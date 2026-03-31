This Life-Size LEGO Ferrari 12Cilindri Spider is Built from 554,767 Bricks

By Ben McKimm - News Updated: 31 March, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 3 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

LEGO built a 1:1 scale Ferrari 12Cilindri Spider.

It contains 554,767 bricks and weighs nearly 1,800 kg.

Master Builders spent over 2,300 hours constructing the replica.

It features working headlights and authentic Ferrari design elements.

The attraction opened at the LEGOLAND New York Resort.

The most impressive thing about this 1:1 scale LEGO Ferrari 12Cilindri Spider isn’t the 2,300 man-hours that went into it or the 554,767 bricks. It’s the fact that it is actually heavier than the car it’s based on. Despite having no working engine or gearbox, this plastic Ferrari weighs in at nearly 1,800 kg, while the real vehicle has a dry weight of just 1,620 kg (3,571 lbs).

Powered by a naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12 engine (F140HD) producing 830 cv (819 hp) at 9,250 rpm and 678 Nm of torque, we went to Lisbon, Portugal, for the global launch of the Ferrari when it arrived early last year. We immediately fell in love with its on-road dynamics and comfort. It’s impressive that such a potent performer can live two lives as a focused supercar and a GT cruiser.

Now, LEGO has stripped back all of that traditional Ferrari engineering to create the largest LEGO Ferrari ever constructed. We have to hand it to the LEGO Master Model Builders who brought it to life – it looks absolutely fantastic.

LEGO Ferrari 12Cilindri Spider | Image: Ferrari

LEGO Ferrari 12Cilindri Spider Key Specifications

Model: LEGO Ferrari 12Cilindri Spider

LEGO Ferrari 12Cilindri Spider Scale: 1:1 (Life-size)

1:1 (Life-size) Location: LEGOLAND New York Resort (Ferrari Build & Race experience)

LEGOLAND New York Resort (Ferrari Build & Race experience) Color: Rosso Corsa

Rosso Corsa Brick Count: 554,767 bricks

554,767 bricks Weight (LEGO Model): Nearly 1,800 kg

Nearly 1,800 kg Weight (Real Car): 1,620 kg (3,571 lbs) dry weight

1,620 kg (3,571 lbs) dry weight Build Time: Over 2,300 hours

Over 2,300 hours Builders: LEGO Master Model Builders

LEGO Master Model Builders Engine (Real Car Base): Naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12 (F140HD)

Naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12 (F140HD) Power (Real Car Base): 830 cv (819 hp) at 9,250 rpm

830 cv (819 hp) at 9,250 rpm Torque (Real Car Base): 678 Nm

Despite all these bricks, the LEGO Ferrari has kept many key brand features intact, including functional and design elements such as working headlights, the iconic manettino on the steering wheel, carbon-ceramic brakes, and the New York license plate.

LEGO Ferrari 12Cilindri Spider | Image: Ferrari

The New LEGOLAND New York Experience

Launched at LEGOLAND New York Resort to celebrate the opening of the new LEGO Ferrari Build & Race experience, the 12Cilindri is the highlight. Beyond staring at the life-size model, guests can create and race their own mini LEGO Ferraris on interactive test ramps.

More experiences are available at the 150-acre Hudson Valley LEGOLAND New York resort with 40-plus rides, attractions and seasonal events, as well as a 250-room hotel located just steps from the park’s entrance. New York is now the sixth Ferrari Build & Race location worldwide, joining Billund, Windsor, Malaysia, California, and Florida.

More information about the collaboration can be found at the brand’s website, linked below.