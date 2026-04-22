Ferrari Hypersail is a 100-Foot ‘Flying’ Sailboat

By Ben McKimm - News Updated: 22 April, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 4 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Just when we thought Ferrari was content with making some of the best supercars on the planet, with a few Formula 1 and Le Mans wins on the side, they release a boat. Clearly, when an automaker runs out of tarmac to conquer, they turn to the ocean. However, Ferrari’s sailboat is vastly different to the 1 of 63 ‘Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63’ yacht owned by Rick Ross that was infamously sunk by a group of influencers in Miami.

Coinciding with Milan Design Week, the Prancing Horse has officially pulled the covers off the livery for its latest, wildest non-automotive flex: the Ferrari Hypersail. If you’re wondering what exactly that is, it’s a 100-foot “flying” ocean monohull. Yes, Ferrari is building a giant, foiling sailboat, and it looks every bit as aggressive as you’d expect from the Maranello manufacturer.

Unlike the Lamborghini yacht, this isn’t just a branding exercise where the prancing horse slaps a badge on a hull and calls it a day. Let’s take a closer look at the engineering and design behind Ferrari’s new ocean-going weapon.

Ferrari Hypersail | Image: Ferrari

Ferrari Hypersail is Not a Simple Branding Exercise

Taking things one step further than the Lamborghini Technomar boat, the Ferrari Hypersail is a joint venture, created as an open innovation platform. It brings the Ferrari Tech Team (led by Matteo Lanzavecchia and Marco Guglielmo Ribigini), the Ferrari Design Studio (headed by Chief Design Officer Flavio Manzoni), and renowned naval architect Guillaume Verdier together to create a rather extraordinary piece of equipment.

You don’t have to understand how offshore ocean racing works, but, as with road cars, aesthetics can’t get in the way of physics. The vessel’s design is heavily performance-driven, meaning every volume and surface is carefully considered in relation to the interaction between wind, water, and speed. It relies on a sophisticated foiling control system that leverages expertise from Ferrari’s Formula 1 development, and most impressively, it’s powered by renewable energy recovered from wind, solar, and the boat’s own motion.

Still, this is Ferrari that we’re talking about, so aesthetics have been considered, with several stylistic ideas from the road and track cars being applied to the Ferrari Hypersail, including:

Streamlined hull evokes proportions of the limited-edition Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2 supercars.

Exterior graphics on the deck’s coachroof are a direct nod to the Le Mans-winning 499P Hypercar.

Design lines inspired by the LaFerrari and the newly revealed F80.

Elongated “F” logo on the sail borrows its visual continuity from the 2023/2024 F1 car’s wing.

Solar panels integrated into the deck and hull sides will have a specific grip, making them walkable.

Perhaps the coolest feature of the Hypersail is the paint because it’s yellow, not red. Rather than opting for Rosso Corsa, the brand chose what it calls its “second soul,” Nuovo Giallo Fly (Yellow). It first appeared on the 275 GTB, originally inspired by the yellow helmet of driver Luigi Musso. Here, in a nautical context, the “Fly” moniker perfectly links up with the vessel’s foiling nature. It’s contrasted against Grigio Hypersail, a new grey tone that mimics the hull’s raw, lightweight carbon fibre. Finally, the colour separation echoes the 512 BB’s livery.

Ferrari Hypersail | Image: Ferrari Ferrari Hypersail | Image: Ferrari Ferrari Hypersail | Image: Ferrari Ferrari Hypersail | Image: Ferrari

Ferrari Hypersail Will Take Over Milan

If you want to see how Maranello’s automotive styling translates to a 100-foot mast, the Hypersail project is being showcased from April 22 to 26 during Milan Design Week.

Visitors will find a dedicated exhibition path set up inside the Ferrari Flagship Store in Milan, alongside a “lighthouse-installation” sculpture on the HIGHLINE Milano terrace overlooking Piazza del Duomo.

With their engineering might backing this foiling monohull, Ferrari looks set on proving they can be just as fast on the water as they are on the racetrack. Note that the Ferrari Hypersail doesn’t have a public price, as it’s a one-off 100-foot (30-meter) foiling prototype designed for R&D rather than commercial sale.