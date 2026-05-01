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Ferrari purosangue handling speciale
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Ferrari Purosangue Handling Speciale Debuts With Sharper V12 Dynamics

Ben McKimm
By Ben McKimm - News

Updated:

Readtime: 5 min

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When Ferrari launched the Purosangue, the brand spent considerable effort convincing the world that its high-riding V12 was not an SUV but an FUV. It was a necessary distinction for a manufacturer built on mid-engine balance, but the reality of the luxury market meant a four-door, four-seater capable of daily utility was needed. With rivals like the Lamborghini Urus Performante and Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT pushing the envelope of physics, Maranello has responded for the second time with a more focused iteration designed to bridge the gap between a versatile cruiser and a genuine driver’s car.

The centrepiece remains the naturally-aspirated 6.5-litre V12, producing 725 cv (715 hp) at a screaming 7,750 rpm. While the raw output hasn’t increased, the engineering focus has shifted to how that power reaches the tarmac, introducing a revised active suspension system that reduces body movement by 10%. With a 0-100 km/h time of 3.3 seconds and a top speed exceeding 310 km/h, the Purosangue maintains its status as a performance leader, but this new configuration aims to deliver a more compact, direct feel through corners.

Whether these technical refinements translate to a noticeably different character on the road depends on how the software manages the car’s 2,033 kg dry weight. By sharpening the mechanical and electronic responses without compromising the cabin’s overall usability, Ferrari wants to satisfy a niche group of buyers who find the standard setup too soft for spirited weekend runs through the Swiss Alps. The result is a configuration that leans further into the “sporting” side of its dual-purpose identity.

Ferrari Purosangue Handling Speciale Specs

Specification
Engine6.5L V12 – 65° – Dry Sump
Power Output725 cv @ 7,750 rpm
Transmission8-speed dual clutch F1 DCT
Acceleration (0-100km/h)3.3 Seconds
Starting Price€430,000 (approx. AUD$704,000)
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Ferrari purosangue handling speciale rear three quarter
Ferrari Purosangue Handling Speciale | Image: Ferrari

What’s New for the Purosangue Handling Speciale?

  • Revised Active Suspension: New calibration designed to reduce body movements by 10%, delivering a more direct and compact drive.
  • Aggressive Shift Logic: Quicker response times and more decisive gear changes, specifically when using the ‘Race’ and ‘ESC-Off’ Manettino modes.
  • Enhanced V12 Acoustics: Dedicated in-cabin sound setting that is more pronounced during startup and under heavy acceleration.
  • Unique Aesthetics: Exclusive diamond-cut wheels, carbon-fibre side shields, and matt black exhaust tips distinguish the configuration.
  • Sporting Interior Touches: Dedicated interior plaque and revised manual shifting strategies at engine speeds above 5,500 rpm.
Ferrari purosangue handling speciale interior 21/9
Ferrari Purosangue Handling Speciale | Image: Ferrari

How Does the Handling Speciale Sharpen the Driving Experience?

The core of this update lies in the software and calibration of the existing hardware. Ferrari revised the shift strategies of the 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox to prioritise a sharper sensation of thrust during acceleration.

This is most evident at medium-to-high engine speeds (specifically above 5,500 rpm) where the manual mode becomes more engaging for the driver.

By tightening the active suspension, the vehicle reacts more immediately to steering inputs. The goal was to enhance the feeling of control during rapid changes of direction, a difficult feat for a vehicle of this stature. The underlying transaxle architecture remains, keeping the weight distribution at 49% front and 51% rear to maintain the balance typical of Ferrari’s front-mid-engined sports cars.

Ferrari purosangue handling speciale front thee quarter static
Ferrari Purosangue Handling Speciale | Image: Ferrari
Ferrari purosangue handling speciale front wheel
Ferrari Purosangue Handling Speciale | Image: Ferrari
Ferrari purosangue handling speciale front fender badge
Ferrari Purosangue Handling Speciale | Image: Ferrari
Ferrari purosangue handling speciale front end
Ferrari Purosangue Handling Speciale | Image: Ferrari

Design and Street Presence

Visually, the Handling Speciale configuration introduces subtle but recognisable changes that do not alter the car’s original proportions.

The addition of carbon-fibre side shields and a black rear Prancing Horse emblem adds a layer of aggression, while the satin-finished Ferrari script and matt black exhaust tips provide a more technical look.

When we look inside, the hallmark four-seat layout is preserved, ensuring that the car’s everyday versatility is not sacrificed for its newfound sporting focus. You’ll find red coloured carbon fibre on the doors, and plenty of alcantara.

Ferrari purosangue handling speciale rear end with badge
Ferrari Purosangue Handling Speciale | Image: Ferrari

Price and Availability

The Handling Speciale configuration was presented on 29th April 2026 as an exclusive option available on request for Purosangue clients.

While Ferrari has not yet listed a specific price premium for this setup in Australia, it includes the brand’s standard seven-year maintenance programme. This service covers all regular maintenance at 20,000 km intervals or once a year, performed by technicians trained at the Maranello factory.

This update reflects a broader trend in the high-performance market where software and suspension tuning are used to extract extra layers of personality from existing platforms. It remains a sign of the times that even a V12 Ferrari must now balance its track-bred DNA with the requirement of being a daily-driven luxury asset.

Learn more at Ferrari
Ferrari purosangue handling speciale rear end on road
Ferrari Purosangue Handling Speciale | Image: Ferrari

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Ben McKimm

Journalist - Automotive & Tech

Ben McKimm

Ben lives in Sydney, Australia. He has a Bachelor's Degree (Media, Technology and the Law) from Macquarie University (2020). Outside of his studies, he has spent the last decade heavily involved in the automotive, technology and fashion world. Turning his ...

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