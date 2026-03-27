Rolls-Royce Cullinan Yachting Collection is Hand-Painted Maritime Mastery

By Ben McKimm - News Published: 27 Mar 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 5 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Rolls-Royce revealed four bespoke Cullinan Yachting private commissions.

Each unique vehicle represents a specific compass direction.

The interiors feature marine-grade Open Pore Teak wood detailing.

Hand-painted fascias depict the wake of a moving boat.

Leather seats feature an intricate, hand-stitched nautical rope pattern.

The Starlight Headliner replicates animated Mediterranean wind maps.

If there were ever a brand to tie that connection between cars and yachts, it would be Rolls-Royce. With marine-grade teak detailing, hand-painted nautical fascias, Mediterranean wind-pattern Starlight Headliners, and distinctive exterior finishes, the four Rolls-Royce Cullinan Yachting commissions unveiled today draw inspiration from the cardinal points of the compass – North, South, East, or West.

It’s the latest example of what Rolls-Royce can accomplish under its own roof, where the wants and needs of clients are explored in ways no other automotive brand on the planet can.

The word that you’re looking for is “Bespoke,” and it’s expressed most clearly through the hand-painted elements of these Cullinan Yachting motor cars. Here, the fascia and picnic tables include artworks that capture the trailing wake of a tender at speed, bound for a yacht at anchor. So popular is hand-painting that the brand now employs full-time artisans dedicated to this specialised craft. It took two months of experimentation to create these compositions, refining paint hue combinations, application techniques and lacquering processes. Let’s take a closer look inside the four Cullinan Yachting vehicles.

Direction Exterior Color Tropical, serene, warm climes North Crystal over Light Blue Arctic/High-latitude cold waters South Crystal over Arabian Blue IV Tropical, serene warm climes East Dark Silk Teal Deep-water mystery and calm West Sapphire Gunmetal Storm-lit ocean skies Scroll horizontally to view full table

Rolls-Royce Cullinan Yachting | Image: Rolls-Royce Rolls-Royce Cullinan Yachting | Image: Rolls-Royce Rolls-Royce Cullinan Yachting | Image: Rolls-Royce Rolls-Royce Cullinan Yachting | Image: Rolls-Royce

A Cabin Built Like a Deck

This painted composition is the highlight of the motor car, but there are many, many more elements that go into creating these vehicles. Let’s take the fascia, for example, which is finished in a Bespoke paint named Piano Milori Sparkle. It’s a rich, metallic blue that evokes the deep tones of the Côte d’Azur. Meanwhile, Open Pore Teak is used throughout the interior, including the rear Waterfall, the rear centre console lid, and the door panels. Those familiar with high-end yachts will recognise the material from the decks. Here, it’s chosen for its connection to water, natural tactility, and visual warmth.

We have to pause at the Waterfall inside the Cullinan Yachting because it’s a masterpiece. You’ll notice the precisely cut, hand-assembled marquetry compass motif, which furthers the maritime theme. Each design features more than 40 individual pieces of veneer in Sycamore, Teak, Ash and Black Bolivar.

The rest of the interior is finished in Arctic White and Navy Blue leather, with contrast stitching, piping and headrest monograms in Navy. The seat inserts feature a Bespoke rigging pattern, hand-stitched in diagonal bands using Rolls-Royce’s signature thread by an artisan with a personal connection to the Royal Navy. Trained in yarn, weave, and embroidery construction, the direction of each stitch reflects the structure. Essentially, it’s nautical ropework made into embroidery. This rope motif continues to the illuminated treadplates, visible when opening the coach doors.

Of course, the signature Rolls-Royce starlight headliner is featured, but with static and animated hand-placed fibre-optic stars in patterns inspired by Mediterranean wind maps.

Rolls-Royce Cullinan Yachting | Image: Rolls-Royce Rolls-Royce Cullinan Yachting | Image: Rolls-Royce Rolls-Royce Cullinan Yachting | Image: Rolls-Royce Rolls-Royce Cullinan Yachting | Image: Rolls-Royce

A Legacy Continued

“Yachting is a world inhabited by many of our clients, and one we’ve come to know intimately,” said Martina Starke, Head of Bespoke Design, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.

“These highly Bespoke Cullinan motor cars celebrate the deep connection between that culture and Rolls-Royce: a relationship that began with our founder, Charles Rolls, and continues to this day. From shared design values with racing vessels to collaborations with marine designers for clients who wish to pair their motor car with their yacht, maritime craft has long informed our approach. In these four Bespoke commissions, that long-standing association is expressed through meticulous marine-inspired details and authentic materials, true to the spirit of adventure that defines Cullinan and the world of yachting alike.”

Exterior colours are the main difference among the four Rolls-Royce Cullinan Yachting models. North arrives in Crystal over Light Blue, South in a deep, serene Crystal over Arabian Blue IV, East is rendered in Dark Silk Teal, and West appears in Sapphire Gunmetal to reflect a storm-lit ocean sky. Each is finished with a hand-painted compass motif on the front wings, with the corresponding directional point highlighted in red, complemented by a hand-applied Twin Coachline in Phoenix Red and Arctic White. They ride on 22-inch Fully Polished alloy wheels, which mirror the brightwork and deck fittings of contemporary yachts.

For more details of Rolls-Royce’s shared heritage with the world of yachting, please visit the brand’s website, linked below.