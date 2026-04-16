What’s The Future of Flying Cars? 9 New Models Ready For Take-Off

It’s been a question most of us have been asking since we watched The Jetsons. When will the flying car become a reality? Always tantalisingly close, the notion of a flying car still feels more like science fiction than reality, but that might be changing.

Momentum has shifted from concept to production, but not in the way most people expected. Recent coverage of vehicles entering early production phases shows how the category is moving beyond prototypes, with companies like Alef pushing road-legal aircraft toward real-world deployment rather than staged demos.

Flying cars have fragmented into three distinct models: fleet-based air taxis, private roadable aircraft, and autonomous drones. Each solves a different problem with a different constraint set. Battery limits cap range, certification timelines, and economics depend on utilisation rather than novelty.

Progress is uneven, and non-functional sci-fi prototypes are everywhere. Production milestones are appearing, but scaling remains tied to slow regulatory approval and infrastructure buildout rather than engineering breakthroughs.

Materials and architecture choices now matter as much as software or propulsion, with carbon composites, distributed electric propulsion, and redundancy strategies emerging as key differentiators. We’ve taken a look at some of the most promising models on the market – or just around the corner – that might finally make our Jetsons dream a reality.

Flying Cars, Editor’s Picks:

Best Overall: S4 by Joby Aviation for combining range, certification progress, and a full-stack operating model that resembles an airline rather than a startup experiment.

S4 by Joby Aviation for combining range, certification progress, and a full-stack operating model that resembles an airline rather than a startup experiment. Best For Urban Transport: Midnight by Archer Aviation for short-range, high-frequency routes designed around utilisation rather than performance ceilings.

Midnight by Archer Aviation for short-range, high-frequency routes designed around utilisation rather than performance ceilings. Best For Regional Travel: ALIA VTOL by BETA Technologies for extending range beyond city limits and aligning with existing aviation infrastructure.

ALIA VTOL by BETA Technologies for extending range beyond city limits and aligning with existing aviation infrastructure. Best Autonomous Bet: EH216-S by EHang for removing the pilot entirely and proving real-world deployment under a different regulatory model.

EH216-S by EHang for removing the pilot entirely and proving real-world deployment under a different regulatory model. Best Engineering Ambition: Lilium Jet by Lilium for pushing ducted electric jet architecture toward regional aviation, despite execution risk.

Lilium Jet by Lilium for pushing ducted electric jet architecture toward regional aviation, despite execution risk. Best True ‘Flying Car’: Model A by Alef Aeronautics for combining road legality with vertical flight, even if performance remains constrained.

Model A by Alef Aeronautics for combining road legality with vertical flight, even if performance remains constrained. Closest To Market (Private): Liberty by PAL-V for working within existing aviation rules rather than trying to redefine them.

The 9 Most Interesting Flying Cars in the Market

The Joby Aviation – S4 | Image: Joby Aviation

1. Joby Aviation – S4

Joby has moved closest to commercialisation by focusing on operations rather than hardware alone. Production-aligned aircraft are already flying in some countries as part of certification testing, a critical step toward regulatory approval and real service deployment.

A tilt-rotor design built around lightweight carbon fibre composites gives the S4 range and efficiency advantages over simpler multicopter competitors, while maintaining structural rigidity under repeated flight cycles.

Commercial strategy centres on owning the full stack. Aircraft, infrastructure, and service are treated as one system, aligning more with airline economics than automotive manufacturing. Distributed electric propulsion with multiple rotors adds redundancy, reducing single-point failure risk, while advanced battery packaging remains the limiting factor for scaling range and payload.

Joby S4 Technical specs

Classification: Fleet / air taxi

Fleet / air taxi Passengers: 4 + pilot

4 + pilot Range: ~240 km (~150 miles)

~240 km (~150 miles) Speed: ~320 km/h (~200 mph)

~320 km/h (~200 mph) Propulsion: Tilt-rotor electric

Tilt-rotor electric Materials: Carbon fibre composites

Carbon fibre composites Noise: ~65 dB

~65 dB Status: Certification testing underway

The Archer Midnight mid-flight. | Image: Supplied

2. Archer Aviation – Midnight

Archer has designed Midnight around frequency rather than range. Short urban routes, rapid turnaround, and predictable operations define the model. Lift-and-cruise architecture simplifies mechanical complexity compared to tilt-rotor systems, while composite airframes reduce weight and manufacturing cost.

Deployment strategy leans on early partnerships and favourable regulatory environments, particularly outside the US, although they’re making progress in this area. Battery system design prioritises fast charging cycles over maximum capacity, reflecting a focus on utilisation rather than endurance. Operational efficiency, not peak performance, defines the competitive edge.

