy Continued

“Yachting is a world inhabited by many of our clients, and one we’ve come to know intimately,” said Martina Starke, Head of Bespoke Design, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.

“These highly Bespoke Cullinan motor cars celebrate the deep connection between that culture and Rolls-Royce: a relationship that began with our founder, Charles Rolls, and continues to this day. From shared design values with racing vessels to collaborations with marine designers for clients who wish to pair their motor car with their yacht, maritime craft has long informed our approach. In these four Bespoke commissions, that long-standing association is expressed through meticulous marine-inspired details and authentic materials, true to the spirit of adventure that defines Cullinan and the world of yachting alike.”

Exterior colours are the main difference among the four Rolls-Royce Cullinan Yachting models. North arrives in Crystal over Light Blue, South in a deep, serene Crystal over Arabian Blue IV, East is rendered in Dark Silk Teal, and West appears in Sapphire Gunmetal to reflect a storm-lit ocean sky. Each is finished with a hand-painted compass motif on the front wings, with the corresponding directional point highlighted in red, complemented by a hand-applied Twin Coachline in Phoenix Red and Arctic White. They ride on 22-inch Fully Polished alloy wheels, which mirror the brightwork and deck fittings of contemporary yachts.

For more details of Rolls-Royce’s shared heritage with the world of yachting, please visit the brand’s website, linked below.

Learn more at Rolls-Royce
Rolls royce cullinan yachting front end 2
Rolls-Royce Cullinan Yachting | Image: Rolls-Royce

Follow Us On

Google
DiscoverGoogle
NewsPreferred
Source
Ben McKimm

Journalist - Automotive & Tech

Ben McKimm

Ben lives in Sydney, Australia. He has a Bachelor's Degree (Media, Technology and the Law) from Macquarie University (2020). Outside of his studies, he has spent the last decade heavily involved in the automotive, technology and fashion world. Turning his ...

More about Ben
About Man of Many

Comments

We love hearing from you. or to leave a comment.

No comments yet. Be the first to give your opinion!

Trending Stories

Shaffa 2
FOOD

17 Best Bottomless Brunches in Sydney for 2026

Onitsuka tiger x versace
SNEAKERS & SHOES

Onitsuka Tiger x Versace: If It’s A Loafer, Why Does It Have Laces?

Socceroos vs cameroon
SPORT

Socceroos vs Cameroon: How To Watch The Final Test Before the 2026 World Cup

The upgrade 8 home accessories that bring new life to your space
STYLE

8 Best Home Accessories to Easily Elevate Your Living Spaces

1
STYLE

Should You Get Bangs? Your Guide to the Men’s Fringe Trend

Spirits
DRINKS

The $22 Billion Hangover: Why the World’s Biggest Distillers Just Hit a Wall

Girard-Perregaux Laureato Three Gold Bridges | Image: The Hour Glass
WATCHES

Girard-Perregaux Combines Two Legends to Create a Supreme Icon

Afeela 1f eature
CARS

Sony and Honda’s AFEELA 1 ‘Car of the Future’ Has Been Cancelled

Porsche design's new watch manufactory in grenchen inside 11
WATCHES

Inside Porsche Design’s New ‘Drive In’ Watch Manufactory in Grenchen

Hbo original harry potter series 2
MOVIES & TV

Our First Look at The Harry Potter Series Reveals More Than Just Magic

Lark new whiskies
DRINKS

Lark Distillery’s New Range is All About Taking Aussie Whisky To The World

Fuel shortage
CARS

5 Ways Soaring Fuel Prices Are Hitting Everyday Australians

Ryan gosling watch collection feature image
CULTURE

Of Course Ryan Gosling’s Taste in Watches is Impeccable

Click Frenzy Travel Sale 2026
TRAVEL

The Best Deals On Flights, Hotels And Tours From The 2026 Click Frenzy Travel Sale

Jfk jr in love story on disney 2
STYLE

Style Guide: How to Nail JFK Jr’s Classic 90s Fashion

Alan ritchson reacher 2
MOVIES & TV

‘Reacher’ Star Alan Ritchson Won’t Face Charges After Neighbourhood Fight Caught on Tape

Porsche taycan turbo gt review
CARS

2026 Porsche Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach Package Review: Daily Driving Australia’s Quickest Car

Clavicular ends interview with andrew callaghan channel 5
CULTURE

“Looksmaxxing” King Clavicular Storms Off Interview Thanks to One Simple Answer

The madison reviews 2
MOVIES & TV

Is ‘The Madison’ worth watching? The reviews are in