Archer Midnight Technical Specs

Classification: Fleet / air taxi

Fleet / air taxi Passengers: 4 + pilot

4 + pilot Range: ~80 km (~50 miles)

~80 km (~50 miles) Speed: ~240 km/h (~150 mph)

~240 km/h (~150 mph) Propulsion: Lift + cruise electric

Lift + cruise electric Materials: Composite airframe

Composite airframe Noise: ~65 dB

~65 dB Status: Pre-commercial deployment phase

BETA Technologies | Image: Supplied

3. BETA Technologies – ALIA VTOL

BETA has stepped away from dense urban air mobility and focused on regional transport. ALIA’s longer range and cargo capability shift the economics away from short, high-frequency trips toward fewer, higher-value journeys. Fewer take-offs and landings reduce dependency on dense infrastructure networks and align more closely with existing aviation use cases.

Design reflects that positioning. A large, fixed wing combined with electric propulsion improves aerodynamic efficiency, while a simplified propulsion system reduces maintenance complexity. Material choices favour durability and repeat usage cycles over aggressive weight reduction, reflecting a more traditional aviation mindset.

BETA ALIA VTOL Technical Specs

Classification: Fleet / cargo + passenger

Fleet / cargo + passenger Passengers: 5 + pilot

5 + pilot Range: ~460 km (~250 nautical miles)

~460 km (~250 nautical miles) Speed: ~270 km/h (~170 mph)

~270 km/h (~170 mph) Propulsion: Lift + cruise electric

Lift + cruise electric Materials: Composite + aluminium hybrid

Composite + aluminium hybrid Noise: ~60 dB

~60 dB Status: Advanced flight testing

The VX4 | Image: Vertical Aerospace

4. Vertical Aerospace – VX4

Vertical Aerospace has anchored its strategy in integration with existing aviation systems. VX4 is positioned around airport transfers and airline partnerships, embedding into journeys that already exist rather than creating new ones. Reduced behavioural friction aligns with how passengers currently move.

Airframe design uses lightweight composites combined with distributed propulsion to balance efficiency and redundancy. Focus remains on certification alignment rather than pushing technical boundaries, which lowers risk but limits differentiation against more aggressive designs.

VX4 Technical Specs

Classification: Fleet / air taxi

Fleet / air taxi Passengers: 4 + pilot

4 + pilot Range: ~160 km (~100 miles)

~160 km (~100 miles) Speed: ~240 km/h (~150 mph)

~240 km/h (~150 mph) Propulsion: Tilt-rotor electric

Tilt-rotor electric Materials: Carbon fibre composites

Carbon fibre composites Noise: ~65 dB

~65 dB Status: Certification pathway in progress

The eVOTL | Image: Eve Air Mobility

5. Eve Air Mobility – eVTOL

Eve has prioritised the ecosystem over aircraft. Backed by leading Brazilian aerospace business Embraer, development spans traffic management, fleet operations, and service infrastructure alongside the vehicle itself. Focus on coordination rather than hardware mirrors how commercial aviation creates value.

Designs remain conservative with fixed wings and electric rotors combined with composite materials reducing technical risk while maintaining efficiency. Strategic differentiation sits in software, routing, and infrastructure rather than propulsion breakthroughs.

eVTOL Technical specs

Classification: Fleet / air taxi

Fleet / air taxi Passengers: 4 + pilot

4 + pilot Range: ~100 km (~60 miles)

~100 km (~60 miles) Speed: ~240 km/h (~150 mph)

~240 km/h (~150 mph) Propulsion: Lift + cruise electric

Lift + cruise electric Materials: Composite structures

Composite structures Noise: ~65 dB

~65 dB Status: Conforming prototype production underway; targeting ~2027 entry

The VoloCity | Image: Volocopter

6. Volocopter – VoloCity

Volocopter has opted for simplicity with a multicopter design featuring multiple small rotors that prioritise redundancy and stability over speed and range. Suitability is strongest in tightly controlled urban routes where reliability matters more than distance.

The structure relies on lightweight frames combined with distributed propulsion systems. The absence of large wings reduces aerodynamic efficiency but simplifies control systems and certification pathways. Trade-offs are obvious: easier approval and operation in exchange for a more constrained performance set, plus the name just sounds more consumer friendly than others. Time to grab a Volo?

VoloCity Technical specs

Classification: Fleet / air taxi

Fleet / air taxi Passengers: 2

2 Range: ~35 km (~22 miles)

~35 km (~22 miles) Speed: ~110 km/h (~68 mph)

~110 km/h (~68 mph) Propulsion: Multicopter electric

Multicopter electric Materials: Lightweight composite frame

Lightweight composite frame Noise: ~65 dB

~65 dB Status: Late-stage EASA certification

The 216s | Image: Ehang

7. EHang – EH216-S

EHang has removed the pilot entirely. Autonomous operation shifts cost structure and scaling potential, while introducing regulatory and trust challenges. China’s regulatory environment has enabled earlier certification and real-world deployment, creating a live test case for passenger acceptance. These guys are arguably further ahead than anyone else in this race.

Ehang’s aircraft design uses a multicopter layout with full redundancy across rotors and control systems for safety. Lightweight composites maximise limited battery performance, but the real differentiation sits in autonomy and system integration rather than any material or design innovation.

EHang 216s Technical specs

Classification: Fleet / autonomous air taxi

Fleet / autonomous air taxi Passengers: 2

2 Range: ~35 km (~22 miles)

~35 km (~22 miles) Speed: ~130 km/h (~81 mph)

~130 km/h (~81 mph) Propulsion: Multicopter electric

Multicopter electric Materials: Composite airframe

Composite airframe Noise: ~70 dB

~70 dB Status: Certified and operating in China

Alef Aeronautics’ Model A | Image: Alef Aeronautics

8. Alef Aeronautics – Model A

We’ve brought you news of the Model A’s progress before. Alef remains one of the few companies pursuing a true flying car rather than an aircraft rebranded for cities. The Model A combines road driving with vertical flight, using distributed propulsion and a tilting body to transition between modes. Structural design uses a mesh-like frame to allow airflow through the vehicle during flight, a departure from traditional aircraft geometry.

Private ownership defines their model. Scale remains the issue, but dependency on infrastructure and fleet economics is reduced which is a big plus. The question remains if getting something designed to work both as a car and a flying machine means it won’t be as good as something built to do just one job.

Alef Model A Technical Specs

Classification: Private ownership

Private ownership Passengers: 1–2

1–2 Range: ~177 km (~110 miles)

~177 km (~110 miles) Speed: ~177 km/h (~110 mph)

~177 km/h (~110 mph) Propulsion: Distributed electric rotors

Distributed electric rotors Materials: Lightweight composite + mesh frame

Lightweight composite + mesh frame Road Legal: Yes

Yes Status: Early production phase

Liberty | Image: PAL-V

9. PAL-V – Liberty

PAL-V has taken the most pragmatic path by combining a road vehicle with a gyrocopter. A runway requirement removes vertical lift complexity and aligns the aircraft with existing aviation frameworks, simplifying certification. Mechanical simplicity and proven combustion propulsion reduce technological risk compared to electric competitors.

The materials PAV uses follows conventional automotive and aviation blends, prioritising durability and certification compliance over cutting-edge weight reduction. Private ownership again defines the model, limiting scale but increasing near-term viability. PAL-V recently made a big step towards mass production, with official recognition as an automotive manufacturer in line with European standards.

PAL-V Liberty Technical Specs

Classification: Private ownership

Private ownership Passengers: 2

2 Range: ~500 km (~310 miles)

~500 km (~310 miles) Speed: ~180 km/h (~112 mph)

~180 km/h (~112 mph) Propulsion: Combustion engine (gyroplane)

Combustion engine (gyroplane) Materials: Aluminium + composites

Aluminium + composites Runway: Required for take-off

Required for take-off Status: Final certification phase; official automotive manufacturer status achieved

So When Will We Actually See Flying Cars Overhead?

As with a lot of technological progress, flying cars are suffering from regulations failing to keep up with the latest developments. Manufacturers around the world have made huge leaps forward in recent years, but regulators are (understandably) cautious about this brave new world that feels like it’s just around the corner.

Fleet-based eVTOL networks are the only model with any real credible near-term scale. Private flying cars remain niche, constrained by cost and regulation. Autonomous systems change the money side of things, but the regulatory timelines are way off.

Battery issues and approved a lack of areas to operate in means the days of Blade Runner and pals are far off for most cities. But the industry is making small steps forward, especially in the Middle Eastern states awash with cash like Dubai and Abu Dhabi. In short, close, but not close enough.

Meanwhile, next time you’re behind the wheel, take a look at the people in the cars around you and ask yourself, do you really trust them with a third new axis to master?

Flying Car & eVTOL: 2026 Technical Comparison

Model Passenger Capacity Max Speed Range (Flight) Propulsion Type 2026 Commercial Status Joby Aviation S4 4 + Pilot 200 mph 100 miles Electric Tilt-Rotor Final FAA Certification Archer Midnight 4 + Pilot 150 mph 60 miles Electric Lift+Cruise Pre-Commercial Testing BETA ALIA 5 + Pilot 170 mph 250 miles Electric Lift+Cruise Advanced Flight Trials Vertical VX4 4 + Pilot 150 mph 100 miles Electric Tilt-Rotor Piloted Flight Testing Eve eVTOL 4 + Pilot 150 mph 60 miles Electric Lift+Cruise Prototype Development Volocopter VoloCity 2 (Pilotless opt.) 68 mph 22 miles Electric Multicopter Late-Stage EASA Review EHang EH216-S 2 (Autonomous) 81 mph 22 miles Electric Multicopter Fully Operational (China) Lilium Jet 6 + Pilot 175 mph 155 miles Electric Ducted Jet Restructuring / High Risk Alef Model A 1–2 110 mph 110 miles Electric (Tilt-Body) Early Production PAL-V Liberty 2 112 mph 310 miles Combustion (Gyro) Certification Phase Scroll horizontally to view full table

Common Questions About Flying Cars